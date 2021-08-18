You are here

  • Home
  • World’s largest SWF posts 9.4% returns in H1 driven by energy equity

World’s largest SWF posts 9.4% returns in H1 driven by energy equity

Norwegian hedge fund manager and philanthropist Nicolai Tangen is seen in Oslo. (AFP/File Photo)
Norwegian hedge fund manager and philanthropist Nicolai Tangen is seen in Oslo. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zx3kr

Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

World’s largest SWF posts 9.4% returns in H1 driven by energy equity

Norwegian hedge fund manager and philanthropist Nicolai Tangen is seen in Oslo. (AFP/File Photo)
  • This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Norwegian government's first cash injection to the central bank
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

OSLO: The world's largest sovereign wealth fund, Norway's hefty $1.4 trillion SWF, posted a 9.4 percent return on investment for the first half of the year on Wednesday. The healthy return was driven by a sharp rise in global equities particularly energy, finance and tech stocks.

The fund earned 990 billion Norwegian crowns ($111 billion) in the January-June period, 0.28 percentage points higher than the fund's benchmark index.

“The equity investments had the most positive contribution to the return in the first half of the year, and especially the investments within the sectors of energy and finance,” Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

“The investments in energy companies returned 19.5 percent,” he added.

The fund invests heavily in U.S. tech giants with the largest individual company investments in Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook, making up the top five.

The return on the equity investments was 13.7 percent, while fixed income saw a negative 2.0 percent return.

Some 72.4 percent of the fund's investments were in stocks at the end of June, 25.1 percent in bonds, 2.4 percent in unlisted real estate and 0.1 percent in a recently created portfolio of unlisted renewables.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Norwegian government's first cash injection to the central bank to help establish what has since become the world's largest such fund.

Set up to pool the state's revenues from Norway's oil and gas production and prevent the economy from overheating, the fund was then turned into a sovereign wealth fund in 1998.

Topics: business economy Norway

Related

Norway fund excludes companies operating in West Bank
Business & Economy
Norway fund excludes companies operating in West Bank
Norway pushes into renewables with $1.6 billion deal
Business & Economy
Norway pushes into renewables with $1.6 billion deal

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Airlift, a Pakistani tech startup for fast delivery of household essentials, has raised $85m in series B financing to fund its expansion in Asia and Africa.
In the past year - during which grocery delivery startups' valuations increased as their expansion was fuelled by the pandemic - and using so-called 'dark stores,' it has scaled operations across 8 Pakistani cities from its Lahore headquarters.
The startup has raised over $110m to date, and is backed by more than 7 investors, including Sam Altman, the former president of YCombinator, Biz Stone, co-founder at Twitter / Medium, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of Disney.

Topics: Pakistan startups AirLift

Related

Startup Hub Riyadh creates new generation of Saudi innovators

Startup Hub Riyadh creates new generation of Saudi innovators
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Startup Hub Riyadh creates new generation of Saudi innovators

Startup Hub Riyadh creates new generation of Saudi innovators
  • ‘Real world’ programs help ambitious young entrepreneurs launch into global marketplace
Updated 44 min 53 sec ago
George Charles Darley

As Saudi Arabia steps up reforms of its oil-based, corporation-driven economy, Startup Hub Riyadh, run by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat), has become a focal point for the emergence of a more sustainable and entrepreneurial culture.
Arriving at their offices in Riyadh Front, not far from King Khaled International Airport, I am met by Sara Almangour, Monshaat’s Director of Entrepreneurship Hubs.
“We have two sections,” Almangour tells me. “The Entrepreneurship Hub on the ground floor and the Innovation Center upstairs. They work in tandem, along with Monshaat’s SME Support Center in the building opposite. This provides a supportive environment for anybody running a business or planning to start one up.”

Clustered around the spacious premises, dozens of young women and men are hunched over their laptops or engaged in discussion. Many are here for the Acceleration Program, an intensive months-long training and mentoring exercise that gives startup entrepreneurs the knowledge and tools needed to achieve rapid growth, reach a bigger market and become a genuine investment proposition.

Participants in this program arrive every morning as they would for an office job, and take part in workshops, boot camps and seminars. Experts from fintech, health care and educational technology, for example, provide advice on niche areas, and there is a network of mentors from every sector.

Potential investors visit to explain what they are looking for, and at the end of the program a demo day is held for participating entrepreneurs to make their five-minute “elevator pitch” to an assembled group of angels and private equity investors. During the pandemic this gathering is virtual rather than live.

“What we’re trying to build is a community of startups and other players in the ecosystem. Rather than planning too much, we allow things to happen organically. For example, some startups have merged to form a single company, or provide their services to one another, or exchange valuable information based on their experiences. It’s education and mentorship, but also very much ‘real world’,” says Almangour.

In the shared office area, which has options including hot-desks and dedicated private offices, I am introduced to a few of the startup teams: EIA, offering energy efficiency solutions and green building consultancy; Daily Meals, a subscription-based provider of healthy meals to workplaces; PTWay (Part-Time Way), which matches employers with part-time and short-term workers; and Rowad Tech, which designs courses and certification for the animation industry.

Upstairs, I meet Mohammed Almamar, Tech Innovation Specialist. “The Innovation Centers are all about digital transformation,” he tells me.
“The Riyadh center specializes in the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity, and the Khobar center focuses on artificial intelligence and data analytics. We have a track for traditional businesses to adopt new technology, and we have another track for innovative startups.”

A friendly speaking robot guides us into the futuristic Innovation Space where, with the aid of “digital fabrication machines” such as laser-cutters and 3D printers, physical product concepts are developed from mere ideas to working prototypes.

“We provide expertise in terms of sketching, designing, 3D visualization and eventually, 3D printing and assembling,” Almamar says. “We might experiment with different alterations and versions of prototypes until the client achieves what he or she is looking for.”

Mohammed Al-Hassan, a young entrepreneur, explains his product: “This is called Shuttle. It’s a smart locker that is linked with e-commerce operators and their customers. The package is delivered to this locker, and you can pick it up whenever you like. You open your locker with your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world — so someone else can collect the package for you. It makes delivery cheaper and more efficient, and gives an enhanced customer experience, so it’s win-win for everybody and all done with IoT technology.”

Around the corner, in the 24-hour open office, I meet the DataLexing team, whose software allows ordinary managers to produce data analysis reports without the need for expensive data analysts.

“A data analysis report normally requires three to six weeks to produce,” DataLexing CEO Rayan Al-Faheid says. “But using our software it takes only three to six hours, with no need for expertise.”

Adaptation is going viral in the GCC, and DataLexing has been approached by customers outside the region.

“We’ve really been helped with the Innovation Center and the SME Support Center,” says Al-Faheid. “And with the community here, if I need help with marketing, I can approach one of the other startups, and they can also come to us for expertise.”

If Vision 2030 is about cultural change, Startup Hub Riyadh is where that shift is happening at lightning pace — with the necessary resources and network of contacts for ambitious young people to bring their ideas to fruition and launch themselves into the global marketplace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia startups

Related

Photo/Supplied
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: The 7th Floor offers a home away from home for artists in Jeddah
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $16m in latest funding round
Business & Economy
Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $16m in latest funding round

Saudi cement industry sees positive upturn, as real estate booms

Saudi cement industry sees positive upturn, as real estate booms
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi cement industry sees positive upturn, as real estate booms

Saudi cement industry sees positive upturn, as real estate booms
  • Producers say local market well supplied, decline in sales temporary
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi cement sales dropped 20 percent in July even as the Kingdom is seeing a revival in its real estate sector in 2021 following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Output from Saudi producers declined 20 percent to 3.6 million tons in July, compared to 4.6 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Co.

Sales of 15 cement producers declined led by Southern Cement down 35 percent as compared to the same month of the previous year followed by Umm Al-Qura Cement and Al-Safwa Cement falling 34 percent and 32 percent respectively.

The cement markets in the Kingdom, in general, witnessed a decline of about 15 percent in the average selling price compared to last year, Arabian Cement CEO Badr bin Osama Jawhar told Argaam on Tuesday.

He, however, expects stability in demand during the third quarter with a change in weather conditions and the return of construction workers especially those who require institutional quarantine after vacations.

The Arabian Cement company’s net profits jumped by 91 percent to SR100.5 million at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to SR52.7 million achieved during the same period in 2020, and the profits of the second quarter amounted to SR33.5 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi cement sales drop by 20 percent in July.

Sales of 15 cement producers declined led by Southern Cement down 35 percent as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The company’s second quarter results were good compared to the same period last year, which coincided with a number of precautionary measures to confront the pandemic, resulting in a decrease in demand for cement during that period, and then witnessed a remarkable improvement in June of 2020, said Jawhar.

Arabian Cement CEO attributed the decrease in net income and revenues to the decrease in sales in the second quarter due to seasonality and the advent of Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr holidays, and the beginning of the summer season, which affected construction work due to soaring temperatures.

Arabian Cement exported about 1 million tons of clinker during the first half of 2021. It has a stock of 2.3 million tons of clinker, which is sufficient stock to meet any rise in demand or foreign export opportunities at reasonable prices, Jawhar said.

Like elsewhere around the world, the pandemic-related restrictions resulted in labor shortage and increased transportation costs, which also affected cement production and the ancillary industries.

Omar Al-Yusuf, general manager of concrete maker Fawasel, told Arab News that several factors contributed to the decline in cement sales in the Kingdom such as higher oil prices and the overall cost of production.

“Cement is manufactured in plants located in remote areas and needs to be transported to work sites, which increases the cost,” he said.

He said the introduction of new regulations regarding the maximum limit for payload, installation of GPS in vehicles used for transportation of goods, etc., also increased the cost of production.

“We expect an improvement in 2022 because the situation is stabilizing and the pandemic is coming to an end,” Al-Yusuf said.

Profits of Southern Cement, the largest cement producer in Saudi Arabia, dropped to SR270 million ($72 million) by the end of the first half of 2021 decreasing by 15 percent, compared to SR318 million ($85 million) during the same period of the previous year.

Tabuk Cement’s profits also fell to SR7.1 million by the end of the first quarter of 2021 compared to SR28.9 million during the same period of the previous year.

Hail Cement reported a 36 percent decline in its profits in the first quarter of 2021.

However, Eastern Cement’s domestic sales increased by 44 percent, followed by Riyadh Cement by 38 percent.

The data showed that seven companies exported 94,000 tons of cement during July 2021, led by Saudi Cement Co. with 30,000 tons of exports, followed by the Arabian Cement Co. (ACC) and Najran Cement, with about 26,000 tons and 22,000 tons, respectively.

The overall production of clinker in July 2021 rose to 37 percent reaching 4.88 million tons compared to 3.56 million tons in July 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cement

Related

Saudi petchems, cement and health set to outperform as Q2 earnings season kicks off
Business & Economy
Saudi petchems, cement and health set to outperform as Q2 earnings season kicks off
Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge

Saudi Exports Development Authority pushes local companies to bid in international tenders

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of the Saudi products. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of the Saudi products. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Exports Development Authority pushes local companies to bid in international tenders

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of the Saudi products. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Saudi Exports launched the international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exports Development Authority (SEDA) will identify over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects, SPA reported.

This comes in efforts to implement the Kingdom's vision 2030 goals of increasing the share of non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of the total non-oil GDP.

Saudi Exports launched the international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness, through allowing them to export services and products via international tenders in several targeted sectors.

The international tendering service is an important step by the Authority to support exporters, increase their competitiveness level, boost the export percentage of Saudi services, products and re-exportation, Saudi Exports Secretary-General, Faisal Al-Bedah said.

The service includes eight targeted sectors and 24 sub-branches, where Saudi Exports will provide periodic reports with data and analyses for the most important projects in targeted countries.

In other efforts to increase non-oil exports, the Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) to provide non-oil exporters SR9 billion ($2.3 billion), FCS said in an emailed statement.

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of the Saudi products, FSC President Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan said.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Export Development Authority

Related

Who’s Who: Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb, CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb, CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank
Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
Business & Economy
Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds

Saudi Arabia closes $3bn August sukuk program

Saudi Arabia had approximately SR854 billion debt outstanding by year-end 2020, of which 59 percent are SR-denominated and 41 percent in foreign currency. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia had approximately SR854 billion debt outstanding by year-end 2020, of which 59 percent are SR-denominated and 41 percent in foreign currency. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes $3bn August sukuk program

Saudi Arabia had approximately SR854 billion debt outstanding by year-end 2020, of which 59 percent are SR-denominated and 41 percent in foreign currency. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Higher oil prices at times in recent months will also aid the healing of the Saudi economy in healing from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Debt Management Center has closed the August 2021 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The size was set at SR11.358 billion ($3 billion), NDMC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The issues were divided into three tranches: a SR2.508 billion tranche, which matures in 2029; a SR4.485 billion tranche, which matures in 2033 and a SR4.365 billion tranche which matures in 2036.

Saudi Arabia had approximately SR854 billion debt outstanding by year-end 2020, of which 59 percent are SR-denominated and 41 percent in foreign currency, says NDMC on its website.

As per the 2021 Saudi budget, the deficit funding requirement in 2021 is estimated to be SR141 billion, it says.

Despite a record budget deficit in 2020, it dropped by 92 per cent in the first half of 2021 and there has been a recent improvement in the Kingdom's credit rating.

Higher oil prices at times in recent months will also aid the healing of the Saudi economy in healing from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Ministry of Finance plans to raise gross debt around SR124 billion and keep debt raising split between domestic and external debt largely unchanged from 2020, to fund this deficit.

The form of funding will be a mix of conventional bonds, Sukuk and government alternative financing, and the remaining expected deficit will be financed through government reserves, according to NDMC.

Based on the 2021 budget statement, the year-end 2021 target portfolio is expected to reach about SR937 billion, which translates into about 32.7 percent debt-to-GDP ratio and a 75-85 percent fixed-rate/15-25 percent floating-rate interest, which is in line with the government's public debt management objectives, it says.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia closes $2.78bn July sukuk program
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia closes $2.78bn July sukuk program
Saudi Arabia closes $2.2bn June sukuk program
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia closes $2.2bn June sukuk program

Latest updates

Palestine solidarity note reinstated at UK university exhibit
Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.” (Shutterstock)
Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
Arab coalition reiterates support for Yemeni government as battle for Marib continues
Arab coalition reiterates support for Yemeni government as battle for Marib continues
Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass
Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.