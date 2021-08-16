Talisca’s signing by Al-Nassr a lesson in smart recruitment as he takes Saudi Pro League by storm

You are here

Anderson Talisca was immense in his debut for Al-Nassr, driving his new team to a 4-1 win over Damac. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC)
For Al-Nassr to get such a player on the cheap was a coup. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC)
John Duerden

  • The Brazilian had plenty of time to acclimatize at his new club, and it showed after he scored 1 goal and had a hand in 2 as the Riyadh giants beat Damac 4-1
John Duerden

If Arab News gave an award for the player of each round of Saudi Pro League (SPL) games, there would be little debate as to the winner of the opening weekend.

Anderson Talisca was immense in his debut for Al-Nassr, driving his new team to a 4-1 win over Damac. He won the penalty that produced the opening goal, scored the second and create the fourth.

“We started well, but the most important thing is that we won in the end and got the three points,” Talisca said after his debut.

“I hope that we will continue at this level and improve. I quickly adapted to the team, and I have more to offer to Al-Nassr and the fans.”

One performance does not make a season, but the Brazilian looked very good indeed, and if he can come close to matching such standards in the months to come, then the outlook is a positive one for both club and league, as he was a signing that others can learn from.

First he was cheap, with Al-Nassr paying Guangzhou FC a reported fee of around €1 million ($1.2 million) — a fine capture of a storied player.

Now 27, the attacking midfielder moved from South America to Benfica at the age of 20. Successful in Portugal — scoring important goals in the league, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League — he then headed to Turkish giants Besiktas in 2016 for another fine spell that included a Champions League return to his former Lisbon club and a goal.

Two years later, the former Brazil under-23 international was heading to China’s Guangzhou Evergrande for a fee of around $23 million. 

For Al-Nassr to get such a player on the cheap was a coup. Talisca is a serial winner. He has won league championships in Portugal, Turkey and China.

He slotted into Guangzhou’s team with ease, and helped the team to the 2019 Chinese Super League.

Just as in Lisbon, Istanbul and Guangzhou, the tall, rangy midfielder became a fan favorite, and it should not take long before he does the same in Riyadh.

Newton Mota was coordinator at Talisca’s first club Bahia, and he soon knew that the Salvador club would be unable to keep the player who was called up twice by Brazil in 2014 and 2018 without making a senior appearance. 

“We received offers from Flamengo, Gremio and Sao Paulo for him,” Mota said in 2014 after the first summons when Talisca was just 20. “During a tour in Europe, Valencia also asked to take him on loan. So he has always been a player who catches the eye, by the way he strikes the ball and his personality.”

Mota said despite comparisons in style to Yaya Toure, Talisca is more similar to a Brazilian legend.

“His technique is very accurate, but I liken him more to Rivaldo, who was also left-footed, with a long stride and capable of scoring goals from distance,” Mota added.

“Of course Rivaldo is a world champion, so it is very early to make comparisons, but if I see a resemblance between Talisca and anyone else, it is with him.”

That was in evidence in Friday’s victory. Talisca’s long strides make him look a little ungainly, but he covers ground quickly and gets into dangerous positions before defenders are aware that such danger exists.

The powerful 27-year-old drives forward time and time again, and with an eye for goal and a pass, he is a formidable opponent — simply put, he makes things happen. He is also hungry for more.

He certainly looked to have adapted quickly at Al-Nassr, linking up cleverly with former Besiktas teammate Vincent Aboubakar. “We have played together before, know each other well and are friends,” Talisca said.

His transfer offers another lesson: It is always best to get new signings done as early as possible.

Former Brazil boss Mano Menezes arrived in April to take charge of the nine-time champions, and a month later Talisca signed. It was all done well in advance of the start of the season.

This is especially significant when looking at the opening round of the SPL, when Al-Ahli were without some of their big signings such as Paulinho.

There had not been enough time to arrange visas and documentation, but Talisca — Paulinho’s compatriot and former Guangzhou teammate — looked like he had been at Al-Nassr for years.

He really could be one of the stars of the season. If he and Al-Nassr keep playing like they did in the first game, he could be celebrating a title in a fourth country, and the club could secure championship No. 10.

There is still a long way to go, however, especially as even smaller clubs in the country have strengthened in the transfer market this year, finding international bargains.

To name just three: Al-Raed has loaned Eduardo Henrique from Sporting Lisbon; Al-Fayha has recruited Kyriakos Papadopoulos, a Greek defender who has played for Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and SV Hamburg; and Al-Fateh signed Peru international Christian Cueva in January. Even title-winning clubs elsewhere in Asia struggle to attract such talent.

It is not just about the big names signing for the big clubs, but clubs looking to survive in the top flight first and foremost strengthening in an intelligent way.

For now though, Talisca deserves the headlines and the plaudits. The challenge is to maintain such standards in the weeks and months ahead.

Topics: Al-Nassr football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals

Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals
Ali Khaled

  • Saudi’s National Paralympic Committee President Abdulaziz Al-Mugairin says targets have changed from participation to winning
Ali Khaled

The Saudi National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Sunday held a presentation ceremony in Riyadh for the athletes who will be representing the Kingdom at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to be held in the Japanese capital from Aug. 24 until Sept. 5.

Among the confirmed athletes for the Saudi team heading to Tokyo are Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed in athletics, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian event.

Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mugairin, president of the NPC, told Sports 24 TV: “In the past, there was only participation from the said athletes. Now our targets have changed. Now it’s about achievement.”

He added: “We have athletes Ali Al-Nakhli and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly, and for the first time we have female Saudi athletes, such as Sarah Al-Jumaah and Maryam Al-Muraisel, all who have hopes of winning medals. The targets now are to achieve results and to get on the podiums.”

He highlighted the importance of Saudi’s Vision 2030 in the changing sporting landscape in the Kingdom, especially for athletes with special needs.

“There is no doubt we are living through an age of transformation thanks to King Salman,” Al-Mugairin said, adding: “We are living through the golden days of the Vision and we hope your joy will be complete in 2030. And thanks to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, there has been unlimited support in all fields.”

The athletes, many of whom have only just returned from preparation camps abroad, said they are ready to compete for medals.

“Our aim is to be among the leading positions, my ambition is to win a gold medal,” said Al-Qurashi.

Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi. (Paralympic National Committee)

He added that while there are generous financial prizes at stake for gold winners, they pale in comparison to the joy of winning itself.

“It’s true that it’s worth a lot, but it is not as important as the happiness I can bring to my nation with this medal,” he said. “We have done immense work over the last three months, whether it’s been through training with the technical staff or on the logistics side. God willing we will put on performances worthy of our country.”

Al-Junaidel echoed Al-Qurashi’s words, saying winning will be the aim in Tokyo.

“The qualification did not come easy,” he said. “But we’ve qualified and we have a good number of athletes. Hopefully our participation isn’t just to make up the numbers but to compete as well. We hope to achieve all our ambitions.

Fahad Al-Junaidel. (Paralympic National Committee)

Al-Junaidel also thanked the country’s leadership for their support of Paralympic sports, and said the athletes are ready for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games despite the challenges of the last year.

“The pandemic disrupted preparation a little,” he said, adding: “At some point we were training at home, we didn’t stop at any point. Then we gradually returned to full training and this year has seen training camps throughout.”

Topics: Paralympics Saudi Arabia

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ and NEOM celebrate title wins at the end of historic Formula E season in Berlin

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ and NEOM celebrate title wins at the end of historic Formula E season in Berlin
Arab News

  • De Vries’ teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who started the race from pole, enjoyed a P3 finish, helping wrap the Team Championship for the German manufacturer
Arab News

NEOM: The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team and its Principal Partner NEOM are celebrating a double title win for the German car manufacturer after the final round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Berlin at the weekend.

The championship was still in the balance at the start of the final race of the season, and the German team secured the required points to take them clear of the pack, securing both the Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship titles in dramatic style.

With three other rival contenders crashing out during the early stages of the race, Dutchman Nyck de Vries managed to climb up from P13 to P8 to claim the drivers’ title, whilst his Belgian teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who started from pole position, secured a podium finish at P3.

“We’ve added to over 125 years of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport heritage by winning not only the Drivers’ but also the Teams’ World Championship in Formula E,” Ian James, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Principal said.

“First of all, for Nyck this is testimony to his driving throughout the season, his approach, his hard work and also to the out-and-out racer that he truly is,” he added. “He drove with tenacity and with grit, which has resulted in the situation that we happily find ourselves in today. For the team, this is also indicative of all of the endless hours of work and effort that they have put into developing the car, as well as every other aspect of a team that really is world-class standard. I am proud to call each and every one of them my teammates, and they are deserving of this win.”

The 2021 Formula E season kicked off with a double-header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh.

The German Team and its Saudi partner had announced their new collaboration ahead of what was the first race of Formula E’s Season 7, with a demonstration run of the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 on the scenic roads of NEOM, the first time an all-electric racing vehicle was driven in the Saudi coastal city.

“What a high note to cap off a fantastic Season 7 for our partnership with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team,” said Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, adding: “They have been hugely impressive right from the first race weekend in Diriyah, all the way to securing this incredible double Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship win in Berlin.”

Topics: Formula E

Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s regional training centers open doors to aspiring female players

Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s regional training centers open doors to aspiring female players
Arab News

  • The centers provide U-13, U-15 and U-17 age categories for girls across the Kingdom
Arab News

Regional training centers affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) have opened their doors to aspiring female players from across the Kingdom, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The centers provide three age categories for those wishing to join: Under 13, under 15 and under 17.

Lamia Bahian, director of women’s football at the SAFF, said women’s football in Saudi Arabia has witnessed great development in recent years, and the latest programs at these centers are in line with the federation’s initiatives to raise the profile of the game further.

Last November saw the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first ever Women’s Football League, which was won by the Jeddah Eagles. The second edition of the competition is scheduled to take place later this year.

Last week saw the appointment of German Monika Staab as coach of the newly established Saudi women’s national football team.

The 62-year-old had a playing career that saw her represent Kickers Offenbach and NSG Oberst Schiel in Germany before stints at Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.

After she retired in 1992 she coached SG Praunheim — her last playing club — for six years, before moving to Bundesliga club FFC Frankfurt, where she won the 2002 UEFA Women’s Cup (now the UEFA Women’s Champions League), four league titles and five German Cups.

In 2007 she was appointed coach of Bahrain’s women’s national team, and in 2013-14 the Qatari national team.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad’s latest financial results show loss of $35.5m

Al-Ittihad’s latest financial results show loss of $35.5m
Arab News

  • Report presented at club’s general assembly, covers year ending June 30, 2020
Arab News

The latest financial results of Saudi Professional League (SPL) club Al-Ittihad have revealed a loss of $35.5 million, with revenues of $70.15 million and outgoings of $105.65, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The results for the year ending June 30, 2020, were presented at an ordinary general assembly that was attended remotely by the club’s President Anmar Al-Haili, members of the board of directors, and representatives of the Ministry of Sports.

The meeting included a welcome speech from the club’s chairman, the board’s report — including a summary of the annual report — and the presentation and review of the financial statements by the auditor. They included “revenues, expenses, financial position, and financial obligations.”

Al-Ittihad started the 2021-22 SPL season with a 1-0 away loss to Al-Fayha, and on Monday night they play their second match at home against Al-Raed.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters
AFP

  • Medvedev became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago
AFP

TORONTO, Canada: Daniil Medvedev neutralized the attack of American serving giant Reilly Opelka on Sunday, dominating 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Toronto Masters.
The world number two Russian needed just 87 minutes, limiting his 2.11m opponent to just eight aces and breaking him three times while saving all four break points he faced.
Medvedev, aided by 34 unforced errors from Opelka, became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago.
The winner was playing a fifth career final at the Masters 1000 level.
“When I was starting I could barely have dreamed of a Masters final,” he said. Now I’ve played five of them and won four.
“I’m just happy,” he added. “I want to achieve more, I want to play better.”
Medvedev, who will be the top seed at next week’s Cincinnati Masters, the final major tuneup for the US Open that starts August 30, had praise for Opelka, the US number one who is ranked 32nd in the world.
“It was a great week for him, he fought to the end,” Medvedev said. Playing a first Masters final is never easy. My first was in Canada (Montreal, 2019) and I won just three games,” he recalled of a title tilt against Rafael Nadal.

 

Topics: Daniil Medvedev ATP Toronto Masters Reilly Opelka

