Saudi governor inaugurates nursing college in Northern Borders region

Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Sultan inaugurates the Northern College of Nursing on Tuesday. (SPA)
Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Sultan inaugurates the Northern College of Nursing on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi governor inaugurates nursing college in Northern Borders region

Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Sultan inaugurates the Northern College of Nursing on Tuesday. (SPA)
  The governor stressed the need for the college to play an important role in providing outputs that met the needs of the labor market
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Sultan on Tuesday inaugurated the Northern College of Nursing.
He was briefed about the college’s objectives and future plans, administrative and organizational structures, and the buildings’ blueprints.
The governor stressed the need for the college to play an important role in providing outputs that met the needs of the labor market, as well as the requirements of the development and progress the Kingdom was witnessing, to build an excellent generation of workers and leaders in the field.

Topics: Northern College of Nursing

Saudi students back to school with a difference

The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
Updated 18 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi students back to school with a difference

The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
  • Students are packing face masks along with books as they prepare to return to the classroom
  • "I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again"
Updated 18 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi students kept away from the classroom for more than 18 months due to the global pandemic are looking forward to heading back to school in a new post-COVID-19 setting.

On March 8, 2020, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education suspended school attendance to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Students immediately switched to online classes — a new experience that had a profound impact on the way many approached their studies, with some struggling to adapt to the dramatic change.

Only university students were able to benefit from face-to-face teaching and allowed to take their final exams amid strict health measures to curb the spread of the virus.

But with the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

FASTFACT

With the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

For many, excited to see their classmates and teachers in person again, the resumption of normal school life will be a relief.

But the return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school.

Students in elementary and preschool will not be allowed to return until herd immunity of 70 percent has been acquired through completion of doses or full immunization.

The health ministry has taken steps to ensure protection of students’ health is a top priority, while also safeguarding educational advancement.

With “No child left behind” as the ministry’s unofficial motto, authorities have worked together to make it easier for parents to register their children for the COVID-19 vaccine, and for school administrators to track and view data, including health, vaccination and infection status for students and staff, through the Tawakkalna app.

The app’s “we are learning with caution” section shows details such as the number of students and staff who have come into contact with infected individuals, the number of infected people and the number of those immunized.

Arab News spoke to several students who shared their excitement at going back to school and their struggles with distance learning.

Nad Saud Al-Quwaidi, 17, said that during the three semesters away from the classroom “information was not delivered sometimes and it was difficult to understand certain things from a distance. The Internet or sound would cut off sometimes, too.”

She added: “I miss school and my friends, and I’m excited to be going back to see my teachers. I even miss the school routine. I like to get up early, put on my school uniform, and prepare my bag and breakfast. But with distance education, I used to get lazy and was late sometimes.”

Dana Nadeem, a 14-year-old middle schooler, said that it will be “a strange experience” to go back to school life after 18 months away.

“I missed it a bit, but not as much as I expected. It’s a weird feeling going back. I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again,” she said.

“I did miss preparing my bag the night before and reviewing my schedule, but I can’t say the same about wearing the uniform.”

Mohsin Ghazi, 13, said that homework, group tasks and communication were a struggle while away from school.

“At first it was hard sending the homework and communicating with my teacher from a distance. Teamwork was also challenging, especially communicating with my class team-mates,” he said.

Ghazi said that he missed his social life at school the most. “I missed hanging out with my friends during break time.”

His older sister Maha said that it is important to have an environment for learning as it reduces distractions.

“Not being in school was slightly distracting. I could understand online lessons, but it was easier when we had face-to-face meetings with peers and teachers,” she said.

Face-to-face interactions help with learning and the social aspect plays an important role in education, she added.

“Human interaction is a part of the education process,” she said. “Returning to school with new rules due to COVID-19 restrictions won’t be easy; I don’t think school will go back to normal due to social distancing.”

She added: “One thing I’m sure of is that I did not miss waking at 6 a.m. every morning.”

Maha understands that social distancing and masks will be mandatory. “However, during break time, I assume a handful of students will be sitting in groups if they have the chance. Surely for every five people, sanitizers will be our sixth groupie.”

Topics: Saudi schools Coronavirus

Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)
  • She said their interest grew when their parents introduced them to NASA’s Kids’ Club this summer as their travel plans were delayed until the COVID-19 situation improved
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Space enthusiasts are in for a special show as one of this month’s astronomy events is set to brighten the night sky across the Kingdom’s south.

Those living in the south and southwest will be able to observe one of the closest conjunctions of Mercury and Mars on Aug. 19, visible to the naked eye and a pair of binoculars just after sunset. The closest conjunction was on June 18, 2019.

There has been a growing interest in astronomical events thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with people finding new interests while living under lockdown.

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects and events such as planetary systems, star clusters, meteor showers, close-ups of the moon, and other astronomical bodies.

“The pandemic isolation inspired me to go beyond my comfort zone and my scope and just look into new topics of interest while under lockdown,” said Fahda Al-Taweeli, a private sector worker in Riyadh. “With my family in Jeddah during the lockdown, I had a lot of time on my hands, but my eldest son and I were able to bond and found a shared interest in astronomy.”

She grew up in the US and had fond memories of being at the library, scrolling through astronomy books and wondering about the stars, a curiosity that has stayed with her.

SPEEDREAD

Those living in the south and southwest will be able to observe one of the closest conjunctions of Mercury and Mars on Aug. 19.

"My nine-year-old son Khalid is also a curious one and he'd always ask why can't we see the dark side of the moon, something that piqued his interest while watching one of the ‘Transformers’ films and we went on a search for answers right away, and we bonded over that.”

She said given the conjunction was not visible from Riyadh, according to one of her many space-related apps, she would ensure that she headed to the beach with her son while in Jeddah this week to witness the event.

Zahra Jameel, a government worker in Jeddah, was planning on doing the same with her nieces and nephews.

She said their interest grew when their parents introduced them to NASA’s Kids’ Club this summer as their travel plans were delayed until the COVID-19 situation improved.

“I grew more interested through the kids,” she told Arab News. “We watched documentaries, they drew pictures of planets, and the eldest even drew Pluto and the other planetoids.”

She signed up for several newsletters and magazines and found that she could view the conjunction in her city.

“I now know which planets can be seen in the night sky and, though I don't have binoculars to see the conjunction, I’m sure it'll be cool to see even with the naked eye.”

Topics: astronomy Saudi Arabia

Saudi aid agency boosts capabilities in Nigeria, Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s support will develop the technical infrastructure in the agency’s call and control center. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s support will develop the technical infrastructure in the agency’s call and control center. (SPA)
Updated 37 min 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency boosts capabilities in Nigeria, Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s support will develop the technical infrastructure in the agency’s call and control center. (SPA)
  • Elsewhere, KSRelief inspected the implementation of the Vocational Training and Business Skills Support Project in the Tibn and Ras Al-Ara districts in Yemen’s Lahj governorate
Updated 37 min 16 sec ago
SPA

ABUJA/LAHJ: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a technical assistance project to develop the call and control center at the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency.
The Kingdom’s support will develop the technical infrastructure in the agency’s call and control center, improving its capacity to respond to emergencies and disasters in the region, submit data and provide urgent responses to those affected.
Elsewhere, KSRelief inspected the implementation of the Vocational Training and Business Skills Support Project in the Tibn and Ras Al-Ara districts in Yemen’s Lahj governorate.
For 12 days, 273 volunteers will be trained in the use of maintenance workshops, car mechanics, the maintenance of household appliances, carpentry and mobile phone maintenance for women. They will also develop skills in sewing clothes and the maintenance of fishing nets.
Similar training is being conducted in the governorates of Hadhramaut, Abb and Dhimar.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi Arabia and Maldives discuss relations

Saudi Arabia and Maldives discuss relations
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Maldives discuss relations

Saudi Arabia and Maldives discuss relations
Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday received a phone call from his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid to discuss bilateral relations and ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields.
The two ministers also discussed aspects of enhancing joint coordination in regional and international issues, in addition to many issues of common interest.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir made a phone call to Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani to discuss a number of developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Maldives Prince Faisal bin Farhan Abdulla Shahid Adel Al-Jubeir Abdullatif Al-Zayani Bahrain

Expats welcome decision to extend iqama, visa validity for those stranded outside Saudi Arabia

Expats welcome decision to extend iqama, visa validity for those stranded outside Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 August 2021
Rashid Hassan

Expats welcome decision to extend iqama, visa validity for those stranded outside Saudi Arabia

Expats welcome decision to extend iqama, visa validity for those stranded outside Saudi Arabia
  • The Kingdom has extended the validity without charge until Sept. 30
  • The extension will take place automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center
Updated 17 August 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Expats on Tuesday welcomed the Kingdom’s decision to extend the validity of their residency permits (iqamas) and visas for those stranded due to a travel ban.
Saudi Arabia has extended the validity without charge until Sept. 30. 
The General Directorate of Passports will continue to extend visit, exit, and re-entry visas. 
It will only be granted to residents who are in countries that the Kingdom has banned entry from, including Egypt, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, the UAE, Lebanon, South Africa, Ethiopia, Brazil, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.
The extension was issued by the finance minister and falls within the government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and ensure the safety of nationals and residents.
The extension will take place automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center, without the need to report to the office of the general directorate.
Ayman Hassan, an Egyptian expatriate, told Arab News: “I am glad to know of the validity of my iqama and my family’s re-entry visa as they’re unable to return because of the travel ban. There are many expatriates like me, whose families are stranded in countries facing a travel ban. This automatic extension will bring some sense of relief, at least for those, whose (permit or visa) duration was about to expire.
“In my case I wasn’t lucky, as I paid for the renewal of my permit a few days back, now I came to know that it will be extended automatically until the end of next month but, certainly, there are so many families that will benefit from this generous royal decree that takes into account people’s circumstances.”
Syed Ishtiaq Alam is a Pakistani civil engineer in Riyadh whose family have been stuck in Karachi for more than four months. 
He told Arab News: “This automatic extension will bring some sense of relief for those anxiously waiting for the travel ban to end. It will help ease the financial burden as the free extension will reduce renewal fees burden to some extent. Most people are trying to come back via another country with a quarantine option, but it is not affordable for everyone as it is very costly.”
Iqbal Ahmed went to India in June to get married and has been there ever since. 
“Thanks to the Saudi government, they are continuously taking care of expatriates by extending the residency permit and exit re-entry visa as it was done in previous months and now until Sept. 30,” he told Arab News. “I am very thankful to King Salman for his generous decision, which will ease the financial burden upon expatriates for the time being and will get (us) some time to manage our travel to the Kingdom through a bona fide channel.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Directorate of Passports iqama Exit and entry visas Saudi expats COVID-19 visas Coronavirus

