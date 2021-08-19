Review: Tense Netflix thriller ‘Beckett’ wobbles between action, arthouse

LONDON: Promising to be one of the cornerstones of Netflix’s ‘one big film each week of 2021’ slate, “Beckett” whet its audience’s appetite with a tense, intriguing trailer a few months ago, which saw the titular protagonist (played by “Tenet” and “Malcom & Marie” star John David Washington) on holiday in rural Greece with girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander) when the fallout from a terrible accident sees Beckett become the subject of a terrifying manhunt across the country.
Sadly, while the full film is (at times) a surprisingly loving tribute to the conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s and 80s, it appears to have fallen down the cracks between genres. Directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, “Beckett” can’t make up its mind between the gritty realism of the Jason Bourne films (and more recent Bond outings) and schlocky action pictures that require a willing suspension of disbelief to enable their senseless set pieces.
In the murky result, Washington’s everyman is not supposed to know what’s going on — he’s neither a good fighter nor an expert at surviving on the run. And while this lends a sense of relatability to Filomarino’s movie, it’s only a useful plot device if the payoff is worth it. But when we finally learn why Beckett is in the crosshairs of half of Greece, it’s such a shoulder-shrugging moment that it’s hard to shake off a sense of nagging disappointment.
Washington does his best, though he’s hardly helped by some staggeringly wooden dialog with Vikander that does neither of their characters any favors. There’s the odd flash of promise (the palpable sense of menace as Beckett begins to realize just how far the authorities will go to silence him, for example), but then the movie takes a 15-minute detour with too much exposition, and all momentum slips away again.
“Beckett” is a strange film. In the end, it’s too realistic to be a big-budget action movie, but too silly to be an arthouse thriller.
Badr Abbas’ cubist commentary blends Arab heritage and modern life
The Emirati artist’s work is inspired by Dali and Picasso, but has its own unique regional flavor
Tessy Koshy
DUBAI: Emirati artist Badr Abbas fuses elements of Arab culture and modern technology to create eye-catching modern cubist art: Think sketches of gourmet meals on aircrafts, cryptocurreny, or sanitizers with images of ghutras, kanduras and dirhams.
Merging symbols from Arab folk heritage with facets of our modern lifestyle, Abbas’ unique interpretation of cubism brings together vibrant fragments to capture multiple perspectives in a single artwork.
“I paint what I feel strongly about. I am greatly influenced by my roots — by Emirati culture and tradition, which is something you will always find in my art. At the same time, (my own life) is also an inspiration, be it my childhood hobbies or my love for travel, fast food and technology,” Abbas tells Arab News.
Abbas’ work traverses the old and the new, enthused by his belief that technology compliments tradition. In his everyday life too, he treads between a dual world, pursuing a successful career in the aviation sector in Dubai along with his passion for art. “I have travelled extensively for my work, but at heart I am an Emirati, who grew up in Bur Dubai,” he says. “My art is a reflection of all of my experiences, holding on to my identity yet embracing differences.”
Often the cues for his work come from those two worlds he inhabits. His “Food for Thought” series, for instance, was created following a seminar he had attended on obesity — a major issue across much of the Gulf, where the culture of eating out is prevalent.
“‘Cola Rush,’ as part of the Food series, shows the popularity of cola over traditional drinks,” he says. The artwork shows a bottle opener, a vending machine, a cola bottle cap and a dirham interspersed disjointedly over the face of an Arab man, wearing a ghutra with an agal over it brimming with fizzy soda and a bobbing straw.
At Dubai-based art platform Tashkeel’s annual group exhibition, the 45-year-old artist is exhibiting “May The Force Be With You,” a painting from his “Hobbies of Yesterday” series. “This particular canvas is an ode to my love for ‘Star Wars’ and sci-fi movies,” Abbas says. “Collecting stamps, playing chess, reading ‘Arabian Nights,’ and the very popular Majid comic series are all childhood hobbies that I cherish even today. This art collection immortalised some of those memories.”
Born in 1976, Abbas spent the first few years of his life in Bur Dubai, near Dubai creek. Art was an integral part of his childhood. ”I was encouraged by my mother, Durrea Abbas, one of the early Emirati women artists, to paint realistic art with water colors,” Abbas says. “Appreciation from teachers in school led me to participate and win many art competitions.” Aged 13, he became one of the youngest members of the Emirates Fine Arts Society.
In secondary school, however, art took a backseat as Abbas focused on academia. It was almost 15 years before he picked up his paintbrush again. “I still had that connection with art but there were other priorities,” he explains. “Finally, in 2005 I felt the urge to go back to painting. To refresh my skills, I did an online course with an art professor in New York.”
He went on to take several more such courses during his travels abroad, but his art pursuits remained inconsistent. “From that first impetus to paint again it took me almost a decade to be able to devote more time to art,” he says.
Abbas cites Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and George Condo as three of the main influences on his work, but says it took him a long time to feel that he had found his own style: “Around 2016, my art evolved to the present simplified cubist style that I felt was original and relatable.”
Today, it seems Abbas has mastered the perfect balancing act between technology and tradition in his art and in his life: crunching numbers at work, and getting creative at home.
The show, promoted as the biggest Saudi production, has attracted a wide-ranging audience
Updated 19 August 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The Saudi thriller series “Rashash” has generated an unusual amount of public reaction in the Kingdom, establishing a benchmark for local cinema’s flourishing and diverse future.
The eight-episode show, promoted as the biggest Saudi production with a multimillion-dollar budget and made by Saudi-owned MBC Group, has attracted a wide-ranging audience. It has conquered every Saudi household, setting a challenging standard for future productions.
Saudi actor Yagoub Al-Farhan played the role of Rashash Al-Otaibi in the true-life story of a Saudi bandit, drug trafficker and murderer who terrorized the population in the 1970s and 1980s. The show has ignited heated discussions on social media over the past few weeks with the release of each episode every Thursday. The series outlines Rashash’s life of crime, beginning with his entry into the underworld and ending with his arrest and execution.
Al-Farhan previously played Juhayman Al-Otaibi in the Alasouf series in 2019 and portrayed a militant terrorist leader who seized Makkah’s Grand Mosque in 1979.
HIGHLIGHTS
Distinguished by its production values, ‘Rashash’ is a collaboration between the internationally recognized crew and Saudi talent. It features an all-Saudi cast in leading roles, including Nayef Al-Dhufairi as Officer Fahd, Khalid Yaslam as Chief Azam, and dozens of other Saudi actors.
It was directed by British filmmaker Collin Teague, whose credits include the sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ and is written by Sheikha Suha Al-Khalifa, the daughter of a former Bahraini ambassador, and Richard Bellamy, a political scientist.
Despite Shahid’s disclaimer that the series is only for those above 18-years-old, many teenagers watched the show and became obsessed with the main character.
The controversy began as soon as MBC’s Shahid streaming platform started promoting the series in January, with promo views exceeding 2.5 million. Some members of the audience questioned whether highlighting the life of a criminal was appropriate, and worried that it might incite tribal tensions since the criminal belonged to one of the most prominent tribes in the Kingdom.
Rashash’s family also objected to the release of the series on local media, saying that it was denigrating for the family and would “open old wounds,” his sister told a local newspaper.
The platform is not directed at a young audience, but the show has created a social phenomenon where teenagers’ rebellious nature celebrated the criminal as a hero. Many videos circulated across social media of teenagers adopting Rashash’s personality and attitude and sometimes making threats of violence to the public; even Rashash’s messy hairstyle has become a trend.
The owners of a café in Alkhobar city have used the popularity of “Rashash” as a marketing strategy to promote their business, hanging huge photos from the series on the walls and printing phrases from the show on their cups. They also labeled some of their drinks with the criminal’s name and with the names of other members of his gang.
The series also sheds light on a young and dedicated officer, Fahd, who makes it his mission to capture Rashash and his accomplices.
“Rashash was not introduced as a hero. The story delivered an explicit message that differentiates between the criminal and the military man from the same tribe who chose to serve his country and protect land and lives from a defector’s barbarism. Each one had an ambition; one was patient and faced his challenges with courage and deliberation. At the same time, the other chose ease with drugs, rebellion, disobedience, and confrontation,” Refaa, 31, from Riyadh, told Arab News.
She continued, “Teenagers shouldn’t have watched the show in the first place because it is for an adult audience, the blame is on the parents; however, in case a teenage boy watched it and became a fan of Rashash, then parents must discuss his character and story with him to develop his critical thinking skills and learn to distinguish between right and wrong and the choices we may make in life.”
Refaa was encouraged to watch the series because it was based on a true story, which she said was a blessing in disguise. It was the reason behind the Saudi government establishing a road police force to protect travelers from bandits.
“This is an unusual story in the Saudi cinema, where many of the shows were social dramas focusing on the status of women and Saudi families,” she said, “Action is a preferred genre among a large group of society, the youth, many of whom are enthusiastic about movies.”
Actor Yagoub Al-Farhan, who played Rashash, said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV that Saudi production throughout its history had ranged between drama, comedy and dark comedy, a few attempts at the history genre, but never action.
Al-Farhan said that the basic idea behind this show was to introduce a series within a popular genre of drama in society inspired by a story from Saudi history, which allowed the viewer to interact with it and relate to it.
Another viewer, Faris Baker, 33, from Riyadh, told Arab News.“The series started an important initiative because it broke the routine of the Saudi drama calendar; we are used to expecting seasonal shows premiered during the holy month of Ramadan, which kept the scene dead for the rest of the year and even marginalized some shows that did not get deserved attention due to overcrowded schedule of releases in one month.”
Baker preferred the action over drama in the series.
“Having a renowned British filmmaker, Collin Teague, has enormously upgraded the level of production as a Saudi series especially in its active part in fighting scenes, which is related to any societal specificity. On the other hand, I spotted a clear gap in the dramatic part of the story which was more related to the nature of relationships in Saudi society, in which the director normally lacks a realistic vision of as a non-Saudi,” he said.
LONDON: “Coda” is a remake of 2014 French movie “La Famille Bélier,” but there is no sense of going over old ground in this truly lovely comedy-drama, streaming now on Apple TV+.
Ruby Rossi is a teenager who lives in Massachusetts with her family. She works on their fishing trawler with her father and brother, drags herself to school (dodging the mockery of the popular girls) and moons over a boy she likes from afar. She loves to sing, but fears drawing too much attention to herself, so shuns the spotlight until an impulsive decision to join the choir brings her to the attention of flamboyant and charismatic teacher Bernardo Villalobos.
So far, so cinematically predictable. But Ruby is also what is known as a CODA — a child of deaf adults — and thus must act as the glue that holds her family’s professional and personal lives together, connecting them with the outside, hearing world.
This significant story beat adds a whole new dimension to the film and is one that director Sian Heder handles with sensitivity and aplomb. For while Ruby’s family are often regarded as something of an oddity by their neighbors and coworkers, the movie avoids doing the same.
“Coda” stars deaf actors Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant as Ruby’s father, mother and brother. All three are excellent, but even they are eclipsed by English actor Emilia Jones as Ruby. Considering her family don’t speak, Ruby’s life can be deafening. She is surrounded by noise, yet is the only one able to hear it, and Jones portrays this unique situation with sensitivity and grace that is staggering in its complexity.
“Coda” is a much-needed cinematic hug. It’s a film that has engaging performances from a talented cast, but more than that, it boasts a genuinely heartwarming story about people who care about each other so much that they struggle to notice when family obligation tips over into stifling overreliance. One not to be missed.
Singer Halsey wears emerging Saudi designer in new film
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi womenswear designer Noura Sulaiman is about to see one of her creations on the big screen.
Sulaiman, who is one of the very few Saudi designers to have their creations featured in a large-scale Hollywood production, was responsible for creating the white, off-the-shoulder dress worn by award-winning singer Halsey in the movie poster for her first feature film, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”
The film is set to be shown at select IMAX theaters on Aug. 25 and explores the themes of pregnancy and childbirth.
The dress was selected from Sulaiman’s debut collection and handpicked by Los Angeles-based celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is responsible for the head-turning looks worn by stars such as Zendaya, Rachel Brosnahan and Priyanka Chopra, among others.
The dress is crafted from ivory moiré fabric and features an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascading tulle sleeves.
The 26-year-old’s decision to wear Sulaiman’s dress while she was pregnant is a “full circle” moment for the emerging Saudi designer as Sulaiman initially designed the look to wear for her own baby’s reception. However, due to popular demand from clients, she decided to include the piece within her debut ready-to-wear collection, which she launched in December 2020.
The dress will feature in the film alongside the designs of international fashion heavyweights such as Vivienne Westwood.
Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is described as a “disruptive film and album experience from the mind of Halsey,” according to the poster promoting the movie.
The film will be accompanied by Halsey’s fourth studio album of the same name.
In an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter shared more details about the album, writing: “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”
“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”
Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, last month.
‘Maqsouda’ — the Arabic poetry podcast you need to listen to
Updated 18 August 2021
Maan Jalal
DUBAI: Arabic poetry can seem intimidating. It is embedded in our collective consciousness that Arabic poetry, traditionally written and recited in classical Arabic, belongs on the page or performed in a literary saloon from some distant, forgotten era.
But times have changed. ‘Maqsouda’ is an Arabic language podcast about Arabic poetry created and hosted by Zeina Hashem Beck and Farah Chamma.
The premise of the podcast is simple: Two friends engaging in a conversation about Arabic poetry. While the concept is interesting, the fact that Hashem Beck and Chamma are both established poets adds another layer to the conversation.
Hashem Beck is an award-winning poet whose third poetry collection “O” will be published by Penguin Books in 2022. Chamma, a poet and performer, has gained widespread recognition for her spoken-word work.
Much like the act of writing, the creation and style of “Maqsouda” happened organically.
“For the longest time, I wanted to do a podcast about Arabic poetry, but I didn’t want to do it by myself,” Hashem Beck told Arab News. “Then during the pandemic, Farah sent me videos of herself reciting Arabic poetry, in her pyjamas. I thought, ‘why don’t I ask Farah?’ I did and she said ‘let’s do it.’”
Produced by the Arabic podcasting platform Sowt, “Maqsouda” comprises of two types of episodes. One where Hashem Beck and Chamma informally discuss a poem, and another where the host — or the poet, if they are available — recites some poetry.
The conversational, intimate Arabic poetry that is examined on “Maqsouda” is uncommon but intentional.
“What brought me and Zeina together to work on ‘Maqsouda’ was this ‘wall’ in
Arabic poetry,” Chamma said. “It stands in our personal writing and in our fears of making mistakes in Arabic. We didn’t want this. So, discussing Arabic poetry in this style is intentional. This labor, ‘Maqsouda,’ is to change that idea, even in myself.”
The “wall” is a familiar concept for many Arabic speakers. Whether formally educated in Arabic or not, the practice of writing and engaging with Arabic in its classical form is riddled with daunting linguistic and grammatical rules.
“There is a misconception that Arabic poetry has to be in this high language and not in our day-to-day language,” Hashem Beck added. “That’s because of the diglosia we have because of both classic Arabic and colloquial Arabic. It’s a contradictory space.”
But within this contradiction, Hashem Beck and Chamma also see a unique space for Arabic poetry to grow.
“The diglosia in Arabic adds to the richness of the language,” Chamma said.
“The fact that there is a spoken language that’s vastly different to the academic language adds a new feeling in the writing, even in my relationship with the words.”
Changing perceptions on how to engage with Arabic also goes hand in hand with shedding light on poets from across the region.
“We’d like to feature as many women as men,” Hashem Beck said. “We want to learn and diversify. Farah is Palestinian, I’m from Lebanon. We know more about poetry from Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Egypt. We don’t know about Tunis, Morocco or Sudan. So we’re putting in the effort to diversify who we feature as well.”
While Maqsouda aims to entertain and educate, the hope is to also create a much-needed online anthology of Arabic poets and poetry.
“It’s always been my desire to find a source that has a lot of Arabic poetry,” Chamma said. “My hope is to fill the gap and create a place where we can shine a light on Arabic poetry.”