SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and Bahri, the Kingdom’s national shipping carrier, have agreed a deal for wide-ranging logistics services, including sea, air, and land transport, as well as freight services for the various business units and affiliated companies of SAMI.
The contract includes the provision of complete door-to-door logistics and transportation services for SAMI, supporting the localization of defense logistics.
Launched in May 2017 and wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, SAMI is a military-industries company working in the fields of aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, defense electronics, and emerging technologies.
“The shared objectives of SAMI and Bahri in relation to Vision 2030 will have a major impact on the synergies within the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem,” said Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI.
“This agreement [is] in line with the Vision 2030 objectives that aim to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub and a thriving investment destination,” Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri.
Under the agreement, SAMI’s five business divisions, as well as its affiliates will make use of Bahri’s logistics services.
The agreement presently covers the Saudi market, but the two companies are working to expand its scope.