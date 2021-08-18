DiplomaticQuarter: New Korean ambassador keen to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: South Korea’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said he is keen to enhance bilateral relations and usher in a new era of cooperation.

Park Joon-yong added that the relationship with the Kingdom is special for South Korea, and that the two sides are working to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.

“Saudi Arabia is an important player on the global as well as regional stage, and one of the key partners of South Korea. I’m very honored to be posted as the Korean ambassador to the Kingdom,” he said.

“The ties between the two countries have been expanding faster since the early 1970s, when many Korean companies built much of the infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. I want to further expand and deepen the two countries’ ties, forming a strategic partnership,” he added.

“Koreans will closely cooperate with Saudi partners at the government and private levels on the implementation of Vision 2030.”

As the reform plan spurs new economic opportunities in Saudi Arabia, the two countries are expanding cooperation in diverse sectors such as healthcare, renewable and nuclear energy, smart cities, e-government, and small and medium enterprises.

The two countries launched the ministerial-level Korea-Saudi Vision 2030 Committee in October 2017 to boost cooperation, enhance business networking, and ensure sustainable support for the reform plan.

The committee serves as an institutional platform to review projects and explore partnership opportunities under Vision 2030.

“The environment will favor my work for that purpose,” Park said. “I want to feel proud upon completion of my duties here that I’ve contributed to the elevation of bilateral relations.”

Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s top trading partner in the Middle East, with annual trade of between $250 billion and $300 billion.