Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
Khalifa Hamad. (KUNA)
Updated 14 sec ago
  • This resignation comes just two days after the Cabinet's announcement of a set of government measures on Monday
RIYADH: Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Khalifa Hamada has offered his resignation to the Prime Minister today, Al Qabas paper reported.

This resignation comes just two days after the Cabinet's announcement of a set of government measures on Monday, aimed at reducing expenditures and filling the deficit.

The Kuwaiti cabinet assigned the Public Authority for Manpower to study the extent to which it is possible to stop disbursing national labor support for workers in the private sector for those whose total salary reaches 3,000 Kuwaiti dinars or more.

Last week, the finance ministry recorded its highest financial deficit ever amounting to 10.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars.

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani
  • The move is part of the carmaker’s long-term strategic plan to improve its technology, and later expand in the lifestyle segment
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired a minority stake in Italian supercar maker Horacio Pagani SpA, the latter said in a statement on Thursday.

The move is part of the carmaker’s long-term strategic plan to improve its technology, and later expand in the lifestyle segment.

Its founder Horacio Pagani said the PIF deal is “a key step in our long-term growth strategy, which envisages significant investments to ensure that our next hypercars will keep conveying unique emotions.”

The Pagani family will keep full control of the company, with the PIF joining other Italian minority shareholders including Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone.

This is not the fund’s first stake in carmaking, as it has been active in the electric vehicle space, acquiring a stake in Lucid Group.

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
  • Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd
RIYADH/MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose for the second consecutive month in June, their highest level since January 2021, as more countries worldwide showed improvement in economic activities with vaccines roll out.

Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd, according to Saudi official data posted on Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website, while the Kingdom's output rose by 383,000 bpd to 8.927 million bpd in June from 8.544 million b/d in May.

The increase in Saudi exports came ahead of an agreement in July by OPEC+ alliance to increase their output starting from August. 1 by 400,000 bpd every month till the end of the year to meet the increase in global demand for crude. However, oil prices today fell to the lowest since May as more worries are now there regarding global economic recovery with spread of variants of Covid19 virus.

In June domestic crude refinery throughput was up 0.4 percent month-on-month to 2.398 million b/d and direct crude burn such as crude oil burned for electricity generation rose by almost 30% month-on-month to 586,000 b/d.

Saudi crude stocks fell by 0.636 million barrels to 135.139 million barrels in June from 135.775 million barrels in May.

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
  • The total number of governorates covered with 5G now is 60, up by seven from the first quarter of the year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased the number of areas covered by fast internet and mobile technology of 5G as the country continues its plan to expand digital infrastructure with private companies.\

The total number of governorates covered with 5G now is 60, up by seven from the first quarter of the year, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced in a report.

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has the biggest coverage in the Kingdom when it comes to 5G deployment, with 56 governorates. It is followed by Zain, which covers 43 governorates, and Mobily with 21 governorates.

Meanwhile, download speeds in the Kingdom recorded an average of 370.12 mbps, the report said, with STC recording the highest average download speed with its mobile 5G service.

Zain had an average of 251.25 mbps, while Mobily recorded an average download speed of 280.59 mbps.

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says
  • Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food
RIYADH: Food waste is costing Saudi Arabia SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) annually with food loss and waste hitting 33 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing minister of agriculture and chairman of the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli.

Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food, to reduce its impact on health, the environment and the economy.

SAGO earlier signed a contract with a local company to promote the reduction of food waste, in line with national transformation initiatives.

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
  • Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19
LONDON: Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger US dollar and a surprise increase in US gasoline inventories.
Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month.
“The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“The potential withdrawal of monetary support, the chaotic Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that threatens with another migrant crisis and worries about the continuous spread of the virus keep the dollar in demand, which, in turn, acts as a break on any attempted oil-price rally.”
The dollar hit a nine-month high, weighing on dollar-priced commodities.
Brent crude was down $1.87, or 2.7 percent, at $66.36 at 1025 GMT, after touching its lowest since May 21. US West Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.96, or 3 percent, to $63.50 after falling as low as $62.83, also its lowest since May 21.
Both Brent and US crude have declined for six days in a row, the longest losing streak since a six-day drop for both contracts that ended on Feb. 28, 2020.
“Concerns about dampening demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases worldwide have contributed to the drop,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade, a broker.
The International Energy Agency last week trimmed its oil demand outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant. OPEC, however, left its demand forecasts unchanged.
An unexpected rise in US gasoline inventories in a weekly supply report added to demand concerns, given demand for the motor fuel typically peaks during the northern hemisphere summer.
The strong US dollar is adding to the pressure. The dollar has rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus this year. A strong dollar makes oil more expensive to other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.

