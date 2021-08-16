You are here

Villas lead surge in Dubai's residential property prices

Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices
The VPI monitors 13 villa locations and 21 apartment areas in Dubai. (Shutterstock)
Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices

Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices
  • The week-long Eid holidays affected sales in July, where the volume was 41.7 percent less than in June
DUBAI: Residential property prices in Dubai accelerated in July, with villas recording the highest gains in six years, according to the latest ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) published this week.

According to the report, villas, which represent 13 percent of the UAE emirate’s residential market, saw a 3.1 percent increase in VPI in July, compared to the month before.

Apartments only edged 0.8 percent higher, the report showed.

Overall, Dubai’s VPI, which is a valuation-based index, recorded a growth of 1.8 percent.

These figures put the annual average per square foot of a residential property in Dubai at 1,012 dirhams this year, compared to 894 dirhams in 2020.

The week-long Eid holidays affected sales in July, where the volume was 41.7 percent less than in June. Ready sales fell by 50 percent, while off-plan contract registrations were down by 30 percent.

Most of the sales were from Emaar-developed properties at 20.4 percent, the report showed, with other top performing developers being Sobha and Nakheel.

The VPI monitors 13 villa locations and 21 apartment areas in Dubai, and all of them have seen capital values stabilizing or improving in July – a movement which has not been seen in six years.

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
  • The IPO for the eligible groups began on Aug.15, 2021, and will end on Aug. 23, 2021
RIYADH: The Burgerizzr burger chain’s initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 500 percent on the first day, according to the financial advisor in charge of the share sale Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

It added the price range for the offering will be between SAR 150 and SAR 165 per share at the start of the book-building process.

“The final price for the shares will be determined on completion of the book-building process,” the company said in a statement on Tadawul.

Burgerizzr said in its prospectus it plans to sell 725,000 of its shares, representing 29 percent of its capital, in the parallel market Nomu, according to Argaam data.

The IPO for the eligible groups began on Aug.15, 2021, and will end on Aug. 23, 2021, the prospectus said.

Burgerizzr was co-founded in 2009 by Mohammad Al Ruwaigh and has grown from one beef and chicken burger restaurant to 65 outlets throughout Saudi Arabia.

The chain targets 100 restaurants by the end of 2020 and 200 by 2025.

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021
Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021
  • The group earlier announced a transformation strategy, with a focus on expanding its platforms
DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), owner of Arab News, posted a 62 percent rise in profit for the first half of 2021, the company said in a Tadawul filing.

The company, which owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, recorded a net profit of SR226.1 million ($60.3 million) in the first six months of the year, up from SR140 million in the same period in 2020.

The group earlier announced a transformation strategy, with a focus on expanding its platforms, and pursuing international partnerships and strategic investments.

The Saudi group already has partnerships with Bloomberg and The Independent.

The strategy also includes boosting the company’s digital capabilities, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach.

“The group will continuously look to leverage its data and technology capabilities to develop new products and services, enhance its monetization capabilities and diversify its revenue stream,” SRMG said in a statement in July.

MODON signs 10,300 deals to boost industries

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
MODON signs 10,300 deals to boost industries

Photo/Supplied
  • MODON supervises the industrial complexes and cities developed by the private sector in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) signed 10,300 investment contracts in 2020, Argaam reported.
The investment contracts were aimed to encourage the manufacturing sector and promote Saudi goods. The investments will also help create jobs in different industrial sectors in the Kingdom.
MODON supervises the industrial complexes and cities developed by the private sector in the Kingdom.
It aims to cultivate an intelligent and technological environment that enables the  industry to contribute to the national economic development.
Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is undergoing fundamental changes with the aim of achieving the aspirations and objectives of Vision 2030, which include more participation by women in the development process, as well as creating more opportunities in such a vital sector.

SISCO reports 30.1% hike in half-yearly revenue

The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
SISCO reports 30.1% hike in half-yearly revenue

The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
  • Gross profit of SR123.6 million increased by 6.6 percent from Q2 2020 predominantly driven by strong transshipment volumes in the ports segment
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO), the Kingdom’s leading investor in ports and terminals, logistics parks and services and water solutions, posted a 30.1 percent year-on-year increase in its half-yearly revenue.

In a statement issued on Sunday, SISCO said its revenue for the first half of 2021, excluding accounting construction revenue, jumped to SR498.1 million ($133 million) and 13.4 percent to SR244.5 million in the second quarter driven by strong performance in the ports, logistics segments and slightly in the water business.

Gross profit of SR123.6 million increased by 6.6 percent from Q2 2020 predominantly driven by strong transshipment volumes in the ports segment. Gross profit decreased by 8.4 percent from the previous quarter due to a decline in gateway volumes and an increase in direct costs, it said.

Saudi Arabia launches contractors' evaluation system

Photo/Twitter
Photo/Twitter
Saudi Arabia launches contractors’ evaluation system

Photo/Twitter
  • The evaluation criteria will include quality, schedule, environment, health and safety value, communication, responsiveness and compliance
RIYADH: The Saudi Contractors Authority on Sunday launched an initiative to evaluate contractors to ensure transparency in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative seeks to develop an electronic database containing necessary data about contractors and their evaluation report, which will be prepared in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

It will also provide opportunities to contractors to highlight their performance in different projects to allow a fair competition in the sector and raise the quality of work.

The evaluation criteria will include quality, schedule, environment, health and safety value, communication, responsiveness and compliance.

