Baidu's $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown
Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021. (File/Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown
  It was the first major debt fundraising by a Chinese tech firm since the latest onslaught of regulatory actions that began in July
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Baidu Inc. has raised $1 billion in a two-tranche US dollar sustainability bond, negotiating better-than-expected terms amid strong demand and despite concerns about China’s regulatory clampdown on the tech sector.
It was the first major debt fundraising by a Chinese tech firm since the latest onslaught of regulatory actions that began in July, and its success should give other issuers confidence there is still significant global investor interest in Chinese deals, bankers said.
Its 5.5-year tranche bond raised $300 million and the 10-year tranche secured $700 million, a company statement said.
Baidu’s dominance of China’s search market underpinned demand and the final price was significantly cheaper than when first flagged to investors on Wednesday. Demand from investors reached more than $5 billion, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
“It has been a very noisy environment in the tech sector. But Baidu was able to overcome that and the volatility in the market has been more pronounced in equities than it has been in the credit market,” said one of the sources who declined to be identified discussing private information.
Baidu, which plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and fund ESG-related projects, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shorter dated bond was priced at US Treasuries plus 83 basis points versus initial guidance of plus 115 basis points, while the longer dated issuance was priced at US Treasuries plus 113 basis points versus initial guidance of plus 150 basis points.
In its prospectus for the deal, Baidu noted it was unclear whether new Chinese rules requiring companies that plan to list overseas undergo a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China had similar implications for companies already listed abroad that intend to conduct further equity or debt offerings.
“We cannot predict the impact of the draft measures,” it said.
Chinese companies have raised $121.2 billion in US dollar debt funding so far in 2021, according to Dealogic data, slightly below the $126.6 billion raised during the same period last year.
Chinese authorities have upended their previously laissez-faire approach to the tech sector, launching a slew of antitrust probes, imposing fines and introducing new regulations. New rules https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/china-issues-draft-rules-... were published this week aimed at tackling anti-competitive behavior and companies’ handling of data.

Topics: Baidu technology China ESG

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says
  Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food waste is costing Saudi Arabia SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) annually with food loss and waste hitting 33 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing minister of agriculture and chairman of the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli.

Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food, to reduce its impact on health, the environment and the economy.

SAGO earlier signed a contract with a local company to promote the reduction of food waste, in line with national transformation initiatives.

Topics: food waste Saudi Arabia

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
Updated 13 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
  Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19
Updated 13 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger US dollar and a surprise increase in US gasoline inventories.
Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month.
“The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“The potential withdrawal of monetary support, the chaotic Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that threatens with another migrant crisis and worries about the continuous spread of the virus keep the dollar in demand, which, in turn, acts as a break on any attempted oil-price rally.”
The dollar hit a nine-month high, weighing on dollar-priced commodities.
Brent crude was down $1.87, or 2.7 percent, at $66.36 at 1025 GMT, after touching its lowest since May 21. US West Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.96, or 3 percent, to $63.50 after falling as low as $62.83, also its lowest since May 21.
Both Brent and US crude have declined for six days in a row, the longest losing streak since a six-day drop for both contracts that ended on Feb. 28, 2020.
“Concerns about dampening demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases worldwide have contributed to the drop,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade, a broker.
The International Energy Agency last week trimmed its oil demand outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant. OPEC, however, left its demand forecasts unchanged.
An unexpected rise in US gasoline inventories in a weekly supply report added to demand concerns, given demand for the motor fuel typically peaks during the northern hemisphere summer.
The strong US dollar is adding to the pressure. The dollar has rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus this year. A strong dollar makes oil more expensive to other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.

Topics: Oil

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.74  percent to $44,686.87 at 11:29 a.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,003.69, down by 0.80 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Nigel Green, CEO of the independent financial advisory firm and founder of the deVere Group, said at a virtual event that he expected Ethereum to continue to outperform Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and will eventually outpace its rival this year and possibly within five years.
Meanwhile, a study said cryptocurrency adoption has increased 23-fold globally over the past year. Chainalysis released its 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, which showed the digital currency is gaining popularity in India, Pakistan, and Ukraine where its adoption is waning in China and the US amid regulatory pressures, CoinDesk reported.
Binance said on Wednesday it had appointed a former US Treasury criminal investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer, part of an attempt by one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges to reinvent itself as a regulated financial firm.
According to a press release, ETC said it will list all of its crypto-traded products on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
The London-based crypto securities will also list Vienna’s first carbon-neutral crypto ETP, the first physical bitcoin ETP, the first litecoin ETP, and an ethereum ETP.
According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the crypto asset management market will grow to $9.4 billion by 2030. The increase projected in the report equates to a compound annual growth rate of 30 percent from 2021 to 2030.
In another development, the Evai cryptocurrency ratings platform started its operations in Dubai. It is collaborating with GlobalBoost to launch its first crypto fund.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum cryptocurrency

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Airlift, a Pakistani tech startup for fast delivery of household essentials, has raised $85m in series B financing to fund its expansion in Asia and Africa.
In the past year - during which grocery delivery startups' valuations increased as their expansion was fuelled by the pandemic - and using so-called 'dark stores,' it has scaled operations across 8 Pakistani cities from its Lahore headquarters.
The startup has raised over $110m to date, and is backed by more than 7 investors, including Sam Altman, the former president of YCombinator, Biz Stone, co-founder at Twitter / Medium, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of Disney.

Topics: Pakistan startups AirLift

As Saudi Arabia steps up reforms of its oil-based, corporation-driven economy, Startup Hub Riyadh, run by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat), has become a focal point for the emergence of a more sustainable and entrepreneurial culture.
Arriving at their offices in Riyadh Front, not far from King Khaled International Airport, I am met by Sara Almangour, Monshaat’s Director of Entrepreneurship Hubs.
“We have two sections,” Almangour tells me. “The Entrepreneurship Hub on the ground floor and the Innovation Center upstairs. They work in tandem, along with Monshaat’s SME Support Center in the building opposite. This provides a supportive environment for anybody running a business or planning to start one up.”

Clustered around the spacious premises, dozens of young women and men are hunched over their laptops or engaged in discussion. Many are here for the Acceleration Program, an intensive months-long training and mentoring exercise that gives startup entrepreneurs the knowledge and tools needed to achieve rapid growth, reach a bigger market and become a genuine investment proposition.

Participants in this program arrive every morning as they would for an office job, and take part in workshops, boot camps and seminars. Experts from fintech, health care and educational technology, for example, provide advice on niche areas, and there is a network of mentors from every sector.

Potential investors visit to explain what they are looking for, and at the end of the program a demo day is held for participating entrepreneurs to make their five-minute “elevator pitch” to an assembled group of angels and private equity investors. During the pandemic this gathering is virtual rather than live.

“What we’re trying to build is a community of startups and other players in the ecosystem. Rather than planning too much, we allow things to happen organically. For example, some startups have merged to form a single company, or provide their services to one another, or exchange valuable information based on their experiences. It’s education and mentorship, but also very much ‘real world’,” says Almangour.

In the shared office area, which has options including hot-desks and dedicated private offices, I am introduced to a few of the startup teams: EIA, offering energy efficiency solutions and green building consultancy; Daily Meals, a subscription-based provider of healthy meals to workplaces; PTWay (Part-Time Way), which matches employers with part-time and short-term workers; and Rowad Tech, which designs courses and certification for the animation industry.

Upstairs, I meet Mohammed Almamar, Tech Innovation Specialist. “The Innovation Centers are all about digital transformation,” he tells me.
“The Riyadh center specializes in the Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity, and the Khobar center focuses on artificial intelligence and data analytics. We have a track for traditional businesses to adopt new technology, and we have another track for innovative startups.”

A friendly speaking robot guides us into the futuristic Innovation Space where, with the aid of “digital fabrication machines” such as laser-cutters and 3D printers, physical product concepts are developed from mere ideas to working prototypes.

“We provide expertise in terms of sketching, designing, 3D visualization and eventually, 3D printing and assembling,” Almamar says. “We might experiment with different alterations and versions of prototypes until the client achieves what he or she is looking for.”

Mohammed Al-Hassan, a young entrepreneur, explains his product: “This is called Shuttle. It’s a smart locker that is linked with e-commerce operators and their customers. The package is delivered to this locker, and you can pick it up whenever you like. You open your locker with your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world — so someone else can collect the package for you. It makes delivery cheaper and more efficient, and gives an enhanced customer experience, so it’s win-win for everybody and all done with IoT technology.”

Around the corner, in the 24-hour open office, I meet the DataLexing team, whose software allows ordinary managers to produce data analysis reports without the need for expensive data analysts.

“A data analysis report normally requires three to six weeks to produce,” DataLexing CEO Rayan Al-Faheid says. “But using our software it takes only three to six hours, with no need for expertise.”

Adaptation is going viral in the GCC, and DataLexing has been approached by customers outside the region.

“We’ve really been helped with the Innovation Center and the SME Support Center,” says Al-Faheid. “And with the community here, if I need help with marketing, I can approach one of the other startups, and they can also come to us for expertise.”

If Vision 2030 is about cultural change, Startup Hub Riyadh is where that shift is happening at lightning pace — with the necessary resources and network of contacts for ambitious young people to bring their ideas to fruition and launch themselves into the global marketplace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia startups

