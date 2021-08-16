SRMG launches Arabic manga magazines

LONDON: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) announced on Monday the launch of its new project, Manga Alarabia — the region’s first Arabic language manga magazines.

The project will feature two magazines: Manga Alarabia and Manga Arabia Kids, and will be available monthly in print and weekly in digital format.

Manga Arabia Kids will cater to children between the ages of 10-15 years old, while Manga Alarabia will cater to those aged 16 and above.

The digital format of the magazines will be available through dedicated apps.

According to Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, Manga Alarabia is a “cultural project that aims to become a reliable source of local and regional content developed by Saudi and Arab talent.

“The platform provides a safe space for creative works inspired by our culture and aligned with our values. It seeks to provide meaningful and inspiring cultural content of the highest quality suitable for all family members of all ages,” she added.

The launch of the magazines will take place over several phases, including a press release followed by a signing ceremony with the Ministry of Education.

SRMG owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, and Arab News, and has recently acquired a 51 percent controlling stake in Arabic podcast platform Thmanyah.

SRMG also recently announced a new transformation strategy, focusing on platform expansion, international partnerships and strategic investments across five key business verticals.