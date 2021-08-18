Saudi AirBnB-like platform Mabaat raises $2.4m in funding round

Lebanon’s wedding season in full swing despite financial turmoil

BEIRUT: Last month, photos and videos of the luxurious wedding of the daughter of former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili circulated online, stirring bitterness and dismay among many on social media.

Many people were outraged by the Lebanese ruling class’ lack of empathy and sensitivity to the suffering of the people as Lebanon falters through its worst financial crisis in 150 years. But what many don’t know is that hundreds, possibly thousands of weddings have taken place since April, both modest and lavish, and the wedding season seems in full swing.

“Last year, there was not much work because of two factors: the pandemic and the Aug. 4 blast,” Tarek Ladiki Barbor, owner of luxury wedding planning company Oui Concept, told Arab News, referring to the explosion that destroyed much of the Port of Beirut, leaving 218 dead, 7,500 injured and 300,000 homeless.

Last year, he had 49 weddings planned and scheduled, but only 10 of them went ahead because of the aforementioned factors.

This year, however, his company has organized 66 weddings so far, a more than sixfold increase since last year.

“We also received many requests for indoor engagements and wedding dinners, but we actually don’t have the capacity for such events,” he said. Barbor’s company only handles weddings that cost a minimum of $15,000, and payment is preferred to be in US dollars.

Former Hezbollah MP Nawwar Al-Sahili walks his elegantly-dressed daughter through fireworks-laden walkways and striking strobe lights. Hundreds of weddings have taken place since April as wedding season seems in full swing. (Screenshot)

As for the cost of the weddings, it has increased more than sevenfold for couples opting to pay in Lebanese pounds. But for those willing to pay in dollars, the cost has actually decreased by more than 60 percent, according to Maguie Jaber, food and beverage manager at the Lancaster Hotel in Ramlit el Baida, Beirut.

“We used to charge $80-$90 per wedding guest before the crisis, when the Lebanese pound was pegged to the dollar at the rate of 1,500. Now we charge around $30 per guest. This decrease in dollar prices is also happening in all sectors because of the lira crisis,” Jaber said.

Indeed, since October 2019, the Lebanese lira has lost more than 90 percent of its value and now trades at more than 20,000 to the dollar on the black market.

Among those pushing ahead with lavish weddings amid this turmoil are Maureen Mahfouz and Frederic Bejjani, who were wed last week in Bekaa. The wedding, hosting 160 invitees, cost them close to $30,000 and, says Mahfouz, they were very happy with their special day.

“We realize we could have gone to a smaller, less expensive wedding venue but, well, we wanted a nice wedding,” he said. “We used a large chunk of our savings, and it was worth it.”

It should be noted that both Mahfouz and her husband work in the NGO sector, where they get paid in dollars.

However, wedding season in Lebanon may soon wane again, according to economist Bassel Al-Khatib.

An impending lockdown is likely because of the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he said.

A severe shortage of fuel will soon affect the hotel and tourism sectors, and therefore the wedding sector as well.

“I personally predict that we will go through another lockdown soon,” Al-Khatib said, “and that the economic crisis in Lebanon will only worsen because of the fuel shortage, whereby we will see fuel being sold in the black market.

This will cause restaurants, hotels and wedding venues to close.”

In the meantime, the party continues.