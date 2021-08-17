Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights

RIYADH: Saudi labor authorities helped in recovering over SR58 million ($15.4 million) in late wages and financial rights in the Riyadh area alone, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) Riyadh branch recovered the rights and late wages of workers through its Amicable Settlement Department, last Hijri year, reflecting 2020/2021, through settlement sessions between the parties of the conflict, SPA reported.
The settlement department in Riyadh received nearly 20,000 e-requests for settlement through the online friendly settlement service system, during the same year, according to Director-General of the Ministry branch, Mohammed Al-Harbi.