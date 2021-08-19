While digital assets attract millennials, crypto coins continue decline

You are here

A new report than an average millennial portfolio has 12 percent cryptocurrency assets. (Shutterstock)
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.63  percent to $45,101.05 at 5:1 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,029.83, down by 1.16 percent, according to data from Coind\Desk.

Other major crypto news:

Cryptovantage has published a new study showing that 3 out of 4 cryptocurrency investors say they have earned money from their crypto investments.

The report revealed than an average millennial portfolio has 12 percent cryptocurrency assets, compared to 9.3 percent of the average xennial portfolio and only 6.3 percent of the average gen x portfolio.

Despite this greater relative holding, millennials have not been the most profitable from investing in cryptocurrencies, the study showed.

The survey also indicated that Bitcoin was the most popular among all generations of respondents.

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has been hit by a security breach that has led to the loss of an estimated $80 million in digital assets.

It suspended deposits and withdrawals, and published the addresses of the suspected hackers, saying they were transferring funds to cold storage.

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has partnered with a major Japanese bank to launch Coinbase Japan as part of its worldwide expansion.

The move to Japan comes after the green light from the country’s financial regulators, who have taken a tough look at the cryptocurrency industry in recent years.

In the United Kingdom, the London School of Economics (LSE), has joined Hedera Hashgraph as a council member.

The LSE became the 39th organization to join the Hedera Council and the second higher education institution, after University College London.

Hedera Hashgraph is a public ledger like blockchain that aims to build and support applications for the decentralized economy at the enterprise level.

LSE said that it has partnered with Hedera to advance its research in the field of blockchain and will provide opportunities for students related to hackathons, thought leadership, and other activities.

It will also manage the Hedera network node, according to a statement issued Thursday, as reported by CoinDesk.

Galaxy Digital, the listed cryptocurrency exchange run by Mike Novogratz, on Thursday launched the Decentralized Finance Index Fund, a passively managed tool that tracks the performance of the newly launched Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index.

It also seeks to provide institutional investors with access to returns based on the performance of DeFi tokens, and provides exposure to major decentralized lending and exchange platforms such as Uniswap, Aave, Maker, Yearn among others.

Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Shai Ahmad

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO

Saudi Arabia is ‘largest growth opportunity’ for Network International: CEO
  • The company provides payments systems for buyers/sellers in the fintech and financial institution
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Shai Ahmad

Saudi Arabia presents the “largest growth opportunity” for Network International, its chief executive officer said, as the Middle East-focused payment company goes ahead with its Riyadh headquarters plan in 2022.

“KSA represents the largest growth opportunity for our business, it’s the largest economy in the region, has the highest personal consumption exposure and with a large and growing population, so it’s a very attractive market,” CEO Nandan Mer told Arab News.

“We think that our expertise and ability with sophisticated financial institutions/merchants. We are well positioned to serve the KSA market,” he added.

The set up for the expansion into KSA is $10m in capital and this, Mer said, would help to deploy state of the art technology with all the necessary adaptations.

The company, which provides payments systems for buyers/sellers in the fintech and financial institutions, will enable sellers to accept payments and Mer said its corporate purpose is “to help financial institutions with business and empower individuals.”

The company currently has $2 billion in annual volume of sales with 18 million credentials under management, which Mer said the company was seeking to expand.

Mer dismissed the idea that the move was prompted by the Saudi government’s introduction of a law, which comes into effect in 2024, that restricts international companies from contracting with institutions, agencies and funds owned by the Saudi government unless they have a regional headquarters in the kingdom.

“It is business needs that are driving the move. We have (1600 employees) have an on the ground presence in all our major markets and we had always planned on having a large team in KSA. The market opportunities there and the size of the business. This is irrespective of the government’s new law in 2024, we were going to be based here.”

“We already have three customers in KSA and we are making a massive investment in deploying technology on the cloud. [We want to] enable business to business payments, consumer services, transactions for merchants and in the near future also serving merchants directly.”

The company’s debut listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019 was described by Mer as having been the springboard for much of the company’s growth and expansion in the two years since.

“We are delighted with the way it has gone. We attracted a good team, and we're fortunate to have a top board of directors who are very experienced and we’ve had great guidance from them. It has helped us attract capital, the acquisition of DPO was a sizeable investment and the IPO was part of the reason we could do this”

He added: “The access to capital markets has also been important for us and we have a great roster of shareholders who understand the business. We are learning from interacting with them. Publicly listing has helped to attract business talent in the market.”

While the world was reeling from the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 Mer said the crisis had been a boon for business.

“E-commerce spend is up by 90 percent. From a payments industry perspective there’s been a shift from cash to electronic payments, as well as remote purchasing behavior and we benefited from that and invested early on in this with seeking new technology to enable that shift.”

He added online spend in 2021 was up 42 percent from 2020 and up 94 percent from 2019.

“However, some parts of the business have seen a slowdown, areas that are dependent on international travel and tourism but this also presents an incredible opportunity so we are excited by tailwinds on international travel and tourism.”

Dubai-based Swvl to offer on-demand bus and van services in Europe

Dubai-based Swvl to offer on-demand bus and van services in Europe
Updated 25 min 39 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Dubai-based Swvl to offer on-demand bus and van services in Europe

Dubai-based Swvl to offer on-demand bus and van services in Europe
  • Shotl is a platform that provides municipalities, corporations, and schools with shuttle services
Updated 25 min 39 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Dubai-based transportation startup Swvl said they will be offering on-demand bus and van services across Europe after its deal with Shotl.

“Our two companies share the view that there is an urgent need to transform traditional public transportation to make it more accessible, convenient, and sustainable,” Swvl founder Mostafa Kandil said in a statement.

Shotl is a platform that provides municipalities, corporations, and schools with shuttle services.

“Shotl’s vision for the future of mobility, with an emphasis on electrification, the reduction of congestion and emissions, and affordability – is exactly what Swvl has already achieved in ten emerging market megacities,” Kandil said.

He added the European company’s rapidly growing user base will expand Swvl’s core markets, adding 22 cities across ten countries to its coverage.

Shotl is present in eight countries in Europe including Spain, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, and Finland.

It will benefit from Swvl’s proprietary technologies to maximize vehicle load, optimize routes, and reduce traffic congestions. 

 

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants

Saudi Arabia allocates land plots for 600 megawatt solar plants
  • The plants will have a capacity of 600 megawatts and will be implemented in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah and the Industrial City in Rabigh
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Energy is building two renewable energy plants on two land plots with a total area of 12 million square meters, as part of the Kingdom’s plan to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The plants will have a capacity of 600 megawatts and will be implemented in the Third Industrial City in Jeddah and the Industrial City in Rabigh, through the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones MODON.

The Ministry of Energy is working to diversify the energy mix to produce electricity, by increasing the share of gas and renewable energy sources in it, and is displacing liquid fuel and replacing it with natural gas.

The National Renewable Energy Program constitutes one of the main enablers to achieve the optimal energy mix and strategic objectives for the electricity sector, by creating a competitive environment that attracts private sector investments, encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors, the ministry explained.

It also consists of promoting new industry establishment for these energy technologies, and renewable energy projects, the ministry said.

This week, another Saudi renewable energy project saw a major development after a consortium led by developer ACWA Power has reached financial closure for the 1,500-megawatt Sudair solar plant, which is pegged to be the world’s largest single-contracted solar photovoltaic plant.

It will be located in Sudair Industrial City in Saudi Arabia’s north. The developer also announced that Aramco-owned SAPCO has joined the consortium, marking the oil giant’s first participation in the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s renewable energy program.

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision

Kuwaiti finance minister resigns amid cabinet spending cut decision
  • This resignation comes just two days after the Cabinet's announcement of a set of government measures on Monday
Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Khalifa Hamada has offered his resignation to the Prime Minister today, Al Qabas paper reported.

This resignation comes just two days after the Cabinet's announcement of a set of government measures on Monday, aimed at reducing expenditures and filling the deficit.

The Kuwaiti cabinet assigned the Public Authority for Manpower to study the extent to which it is possible to stop disbursing national labor support for workers in the private sector for those whose total salary reaches 3,000 Kuwaiti dinars or more.

Last week, the finance ministry recorded its highest financial deficit ever amounting to 10.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars.

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani

Saudi PIF buys stake in Italian carmaker Pagani
  • The move is part of the carmaker’s long-term strategic plan to improve its technology, and later expand in the lifestyle segment
Updated 19 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired a minority stake in Italian supercar maker Horacio Pagani SpA, the latter said in a statement on Thursday.

The move is part of the carmaker’s long-term strategic plan to improve its technology, and later expand in the lifestyle segment.

Its founder Horacio Pagani said the PIF deal is “a key step in our long-term growth strategy, which envisages significant investments to ensure that our next hypercars will keep conveying unique emotions.”

The Pagani family will keep full control of the company, with the PIF joining other Italian minority shareholders including Nicola Volpi and Emilio Petrone.

This is not the fund’s first stake in carmaking, as it has been active in the electric vehicle space, acquiring a stake in Lucid Group.

