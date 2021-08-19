You are here

  • Home
  • Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double

Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double

Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double
Migrants disembark from a coast guard vessel, after arriving by the hundreds packed on boats, on the southern island of Lampedusa, Italy, May 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrk4p

Updated 39 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double

Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double
  • Minister sounds alarm over ‘worrying increase’ in number of unaccompanied minors
  • Libya tops arrival numbers with 45.3 percent, followed by Tunisia with 35.9 percent
Updated 39 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa more than doubled in the first seven months of 2021, with a sharp increase in numbers coming from Tunisia and Libya, the Italian interior minister has revealed.

Official figures released by Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese at a press conference attended by Arab News on Thursday show that between August 2020 and July 2021, a total of 49,280 people reached Italy from North Africa, landing mostly on the tiny island of Lampedusa, and on the southern coasts of Sicily and Sardinia.

“The figure is 128 percent higher than that recorded in the same period in the previous year,” Lamorgese said.

She also highlighted a “worrying increase” in the number of unaccompanied minors reaching Italy from North Africa.

“Their total of 7,843 was slightly less than 20 percent of the overall figure and was up 155.26 percent on the previous year’s number. We should look at this figure with particular attention, as minors require particular care,” Lamorgese added.

Nearly 80 percent of the migrants reaching Italy this year came from Arab countries in North Africa.

Libya had the highest proportion of arrivals with 45.3 percent, followed by Tunisia with 35.9 percent.

Migrant arrivals from Tunisia recorded a sharp increase in the second half of July after political turmoil broke out in that country.

In the past year, Italy’s reception and integration system has increased the number of places offered to unaccompanied foreign minors by 3,000 up to a total of 6,698 nationwide.

“It is historically the highest number since the creation of SPRAR (the Italian acronym previously used for the hosting system for refugees and asylum-seekers in Italy),” said Matteo Biffoni, mayor of Prato in Tuscany, and delegate for immigration with the Italian Association of City Mayors.

“We must recognize that the interior ministry has made a significant effort to support municipalities which are responsible for taking care of minors when they reach Italy.”

Official data reveal that 40,727 people independently reached Italy on boats or dinghies, while 8,553 were rescued in Italy’s search and rescue area by the Italian coast guard.

A total of 4,239 migrants were rescued by ships in the southern Mediterranean run by European NGOs.

Despite the increase in the landings, the number of foreigners living in Italy has decreased this year. As of July 31, there were 3,825,944 legal foreigners in Italy, 4.7 percent fewer than the previous year.

Topics: Italy Tunisia Libya migrants

Related

600 migrants reach Italian island from Tunisia in 2 days
World
600 migrants reach Italian island from Tunisia in 2 days
Italy has recently put political pressure on Tunisia after a recent wave of migrants arrived on its southern shores and islands. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Italy fears current crisis in Tunisia may lead to new waves of migrants

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew
  • Catalonia's government in mid-July imposed a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am
  • On Friday, Catalonia’s High Court of Justice said the measure was "not justified" in 129 out of 148 municipalities because infection rates there had improved
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: A Spanish court on Thursday lifted a coronavirus curfew imposed on most of Catalonia, including the capital Barcelona, leaving it in place in just a fraction of the northeastern region.
Catalonia’s government in mid-July imposed a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in most municipalities to fight a surge in virus cases, and the region’s top court then gave the green light to extend it three times.
But on Friday, faced with a request by the regional government to keep the curfew in place in 148 municipalities, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia said the measure was “not justified” in 129 of them, because infection rates there had improved.
“In these circumstances, the measures are not so much justified on health grounds, but for reasons of security or public order,” the court said in its ruling to explain why it was turning down the Catalan government’s request.
The curfew is intended to discourage social gatherings on beaches and in parks, which had fueled a spike in cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant, especially among unvaccinated young people.
However the court did keep in place for one more week a ban on public or private gatherings of more than 10 people throughout Catalonia.
Like the rest of Spain, the region which is popular with tourists has seen its number of infections drop in recent weeks.
Catalonia’s infection rate stood Wednesday at 328 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period, below the national average of 378 cases, according to health ministry figures.
But the region still has 42 percent of its intensive care unit beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, the highest rate among Spain’s 17 regions.
Spain has fully vaccinated 64.1 percent of its population against the virus, one of the highest rates in Europe.
The average for the entire European Union is 55.5 percent, according to an AFP tally based on official government figures.

Topics: Barcelona Spanish court #covid-19 curfew

Related

France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia
World
France advises citizens not to travel to Catalonia
Spain marks third anniversary of deadly Catalonia attacks
World
Spain marks third anniversary of deadly Catalonia attacks

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
  • The Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout, known for its natural defenses
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that a Taliban resistance is forming in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley led by vice president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a famed anti-Taliban fighter.

“The Taliban doesn’t control the whole territory of Afghanistan,” Lavrov told reporters at a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Libyan counterpart.

“There are reports of the situation in the Panjshir Valley where the resistance of Afghanistan’s vice president Mr.Saleh and Ahmad Massoud is concentrated,” he said.

Lavrov also reiterated his call for an inclusive dialogue involving all political players in Afghanistan for the formation of a “representative government.”

The Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout, known for its natural defenses.

According to images shared on social media, Saleh and Massoud, the son of anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud, are pulling together a guerrilla movement to take on the Taliban.

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and is seeking contact with the militants in an effort to avoid instability spilling over to neighboring ex-Soviet states.

While the United States and other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens from Kabul, Russia said its embassy will continue to work.

Earlier this week, Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met with the Taliban in Kabul, hailing on state television a “positive and constructive” meeting.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban — which is banned as an “extremist” group in Russia — and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

Topics: Russia Afghanistan anti-taliban Taliban

Related

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
  • The number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk COVID-19 zones as it battles a fourth wave of infections.

The new measure, which will take effect on Saturday, means people arriving from the two African countries will have to undergo strict protocol measures, such as self-isolating.

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14, as the Delta variant puts renewed strain on the hospital system.

Topics: France COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic vaccina Morocco Algeria

Related

Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
World
France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
World
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
  • The explosion took place when a procession of Shiite Muslims was passing through a congested neighborhood
  • Shiites are a minority in predominant Sunni Muslim Pakistan
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

MULTAN: A powerful roadside bomb exploded among a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding over 50 people, local police said.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province, where the attack took place.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombing. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retribution.

Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood known as MuHajjir Colony. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

Communications in the area were difficult, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Shiite Ashura festival.

The annual commemoration mourns the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of Shiite Islam’s most beloved saints.

For Shiites, the remembrance of Hussein is an emotional event that sees many believers weep over his death at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq. During the Ashura processions, which are held across the world, many participants beat their backs with chains, flagellating themselves in a symbolic expression of regret for not being able to help Hussein before his martyrdom.

Shiites are a minority in predominant Sunni Muslim Pakistan, where extremist Sunni Muslims view them as apostates deserving of death.

Topics: Pakistan ashura shiite

Related

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
Middle-East
A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future
Updated 19 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future
  • Although there have been many deaths, most were the result of panic by Afghan citizens who feared the Taliban’s return
  • On Monday, the Taliban declared an end to the 20-year war that began after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial jets and flew them into major American targets on Sept. 11, 2001
Updated 19 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan’s first female pilot, said that she is extremely concerned about the sudden takeover of her country by the Taliban, who once ruled with brutality, oppressed women and provided a haven for Al-Qaeda terrorism against the US.

Rahmani joined Arab News Afghanistan reporter Baker Atyani on Wednesday to discuss the uncertainty over the nation’s future now that the Taliban have taken control following the total withdrawal of US and Western forces.

Both Rahmani and Atyani said that only time will tell if the new Taliban regime returns to its brutal past or turns over a new leaf to respect the rights that were restored to women and Westerners after the militants were driven from the country following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.


“If I said it is going in the right direction, I would be lying because that is not the case. As a little girl, I grew up during the Taliban regime back before 2001. I have seen and been witness to everything that has been taken away from women. And that situation has always been a nightmare to me,” Rahmani recalled.

“And, growing up, I just wanted to do something for my country, give women a voice, and help them to raise their voices. How long? We are living in the 21st century. Why should we be abandoned? Why shouldn’t we have the right to speak? And, of course, me being a symbol of freedom for Afghan women, doing what I have done, and flying and wearing the uniform, it has never been easy. I had to overcome so many barriers, obstacles, to be able to find my place,” she said.

“Now to be honest I am very afraid for the freedom of women, and all the rights that have been given to women in the past 20 years. Young girls during these 20 years were raised and they grew up, and all they saw was freedom, and having the freedom of going to school and being educated. Do what they dream to do and there wouldn’t be anything against them. Now, I can openly say it is all gone.”

Atyani said that the question on everyone’s minds is over the new Taliban regime, which swiftly seized control of Afghanistan as US forces made their final departure and the former Afghan leadership fled.


“The main challenge now in front of the world is, will the Taliban walk the walk? Will they really respect human rights? Will they actually preserve all of these 20 years’ achievements, mainly for women, freedom of expression?” Atyani said.

“The signals the Taliban have been giving for the past few days since they have taken control of Kabul seems to be OK, but we need to wait and see if they will be able to bring all the other Afghan factions into the interim government or the next set-up in Afghanistan.”

On Monday, the Taliban declared an end to the 20-year war that began after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial jets and flew them into major American targets on Sept. 11, 2001, destroying the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and damaging the Pentagon, the center of US military superiority. The Taliban had given sanctuary to Al-Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a US strike on May 2, 2011.

Although there have been many deaths, most were the result of panic by Afghan citizens who feared the Taliban’s return. Several were trampled to death as frantic crowds sought to escape the country via Kabul airport, while others died trying to cling to flights as they took off.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday before the Islamist militants entered the capital and most of Afghanistan’s major cities unopposed and unchallenged.

Rahmani, who fled Afghanistan after being threatened by what she referred to as leaders of the Afghan government, said that friends and relatives who remained reported a wave of brutality that has received little attention amid the tumultuous and confusing events.

“I don’t know how it seems everything is OK in Kabul right now. That is not what my family, my friends back in Afghanistan are seeing. I get text messages and calls from them. They are screaming, they are crying, they are begging for help. They are saying they are going to be killed, please help me,” she said.

Atyani said he understands Rahmani’s concerns and her experiences.

“Certainly, everyone is hoping for the best. At the same time I know what Niloofar is talking about. This is the common feeling and the fear that every Afghan woman, and young men and women in Kabul, and even in northern parts of the country are feeling,” Atyani said.

“That is because they have experienced how the Taliban governed the country from 1996 to 2001. So, I don’t blame them. However, I believe that, politically, the Taliban now are more mature. I think they want the international support. They don’t want to live in isolation. They have changed, they have changed, yes. But have they changed enough to say they can actually respect human rights, even the people’s rights in the country? I guess this is a big question.”

Atyani noted that the US departed Afghanistan with the belief that the Taliban “will live up to their promises” despite some “legitimate concerns.”

Many of Afghanistan’s biggest cities have “fallen in just a few hours” and “the army that the US invested in completely melted and disappeared in only a few weeks,” he said.

The US invested more than $1 trillion, Atyani added, spending more than $40 billion each year in infrastructure for the army, law enforcement and building the government that collapsed in less than 24 hours.

“What the US was able to secure from the Taliban is that they won’t use Afghan territory against any other country. They won’t allow militant groups to work from Afghanistan against the US or any other country in the world. This is what the US has secured from the Taliban over the past 20 years,” Atyani said.


“They will impose their own way of rule in the country. The US concerns will be addressed by the Taliban. I don’t think the human rights issue, women’s rights issue, will be that pressing for the US or the International community. We could have another North Korea, maybe, another Iran, another Myanmar in Afghanistan in the near future.”

Rahmani, who co-authored a book with writer Adam Sikes, entitled “Open Skies: My Life as Afghanistan’s First Female Pilot”, said she fears for the future of Afghanistan.


“But it gets worse and worse. Honestly, as an Afghan woman growing up during this 20 years of freedom, having the right to do what I want to do, and speak for myself, I never thought this would be the end of it,” Rahmani said.

“This is really scary. I never thought. And I am just putting myself in the position of the young girls who are shocked by the situation at the moment. How can I be positive? My heart does not let me to be positive.”

Rahmani and Atyani made their comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 18, on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. The program can be viewed on Arab News Facebook page where it was streamed live at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
World
Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts

Latest updates

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew
Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew
Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double
Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double
Policy groups ask Apple to drop plans to inspect iMessages, scan for abuse images
Apple on August 13 defended new child protection features that would check images uploaded to its cloud storage and on its messaging platform, rejecting concerns the updates pose threats to privacy. (File/AFP)
Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the ‘metaverse’
Facebook’s Horizon Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces. (Facebook)
Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran
Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.