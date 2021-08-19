Dubai-based Swvl to offer on-demand bus and van services in Europe

JEDDAH: Dubai-based transportation startup Swvl said they will be offering on-demand bus and van services across Europe after its deal with Shotl.

“Our two companies share the view that there is an urgent need to transform traditional public transportation to make it more accessible, convenient, and sustainable,” Swvl founder Mostafa Kandil said in a statement.

Shotl is a platform that provides municipalities, corporations, and schools with shuttle services.

“Shotl’s vision for the future of mobility, with an emphasis on electrification, the reduction of congestion and emissions, and affordability – is exactly what Swvl has already achieved in ten emerging market megacities,” Kandil said.

He added the European company’s rapidly growing user base will expand Swvl’s core markets, adding 22 cities across ten countries to its coverage.

Shotl is present in eight countries in Europe including Spain, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, and Finland.

It will benefit from Swvl’s proprietary technologies to maximize vehicle load, optimize routes, and reduce traffic congestions.