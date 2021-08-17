You are here

Al-Ittihad head into Arab Club Champions Cup final on a high after 3-0 win over Al-Raed
Al-Ittihad were unrecognizable from the team that surprisingly lost 1-0 to Al-Fayha last week. (Twitter: ittihad)
Updated 17 August 2021
Ali Khaled

  • Jeddah club face Raja Casablanca on Saturday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat
Updated 17 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Al-Ittihad will go into the delayed 2020 Arab Club Champions Cup final in confident mood after a 3-0 win against Al-Raed on Monday night in the second round of Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The SPL match was brought forward as the Jeddah club prepare for Saturday’s final, also known as the Mohammed VI Champions Cup, against Raja Casablanca at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Al-Ittihad were unrecognizable from the team that surprisingly lost 1-0 to Al-Fayha last week, racing to a three-goal lead by halftime, the first scored by Saudi international Fahad Al-Muwallad, who made a promise to the club’s supporters.

“We will fight to win the Arab Club Champions Cup, and we will return from Rabat with the championship cup,” Al-Muwallad said.

“We pledged that the loss to Al-Fayha would be a lesson that we benefited from.”

Al-Ittihad took the lead through Al-Muwallad’s 7th-minute penalty after Al-Raed Brazilian defender Rene Santos handled the ball.

The lead was doubled on the quarter-hour mark through a firm header by Egyptian international Ahmed Hegazi, and Romarinho scored the third minutes before the break to end any remaining hope for the visitors.

Al-Raed came close to reducing the deficit in the second half, but Ahmed Al-Zein’s powerful shot was saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

The home team responded with a series of breakaway attacks led by Al-Muwallad and Romarinho, but there would be no addition to the scoreline.

Topics: football Al-ittihad

Al-Nassr star Pity Martinez set for Riyadh return to complete recovery

Al-Nassr star Pity Martinez set for Riyadh return to complete recovery
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

  • The 28-year-old is expected back in November with no loan deals lined up by the club
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr’s injured midfielder Pity Martinez is set to return to Riyadh in November to complete his rehabilitation program at the club’s headquarters, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

According to sources close to the player, the 28-year-old Argentinian will finish his current recovery program in his home country before returning to Riyadh to join Al-Nassr’s first team squad for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League season, which kicked off last week.

Marcelo Simone, the player’s Argentine business agent, said the club’s board of directors — led by President Mossali Al-Muammar — had not informed him of any plans to send the player out on loan.

“Pity’s contract with Al-Nassr continues, and the player is currently performing the final stage of his rehabilitation program after the surgery he underwent last April at the hands of Ramon Cugat, the famous Spanish doctor, in which he operated on the external collateral ligament of the knee,” Simone said.

Martinez signed for Al-Nassr in September 2020 on a four-year contract from Atlanta United FC.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Al-Nassr

Call for Saudi, Spanish Super Cups to be played on consecutive days in the Kingdom

Call for Saudi, Spanish Super Cups to be played on consecutive days in the Kingdom
Updated 17 August 2021
Ali Khaled

  • No date set yet for clash between SPL champions Al-Hilal and King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly
Updated 17 August 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Al-Faisaly Club President Fahd Al-Madlaj has told the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah that the Saudi Super Cup should be played the day before the Spanish equivalent, scheduled to take place in the Kingdom in mid-January.

As the winner of the 2020-21 The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, or King’s Cup, Al-Faisaly are set to face reigning Saudi Pro League (SPL) champions Al-Hilal in the annual showpiece match, but no date has been confirmed for the latest edition.

The 2020 Saudi Super Cup was held on Jan. 30, 2021, and saw then cup winners Al-Nassr beat league champions Al-Hilal 3-0 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Meanwhile the Spanish Supercopa de Espana is set to return to Saudi Arabia after a year’s absence.

The competition was first held in the Kingdom in January 2020 and included La Liga champions Barcelona, runner-up Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey winner Valencia (who had beaten Barcelona in the final) and Real Madrid.

The 2020-21 edition of the four-team tournament was not held in Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the organizers in the Kingdom continued to be one of its sponsors.

Now, keeping with the same format, the Spanish Super Cup looks set to welcome back the winner and runner-up of La Liga, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and the two Copa del Rey finalists — winner Barcelona and runner-up Athletic Bilbao.

The Spanish Super Cup in its most recent incarnation began in 1982 as a showdown between the winners of La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Until 2017 it was contested over two legs, and then, in 2018, Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1 in a one-off match played at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier.

Following the first-ever hosting in the Kingdom, the 2020-21 tournament returned to Spain and saw Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 3-2 after extra time in Seville, a match in which Lionel Messi received his first red card at club level.

Topics: football Al-Faisaly Saudi Arabia

Talisca’s signing by Al-Nassr a lesson in smart recruitment as he takes Saudi Pro League by storm

Talisca’s signing by Al-Nassr a lesson in smart recruitment as he takes Saudi Pro League by storm
Updated 16 August 2021
John Duerden

  • The Brazilian had plenty of time to acclimatize at his new club, and it showed after he scored 1 goal and had a hand in 2 as the Riyadh giants beat Damac 4-1
Updated 16 August 2021
John Duerden

If Arab News gave an award for the player of each round of Saudi Pro League (SPL) games, there would be little debate as to the winner of the opening weekend.

Anderson Talisca was immense in his debut for Al-Nassr, driving his new team to a 4-1 win over Damac. He won the penalty that produced the opening goal, scored the second and create the fourth.

“We started well, but the most important thing is that we won in the end and got the three points,” Talisca said after his debut.

“I hope that we will continue at this level and improve. I quickly adapted to the team, and I have more to offer to Al-Nassr and the fans.”

One performance does not make a season, but the Brazilian looked very good indeed, and if he can come close to matching such standards in the months to come, then the outlook is a positive one for both club and league, as he was a signing that others can learn from.

First he was cheap, with Al-Nassr paying Guangzhou FC a reported fee of around €1 million ($1.2 million) — a fine capture of a storied player.

Now 27, the attacking midfielder moved from South America to Benfica at the age of 20. Successful in Portugal — scoring important goals in the league, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League — he then headed to Turkish giants Besiktas in 2016 for another fine spell that included a Champions League return to his former Lisbon club and a goal.

Two years later, the former Brazil under-23 international was heading to China’s Guangzhou Evergrande for a fee of around $23 million. 

For Al-Nassr to get such a player on the cheap was a coup. Talisca is a serial winner. He has won league championships in Portugal, Turkey and China.

He slotted into Guangzhou’s team with ease, and helped the team to the 2019 Chinese Super League.

Just as in Lisbon, Istanbul and Guangzhou, the tall, rangy midfielder became a fan favorite, and it should not take long before he does the same in Riyadh.

Newton Mota was coordinator at Talisca’s first club Bahia, and he soon knew that the Salvador club would be unable to keep the player who was called up twice by Brazil in 2014 and 2018 without making a senior appearance. 

“We received offers from Flamengo, Gremio and Sao Paulo for him,” Mota said in 2014 after the first summons when Talisca was just 20. “During a tour in Europe, Valencia also asked to take him on loan. So he has always been a player who catches the eye, by the way he strikes the ball and his personality.”

Mota said despite comparisons in style to Yaya Toure, Talisca is more similar to a Brazilian legend.

“His technique is very accurate, but I liken him more to Rivaldo, who was also left-footed, with a long stride and capable of scoring goals from distance,” Mota added.

“Of course Rivaldo is a world champion, so it is very early to make comparisons, but if I see a resemblance between Talisca and anyone else, it is with him.”

That was in evidence in Friday’s victory. Talisca’s long strides make him look a little ungainly, but he covers ground quickly and gets into dangerous positions before defenders are aware that such danger exists.

The powerful 27-year-old drives forward time and time again, and with an eye for goal and a pass, he is a formidable opponent — simply put, he makes things happen. He is also hungry for more.

He certainly looked to have adapted quickly at Al-Nassr, linking up cleverly with former Besiktas teammate Vincent Aboubakar. “We have played together before, know each other well and are friends,” Talisca said.

His transfer offers another lesson: It is always best to get new signings done as early as possible.

Former Brazil boss Mano Menezes arrived in April to take charge of the nine-time champions, and a month later Talisca signed. It was all done well in advance of the start of the season.

This is especially significant when looking at the opening round of the SPL, when Al-Ahli were without some of their big signings such as Paulinho.

There had not been enough time to arrange visas and documentation, but Talisca — Paulinho’s compatriot and former Guangzhou teammate — looked like he had been at Al-Nassr for years.

He really could be one of the stars of the season. If he and Al-Nassr keep playing like they did in the first game, he could be celebrating a title in a fourth country, and the club could secure championship No. 10.

There is still a long way to go, however, especially as even smaller clubs in the country have strengthened in the transfer market this year, finding international bargains.

To name just three: Al-Raed has loaned Eduardo Henrique from Sporting Lisbon; Al-Fayha has recruited Kyriakos Papadopoulos, a Greek defender who has played for Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and SV Hamburg; and Al-Fateh signed Peru international Christian Cueva in January. Even title-winning clubs elsewhere in Asia struggle to attract such talent.

It is not just about the big names signing for the big clubs, but clubs looking to survive in the top flight first and foremost strengthening in an intelligent way.

For now though, Talisca deserves the headlines and the plaudits. The challenge is to maintain such standards in the weeks and months ahead.

Topics: Al-Nassr football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals

Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals
Updated 16 August 2021
Ali Khaled

  • Saudi’s National Paralympic Committee President Abdulaziz Al-Mugairin says targets have changed from participation to winning
Updated 16 August 2021
Ali Khaled

The Saudi National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Sunday held a presentation ceremony in Riyadh for the athletes who will be representing the Kingdom at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to be held in the Japanese capital from Aug. 24 until Sept. 5.

Among the confirmed athletes for the Saudi team heading to Tokyo are Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed in athletics, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian event.

Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mugairin, president of the NPC, told Sports 24 TV: “In the past, there was only participation from the said athletes. Now our targets have changed. Now it’s about achievement.”

He added: “We have athletes Ali Al-Nakhli and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly, and for the first time we have female Saudi athletes, such as Sarah Al-Jumaah and Maryam Al-Muraisel, all who have hopes of winning medals. The targets now are to achieve results and to get on the podiums.”

He highlighted the importance of Saudi’s Vision 2030 in the changing sporting landscape in the Kingdom, especially for athletes with special needs.

“There is no doubt we are living through an age of transformation thanks to King Salman,” Al-Mugairin said, adding: “We are living through the golden days of the Vision and we hope your joy will be complete in 2030. And thanks to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, there has been unlimited support in all fields.”

The athletes, many of whom have only just returned from preparation camps abroad, said they are ready to compete for medals.

“Our aim is to be among the leading positions, my ambition is to win a gold medal,” said Al-Qurashi.

Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi. (Paralympic National Committee)

He added that while there are generous financial prizes at stake for gold winners, they pale in comparison to the joy of winning itself.

“It’s true that it’s worth a lot, but it is not as important as the happiness I can bring to my nation with this medal,” he said. “We have done immense work over the last three months, whether it’s been through training with the technical staff or on the logistics side. God willing we will put on performances worthy of our country.”

Al-Junaidel echoed Al-Qurashi’s words, saying winning will be the aim in Tokyo.

“The qualification did not come easy,” he said. “But we’ve qualified and we have a good number of athletes. Hopefully our participation isn’t just to make up the numbers but to compete as well. We hope to achieve all our ambitions.

Fahad Al-Junaidel. (Paralympic National Committee)

Al-Junaidel also thanked the country’s leadership for their support of Paralympic sports, and said the athletes are ready for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games despite the challenges of the last year.

“The pandemic disrupted preparation a little,” he said, adding: “At some point we were training at home, we didn’t stop at any point. Then we gradually returned to full training and this year has seen training camps throughout.”

Topics: Paralympics Saudi Arabia

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ and NEOM celebrate title wins at the end of historic Formula E season in Berlin

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-EQ and NEOM celebrate title wins at the end of historic Formula E season in Berlin
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

  • De Vries’ teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who started the race from pole, enjoyed a P3 finish, helping wrap the Team Championship for the German manufacturer
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

NEOM: The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team and its Principal Partner NEOM are celebrating a double title win for the German car manufacturer after the final round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Berlin at the weekend.

The championship was still in the balance at the start of the final race of the season, and the German team secured the required points to take them clear of the pack, securing both the Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship titles in dramatic style.

With three other rival contenders crashing out during the early stages of the race, Dutchman Nyck de Vries managed to climb up from P13 to P8 to claim the drivers’ title, whilst his Belgian teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who started from pole position, secured a podium finish at P3.

“We’ve added to over 125 years of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport heritage by winning not only the Drivers’ but also the Teams’ World Championship in Formula E,” Ian James, Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team Principal said.

“First of all, for Nyck this is testimony to his driving throughout the season, his approach, his hard work and also to the out-and-out racer that he truly is,” he added. “He drove with tenacity and with grit, which has resulted in the situation that we happily find ourselves in today. For the team, this is also indicative of all of the endless hours of work and effort that they have put into developing the car, as well as every other aspect of a team that really is world-class standard. I am proud to call each and every one of them my teammates, and they are deserving of this win.”

The 2021 Formula E season kicked off with a double-header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh.

The German Team and its Saudi partner had announced their new collaboration ahead of what was the first race of Formula E’s Season 7, with a demonstration run of the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 on the scenic roads of NEOM, the first time an all-electric racing vehicle was driven in the Saudi coastal city.

“What a high note to cap off a fantastic Season 7 for our partnership with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team,” said Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, adding: “They have been hugely impressive right from the first race weekend in Diriyah, all the way to securing this incredible double Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship win in Berlin.”

Topics: Formula E

