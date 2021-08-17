You are here

Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand

Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand
China’s economic recovery led to an 18 percent year-on-year jump in thermal generation through the first half of 2021. (AFP)
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: The global natural gas market is tightening with demand recovering this year as many countries led by China are seeing their economic life rebound following the pandemic.

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand growth this year has been driven primarily by China, Francisco Blanch, commodity and derivatives strategist at the Bank of America Securities said in a note issued on Aug. 12.

China’s economic recovery led to an 18 percent year-on-year jump in thermal generation through the first half of 2021, which in turn, resulted in LNG year-to-date imports volumes rising nearly 30 percent year-on-year to 8.6 million tons. China is on pace in 2021 to overtake Japan as the world’s largest importer, Blanch said.

Another important factor driving gas prices up in both Europe and Asia in recent weeks is an increasingly low level of gas inventories in Europe, which fell to 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) or 20 percent below the five-year average. This is partly because “Russia has declined to export additional volumes to Europe as it hopes to push Nord Stream 2 over the finish line,” according to Blanch.

Gas flows via the Mallnow compressor station at the German border which handles predominantly Russian gas for transport to the west of the country remained low on Aug. 16, at around 20 million cubic meters per day, much reduced from the start of the month, Alex Froley, a LNG analyst at a London-based energy market information provider ICIS said in a comment posted on LinkedIn on Aug. 16.

Concerns over Russian gas availability increased recently after a fire at a production plant in Russia’s Yamal peninsula. Russian gas is transported to western Europe via several pipeline routes, including the Yamal-Europe line through Poland and into Germany’s GASCADE network at Mallnow. Flows at Mallnow, in particular, seem to have reduced over August, Froley said.

Data from German grid operator GASCADE shows flows of Russian gas into Germany at the Mallnow border point have dropped from 60 million cubic meters a day at the start of August to around 20 million cubic meters a day as of mid-August.

NEW YORK: Oil prices slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months.
The market had dropped more than 3 percent earlier in the session after data showed Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, missing expectations as flooding and fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 disrupted business activity.
Crude oil processing in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, last month also fell to its lowest level on a daily basis since May 2020 as independent refiners cut production in the face of tighter quotas, elevated inventories and falling profits.
“(Concerns) about the spread of the delta variant in China and the effects this will have on oil demand are continuing to weigh on prices,” Commerzbank said in a note.
However, prices rebounded slightly after sources from OPEC+ said there was no need to release more oil despite US pressure to add supplies to check an oil price rise.
OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting in August until its current oil output reductions of 5.8 million bpd are fully phased out.
Two of the OPEC+ sources said the latest data from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) also indicated there was no need for extra oil.

Saudi real estate authority launches online application tracking service

The newly introduced service can be accessed through the authority’s official website. (SPA)
The newly introduced service can be accessed through the authority’s official website. (SPA)
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi real estate authority launches online application tracking service

The newly introduced service can be accessed through the authority’s official website. (SPA)
  • The authority regulates Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, stimulates investment and ensures consumer protection
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority on Monday launched an electronic service that allows people to track the progress of compensation requests for real estate expropriated in public interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The service also enables people to access information about the documents required to process their applications.

The newly introduced service can be accessed through the authority’s official website.

The aim of the service is to do away with physical visits to the authority’s offices and get things done without any hassles, the authority said.

It said the service is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation plans.

The authority regulates the Kingdom’s real estate sector, stimulates investment and ensures consumer protection. It is also responsible for enhancing transparency and fair practices.

UAE's Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt

UAE’s Agthia targets growth through food deals in Saudi Arabia and Egypt
  • In March, the Agthia CEO also said he was looking for more acquisitions, after already snapping up three new companies
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group is seeking growth through acquisitions and investment in its food and beverage business, Bloomberg Television reported.

“We expect to see our growth coming from the consumer business,” said Agthia CEO Alan Smith in an interview with the news service.

“We’re going to continue to look for the right opportunities” for acquisitions with a focus on Saudi Arabia and Egypt, he added.

Higher commodity and shipping costs are forcing global food producers to raise prices or narrow margins to recover as firms emerge from the pandemic, Bloomberg said.

Smith said he’s cautiously optimistic about the global economy, and even though freight rates are set to remain high for the next 18 months, he doesn’t expect them to rise further.

In March, the Agthia CEO also said he was looking for more acquisitions, after already snapping up three new companies namely Al Foah Company, Jordan’s Nabil Foods, and Kuwait’s Al Faysal Bakery, as interest in food security increases amid the turmoil in global supply chains sparked by the health crisis.

These three deals will contribute to increasing the company’s profits, in addition to the long-term growth of the business, Mubarak Al-Mansouri, the company’s corporate affairs chief, told Al Arabiya.

Last week, Agthia posted a net profit of 67.9 million dirhams in the first half of this year, a 61 percent year-on-year jump, and revenues of 1.32 billion dirhams, a 21 percent year-on-year lift.

The firm, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, recommended a dividend to shareholders of 8.25 fils per share in line with its policy of distributing dividends on a semi-annual basis.

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn

Saudi home ownership subsidies hit SR29.6bn
  • Over the four years ending in June 2021, the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has provided subsidies of SR29.6 billion to more than 520,000 families
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Subsidies for Saudi families who want to own their own home have been increased as the Kingdom aims to raise the rate of home ownership to 70% by 2030.

Over the four years ending in June 2021, the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has provided subsidies of SR29.6 billion to more than 520,000 families, the fund’s CEO Mansour bin Madi said. The REDF administers funds for the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program.

Sakani has helped 124,208 families with housing solutions and options between January and July this year, including 97,822 families who were able to move into new homes. The accomplishments were during the Sakani Forum for the second quarter of 2021, held in Riyadh on Sunday, SPA reported.
Sakani also announced the inauguration of a comprehensive residential information and resource center in Madinah, on King Abdullah Road, under the auspices of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. The center aims to provide all housing system services under one roof, including housing projects under construction in the Madinah region. 

The average time for approval of benefits under by the Sakani program, following online applications, has been significantly reduced, the program revealed.

The subsidized real estate loan option to purchase existing houses has benefited 53,000 families while 40,000 families have benefited from the self-construction option. The Sakani online platform recorded 7.7 million visits in the year to July. There were about 57,000 visits to the comprehensive housing centers in Riyadh, Al-Khobar and Jeddah over the same period, the Deputy Minister of Housing Essam Alghamdi said during his speech at the forum.

The national scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can also construct their own homes.

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
  • Ether and Cardano also joined the world’s largest cryptocurrency, increasing in value by 11 percent and 53 percent in the past seven days
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Monday, rising by 2.77 percent to $47,212.97 at 4:17 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,279.89, up 3.70 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Cryptocurrency market cap crossed $2 trillion for the first time since mid-May as Bitcoin led the rally, rising to $48,048 on early Monday, the highest since May 17.

Ether and Cardano also joined the world’s largest cryptocurrency, increasing in value by 11 percent and 53 percent in the past seven days, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Other news:

A new survey published on Monday showed that Ether was the most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore.

The survey involved more than 4,000 people, 67 percent of the respondents had cryptocurrency in their wallet, and two-thirds of crypto holders increased their holdings of digital assets during the pandemic.

The survey, conducted by crypto exchange Gemini, finance platform Seedly, and information provider CoinMarketCap, also showed that crypto investors own 78 percent of Ether compared to 69 percent who own Bitcoin, while Cardano clinched the third spot with 40 percent.

People between the ages of 18 and 24 also said that more than half of their investments are in cryptocurrencies. While 34 percent of those without cryptocurrency said they plan to enter the market within the next 12 months.

The most interesting aspect of crypto for all respondents was decentralized finance, an inflation hedge, and non-fungible tokens.

In another important development, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said he is open to adopting cryptocurrency as a legal currency.

He said: “There is a great deal of discussion about the value and use of cryptocurrencies not only in Argentina but also around the world.”

He admitted that despite his limited knowledge of cryptocurrency, this issue should be approached carefully. 

The administration of US President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to nominate Rustin Behnam to lead the regulator.

The regulator is charged with supervising derivatives market activity including cryptocurrency derivatives. Behnam has also spoken positively about the use of blockchain technology in financial markets and previously called for an “open mind” on regulation in the fintech space.

Watford Football Club players wore the dogecoin meme-inspired cryptocurrency logo on their shirtsleeves as the football team returned to the Premier League on Saturday.

It was part of the club’s sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency betting platform Stake.com. The deal is worth $970,000, according to a report by The Athletic.

