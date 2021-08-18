You are here

  • Home
  • Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku won’t need much time to readjust to the Premier League less than a week after becoming Chelsea’s most expensive player as the 28-year-old pronounced himself ready to play Sunday against Arsenal. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gzf2p

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period
  • Romelu Lukaku said he was ready to play Sunday against Arsenal and in the No. 9 shirt
  • Lukaku rejoined Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku won’t need much time to readjust to the Premier League.
Less than a week after becoming Chelsea’s most expensive player, the 28-year-old Belgium striker said he was ready to play Sunday against Arsenal, and in the No. 9 shirt that became available when Tammy Abraham left for Roma.
Lukaku rejoined Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions. He signed a five-year contract a decade after first joining Chelsea as a teenager.
“I’m available for the manager if he wants to play me,” Lukaku said at a news conference Wednesday.
Besides learning more about his teammates’ tendencies, he’s good to go. He’s only been out of the Premier League for two years and Chelsea plays a similar style to Belgium’s national squad, he said.
He even put his time in quarantine to good use, picking up tips from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
“He’s been here for many years. He’s a great captain,” Lukaku said. “When I was in quarantine, he was already messaging me about where to find houses and stuff. It was like I was never gone. The relationship is still intact.”
Lukaku had been with Chelsea for three years from 2011, though he was out on loan for two of those seasons before being sold to Everton. He later joined Manchester United before switching to Inter.
He scored 47 goals in 72 appearances in Serie A and helped Inter win the league last season for the first time since 2010. Lukaku said the Italian game is “technical and tactical.”
“The English game is different,” he said. “It’s not something new, it’s just getting back here and adapt to my teammates. Whatever game plan that the coach has, I can adapt myself and help the team.”
A striker was regarded as a priority this offseason for Chelsea, which won the Champions League without having a regular center forward after Timo Werner underwhelmed following his move from Leipzig.
Chelsea, seeking its first Premier League title since 2016-17, opened its season by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last Saturday.
“There is a good intensity. The coach (Thomas Tuchel) is very clear with his ideas,” Lukaku said. “Everybody wants to work hard and to keep improving and most importantly win. Those things really fit with my ambitions.”
Lukaku’s 113 goals in the Premier League has him tied for 20th all-time in the league. He is Belgium’s all-time leading goal scorer.
“With the Belgian national team we play in the same system, so that’s already a good thing,” he said.
Lukaku didn’t score in 15 appearances in his first spell at Chelsea, which he joined with dreams of being as successful as club great Didier Drogba. Now he gets a second chance.
The former Ivory Coast striker recently gave him advice.
“He’s always saying there’s more work to be done. That’s the right mindset,” Lukaku said. “Now, I get the chance to join a team that’s very hungry, very ambitious, and I can’t wait to help them and to add something new to their playing style.”
Given the No. 18 shirt on his arrival, Lukaku beamed when asked about his new number.
“I got the No. 9,” he said. “I’m very happy and very fortunate to be in this situation.”

Topics: Chelsea Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku Premier league

Related

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Sport
Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea
Sport
Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea

Zamalek within sight of a coveted Egyptian Premier League title as rivals Al-Ahly fade

Zamalek are now within sight of the Egyptian Premier League championship title as bitter rivals Al-Ahly start to fade. (AFP/File Photo)
Zamalek are now within sight of the Egyptian Premier League championship title as bitter rivals Al-Ahly start to fade. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 51 min 26 sec ago
John Duerden

Zamalek within sight of a coveted Egyptian Premier League title as rivals Al-Ahly fade

Zamalek are now within sight of the Egyptian Premier League championship title as bitter rivals Al-Ahly start to fade. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Reigning champions Al-Ahly remain four points behind their Cairo rival with three matches left
Updated 51 min 26 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Tuesday evening could just end up being the turning point of the Egyptian Premier League title race, and soon after Al-Ahly’s football director Sayed Abdel Hafeez explained why.

“We can only blame ourselves, but I challenge Liverpool to play half of its league matches every 48 hours,” he said. “We made a mistake, but we are tired due to the number of games throughout the season and the traveling.”

Zamalek is now within sight of the league championship. Al-Ahly is fading.

Liverpool struggled with injuries and various commitments last season, losing six out of seven in the league between Feb. 3 and March 7, so perhaps Manchester City or Chelsea with their bigger squads would present a better example. But that aside, Abdel Hafeez has a point. Al-Ahly is a victim of its own success as it chases long-time league leader Zamalek, who is looking for a first title since the 2014-15 season and only a second in 17 years.

The 0-0 draw with Tala’ea El-Geish puts the Red Giants four points behind the White Knights, who defeated Wadi Degla 1-0 on the same evening. With just three games remaining, it is hard to see the reigning champions successfully defending their domestic title.

That is partly because of the crazy season and the success that Al-Ahly has had. In February, the Cairo club went to the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and ended up finishing third thanks to victory over South American champions Palmeiras. Then coach Pitso Mosimane engineered another Champions League triumph, which delivered continental title No. 9 with a 3-0 win over South Africa’s Kaiser Chiefs on July 17.

As the celebrations on that steamy Casablanca evening came to an end, thoughts drifted toward recapturing the Egyptian title, but there was the small matter of the 10-point lead that Zamalek enjoyed at that time. Yet Al-Ahly had 11 games still to play, four more than its rival. Win all four and it would be out in front. Easier said than done, however, given the fact that the team had already played more games and the players were visibly starting to look a little tired.

Since winning the Champions League, Al-Ahly has played eight games in the space of a month and while the tests may not be coming quite as often as the every 48 hours Abdel Hafeez claimed, there is little time to rest, let alone do anything else. Since the beginning of July, the champions have played 13 games while Zamalek has had just four. The leaders have been able to rest, train, rest some more, play, rest and train again. It is no surprise that they have taken 28 points out of a possible 30 and looking fresh as they close in on league title No. 13. 

Coach Misomane took a sly dig at the situation last week, blaming the injury to the league’s top scorer Mohamed Sherif on the physical demands placed upon him. “Everyone knows why we lost points,” he said. “We have played games in the CAF Champions League, Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and CAF Super Cup, causing a lot of pressure and fatigue.

“I prefer being the fatigued team that participates in many competitions rather than the rested team that wins no titles.”

What is surprising is that Al-Ahly has also been winning games. If it had done so again on Tuesday, it would have been 19 points from the last 21 available and would be two points behind with a superior goal difference and in with a decent chance of a 43rd league title. 

And Al-Ahly should have won against El-Geish. The turning point of the game, and perhaps the whole season, was a goal-line incident six minutes before the break. Al-Ahly’s players claimed that Yasser Ibrahim’s header had crossed the line before the ball was cleared. Replays were inconclusive. 

Misomane was left to lament the non-decision. “I don’t like to talk about referees and the referee here is experienced and he may not have seen the ball but there are three referees as well as video technology,” he said. “It is painful that this happened and very frustrating.”

Despite the dominance, the visitors just could not find the all-important goal, and they now must win all three games and hope that Zamalek somehow slips up. There is no time to dwell on what might have been, however, as Al-Ahly takes on third-placed Al-Masry on Friday and as Zamalek visits mid-table Ceramica Cleopatra. 

The leaders must be full of confidence but Patrice Carteron, who left Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawoun in March to take over Zamalek, is trying to keep his players’ feet on the ground as they move within touching distance of the league championship.

The Frenchman felt the victory against relegation battlers Wadi Degla should have been more comprehensive. 

“I am not satisfied with wasting opportunities and if we had been calmer, we would have scored early but overall, I am happy with the victory,” Carteron said, adding that his team will take each game as it comes in the coming few days. “The league title has still to be won on the pitch and nobody has won it yet. We still need to work hard.”

No team has been working harder than Al-Ahly in recent months, but there seems to be nothing more left in the tank.

Topics: football soccer Egypt Egyptian Premier League Zamalek Al-Ahly

Related

Life in Egypt comes to a stop as Al Ahly and Zamalek clash in historic CAF Champions League final
Sport
Life in Egypt comes to a stop as Al Ahly and Zamalek clash in historic CAF Champions League final
Zamalek win Egypt Cup but don’t count Pyramids out
Sport
Zamalek win Egypt Cup but don’t count Pyramids out

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over coronavirus concerns

The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)
The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 August 2021
AFP

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over coronavirus concerns

The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Japan is currently battling record coronavirus infections, with Tokyo under a state of emergency
  • F1 said it had yet to decide how to fill the gap but one option may be to hold a second US race in Austin
Updated 18 August 2021
AFP

TOKYO: The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second year over "ongoing complexities" with Covid-19, Formula 1 said Wednesday.

The race was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation.

Japan is currently battling record coronavirus infections, with Tokyo, which successfully held the recent Olympics behind closed doors, and other regions under a state of emergency.

“The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” F1 said in a statement.

The move follows Grand Prix cancellations this season in Australia, China, Canada and Singapore.

F1 said it had yet to decide how to fill the gap but one option may be to hold a second US race in Austin, Texas.

“Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

“Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.”

Japan’s MotoGP, which was also scheduled to take place in October, was scrapped in June.

The cancellation of the Japanese GP is especially disappointing to Honda who will be deprived of a last farewell in front of their home fans before withdrawing from the sport at the end of the season.

Honda engines currently power Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is currently second in the world drivers’ championship, engaged in a thrilling tussle with Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes team are also edging the constructors' championship.

Honda is also, via a subsidiary, owner of the Suzuka circuit which has hosted the Japanese GP since 2009.

“It is unfortunate that, for a second consecutive year, it has not been possible to hold the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix at Suzuka,” the team said in a statement.

“As Honda, we are particularly disappointed, because this is the final year of our Formula 1 project and we know that so many fans were looking forward to attending the event.”

The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022, has hosted 31 GPs since 1987, with the drivers’ world title being decided there on 11 occasions.

In April, Japanese GP promoters and F1 chiefs announced that the race would remain at Suzuka until 2024.

Japan has just hosted the Olympic Games, with no spectators allowed in the stadiums, and is preparing to do the same, under similar conditions, for the Paralympic Games, which begin next week.

Since the end of June, the country has been experiencing its worst wave of coronavirus to date, due in particular to the Delta variant.

A state of emergency has been re-established since mid-July in part of the country, including the capital Tokyo, for the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the system, which was extended on Tuesday, seems to be losing its effectiveness. Daily cases of Covid-19 continue to increase and exceeded the 20,000 mark across the country for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Japan Japanese Grand Prix Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Japan anti-Olympics protesters march against closing ceremony video
Sport
Japan anti-Olympics protesters march against closing ceremony
As COVID-19 cases surge, Japan sticks to “lockdown-lite“
World
As COVID-19 cases surge, Japan sticks to “lockdown-lite“

Protesters denounce plans for school children to attend Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Protesters denounce plans for school children to attend Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News Japan

Protesters denounce plans for school children to attend Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Protesters denounce plans for school children to attend Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Parents condemn programs set up by government as part of education and awareness drive
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Medical and education workers have taken to the streets of the Japanese capital to protest the hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games due to place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, under the state of emergency due to the global pandemic.

The protesters, joined by activists, gathered near the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Shinjuku district on Tuesday and called for the games to be canceled. They also held slogans denouncing the school programs set by the government to allow children to attend the competitions as part of a Paralympic Games education and awareness drive.

Women and mothers took turns speaking through loudspeakers to condemn the plan, claiming it endangered their children during the fourth wave of infections sweeping Japan, now with a daily infection rate surpassing the 20,000 and with more young people becoming sick.

The Japan Olympic Committee had decided to ban entry of all spectators, including school children participating in awareness programs, to the games, but despite this, the Japanese government continued to set up plans for the students to attend the Paralympics, demonstrators said. 

Topics: Paralympic Games Japan

Related

Paralympics leadership denied vote by IOC on 2024 host city
Sport
Paralympics leadership denied vote by IOC on 2024 host city
Records fall, attendance rises at Paralympics
Sport
Records fall, attendance rises at Paralympics

Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland

Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland

Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland
  • New format gives nine teams taking part the chance to progress to the final from all races
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Extreme E, the all-electric, off-road racing series that kicked off its inaugural season in the Saudi desert near AlUla in April, has confirmed an updated sporting format for the upcoming Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, which will include a five-car final.

After races in Saudi Arabia and Dakar, Senegal, Rosberg X Racing leads the standings on 71 points, with X44 second with 57 and JBXE third with 44.

The Extreme E series sees electric SUVs competing around the world in extreme environments that have been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“As a series we are always ready to evolve in order to create the absolute best result, and we believe these changes to the sporting format will offer greater competition and even more exciting racing for our global fanbase,” Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.

“I can’t wait to witness some of the biggest names in racing take part in the first motorsport event ever hosted in Greenland, and see who will take the top step on the podium,” he said.

“The course looks incredible and I’m sure it will offer some close battles, but it is important to note we are racing on an area that was once a glacier but has retreated at an accelerated rate due to the climate crisis.”

The changes start at qualifying, which runs across two sessions — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon — on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Each team will complete two laps of the course, one lap per driver with a driver switch. Times recorded across the morning session will equate to classification points, meaning first place receives 9, second place 8, third place 7 and so on. The same happens in the afternoon, with classification points awarded on the same scale.

The combined total of classification points provides the intermediate standings, which is based on points instead of times, as seen in Saudi Arabia and Senegal. This provides a fairer opportunity for all teams to progress, particularly if a poor time or DNF, for example, is recorded in one session.

However, the classification points do not contribute to overall championship points, which continue to be awarded in the same way as per previous rounds at the end of qualifying as follows: 1st 12 points; 2nd 11 points; 3rd 10 points; 4th 9 points; 5th 8 points; 6th 7 points; 7th 6 points; 8th 5 points; 9th 4 points.

From the qualifying rounds, teams in first, fifth and sixth place will progress to semifinal 1, with second, third and fourth spots advancing to semifinal 2, and teams finishing in seventh, eighth and ninth going through to the Crazy Race.

Greenland will provide Extreme E’s first five-car final, made up of the top two teams from semifinals 1 and 2, plus the winner of the Crazy Race, offering every single team on the grid an opportunity to reach the concluding race of the Arctic X Prix on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Following the final, championship points will be awarded as follows: 1st 25 points; 2nd 19 points; 3rd 18 points; 4th 15 points; 5th 12 points.

Semifinal 1 3rd 10 points; semifinal 2 3rd 8 points; Crazy Race 1st 6 points; Crazy Race 2nd 4 points.

Following the race in Greenland, the series will move to Sardinia for the Island X Prix on Oct. 23-24.

Topics: Extreme E

Related

Extreme E announces new plans to race in Sardinia this year
Sport
Extreme E announces new plans to race in Sardinia this year
Extreme E to find alternative venues to inaugural season’s last two races in South America
Sport
Extreme E to find alternative venues to inaugural season’s last two races in South America

Tough draw for Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria

Tough draw for Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

Tough draw for Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria

Tough draw for Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria
  • Algeria, who won the 2019 edition in Egypt, will not have to play the Ivorians until their last Group E game
  • With the top two teams in each group plus the four best third-placed finishers advancing to the knockout stage, it is not expected there will be any early casualties among the fancied sides
Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

Defending champions Algeria were drawn with the Ivory Coast in a tough group for next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals while hosts Cameroon will kick off the tournament against Burkina Faso.

Algeria, who won the 2019 edition in Egypt, will not have to play the Ivorians until their last Group E game, by which time both countries could have advanced from the first round at the expense of underdogs Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Cameroon, hosting the tournament 50 years after their only previous time, have a tricky game against Burkina Faso in Yaounde in Group A on Jan. 9 and will also face Ethiopia and the Cape Verde Islands, who have been their bogey side in recent qualifying competitions.

Egypt and Nigeria were paired together in Group D while Ghana and Morocco will compete in Group C.

With the top two teams in each group plus the four best third-placed finishers advancing to the knockout stage, it is not expected there will be any early casualties among the fancied sides.

“It does look a balanced draw,” said Cameroon great Samuel Eto’o.

The Comoros Islands, who are in Group C, and Gambia, in Group F, will participate in the finals for the first time.

Two stadiums in Yaounde plus newly built or refurbished venues in Bafoussam, Douala, Garoua and Limbe will be used in the tournament, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It concludes on Feb. 6 next year.

Cameroon were supposed to host the 2019 finals but were stripped of the right by the Confederation of African Football when inspectors found they were not ready. Egypt stepped in as hosts at the last minute.

Draw:

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Topics: Africa Cup football

Related

Algeria beats Nigeria, sets up final match with Senegal in African Cup
Sport
Algeria beats Nigeria, sets up final match with Senegal in African Cup
Nigeria 1st team through to round of 16 at African Cup
Sport
Nigeria 1st team through to round of 16 at African Cup

Latest updates

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku won’t need adjustment period
Zamalek within sight of a coveted Egyptian Premier League title as rivals Al-Ahly fade
Zamalek are now within sight of the Egyptian Premier League championship title as bitter rivals Al-Ahly start to fade. (AFP/File Photo)
Algeria forest fires extinguished: emergency services
Algeria forest fires extinguished: emergency services
Outcry as UK govt lifts sanctions from Assad-linked Syrian businessman
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows President Bashar Assad on May 28, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over coronavirus concerns
The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.