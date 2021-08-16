Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group

RIYADH: Mohammed Al-Shorafa has been appointed as chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Sunda

The moves comes after a resolution by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces and chairman of the Abu Dhabi executive council, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Al-Shorafa is a member of the executive council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

He also holds senior roles in several major organisations in Abu Dhabi, where he heads the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and is a board member of the Strategic Partnership Council of the Department of Health, according to the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Centre.

Al-Shorafa holds a Master in Business Administration from London Business School and has completed several programmes in leading institutes, such as MIT Sloan, Citibank Global Asset Management and Harvard Business School.

The move by the crown prince also includes the appointment of Elena Sorlini as a member of Etihad’s board of directors.

Other board members of the UAE flag carrier include Hisham Khalid Malak, Masood Mohammad Mahmood, Jasim Husain Thabet, Mansour Mohamed Al-Mulla and Jacob Kalkman, the media office said.