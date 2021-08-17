You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
The federation said the MoU is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and see 50 percent of its non-oil GDP coming from non-oil exports. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/84jnk

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters

Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
  • The agreement with provide importers and exporters loans and other financial services
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb said the bank has so far accepted more than 81 financing requests worth SR9 billion ($2.3 billion).

The Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) to provide importers and exporters loans and other financial services.

In an e-mailed statement, the federation said the MoU is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and see 50 percent of its non-oil GDP coming from non-oil exports.

FSC President Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan said the MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of the Saudi products.

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking EXIM

Related

Saudi National Bank’s investment arm and BNY Mellon to bring global securities services in KSA
Business & Economy
Saudi National Bank’s investment arm and BNY Mellon to bring global securities services in KSA
Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 after Activision deal
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 after Activision deal

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
Updated 4 sec ago

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
Updated 4 sec ago
LONDON: Job vacancies in the UK have spiked to their highest recorded level, official figures showed Tuesday, in a further sign that the British economy is rebounding more than anticipated following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
With the unemployment rate falling and the number of people on payroll rising toward pre-pandemic levels, wage pressures are clearly building — a development that financial markets suggest will lead the Bank of England to raise interest rates sooner than previously thought as it could further fuel inflation.
The Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of job vacancies rose by 290,000 between May and July from the previous three-month period, to 953,000. That’s the highest level since records were started in 2001.
The increase in vacancies came during a period when most lockdown restrictions were lifted across the UK following the rapid rollout of vaccines. The increase in job vacancies was particularly evident in those sectors, such as arts, leisure and food service, that had suffered most during the multiple lockdowns in the UK
In further encouraging news, the agency said the number of people on payroll rose by 182,000 between June and July, taking the total to 28.9 million. Still the overall figure is 201,000 lower than before the pandemic struck in March 2020.
“Today’s figures show that the recovery continued to gain momentum through the spring as restrictions eased,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies. “Put simply, labor supply just can’t keep up with employer demand.”
The latest figures have raised hopes that the British government’s decision to bring an end to a salary support scheme it introduced at the outset of the pandemic will not lead to big job losses.
Under the Job Retention Scheme, the government paid 80 percent of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures. The program, which is being phased out and is due to finish at the end of September, helped support over 11 million people but the number now is down below the 2 million mark as many sectors have reopened, notably hospitality.
“There was no sign of redundancies starting to pick up in our survey data ahead of the furlough scheme beginning to wind down,” said Jonathan Athow from the statistics agency.
As is often the case, more hiring in the economy is leading to higher pay. Tuesday’s data showed annual wage growth including bonuses 8.8 percent higher, or 7.4 percent without bonuses, for the three months to June.
With wages surging, there could well be a further uptick in inflation as those benefiting from the higher pay spend more. Inflation is already rising fast on the back of higher energy costs and the Bank of England expects it to rise to 4 percent this year, which would be the highest level since 2011 and double its target.

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
  • The contract includes the provision of complete door-to-door logistics and transportation services for SAMI
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and Bahri, the Kingdom’s national shipping carrier, have agreed a deal for wide-ranging logistics services, including sea, air, and land transport, as well as freight services for the various business units and affiliated companies of SAMI.

The contract includes the provision of complete door-to-door logistics and transportation services for SAMI, supporting the localization of defense logistics.

Launched in May 2017 and wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, SAMI is a military-industries company working in the fields of aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, defense electronics, and emerging technologies.

“The shared objectives of SAMI and Bahri in relation to Vision 2030 will have a major impact on the synergies within the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem,” said Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI.

“This agreement [is] in line with the Vision 2030 objectives that aim to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub and a thriving investment destination,” Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri.

Under the agreement, SAMI’s five business divisions, as well as its affiliates will make use of Bahri’s logistics services.

The agreement presently covers the Saudi market, but the two companies are working to expand its scope. 

Topics: SAMI Bahri

Related

Bahri profit falls 93 percent in H1 as oil transport revenue slumps
Business & Economy
Bahri profit falls 93 percent in H1 as oil transport revenue slumps
Bahri named ‘Ship Operator of the Year’ at ShipTek Awards
Corporate News
Bahri named ‘Ship Operator of the Year’ at ShipTek Awards

Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights

Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights
Updated 30 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights

Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights
  • The settlement department in Riyadh received nearly 20,000 e-requests for settlement through the online friendly settlement service system during the same year
Updated 30 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi labor authorities helped in recovering over SR58 million ($15.4 million) in late wages and financial rights in the Riyadh area alone, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) Riyadh branch recovered the rights and late wages of workers through its Amicable Settlement Department, last Hijri year, reflecting 2020/2021, through settlement sessions between the parties of the conflict, SPA reported.

The settlement department in Riyadh received nearly 20,000 e-requests for settlement through the online friendly settlement service system, during the same year, according to Director-General of the Ministry branch, Mohammed Al-Harbi.

Topics: Riyadh

Related

Women attend the Colour Run event during Riyadh season festival, in Saudi Arabia, in this file photo taken on October 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Locals look forward to return of shows and events, with launch of Riyadh Season 2
NHC to supply Riyadh with 147,000 new housing units
Business & Economy
NHC to supply Riyadh with 147,000 new housing units

Kuwait plans spending cuts on medical treatment and wage subsidies

Kuwait plans spending cuts on medical treatment and wage subsidies
Updated 36 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait plans spending cuts on medical treatment and wage subsidies

Kuwait plans spending cuts on medical treatment and wage subsidies
  • Spending on Kuwaitis having medical treatment abroad could also be rationed
Updated 36 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s record $35.5bn budget deficit will result in government spending cuts of at least 10 per cent there, and could see private sector workers earning 3,000 KWD ($9,976) lose their national employment subsidies as the government looks into ways to ration its spending.

Spending on Kuwaitis having medical treatment abroad could also be rationed, Kuwait press agency Kuna reported, citing a cabinet statement.

The cuts mean its Civil Service Office will also review bonuses and incentives earned by senior government officials.

The Kuwaiti cabinet added that they would seek to cut spending on local and international events and conferences, as well as travel for overseas training and foreign missions.

The government plans to increase the efficiency of the collection of debts owed to it, and the General Authority for Industry will review rents charged for State buildings and land, the cabinet said.

Earlier this month, Kuwait posted a record $35.5bn budget deficit, caused by a drop in oil prices and reduced revenues and economic activity due to the Covid pandemic.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait ‘deeply concerned’ over threat to shipping in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
Kuwait ‘deeply concerned’ over threat to shipping in Arabian Gulf
Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom

Car subscription platform Invygo raises $1.9m to boost KSA, UAE operations

Car subscription platform Invygo raises $1.9m to boost KSA, UAE operations
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Car subscription platform Invygo raises $1.9m to boost KSA, UAE operations

Car subscription platform Invygo raises $1.9m to boost KSA, UAE operations
  • The latest funding round brings the total raised by the company in the last year to $4.2 million
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Car subscription services Invygo has raised SR7.12 million ($1.9 million)in a pre-Series A round funding as it seeks to expand across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The latest funding round brings the total raised by the company in the last year to $4.2 million.

Car subscription services such as Invygo  are seen as integral to improving the region’s low motorization rate, which is stifled by high down-payments, the cost of ownership, and restricted financing options for many potential drivers.

A car subscription enables drivers to pay a monthly fee for a vehicle, without a down payment.

Invygo, which launched in 2018, was the first car service platform in the region allowing car buyers to purchase a monthly subscription that also included insurance and maintenance costs through an app based service.

The pre-Series A round funding saw the participation of the group’s existing investors, US-based Signal Peak Ventures, Knollwood Investment Advisory, UAE’s JS Group, and Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Well.

Invygo has partnerships with automotive distributors and rental companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, giving their customers access to cars from Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Ranger Rover, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Invygo’s chief executive Eslam Hussein said: “Car subscription services are reimagining the mobility sector in the Middle East as consumers desire a flexible automotive experience, zero financial risk and mitigate the impact of depreciation.”

The company added its expansion is also supporting Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing gig economy. 

Gig economy platforms such as Sabbar and Marn are attracting investment at the same time as the government is seeking to provide better protection for those working in the sector and establish minimum standards.

Hussein said: “As 94 percent of Saudi millennials consider gig economy roles, Invygo will create new jobs and income streams for young professionals, while also contributing to the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy,”

Invygo’s previous investors include 500 Startups, Eq2 Ventures, Class 5 Global, Gulf Islamic Investment and Kairos K50.

Topics: KSA UAE startups automotive car

Related

Egyptian transport startup Swvl sees profit by 2024
Business & Economy
Egyptian transport startup Swvl sees profit by 2024
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $16m in latest funding round
Business & Economy
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $16m in latest funding round

Latest updates

Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
Staff wanted: Job vacancies in Britain hit record high
Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
Saudi EXIM Bank to provide $2.3bn to non-oil exporters
SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights
Riyadh helped workers recover over $15.4m in late wages and financial rights

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.