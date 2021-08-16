Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s daily confirmed cases continue to drop as more regions are recording numbers below the 100 case mark.
604 new cases were reported on Monday with only one region topping the list, Riyadh reported 170 cases, Makkah with 97 cases, the Eastern Province with 67 and Jazan 59. The Northern Borders reported only 5 cases, the lowest of all 13 regions.
The last time the Kingdom recorded numbers near the 600 mark were last September.
With today’s numbers, 539,129 cases have been recorded so far in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.
1,011 recoveries were reported, raising the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 524,061. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently at 97.2 percent.
With the rise in the number of recoveries, the number of active cases have also seen a decline as there are currently 6,649 active cases, 1,332 of which are in critical care. It’s important to highlight that there has been a decline of 24 ICU cases in the past 24 hours.
Seven new deaths due to complications from the infection have been reported, raising the death tally to 8,419.
More than 32.1 vaccine doses have been administered so far at a rate of 272,224 each day, that’s about 92.3 doses per hundred people. So far, 59.94 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million have been vaccinated, 11.3 million of which were vaccinated with both doses and making up 32.3 percent of those vaccinated.
With the news of the cases infected by the Delta variant in the Kingdom, authorities are warning residents to adhere to precautionary and health measures. Any and all violations will be dealt with accordingly.
71 people were arrested by the Makkah Police for violating quarantine measures after discovering they were infected by COVID-19 putting people at risk. Quarantine violators could face up to two years in prison and fines of SR200,000 ($53,330) and expats will be deported and permanently banned from returning to the Kingdom.
The country’s Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution said the penalties would apply to those violating regulations whether they were infected with COVID-19, had come into contact with someone having the virus, or were suspected of being a carrier.
Jazan police arrested 81 women in a village in the Samtah governorate during a gathering that violated precautionary regulations. Legal measures and penalties have been imposed on the organizer, the owner of the facility and everyone who attended the event.
The municipality of Hail carried out 2,206 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in the past week, and closed 110 facilities for violating preventive measures.
The education and health departments in Hail inaugurated a vaccine center to help increase the number of students inoculated before the start of the academic year and has vaccinated 550 in the first day.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 208 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.38 million.