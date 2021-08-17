You are here

Vaccine registrations jump as delta variant arrives in Saudi Arabia

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 209 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.38 million. (File/Twitter/@hfrmoh)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 209 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.38 million. (File/Twitter/@hfrmoh)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Double vaccine offers more effective protection against COVID-19 variant, says health authority
  • 55 people were arrested in the Northern Borders for violating preventive measures
JEDDAH: Public concern has risen after the first confirmed delta variant cases in Saudi Arabia, with more people registering for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. 
So far, more than 32.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at a rate of 93.3 doses per 100 people. More than 60.2 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose. 
The Public Health Authority said that the delta variant is highly transmissible, even among those who have been vaccinated, but it added that infection in fully immunized people may occur in smaller percentages compared to those who received a single dose or no inoculation.
Authorities continue to urge people to remain vigilant, adhere to measures and register for the vaccine. 
A total of 569 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, with a total of 539,698 people in Saudi Arabia having contracted the disease.
The Ministry of Health reported 704 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 524,765. There are currently only 6,502 active cases, of which 1,295 are critical, a decline of 37 in the past 24 hours. 
The highest recorded number of infections was in the Riyadh region at 132, followed by Makkah with 101. The rest of the Kingdom’s regions are recording less than 100 cases, with Baha registering only 11 on Tuesday.
Twelve new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,431.


There were 79,383 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 26.5 million.
Meanwhile, the Jeddah Municipality carried out 7,479 field inspections in the past two days to ensure the compliance of commercial establishments with the precautionary guidelines and measures, which resulted in the closure of 42 violating facilities.
Th Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,431 monitoring rounds on Monday and detected 92 violations
Some 55 people were arrested in the Northern Borders for violating precautionary and preventive measures that stipulate no more than 20 people can gather at one point. The media spokesman for the Northern Borders Police, Col. Mutaib Al-Khamis, said the competent authorities in the region’s police took legal measures against them and penalties were applied against the host, the person in charge of the facility, and everyone who attended the gathering.
Police in Tabuk said they arrested four people and police in Al-Jouf arrested 3 others for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 209 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.38 million.

Saudi cabinet pledges its support for Afghan people, calls for stability

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers holds its weekly session chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi cabinet pledges its support for Afghan people, calls for stability

  • During cabinet meeting, ministers were briefed on preparations to increase capacity at the Two Holy Mosques to two million pilgrims a month
  • The king shared details of letter he sent to Kuwait’s emir, and a phone call with Algeria’s president in which he affirmed Kingdom’s support for efforts to battle wildfires in the country
RIYADH: Saudi authorities said on Tuesday that they are closely monitoring current events in Afghanistan, and expressed their hopes that the situation in the country will stabilize as quickly as possible.
During the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM, the Council of Ministers also affirmed its support for the Afghan people.
At the start of the session, the king briefed ministers on a letter he sent to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also shared details of his phone call with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune, during which he affirmed the Kingdom’s support for Algeria in its efforts to battle wildfires that have been raging in a number of regions, and his directive to send urgent humanitarian aid to help those affected by the disaster.
The cabinet reviewed a number of reports on regional and international developments. It reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stance in support of the Yemeni people and their legitimate government, and the continuing regional and international efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen that promotes security, stability and development, and stops the activities of the Houthi militia that are disrupting efforts to end the war.
Acting Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said the Council of Ministers was briefed on preparations to begin receiving international Umrah requests and for the increase in capacity at the Two Holy Mosques to two million pilgrims a month, along with efforts to ensure the highest levels of care for pilgrims through an integrated system that uses the latest technology to safeguard their health, safety and comfort, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cabinet also discussed regional and international developments in the pandemic and the latest statistics and indicators of the health situation in the Kingdom, including a lowering of the epidemiological curve, a decline in critical cases, and the growing demand for vaccinations. More than 32 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country to date.
The council authorized the foreign minister to discuss and sign a draft memorandum of understanding with Russia regarding political consultations between the two nations’ foreign ministries.
It also called on the Saudi Accreditation Center to discuss and sign an agreement with an accreditation body in the UK, and approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of fisheries between the Saudi government and the government of Mauritius.
The cabinet authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources and the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Export-Import Bank to discuss with the British a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of export credit between their governments.
It also authorized the minister of economy and planning and the chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for Statistics to discuss a draft agreement for cooperation between the authority and the UK Office for National Statistics.
The ministers called on the ministries of interior, justice, municipal and rural affairs and housing, and environment, water and agriculture to take the necessary action to protect streams, valleys and reefs, prohibit land sales and building, remove encroachments, and ensure all relevant regulations, decisions and instructions are implemented.
They approved the appointments of Dr. Fahd Al-Rabiah, Dr. Johan Carlson, and Dr. John Norman Newton as members of the Public Health Authority’s board of directors. They are specialists experienced in the authority’s responsibilities.
The cabinet also approved the formation of a Central Committee for Training and Scholarships of Civil Service Employees as part of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Ministers reviewed a number of general topics on its agenda, including the annual reports of the Saudi Press Agency, the General Authority for State Real Estate, the National Development Fund and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Saudi Arabia gets green light on clean hydrogen

Saudi Arabia gets green light on clean hydrogen

  • Saudi Arabia has key role in carbon-friendly future, energy research shows
RIYADH: Hydrogen is morphing from a niche power source into a potential front-runner in the green energy revolution — and research shows that Saudi Arabia can become one of the world’s largest suppliers of the gas.

Many experts agree that “green” hydrogen, a carbon-friendly nontoxic gas produced using renewable energy, can play a significant role in achieving a green gas-neutral economy by 2050, helping to combat global warming.

New research by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) shows that Saudi Arabia has the resources to become a leader in the nascent “clean hydrogen” market.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the current cost of producing a kilogram of the gas is a little under $5. With an abundance of sunlight, the Kingdom has a competitive advantage in a global commodity market for clean hydrogen that is expected to reach $11 trillion over the next 30 years, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

KSA has the skills, infrastructure and resources to produce blue and green hydrogen on a large scale.

Frederik Braun, Researcher at KAPSARC

KAPSARC is working with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to explore opportunities for Saudi Arabia in clean hydrogen development. Research efforts include large-scale technology deployment, demand markets, infrastructure usage and resource requirements.

Frederik Braun, Researcher at KAPSARC

The center is conducting a research project on the challenges and opportunities for Saudi Arabia in the future global hydrogen market. As part of this work, Dr. Jan Frederik Braun, a researcher in the climate and environment program, and Rami Shabaneh, a senior research associate in the markets and industrial development program, recently published a commentary that explores the future of clean hydrogen within and beyond the Kingdom.

Braun told Arab News that hydrogen can help to “decarbonize” segments of the energy value chain, such as industrial process heating, heavy-duty and long-haul road transport, aviation and shipping.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Research efforts include large-scale technology deployment, demand markets, infrastructure usage and resource requirements.

• KAPSARC is conducting a research project on the challenges and opportunities for Saudi Arabia in the future global hydrogen market.

“Transport is the third-largest CO2-emitting sector in the Kingdom. Hydrogen produced from renewables-based electricity or natural gas is well-suited to decarbonize parts of the transport sector where fuel cell electric vehicles outperform battery electric vehicles, for example, in terms of shorter charging requirements. This applies to heavy-duty and long-distance transport vehicles like trucks and buses as well as high utilization light-duty vehicles like taxis,” he said.

“In this context, NEOM recently announced a joint venture with Hyzon Motors and Modern Group Plan to supply 10,000 locally built, zero-emission commercial trucks for the GCC markets, of which Saudi Arabia is by far the largest,” he added.

Shabaneh said that estimates of the future role of hydrogen depended on decarbonization policies.

BNEF estimates hydrogen could contribute up to 24 percent of total energy demand if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. By comparison, the Hydrogen Council estimates the gas will make up 18 percent of energy demand if global warming reaches 2 C by 2050. Meanwhile, BP estimates hydrogen to account for 7 percent and 16 percent of total final energy consumption in their rapid and net zero scenarios, respectively.

“It would require comprehensive decarbonization measures, production cost reductions, and scaling up infrastructure and demand for hydrogen to play a significant role as a fuel,” Shabaneh added.

Research efforts are being stepped up to explore how countries such as Saudi Arabia can increase production of clean hydrogen and create comparatively “low-cost, low-risk” markets for CO2-intensive sectors, such as transport.

KAPSARC and KAUST, in cooperation with leading researchers around the world, are looking beyond the Kingdom to analyze how potential importing countries and regions, such as Japan and the EU, are achieving their hydrogen ambitions and what opportunities these hold for Saudi Arabia.

Braun underlined the importance of strategic partnerships with significant importers, such as Germany, in producing, processing, applying and transporting clean hydrogen, including implementing mega-projects such as NEOM.

Saudi Arabia is developing policies and regulatory instruments to drive technologies in hydrogen development to commercial readiness.

“The Kingdom’s hydrogen ambitions could benefit immensely from scaling up production, cooperation, demand and infrastructure through clean hydrogen ‘hubs’ across the GCC. Saudi Arabia has the skills, infrastructure and resources to produce blue and green hydrogen on a large scale,” Braun said.

“Hydrogen is one of many solutions to decarbonize and not the only solution. The scale for local use cases and exports will depend on the economics and the pace of development of the hydrogen economy in regions beyond the Middle East, especially in Europe, North America and Asia.”

“In this way, Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries can build economies of scale and pool human, capital and technical resources cost-efficiently,” he added.

Locals look forward to return of shows and events, with launch of Riyadh Season 2

Women attend the Colour Run event during Riyadh season festival, in Saudi Arabia, in this file photo taken on October 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Locals look forward to return of shows and events, with launch of Riyadh Season 2

  • The program include theater shows, Arabic and international concerts, plays, international exhibitions, wrestling, and international soccer
  • Public entertainment will return to the capital before the end of the year, after an 18-month break when it was largely absent because of the pandemic
JEDDAH: After an 18-month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public entertainment and events are about to return to the capital in style, following the launch of Riyadh Season 2.

In 2019, authorities in the Kingdom introduced special seasonal programs of events, each focusing on a different part of the country. They included Sharqiyah Season in March, Jeddah Season in June, and Riyadh Season in October.

Plans for the second round of these annual seasons had to be abandoned early last year when the pandemic began. But with life in the Kingdom starting to return to normal as vaccination efforts continue, it has been announced that that the most significant event of the year will begin in the capital in the coming months.

Full details, including dates, are yet to be revealed but Riyadh Season 2 is expected to be bigger and better than the inaugural edition. Residents that Arab News spoke to were delighted and looking forward to the return of public entertainment following a year and a half in which it has mostly been absent.

Announcing the plans for Riyadh Season 2 on Sunday, Turki Al-Shaikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said that the city will be divided into 14 sections covering an area of 5.4 million square meters. The program will include 350 theater shows, 70 Arabic concerts, six international musical events, 18 Arabic and six international plays, 10 international exhibitions, a freestyle wrestling match, an international soccer match, 100 interactive experiences, and 7,500 other activities. In addition, 200 restaurants and 70 cafes will take part.

After more than a year with few entertainment options, residents said they cannot wait for the chance to attend a show or take part in an activity.

Abdulrahman Salah, 24, who is studying cybersecurity at university, said he is most looking forward to the concerts and other musical events.

“I am so happy that the events are back,” he said. “I’m so excited to see them, visit the pop-up restaurants only found in Riyadh and visit the activities, as they are of very high standards, satisfying all tastes and even all ages.”

He added that for people who cannot travel abroad because of the pandemic, or choose not to, Riyadh Season will offer a packed program of fun events and activities in the heart of the Kingdom.

“Yes, traveling is an unmatched experience, especially to enjoy the cooler weather,” he said. “But the list of activities will provide you with more things to do than if you were planning a trip abroad — and would anyone want to miss out on all these events? I don’t think so.”

Noura Al-Ajmi, a 22-year-old marketing student, plan to attend Riyadh Season with her friends.

“I’m so excited for the music concerts, hopefully Winter Wonderland, and games that give you an adrenaline rush, such as zip lines and the theme park,” she told Arab News. “I love the colors and festive details in Saudi Seasons; it gets you excited to attend just by looking at the posters alone.”

Sulaiman Mukhtar, a 30-year-old English-language lecturer, said that Riyadh Season 2 will help people to feel as if things are getting back to normal after more than a year of woe as a result of COVID-19.

“I’m beyond excited that life is easing back to normal and that there are outdoor activities that we can enjoy, as long as they are held safely per Ministry of Health guidelines,” he told Arab News.

Mansour Mohammed, 32, noted that the entertainment sector in the Kingdom had been growing rapidly before the interruption caused by the pandemic.

“It feels great to see the return of the Saudi Seasons because that also means the return of joy and smiles,” he said. “In 2019, Riyadh Season lit up the whole Kingdom with the events.”

He added that he is particularly excited to see what lies in store in Riyadh Boulevard and the Winter Wonderland.

The inaugural Riyadh Season in 2019 generated more than SR1 billion ($270 million), attracted 10.3 million visitors to the capital and surrounding areas, and created 34,700 jobs and 17,300 indirect employment opportunities.

 

Muslim World League chief received by North Macedonian president in Skopje

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, during his visit to Skopje Cathedral. (SPA)
Muslim World League chief received by North Macedonian president in Skopje

  • They discussed ways to enhance cooperation, in the presence of heads of parliamentary committees and senior North Macedonian statesmen
SKOPJE: North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), in the capital Skopje.
During the meeting, Pendarovski expressed his deep appreciation for Al-Issa, and for the important and influential role he plays in spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence worldwide.
Pendarovski said European countries consider Al-Issa the most influential Islamic figure due to the moderation that characterizes his global discourse and his efforts to extend bridges of understanding, friendship and cooperation among peoples.
Al-Issa said the MWL is keen to build bridges between peoples in order to enhance peace worldwide.
Parliament Speaker Dr. Talat Xhaferi also received Al-Issa. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation, in the presence of heads of parliamentary committees and senior North Macedonian statesmen.
Al-Issa also met with Sheikh Hafiz Shakir Effendi, chief scholar among North Macedonia’s Muslim community.

Saudi Electronic University launches program to boost skills of female faculty and students

The program aims to help the participants build their research capacity. (SPA)
Saudi Electronic University launches program to boost skills of female faculty and students

  • This program is part of the university’s initiatives to promote a culture of research quality and boost the capacity of its faculty and students
RIYADH: The Saudi Electronic University (SEU) has launched the Women’s Research Accelerator (WEmpower) program to boost the skills of its female faculty and postgraduate students.
The 10-day program is being held with the participation of a group of research experts from multiple public universities and government institutions in Saudi Arabia. It offers participants the opportunity to connect with and learn from research experts in over 60 sessions or through individual masterclasses.
The program aims to help the participants build their research capacity and skills in multiple areas such as quantitative and qualitative research, mixed methods and literature reviews, academic writing skills, referencing and citation, meta-analysis and the use of several programs and applications for research.
Participants will also focus on research ethics, the principles of innovation and how to obtain funding, as well as guidance on publishing in peer-reviewed journals.
This program is part of the university’s initiatives to promote a culture of research quality and boost the capacity of its faculty and students.
In her opening remarks, the university’s president, Dr. Lilac Ahmad Al-Safadi, thanked the experts leading the program and encouraged the participants to make the most of the opportunity. She emphasized that research and innovation are among the most important engines of economic growth and a major focus of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

