While digital assets attract millennials, crypto coins continue decline

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.63 percent to $45,101.05 at 5:1 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,029.83, down by 1.16 percent, according to data from Coind\Desk.

Other major crypto news:

Cryptovantage has published a new study showing that 3 out of 4 cryptocurrency investors say they have earned money from their crypto investments.

The report revealed than an average millennial portfolio has 12 percent cryptocurrency assets, compared to 9.3 percent of the average xennial portfolio and only 6.3 percent of the average gen x portfolio.

Despite this greater relative holding, millennials have not been the most profitable from investing in cryptocurrencies, the study showed.

The survey also indicated that Bitcoin was the most popular among all generations of respondents.

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has been hit by a security breach that has led to the loss of an estimated $80 million in digital assets.

It suspended deposits and withdrawals, and published the addresses of the suspected hackers, saying they were transferring funds to cold storage.

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has partnered with a major Japanese bank to launch Coinbase Japan as part of its worldwide expansion.

The move to Japan comes after the green light from the country’s financial regulators, who have taken a tough look at the cryptocurrency industry in recent years.

In the United Kingdom, the London School of Economics (LSE), has joined Hedera Hashgraph as a council member.

The LSE became the 39th organization to join the Hedera Council and the second higher education institution, after University College London.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public ledger like blockchain that aims to build and support applications for the decentralized economy at the enterprise level.

LSE said that it has partnered with Hedera to advance its research in the field of blockchain and will provide opportunities for students related to hackathons, thought leadership, and other activities.

It will also manage the Hedera network node, according to a statement issued Thursday, as reported by CoinDesk.

Galaxy Digital, the listed cryptocurrency exchange run by Mike Novogratz, on Thursday launched the Decentralized Finance Index Fund, a passively managed tool that tracks the performance of the newly launched Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index.

It also seeks to provide institutional investors with access to returns based on the performance of DeFi tokens, and provides exposure to major decentralized lending and exchange platforms such as Uniswap, Aave, Maker, Yearn among others.