Oil pares losses as OPEC+ sees no need for supply hikes

Saudi real estate authority launches online application tracking service

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority on Monday launched an electronic service that allows people to track the progress of compensation requests for real estate expropriated in public interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The service also enables people to access information about the documents required to process their applications.

The newly introduced service can be accessed through the authority’s official website.

The aim of the service is to do away with physical visits to the authority’s offices and get things done without any hassles, the authority said.

It said the service is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation plans.

The authority regulates the Kingdom’s real estate sector, stimulates investment and ensures consumer protection. It is also responsible for enhancing transparency and fair practices.