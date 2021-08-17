You are here

Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits

Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits
Medical staff attend to a coronavirus patient at a quarantine centre run by Médecins Sans Frontières in Aden, Yemen. (Reuters)
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits

Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits
  • Health Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh: We have seen an increase in the cases throughout the past week and some quarantines are overwhelmed with cases. We think we entered the third wave
  • Since the beginning of the pandemic in Yemen, the Iran-backed militia has applied a secretive policy about death tolls and cases in heavily populated areas under their control
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemen reported 39 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day number of confirmed cases recorded in months, as the health minister announced that the country had entered the third wave.

The Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee also reported two deaths from 4,016 tested samples. 

The total number of confirmed cases is 7,347. There have been 1,407 deaths and 4,543 recoveries.

On Monday, there were 15 new cases, two deaths and 27 recoveries reported. On Sunday there were 20 new cases, 15 recoveries and two deaths.

“We have seen an increase in the cases throughout the past week and some quarantines are overwhelmed with cases. We think we entered the third wave,” Health Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh told state TV, adding that healthcare facilities had been put on high alert to handle the rising number of patients.

He said that, due to poor testing and surveillance, the number of confirmed cases constituted roughly 10 percent of the actual transmitted cases.

He urged people to adhere to health guidelines concerning the virus and to take vaccines when they were available.

“Unlike many countries that have extensive testing, we do not record all cases of coronavirus. We only discover severe cases with severe symptoms or those cases that go to isolation centers or laboratories.”

Local health workers in provinces not under Houthi control said they were not ready to handle the sudden influx of new cases and that some quarantine centers had reached their maximum capacity amid a shortage of medical supplies.

In Aden, the 30 beds at the only functioning quarantine center at Al-Sadaqa hospital were occupied and people were being redirected.

“The center is full of patients. We referred four patients to Lahj province,” a local health official told Arab News. He added that two other quarantine centers in Aden had been closed due to a funding shortage.

Yemen officially announced the first case of COVID-19 on April 10 last year and cases increased rapidly in the following two months.

The second wave peaked in February and March of this year, with health facilities reporting dozens of deaths and new cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Yemen, the Iran-backed militia has applied a secretive policy about death tolls and cases in heavily populated areas under their control.

It has banned health facilities from reporting cases and denying healthcare workers vaccines.

Buhaibeh said the Houthi clampdown on information had undermined the country’s health strategies to confront the spread of the virus.

“The Houthis adopt a policy dating back to ancient times. They refuse to disclose the actual number of cases or to vaccinate people. This (policy) undermined the health system.”

He urged the global COVAX initiative and international donors to swiftly supply the country with new vaccine shipments as thousands of Yemeni travelers were stuck at home due to the shortage of shots.

“We are in need of the vaccines more than many other countries as we cannot impose health guidelines.”

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with outages

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with outages
  • Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalised region
  • Without diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and Lebanon’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations
BEIRUT: Hospitals in north Lebanon’s Akkar region where a fuel tank explosion killed at least 28 people this week struggled to operate Tuesday as life-threatening power cuts and telecom outages swept the area.
Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalized region that has long suffered from an ailing power grid but that is now grappling with an unprecedented crisis due to severe diesel shortages nationwide.
The outages come less than two days after a fuel tank exploded in the village of Al-Tleil, scorching people clamouring to fill petrol that the army was distributing.
Around 80 people, including several soldiers, were injured, many of them left with severe burns, overwhelming hospitals.
Fuel shortages since the start of summer have aggravated hardship in Lebanon, a country of more than six million that is in the throes of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.
Without the diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and even the country’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations or close entirely due to outages lasting up to 22 hours a day.
In Akkar, hospitals still storing corpses of victims charred in Sunday’s blast were left without power, Internet and working landlines, as health officials pleaded for help from the authorities.
“We have a stock of 700 liters (almost 185 gallons) of diesel fuel which will last for only one day,” said Riad Rahal, director of Rahal Hospital in the Akkar town of Halba.
The nearby El-Youssef hospital also had enough stock of diesel to last until Wednesday morning and no working phone lines, said Nathaline el-Chaar, assistant to the director.
“Since yesterday, landlines have been out of service... and we are trying hard to secure diesel,” she told AFP.
She said the hospital’s diesel provider had delayed deliveries fearing attacks on a north Lebanon highway where incidents in recent days have seen angry groups seize fuel from trucks.
The official National News Agency said Tuesday that diesel fuel shortages and power outages had forced the Ogero telecom provider to cut Internet, landlines and mobile phone services in several parts of Akkar, effectively paralysing banks, businesses and state offices.
Ogero head Imad Kreidieh warned that other regions in Lebanon would have to follow suit unless the situation improved.
In the southern suburbs of Beirut, live shots were fired at a gas station, the latest in a series of lethal incidents rattling motorists lining up in long petrol queues.
The NNA said the army deployed in the area after several people were injured in the shoot-out, but it did not provide more details.
A security source told AFP that people who had illegally stored petrol at a pumping station fired live rounds as army soldiers tried to confiscate their stock.
They also started a fire at the gas station, accusing its owner of having tipped off the army.
Videos and pictures circulating on social media showed men opening machine-gun fire. AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.
The army on Saturday started raiding gas stations and confiscating stocks of fuel that distributors have been hoarding to sell at a higher price in the black market or across the border in Syria.

‘Deaths, injuries’ as Turkish air raid hits Iraq clinic

‘Deaths, injuries’ as Turkish air raid hits Iraq clinic
‘Deaths, injuries’ as Turkish air raid hits Iraq clinic

‘Deaths, injuries’ as Turkish air raid hits Iraq clinic
  • The raid was carried out by Turkey’s military and consisted of three drone strikes
  • Ankara considers the PKK a terrorist organization
BAGHDAD: A Turkish air raid hit a clinic in northern Iraq on Tuesday, resulting in fatalities and injuries, local officials and an Iraqi military officer said.
The raid “totally destroyed” a clinic located in Sinjar, the district’s deputy mayor Jalal Khalef Bisso told AFP.
He said that there were “deaths and injuries,” but did not provide an immediate toll.
The raid consisted of three drone strikes, another official said.
A senior Iraqi army officer told AFP that Tuesday’s raid was carried out by Turkey’s military.
Turkey regularly conducts operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), where the latter’s fighters maintain bases in mountainous areas.
Ankara considers the PKK a terrorist organization.
An air strike on Monday by Turkey targeted and killed a senior Yazidi official of an Iraqi force linked to the PKK in Sinjar, along with two of his colleagues.
Monday’s raid had also wounded a PKK official, a member of the Yazidi minority.
He was transferred for care to a clinic in the village of Sekaina, a facility that was hit Tuesday at around midday, according to a Yazidi militant reached by AFP.
Images shared online by purported residents showed a basement and a makeshift clinic reduced to rubble and black smoke rising into the air.

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath
Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath
  • Two retired brothers, their wives and children are now among hundreds of Algerians left homeless by the country's worst fires in memory
  • “"Like anyone else who saw those flames, it was impossible to do anything. We all gave up," said Khelaf Tazibt
BEJAIA, Algeria: When Algeria’s deadly wildfires tore through the forest around their village, brothers Khelaf and Lyazid Tazibt could only hustle their families out of the door and abandon the home they shared to the flames.
The two men, both retired, and their wives and children, are now among hundreds of Algerians left homeless by the country’s worst fires in memory, which have burned swathes of the northeast over the past week, killing dozens of people.
“Like anyone else who saw those flames, it was impossible to do anything. We all gave up,” said Khelaf Tazibt, 55, standing in one of their single-story home’s damaged rooms, its walls cracked and black with soot.
He held up cracked plates and other belongings misshapen by the inferno. “The firefighters arrived a little late and there was nothing they could do,” he said.
His brother, Lyazid simply said “the fire reached the sky.”
Their village of Ait Sid Ali, in the northeastern Bejaia province, sits in rocky hills and was previously surrounded by forest. The Tazibt house was on the village edge, close to the trees and one of many there lost to the flames.
This month, a European Union atmosphere monitor said the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hotspot as massive blazes engulfed forests in Turkey, Greece and North Africa, aided by a heatwave.
The fire that suddenly engulfed Ait Sid Ali killed four people, they said. The surrounding hills are now a mass of scorched trunks but beyond the village another hillside is dark with smoke above the raging flames.
The two families are awaiting compensation and rehousing by the government, and in the meantime are receiving donations of food, medication and blankets from local aid organizations.
“We have lost everything,” said Lyazid Tazibt, overlooking the remains of the family home.

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages
Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages
  • Central bank head asks government for law allow him to dip into the mandatory reserve to provide financing for fuel imports
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country’s crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.
The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan

UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan
UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan

UAE aviation authority suspends flights to Afghanistan
  • Dubai carriers Emirates and flydubai earlier halted flights to Kabul until further notice
  • Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians were taking off from Kabul on early Tuesday morning
DUBAI: UAE aviation authorities suspended all flights to Afghanistan on Monday after Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was overrun by thousands of residents desperate to flee the capital.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in a statement said it “is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operation of the country’s airlines.”
“Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritizing the safety and security of civil aviation,” the aviation body added.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after capturing all major cities in a swift offensive that took only days, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country as the government crumbled.
Dubai carriers Emirates and flydubai earlier halted flights to Kabul until further notice due to the security situation in Afghanistan.
Emirates Flight EK640 and flydubai Flight FZ305 were forced to return to Dubai on Sunday after failing to get clearance to land at Kabul airport.
Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians were taking off from Kabul on early Tuesday morning after the airport runway had been cleared of crowds.
US troops, sent by President Joe Biden to ensure a safe withdrawal of American diplomatic personnel and civilians, are now in charge of Kabul airport.

