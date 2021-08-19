You are here

Singers in the dark: Syria 'power cut video' tops 5 million views on YouTube

Singers in the dark: Syria ‘power cut video’ tops 5 million views on YouTube
Safar Musical band, creators of the video for the song "Ya Weel Weely", which topped five million views on YouTube. (AFP)
Singers in the dark: Syria ‘power cut video’ tops 5 million views on YouTube

Singers in the dark: Syria ‘power cut video’ tops 5 million views on YouTube
DAMASCUS: It’s a typical Arabic song of forlorn love and heartache but it was power cuts that added low-lit romance to the music video of Syria’s latest hit.
In Damascus, the economic situation is worse now than at the height of the decade-old conflict that is still ravaging parts of Syria, and electricity has become a rare commodity.
When singer Shadi Safadi and the band he co-founded, “Safar,” brainstormed over a low-budget video, the only way not to be defeated by power outages was to embrace them.
The result is filled with humor and relatable to most of the Syrian population, who spend long unventilated summer evenings in the dark.
The video for the song “Ya Weel Weely,” which topped 5 million views on YouTube within days of its release, was shot entirely in a small room lit by battery-powered devices.
The all-male band stand donning black shirts, their instruments and microphone festooned with LED strip lights.
“The electricity situation is so bad we had to rely entirely on batteries to shoot our video,” Safadi told AFP. “Some days the electricity would barely come on for an hour.”
The conflict since 2011 in Syria has left key infrastructure in tatters and displaced half of the population.
Key oil fields were damaged or lost to the regime’s rivals and Syria with its massively devalued national currency can scarcely purchase electricity from abroad.
The national grid once provided steady power to the population but rationing is now peaking at over 20 hours a day in most regions.
“The song was done with love and for sure people liked the lyrics and music, but what connected the most with our audience was the video,” said Wafi Al-Abbas, another of the band’s founding members.
The video’s success marks a breakthrough for Safar, an outfit formed two decades ago but little known to the wider Syrian public until last month.

Syria

ATLANTA, US: As the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approaches, Arab American journalists said the terrorist attacks undoubtedly had a damaging effect on views of Arabs and Muslims in the US, and that the media contributed to this by focusing on negative stereotypes.

Ray Hanania, Adam Elmahrek and Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani took part in an online discussion on Wednesday titled Dissecting the Post-September 11 Media Portrayal of Arabs and Muslims. It was hosted by the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, which is organizing a number of events to reflect on the effects of 9/11 on the Arab American community.

The panelists argued that the mainstream US media has fallen short in its coverage of the nation’s Arab and Muslim communities, especially after the attacks. They attributed the negative way in which they are often portrayed to prevailing negative stereotypes and, often, outright discrimination.

In considering the quality of reporting relating to Muslims and Arabs in the US, the panelists highlighted the low numbers of Arab and Muslim Americans who work for mainstream media outlets in the country. They said these organizations offer very few opportunities for people from these communities, even in areas where they represent large sections of the population.

Varkiani — who is based in Washington and is program director for the rights and inclusion team at ReThink Media, a non-profit organization that helps and trains other non-profit groups to deal with the media — pointed out that people increasingly are getting their news and information from social media rather than the traditional media.

She said it is important for media outlets to make an effort to recruit and support more Arab and Muslim journalists because people in these communities are inclined to be more trusting of reporters with whom they can relate or share a connection.

The diverse communities of Muslims in the US should not only cooperate with each other and leave the ethnic rivalries found in their countries of origin behind them, Varkiani argued, but also form alliances with other communities, such as African Americans, Asians and Latinos.

Hanania, a veteran Palestinian American journalist from Chicago and a regular contributor to Arab News, agreed that newsrooms need to hire more Arab and Muslim journalists to reflect the growth of these communities in the country, and also because of the prominent role the US plays in the Middle East.

Reflecting on his own experiences as a journalist and a Palestinian, he said he at times faced professional difficulties that had affected his career. “Discrimination and racism” directed toward Arab American communities in the media predates Sept. 11, he added, but became more pronounced after the attacks.

The Israeli occupation of Palestine and the conflict between the two sides is a major influence on Palestinian and Arab American journalists, Hanania said, because US media outlets are generally biased toward Israel.

“American news media put you through a filter and if they think you are a critical of Israel in any manner, it’s over for you with them,” he said. “As long as you don’t make waves about Israel, you will always have a great career in American journalism.”

He argued that discrimination against Arab Americans escalated after 9/11 simply because many Americans perceived Arabs and Muslims as “foreign” and “a threat.”

Elmahrek, an award-winning investigative journalist with the LA Times, said the image of Arab and Muslim Americans suffers because the US media often resorts to stereotypes.

“One thing the media has done well, unfortunately, is to cater to stereotypes and preconceived ideas about Arabs and Muslims, such as the issue of terrorism,” he said

Elmahrek, who specializes in investigating corruption, said that culturally, Arabs and Muslims in the US are less likely to pursue journalism as a career in comparison with other professions such as medicine, engineering and the law.

“What we, as Arab and Muslims Americans, have to do is to represent ourselves a lot more than we do now by gravitating more toward media professions so that our stories are told better and with more nuance,” he said.

He urged members of these communities to become more active and engage with the news media because editors pay attention to community feedback and in time this can make a difference in the fairness and quality of coverage.

9/11 Arab American community discrimination racism

Chief editor of independent Belarus news agency detained after raid

Chief editor of independent Belarus news agency detained after raid
KYIV: The chief editor of one of Belarus’ leading independent news organizations was detained after police searched her home overnight, Belarusian officials said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the country’s journalists’ association had said police raided the homes of workers at the online news agency BelaPAN and that it had been unable to contact editor Irina Levshyna as authorities pursue a crackdown on dissent.
Later, the state investigative committee said in a statement that Levshyna and two other BelaPAN workers had been detained on suspicion of organizing and participating in actions that violate public order.
“Investigators initiated a tax audit of the activities of BelaPAN, during which violations of the tax legislation of the Republic of Belarus have already been revealed,” the committee said.
Reuters could not immediately reach BelaPAN for comment.
Belarusian authorities have cracked down on non-state media, human right groups and leaders of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko since last August, when he was re-elected in a ballot that the opposition and Western observers say was rigged.
The journalists’ association has said at least 30 Belarusian journalists are currently in jail and that police are conducting about 50 separate criminal investigations against members of the media.
Security forces have stepped up their crackdown in recent weeks, with police carrying out a series of raids in July against activists, journalists and NGOs, accusing them of organizing riots and protests.
This month, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was forced to defect while competing at the Olympic Games following a dispute with her coaches in which she said an order came from “high up” to send her home from Tokyo, prompting a barrage of new Western sanctions.

belarus online news agency BelaPAN

Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores

Digital experiences to bring customers back in stores
DUBAI: A global survey conducted by Foresight Factory, released in partnership with Snap, has found that “connected shopping” — a digital experience that connects to the store experience — is key to bringing people back to the store, as shoppers say they want to enjoy the benefits of online shopping, but in-store.

The findings show that despite the challenges retail stores around the world are facing, the internet can be a significant driver for in-store shopping by providing shoppers a connected experience. Increasingly, customers are expecting the benefits of both online and in-person shopping across their entire shopping journey, which includes product testing and engagement online followed by in-store purchases.

“Consumers are demonstrating a clear desire for the human interaction that comes with in-person shopping, alongside the convenience and engagement of online shopping,” said Meabh Quoirin, co-founder and CEO of Foresight Factory.

“‘Connected shopping’ should be at the heart of brands’ strategies to drive shoppers back into their stores, as our study shows that when brands embrace technologies both in-store and online they could further strengthen and deepen their connections with consumers,” she added.

In the UAE, 58 percent of consumers — 54 percent of millennials and 58 percent of Gen Z – always use their phones while shopping in stores, the study found. Moreover, 60 percent of UAE shoppers would specifically visit a store if it had interactive services that allowed them to try on items virtually.

Around 40 percent of shoppers say that not being able to see, touch and try out items are the most significant factors that put them off online shopping, highlighting the growing appetite for online product testing and try on.

KEY INSIGHTS INTO THE UAE CONSUMER’S SHOPPING BEHAVIOR

• E-commerce has accelerated in the last year with 65 percent claiming to have shopped on their mobile more since the start of the pandemic

• More than 50 percent already expect augmented reality to be available when they are shopping for items such as clothes, beauty, furniture, luxury products and cars

• 63 percent have missed the human interaction that comes with shopping in-store

• One-third said they were more likely to shop in stores that offered common online features such as instant access to stock information

Fifty percent of UAE shoppers are afraid of catching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when in-store and yet, 60 percent prefer to try things on in-store. This gap can be bridged by technology with the study showing that 35 percent of UAE shoppers expect augmented reality to be available in-store in the coming year, so they can try on clothes virtually even in-store to feel safer.

“Our study with Foresight Factory underlines that consumers nowadays prefer to have a hybrid shopping experience that combines the best of the physical and online worlds. To achieve that, brands should reimagine their approach to create a distinctive, social and efficient experience for their customers,” said Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc. Middle East.

The study was conducted across 12 markets: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and US.

 

shopping Internet ecommerce

YouTube says it does not allow Taliban-affiliated accounts

A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference. (File/AFP)
A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Tuesday it has a long held policy of not allowing accounts believed to be operated by the Taliban on its site, as social media companies faced questions about how they would handle the group that fast gained control of Afghanistan.
The Taliban’s return to power for the first time in 20 years has raised fears of a crackdown on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women’s rights, and concerns that the country could again become a hotspot for global terrorism.
Separately, the Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints helpline for Afghans to contact the Taliban, set up by the group after it took control of Kabul on Sunday.
A WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment on the action, but said the service was obligated by US sanctions laws to ban accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban.
The complaints number that was an emergency hotline for civilians to report violence, looting or other problems was blocked by Facebook on Tuesday, along with other official Taliban channels, the report said.
Facebook had on Monday said it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its platforms.
A Taliban spokesman accused Facebook of censorship at a news conference on Tuesday, according to a translation of his remarks in a video clip.
YouTube, when asked if it banned the Taliban on Monday, declined to comment. But it said on Tuesday that its prohibition of the group was a long-standing approach.
The Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan poses challenges for multiple major social media and messaging platforms on what and who should be allowed on their platforms.
Asked if it would allow the Taliban to operate official Afghan government Facebook pages or accounts, Facebook pointed to a statement in which it said it respects the authority of the international community in making determinations on recognized governments.
Twitter Inc, which is reviewing its rules for world leaders on the platform, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the same question.
Taliban spokesmen with hundreds of thousands of followers have tweeted updates during the country’s takeover. A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that the network would review content that may violate its rules, specifically against the glorification of violence or platform manipulation, but did not answer questions on whether it has any particular restrictions on the Taliban as a group or how it classifies violent organizations.

Youtube Taliban Facebook WhatsApp

Facebook blocks Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts

A Taliban spokesman criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm. (File/AFP)
A Taliban spokesman criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm. (File/AFP)
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook said Tuesday it was blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban after the radical Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan and sought to use the messaging service to help it govern.
“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.
The Facebook move shut down a WhatsApp hotline the Taliban had set up to receive complaints about violence and looting, according to the Financial Times.
A WhatsApp spokesperson said in an email to AFP that the company is required to follow US sanctions.
“This includes banning accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban. We’re seeking more information from relevant US authorities given the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” the company said.
“This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.”
The news comes with social media platforms facing pressure to block accounts used by the Taliban since the offensive which led to the takeover of the war-ravaged country.
Facebook said it was using “a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context,” to help guide policy.
“Our teams are closely monitoring this situation as it evolves. Facebook does not make decisions about the recognized governmentin any particular country but instead respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations,” Facebook said.
A Taliban spokesman meanwhile criticized Facebook for blocking “freedom of speech” in the country as a result of the crackdown by the US firm.
At a news conference streamed online, the Taliban official responded to a question about freedom of expression by saying, “The question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of all information.. the Facebook company, this question should be asked to them.”

Facebook WhatsApp Taliban Afghanistan social media

