Who's Who: Yazeed Altaweel, founder and CEO of fintech company SULFAH

Yazeed Altaweel
Yazeed Altaweel
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Yazeed Altaweel, founder and CEO of fintech company SULFAH

Who’s Who: Yazeed Altaweel, founder and CEO of fintech company SULFAH
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Yazeed Altaweel has been the founder and CEO of fintech company SULFAH since 2018. The company provides fast and urgent microloans for Saudis through fully online channels that can be reached 24/7.

Altaweel was the founder and CEO of RQMNH, which provides full e-commerce and IT solutions to transform retail shops to online shops. Prior to that, he was the chairman of the e-commerce committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry from December 2016 to August 2020.

He was a member of the entrepreneurship committee at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat) from February 2018 to November 2019. The committee discusses the obstacles that entrepreneurs are facing in Saudi Arabia and evaluates Monshaat’s suggested solutions.

He was also a member of the national committee of trade at the Council of Saudi Chambers from October 2017 to October 2018 and an e-commerce executive adviser at SADAD Payment System from May 2016 to February 2017.

As an adviser, Altaweel worked with high-level management on SADAD to analyze and improve the online payment gateway service providers and to enable additional online payment solutions to the e-commerce sector in Saudi Arabia.

He served as the SAP ERP services manager at Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) from 2010 to 2013, where he worked in a high magnitude supply chain management project to facilitate SABIC’s global operations.

He was also a quality control leader at Saudi Business Machines from October 2004 to June 2006 and worked on a Mobily project on multiple stages.

Altaweel earned a mini MBA from Babson College, US for studying the growth and business of small and medium-sized enterprises. He also received a master’s degree in information systems from Central Michigan University, US. Altaweel holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Saud University.

Topics: Who's Who SULFAH fintech

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation

Saudi FM, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi and US officials held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Taliban settled in as rulers of the Asian nation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was in a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to review the latest developments from Afghanistan.

 

 

The pair also discussed the strategic relationship between the Kingdom and the US.

Kabul was seized by the Taliban on Sunday after a blitz across the nation saw the national army surrender to the militants and the president, Ashraf Ghani, flee for safety.

 

Positive outlook for Saudi Arabia as virus numbers decline 

Positive outlook for Saudi Arabia as virus numbers decline 
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Positive outlook for Saudi Arabia as virus numbers decline 

Positive outlook for Saudi Arabia as virus numbers decline 
  • Police in Madinah arrest 27 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 62 Jeddah outlets shut over coronavirus violations
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH : Saudi Arabia’s daily rate of new COVID-19 cases has seen a significant decline in the past 10 days, with health experts relating the fall to continued public adherence to guidelines and an increase in vaccine rates.

The Ministry of Health reported 546 new cases on Wednesday, raising the total number since the start of the pandemic to 540,244.

Riyadh, with 159 cases, was the only region to report more than 100 new cases in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday’s announcement. Makkah reported 88 and the Eastern Province 56. All other regions reported numbers below 50, with Baha reporting only nine. There were 794 recoveries reported overall, raising the total number to 525,559. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.2 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has declined to 6,246 — 1,273 of which are critical, a decline of 22 in the past 24 hours. Eight new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 raised the Kingdom’s death tally to 8,439.

In the past 24 hours, 72,968 new PCR tests have been conducted, raising the total number of tests to more than 26.6 million.

More than 32.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided so far — a rate of 94.2 per 100 people.

Health experts have said that the Kingdom could reach herd immunity within the next two months with continued public adherence to guidelines and the expected increase in the number of people who have received both doses. So far, 33.6 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million inhabitants have had both doses.


Meanwhile, some 45 people were arrested in the Northern Borders for violating preventive measures that stipulate no more than 20 people can gather at one point. Legal measures have been taken against them and penalties were applied against the host, the person in charge of the facility, and everyone who attended the gathering.
Police in Madinah said they arrested 27 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Jeddah Municipality closed 62 commercial establishments and issued fines to 66 others for violating preventive measures, during 3,832 monitoring rounds carried out on Wednesday. 
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,455 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Wednesday and registered 95 violations, while the Najran Municipality carried out 106 inspection tours in the past two days, identifying 34 violations, and issuing 11 warnings.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened three mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after some people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,010 within 193 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 209 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.39 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality Eastern Province Municipality Najran Municipality Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass

Saudi Arabia one of the first countries to accept IATA Travel Pass
  • Meanwhile the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation and the developer of the Kingdom's Tawakkalna health app sign cooperation agreement
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will accept the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass for verification of COVID-19 test results for departing and arriving passengers from Sept. 30. Eventually it will also be accepted as confirmation of vaccination status.

Travelers to and from Saudi Arabia will have the choice of using the IATA app or Tawakkalna, the Kingdom’s own national health app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The IATA announcement comes as the SDAIA and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation signed an agreement to cooperate on measures to verify the health status of travelers and improve travel procedures in line with the best international practices.

To this end, GACA will support the health ministry-approved Tawakkalna app, and enhance its collaboration with IATA, as part of efforts to develop integrated digital solutions in line with the Kingdom’s work in the field of digital transformation. The agreement also aims to boost air travel to and from the country, and promote the rapid recovery of the industry from the effects of the pandemic.

SDAIA President Abdullah Al-Ghamdi said that the Kingdom is a world leader in terms of harnessing technology to address the effects of the pandemic.

HIGHLIGHT

The IATA Travel Pass helps passengers manage and verify their health certifications and understand COVID-19 entry requirements when they travel. Visitors to Saudi Arabia who intend to use the IATA Travel Pass should confirm eligibility with their airline.

He added that the cooperation agreement will contribute to this by making it easier to verify the health status of travelers and automating some of the procedures for travel to and from the Kingdom.

Abdul Aziz Al-Duailej, the president of GACA, said that the authority “is committed to supporting all stakeholders to ease and facilitate air travel in an efficient and effective way, by adopting best international practices while taking full consideration of” International Civil Aviation Organization guidance.

“We are committed to driving the adoption of digital health certificates and restoring international air travel,” he said, adding that GACA and the developers of Tawakkalna are working with IATA to build a robust framework “to help facilitate the journey of citizens, visitors and guests of Saudi Arabia.”

He said that the agreement with SDAIA is part of an effort to organize work, responsibilities and services, develop a framework for areas of cooperation, utilize database and digital technologies, and improve the quality of life for users of the organizations’ platforms and initiatives.

IATA welcomed the decision by the GACA that Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to accept the Travel Pass. The association said it has been working with Saudi authorities to ensure international travel resumes conveniently and safely, and national airline Saudia is a trial partner in the development of the pass.

The Travel Pass will simplify and enhance efforts to ensure compliance with health requirements among travelers arriving in the Kingdom, IATA said, and contribute to the safe recovery of the travel and tourism industry, which is an important contributor to the Saudi economy.

“Our collaboration with Saudi Arabia, the GACA, Tawakkalna and Saudia airline demonstrates a shared commitment to restore international air travel safely,” said said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

“Saudi Arabia’s acceptance of IATA Travel Pass will demonstrate how digital solutions can effectively manage both COVID-19 vaccine and test certificates. The trust that the (Kingdom) has placed in IATA Travel Pass is an example for other governments to follow.”

The IATA Travel Pass helps passengers manage and verify their health certifications and understand COVID-19 entry requirements when they travel. More than 80 airlines are participating in trials of the app, which is currently accepted by a number of governments including Singapore and Panama.

Visitors to Saudi Arabia who intend to use the IATA Travel Pass should confirm eligibility with their airline.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Travel Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's KSrelief provides 250 tons of dates for WFP in Ethiopia, urgent relief to Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program in Ethiopia. (SPA)
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program in Ethiopia. (SPA)
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides 250 tons of dates for WFP in Ethiopia, urgent relief to Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivers 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program in Ethiopia. (SPA)
  • KSrelief provided urgent relief aid to those affected by the floods caused by the melting of a glacier in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan
Updated 16 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided 250 tons of dates for the World Food Programme in Ethiopia on Wednesday.
The WFP signed on the receipt of the KSrelief shipment in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Ethiopia Sami bin Jameel Abdullah, who is also the Kingdom’s representative to the African Union.
The shipment is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief contributions to needy families in various countries worldwide.
KSrelief also provided urgent relief aid to those affected by the floods caused by a glacier melting in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan.
It sent 1,000 food baskets weighing 41 tons that were distributed in Ghizer, Astore and Diamer district, reaching 7,000 people. The baskets
The urgent response comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s international efforts to help those affected by natural disasters.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ethiopia Dates King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) World Food Programme (WFP) Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan

Saudi students back to school with a difference

The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
Updated 18 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi students back to school with a difference

The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
  • Students are packing face masks along with books as they prepare to return to the classroom
  • "I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again"
Updated 18 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi students kept away from the classroom for more than 18 months due to the global pandemic are looking forward to heading back to school in a new post-COVID-19 setting.

On March 8, 2020, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education suspended school attendance to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Students immediately switched to online classes — a new experience that had a profound impact on the way many approached their studies, with some struggling to adapt to the dramatic change.

Only university students were able to benefit from face-to-face teaching and allowed to take their final exams amid strict health measures to curb the spread of the virus.

But with the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

FASTFACT

With the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

For many, excited to see their classmates and teachers in person again, the resumption of normal school life will be a relief.

But the return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school.

Students in elementary and preschool will not be allowed to return until herd immunity of 70 percent has been acquired through completion of doses or full immunization.

The health ministry has taken steps to ensure protection of students’ health is a top priority, while also safeguarding educational advancement.

With “No child left behind” as the ministry’s unofficial motto, authorities have worked together to make it easier for parents to register their children for the COVID-19 vaccine, and for school administrators to track and view data, including health, vaccination and infection status for students and staff, through the Tawakkalna app.

The app’s “we are learning with caution” section shows details such as the number of students and staff who have come into contact with infected individuals, the number of infected people and the number of those immunized.

Arab News spoke to several students who shared their excitement at going back to school and their struggles with distance learning.

Nad Saud Al-Quwaidi, 17, said that during the three semesters away from the classroom “information was not delivered sometimes and it was difficult to understand certain things from a distance. The Internet or sound would cut off sometimes, too.”

She added: “I miss school and my friends, and I’m excited to be going back to see my teachers. I even miss the school routine. I like to get up early, put on my school uniform, and prepare my bag and breakfast. But with distance education, I used to get lazy and was late sometimes.”

Dana Nadeem, a 14-year-old middle schooler, said that it will be “a strange experience” to go back to school life after 18 months away.

“I missed it a bit, but not as much as I expected. It’s a weird feeling going back. I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again,” she said.

“I did miss preparing my bag the night before and reviewing my schedule, but I can’t say the same about wearing the uniform.”

Mohsin Ghazi, 13, said that homework, group tasks and communication were a struggle while away from school.

“At first it was hard sending the homework and communicating with my teacher from a distance. Teamwork was also challenging, especially communicating with my class team-mates,” he said.

Ghazi said that he missed his social life at school the most. “I missed hanging out with my friends during break time.”

His older sister Maha said that it is important to have an environment for learning as it reduces distractions.

“Not being in school was slightly distracting. I could understand online lessons, but it was easier when we had face-to-face meetings with peers and teachers,” she said.

Face-to-face interactions help with learning and the social aspect plays an important role in education, she added.

“Human interaction is a part of the education process,” she said. “Returning to school with new rules due to COVID-19 restrictions won’t be easy; I don’t think school will go back to normal due to social distancing.”

She added: “One thing I’m sure of is that I did not miss waking at 6 a.m. every morning.”

Maha understands that social distancing and masks will be mandatory. “However, during break time, I assume a handful of students will be sitting in groups if they have the chance. Surely for every five people, sanitizers will be our sixth groupie.”

Topics: Saudi schools Coronavirus

