Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran

Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran
Iranians walk past shuttered shops at Valiasr Square in the capital Tehran, on August 16, 2021, at the start of renewed restrictions for 5 days to mitigate the spread of the Covid pandemic. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran

Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran
  • In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died
  • More than 16.2 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 5.2 million have received the second
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Recorded deaths from Covid in Iran passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, amid tighter restrictions nationwide to contain the spread of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said. That brought total infections since the pandemic started to 4,587,683, and deaths to 100,255.

Iranian health officials have acknowledged that the ministry’s figures almost certainly understate the real toll but even they make Iran much the worst-hit Middle Eastern country.

Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a “fifth wave” of infections, the country’s worst yet, which they have largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Daily infections have hit record highs several times this month.

“Infections and hospitalization numbers have stabilized in 14 provinces ... but fatalities are expected to be on a relatively rising trajectory in coming days,” deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi told Iran’s ISNA news agency Wednesday.

The latest measures, which are in force nationwide, include a ban on private travel between provinces until August 27 as well as the closure until Saturday of government buildings, banks and non-essential shops.

On Thursday, ISNA reported that some motorists have got round the restrictions by taking the bus and using trucks to transport their cars to tourist destinations like Gilan province on the Caspian Sea coast.

Authorities have repeatedly blamed rising infection numbers on “unnecessary travel” and citizens flouting health protocols.

The tighter regulations coincided with the run-up to the Shiite commemoration of Ashura on Thursday, when the faithful normally flock to mosques and other venues for mourning rituals and other gatherings.

But the restrictions did not apply to processions held out in the open.

“The people’s behavior (at the) events can decide the fate and future of corona in the country,” Harirchi said.

Iran has avoided imposing a full lockdown on its 83-million-strong population, instead resorting to piecemeal measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.

Iran launched a vaccination drive in February but it has progressed slower than authorities had planned.

Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.

On Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi appealed to China and Russia to increase their vaccine deliveries to Iran.

In a telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said he hoped Beijing would “accelerate procurement of millions of doses purchased.”

In a separate call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said Iran requests “more shipments” during its current “special circumstances.”

More than 16.2 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 5.2 million have received the second, the health ministry said Thursday.

Iran has imported a total of 25.5 million vaccine doses since February 3, according to customs department figures reported by state television.

As well as China’s Sinopharm, Iran is administering Russia’s Sputnik V, India’s Bharat Biotech and the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccines, according to the health ministry.

Authorities have also approved the emergency use of two domestically developed vaccines, but the only mass-produced one, COVIran Barekat, is in short supply.

Topics: Iran COVID-19 Pandemic Coronavirus vaccine

Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says

Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says

Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says
  • Lebanon has been struggling with crippling power and gasoline shortages
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: A shipment of Iranian fuel oil for Lebanon will set sail on Thursday organized by the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the group said, warning its US and Israeli adversaries the ship would be considered Lebanese territory as soon as it sailed.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said further ships would follow to help the people of Lebanon, who are enduring crippling fuel shortages as a result of the country’s two-year-long financial meltdown.

“We don’t want to get into a challenge with anyone, we don’t want to get into a problem with anyone. We want to help our people,” Nasrallah said. “I say to the Americans and the Israelis that the boat that will sail within hours from Iran is Lebanese territory.”

“God willing, this ship and others will arrive safely,” Nasrallah said, in a televised address commemorating Ashura, when Shiites mark the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein in battle in 680.

Nasrallah, whose heavily armed group was founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, did not say where or when the ship would arrive, saying this would be discussed when it reached the Mediterranean.

In April, Reuters reported that Hezbollah was preparing fuel storage space in Syria as part of its efforts to deal with the financial crisis in Lebanon, citing senior officials familiar with the efforts.

The group has fighters and influence in neighboring Syria, where Hezbollah has fought in support of President Bashar Assad in the civil war.

Topics: Lebanon Iran Hezbollah

Toll of Turkish airstrike in Iraq rises to 8

Toll of Turkish airstrike in Iraq rises to 8
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Toll of Turkish airstrike in Iraq rises to 8

Toll of Turkish airstrike in Iraq rises to 8
  • Turkey regularly targets northwest Iraq in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)
  • The Kurdish separatists have waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey and maintain bases in the rugged mountains across the border in Iraq
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

The death toll in a Turkish air raid on a clinic in Iraq’s Sinjar province has risen to eight, local officials said Wednesday, a day after the attack.

Turkey regularly targets northwest Iraq in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

The Kurdish separatists have waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey and maintain bases in the rugged mountains across the border in Iraq.

“The number of martyrs in the Turkish bombardment is eight,” officials said in Sinjar, updating an initial toll of three.

Those killed were four employees of the clinic and four fighters from the PKK-linked 80th Brigade of Iraq’s powerful, state-sponsored Hashed Al-Shaabi coalition.

The 80th Brigade is made up of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, who were persecuted by the Daesh group from 2014 and whose bastion is Sinjar.

One local source said drones were used in the attack.

On Monday, another Turkish strike killed a senior official from the 80th Brigade.

Repeated Turkish raids have stoked tensions with Baghdad, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his country will “deal with” the PKK presence if Iraq is unable to do so.

Iraq regularly decries violations of its sovereignty and has repeatedly summoned the Turkish ambassador over Ankara’s cross-border military campaign.

On Wednesday, Iraq’s national security council, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued a statement condemning “unilateral military actions, which violate the principles of good neighborliness.”

Making no specific mention of Turkey, the PKK or the recent attacks, the statement also rejected “the use of Iraqi land for settling scores.”

Turkey has installed around a dozen military bases over the past 25 years in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, and it launched a new cross-border offensive in the spring against the PKK, consisting of both aerial and ground attacks.

Ankara is one of Baghdad’s key trading partners.

Topics: PKK Iraqi kurds Iraq Turkey

Yemeni army liberates new areas in Al-Jouf from Houthi control

Yemeni army liberates new areas in Al-Jouf from Houthi control
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Yemeni army liberates new areas in Al-Jouf from Houthi control

Yemeni army liberates new areas in Al-Jouf from Houthi control
  • Brig. Gen. Al-Jaidi said that the Yemeni forces, alongside the Arab coalition, are continuing their advance in their bid to liberate the rest of the area
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Yemeni army continued to make progress in ongoing battles with Houthi militia in Al-Jouf governate, liberating strategic military positions in Al-Qaeef.

Brig. Gen. Hadi Al-Jaidi said Yemen’s army “managed to restore and liberate ruling military sites in the Al-Qaeef front, most notably the (Qibian strategic) mountain range."

“The Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, in this battle, incurred great human and material losses in lives and equipment,” he said. 

Brig. Gen. Al-Jaidi added that the Yemeni forces, alongside the Arab coalition, are continuing their advance in their bid to liberate the rest of the area.

Topics: Yemen

Amid anger, sorrow, Lebanon buries victims of fuel tank blast

Amid anger, sorrow, Lebanon buries victims of fuel tank blast
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Amid anger, sorrow, Lebanon buries victims of fuel tank blast

Amid anger, sorrow, Lebanon buries victims of fuel tank blast
  • Sunday’s explosion scorched crowds clamoring for petrol that army was distributing
  • The blast killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

AL-DAOUSEH, Lebanon: Families on Wednesday laid to rest victims of a fuel tank blast that killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon amid anger and sorrow over the crisis-hit country’s latest tragedy.
The explosion on Sunday in Al-Tleil in the Akkar region scorched crowds clamoring for petrol that the army was distributing in light of severe fuel shortages that have paralyzed a country also beset by medicine, gas and bread shortages.
The victims included soldiers and Akkar residents who darted to Al-Tleil after midnight to fill gasoline in plastic containers straight from a fuel tank that exploded in circumstances that remain unclear.
The tank was among supplies confiscated by the military, which has lately wrested supplies from alleged fuel hoarders across the country.
The disaster came on top of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst in modern times and follows an explosion of poorly stored fertilizer at Beirut port last summer that killed more than 200 people.
Akkar, one of Lebanon’s poorest regions, buried several blast victims on Wednesday, according to an AFP correspondent.
The village of Al-Daouseh held funerals for four of its dead, all of whom are from the Shraytih family.
“They died for petrol — if we had fuel this would have never happened,” said Mouin Shraytih who was burying two sons — one 16 and the other 20.
“Political leaders and officials should consider what it is like to have two young boys and find them burned and charred in front of your own eyes,” the man in his fifties told AFP at the funeral.
Corpses from the tanker blast had been identified in and transported from hospitals hit by power and telecom outages, with even landlines disrupted.
Dozens had gathered at the family’s home when a convoy of vehicles carrying the corpses arrived from a nearby hospital, an AFP correspondent said.
Shots were fired into the air as residents threw rice and flowers over the coffins.
Fawaz Shraytih, a relative of Mouin, was burying two brothers, both army soldiers.
“What happened is because of deprivation, Akkar is a deprived region,” he said.
But “all we do is pay with our blood,” he added, explaining that soldiers make up the bulk of Al-Daouseh’s male population.
There are eight soldiers among his own immediate family, he said.
Nearly 80 people were injured in the blast, medics said, many with burns that further overwhelmed hospitals struggling to function without electricity.
Foreign countries and UN agencies have scrambled emergency aid to help exhausted health workers cope with the new influx of serious injuries and run DNA tests to identify charred remains. A plane was due to arrive in Lebanon to evacuate severe burns victims to Turkey.
Lebanon, a country of more than 6 million, is grappling with soaring poverty rates, with 78 percent of the population living below the poverty line, according to the United Nations.
The Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its black market value against the dollar while food prices have shot up by up to 400 percent.
The country braced for higher inflation rates after central bank governor Riad Salameh said last week that the lender can no longer afford fuel subsidies.
Despite the spiraling crisis, bitterly divided leaders have yet to agree on a new Cabinet a year after the previous one resigned in the wake of the Beirut blast.

US envoy to Yemen Lenderking calls on donor countries to 'step up' pledges

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking speaks during an interview with Yemeni American News in Michigan during a visit to meet members of the Yemeni-American community. (Screenshot/Twitter/@StateDept_NEA)
US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking speaks during an interview with Yemeni American News in Michigan during a visit to meet members of the Yemeni-American community. (Screenshot/Twitter/@StateDept_NEA)
Updated 19 August 2021
SARAH GLUBB

US envoy to Yemen Lenderking calls on donor countries to ‘step up’ pledges

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking speaks during an interview with Yemeni American News in Michigan during a visit to meet members of the Yemeni-American community. (Screenshot/Twitter/@StateDept_NEA)
  • Tim Lenderking says COVID-19 is a serious problem in Yemen and is compounding the other humanitarian challenges that exist
  • ‘Our interests as to ensure Al-Qaeda and Daesh do not regain a foothold inside Yemen,’ he said in an interview with Yemeni American News in Michigan
Updated 19 August 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The US envoy to Yemen called on donor countries to “step up” contributions at an upcoming pledging conference, hosted by the Biden administration in New York in September.
“The UN is in constant need of financial support to carry out any programs that it does that really make a difference inside Yemen, including feeding people who would otherwise starve, working on sanitation, improving distribution networks, rehabilitating ports, a lot of this is being done with international funding, so that funding has got to increase,” Tim Lenderking said during an interview with Yemeni American News.
He said since the conflict began, the US has provided more than $3.6 billion. USAID last week announced an additional $165 million in humanitarian assistance.
“Compared to the needs, it’s a small amount but this is going to be a collective effort and so we need other countries to step up,” Lenderking said during a visit to Michigan where he also met with Yemeni-American community members.

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking speaks during an interview with Yemeni American News in Michigan during a visit to meet members of the Yemeni-American community. (Screenshot/Twitter/@StateDept_NEA)

Most of the additional aid is going to the World Food Programme to bring immediate relief to Yemeni people, while some of it will also go toward COVID-19 relief.
“COVID is a serious problem in Yemen...it’s under reported, it needs to be addressed by the authorities in Yemen, it’s a serious problem, and it’s only compounding the other humanitarian challenges that exist,” Lenderking said.
He also said most of their funding does not go to the Yemeni government or the Iran-backed Houthi militia, but does help support programs and NGO’s operating in “hot areas of Yemen that are controlled by the Houthis,” adding: “This should not be political, this is money that’s going to help people who need it.”
Lenderking said that the US is open to dialogue with any party in Yemen except those whom it has designated as terrorist organizations.
“Our interests as to ensure Al-Qaeda (and Daesh) do not regain a foothold inside Yemen” and expand their presence or have outsiders play a role in exacerbating or extending the civil war.
“I could also mention the very negative role that Iran plays in the conflict,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for Iran to show a new face to the region and to the world by engaging in a constructive way in Yemen rather than fueling the conflict.”

Lenderking said the main thing that the US administration is doing is to try to create “a sense that peace in Yemen is possible.” Asides from ending the war, which is their main objective, Washington is also focusing on humanitarian assistance, implementing a nationwide cease-fire, opening ports and airports and lifting the remaining restrictions to improve the lives of the Yemeni people, he added.
“We know that the situation is urgent, there are people dying on a daily basis, it’s a tragic situation,” he said, adding that his appointment as envoy by US President Joe Biden in February and his announcement that Yemen was a foreign policy priority was “a big deal.”
Since then, he said the Yemeni crisis has gained momentum and “there is an international consensus about the urgency of ending the war that did not exist before January.”
He said there has been significant development in the UN’s peace plan and that the appointment of new UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg is going to add further momentum.
“We are trying to bring the influence we have and you will see more pressure exerted by us on the parties moving forward and it will drive an international resolution to the conflict,” he said.
The US wants to see Yemen back as a fully functioning part of the Arabian peninsula and a source of stability for the region, he said, expressing hope that the US can reopen its embassy in Sanaa in the near future. He also said that the US hopes people will come to appreciate Yemen for its rich culture and heritage and beauty and not associate it with war.

Topics: Yemen United States Tim Lenderking Hans Grundberg Michigan Yemeni American News

