You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
The Ministry of Energy is working to diversify the energy mix to produce electricity. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6p6d3

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
  • The plants will have a capacity of 600 megawatts and will be implemented in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah and the Industrial City in Rabigh
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Energy is building two renewable energy plants on two land plots with a total area of 12 million square meters, as part of the Kingdom’s plan to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The plants will have a capacity of 600 megawatts and will be implemented in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah and the Industrial City in Rabigh, through the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones MODON.

The Ministry of Energy is working to diversify the energy mix to produce electricity, by increasing the share of gas and renewable energy sources in it, and is displacing liquid fuel and replacing it with natural gas.

The National Renewable Energy Program constitutes one of the main enablers to achieve the optimal energy mix and strategic objectives for the electricity sector, by creating a competitive environment that attracts private sector investments, encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors, the ministry explained.

It also consists of promoting new industry establishment for these energy technologies, and renewable energy projects, the ministry said.

This week, another Saudi renewable energy project saw a major development after a consortium led by developer ACWA Power has reached financial closure for the 1,500-megawatt Sudair solar plant, which is pegged to be the world’s largest single-contracted solar photovoltaic plant.

It will be located in Sudair Industrial City in Saudi Arabia’s north. The developer also announced that Aramco-owned SAPCO has joined the consortium, marking the oil giant’s first participation in the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s renewable energy program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia solar energy Power

Related

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
Business & Economy
Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
The solar park is the largest single-site one in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). (DXB Media Office)
Business & Economy
Clean energy boost for Dubai with inauguration of 300MW solar park 

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
  • This resignation comes just two days after the Cabinet's announcement of a set of government measures on Monday
Updated 9 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Khalifa Hamada has offered his resignation to the Prime Minister today, Al Qabas paper reported.

This resignation comes just two days after the Cabinet's announcement of a set of government measures on Monday, aimed at reducing expenditures and filling the deficit.

The Kuwaiti cabinet assigned the Public Authority for Manpower to study the extent to which it is possible to stop disbursing national labor support for workers in the private sector for those whose total salary reaches 3,000 Kuwaiti dinars or more.

Last week, the finance ministry recorded its highest financial deficit ever amounting to 10.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait plans spending cuts on medical treatment and wage subsidies
Business & Economy
Kuwait plans spending cuts on medical treatment and wage subsidies
Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani
Updated 35 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani
  • The move is part of the carmaker’s long-term strategic plan to improve its technology, and later expand in the lifestyle segment
Updated 35 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired a minority stake in Italian supercar maker Horacio Pagani SpA, the latter said in a statement on Thursday.

The move is part of the carmaker’s long-term strategic plan to improve its technology, and later expand in the lifestyle segment.

Its founder Horacio Pagani said the PIF deal is “a key step in our long-term growth strategy, which envisages significant investments to ensure that our next hypercars will keep conveying unique emotions.”

The Pagani family will keep full control of the company, with the PIF joining other Italian minority shareholders including Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone.

This is not the fund’s first stake in carmaking, as it has been active in the electric vehicle space, acquiring a stake in Lucid Group.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund PIF

Related

Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Business & Economy
Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 bn after Activision deal
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF raises stake in US equities to $15.9 bn after Activision deal

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
Updated 40 min 3 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery

Saudi crude shipments rose in June hit highest in 2021 on signs of global economic recovery
  • Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd
Updated 40 min 3 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH/MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose for the second consecutive month in June, their highest level since January 2021, as more countries worldwide showed improvement in economic activities with vaccines roll out.

Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd, according to Saudi official data posted on Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website, while the Kingdom's output rose by 383,000 bpd to 8.927 million bpd in June from 8.544 million b/d in May.

The increase in Saudi exports came ahead of an agreement in July by OPEC+ alliance to increase their output starting from August. 1 by 400,000 bpd every month till the end of the year to meet the increase in global demand for crude. However, oil prices today fell to the lowest since May as more worries are now there regarding global economic recovery with spread of variants of Covid19 virus.

In June domestic crude refinery throughput was up 0.4 percent month-on-month to 2.398 million b/d and direct crude burn such as crude oil burned for electricity generation rose by almost 30% month-on-month to 586,000 b/d.

Saudi crude stocks fell by 0.636 million barrels to 135.139 million barrels in June from 135.775 million barrels in May.

Topics: Saudi Arabia crude Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
Business & Economy
Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
  • The total number of governorates covered with 5G now is 60, up by seven from the first quarter of the year
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased the number of areas covered by fast internet and mobile technology of 5G as the country continues its plan to expand digital infrastructure with private companies.\

The total number of governorates covered with 5G now is 60, up by seven from the first quarter of the year, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced in a report.

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has the biggest coverage in the Kingdom when it comes to 5G deployment, with 56 governorates. It is followed by Zain, which covers 43 governorates, and Mobily with 21 governorates.

Meanwhile, download speeds in the Kingdom recorded an average of 370.12 mbps, the report said, with STC recording the highest average download speed with its mobile 5G service.

Zain had an average of 251.25 mbps, while Mobily recorded an average download speed of 280.59 mbps.

Topics: 5G technology mobile STC Internet

Related

Gulf capitals dominate world’s fastest 5G cities in 2021
Business & Economy
Gulf capitals dominate world’s fastest 5G cities in 2021
Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall
Business & Economy
Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says
  • Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Food waste is costing Saudi Arabia SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) annually with food loss and waste hitting 33 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing minister of agriculture and chairman of the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli.

Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food, to reduce its impact on health, the environment and the economy.

SAGO earlier signed a contract with a local company to promote the reduction of food waste, in line with national transformation initiatives.

Topics: food waste Saudi Arabia

Related

19,000 kg of banned drugs, 81,000 liters of liquor seized by Saudi customs authorities in first half of 2021
Saudi Arabia
19,000 kg of banned drugs, 81,000 liters of liquor seized by Saudi customs authorities in first half of 2021
Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’ breaks new ground
Lifestyle
Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’ breaks new ground

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
Lebanese presidency: US to help Lebanon with electricity
Lebanese presidency: US to help Lebanon with electricity
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Egypt, 5 other countries
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Egypt, 5 other countries
Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
Independent Afghan news channel will continue airing despite Taliban takeover
"The Afghan media will be the world’s eyes and the voice for Afghans,” says the CEO of Tolo News (File/Twitter)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.