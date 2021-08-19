Saudi Arabia confirms 10 COVID-19 deaths, 499 new infections

You are here

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 210 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.41 million.
  • 60 people were arrested in Hail for violating preventive measures
  • Jeddah Municipality closed 36 commercial establishments and issued fines to 36 others for violating coronavirus measures
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,449.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 499 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 540,743 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 5,858 remain active and 1,234 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 145, followed by Makkah with 84, Jazan with 49, the Eastern Province recorded 46, and Asir confirmed 43 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 877 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 526,436.
Over 33 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Meanwhile, some 60 people were arrested in Hail for violating preventive measures that stipulate no more than 20 people can gather at one point. The media spokesman for Hail Police, Capt. Tariq Al-Nassar, said legal measures have been taken against them and penalties were applied against the host, the person in charge of the facility, and everyone who attended the gathering.
The Jeddah Municipality closed 36 commercial establishments and issued fines to 36 others for violating preventive measures, during 4,278 monitoring rounds carried out on Wednesday. 
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,426 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Wednesday and registered 74 violations.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or using the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 210 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.41 million.

Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi female camel owner breaks new ground at Taif festival

Saudi female camel owner breaks new ground at Taif festival
  • Amal Misfer Al-Faran spent years studying camel racing and learning how best to invest in the sport, which her family has enjoyed for generations
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Amal Misfer Al-Faran made history on Aug. 15, 2021, when she became the first female camel owner to take part in the prestigious Crown Prince Camel Festival in Taif.

The festival — a celebration of a central part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage — was established in 2018 and this year’s event will feature 532 races with a total prize pool of SR53 million ($14.1 million).

The festival has helped to establish the Kingdom as the world’s premier destination for camel racing. Saudi Arabia heads the Camel Racing World Federation, founded in 2019 and based in Riyadh. In that same year, the Crown Prince Camel Festival set a new Guinness World Record when 13,377 camels participated in the event.

This year’s festival kicked off on Aug. 8 at Taif Camel Square.

Al-Faran had three camels running in the “Al-Haqayeq” category (for two-year-olds) as part of the festival’s preliminary stage — Al-Dana, The Pearl, and Jarrah. At one point in the 4-kilometer race, Jarrah led the field, but ultimately came in second.

Al-Faran told Arab News that she has spent years studying camel racing and learning how best to invest in the sport, which her family has enjoyed for generations.

“The feeling of being included in such a race is in itself a happy experience, but it is also a big responsibility because I feel like I’m representing women in this sport,” she said. “It’s an integral part of our heritage which we are proud of.”

Selecting which camels to buy can be a complex and lengthy process, as there are many sellers, she explained. To choose a racing camel, one should head to one of the more-reputable owners, and try to find a camel bred from a long lineage of racers. Buyers also need to consider which category they want their camels to race in — the two main divisions in camel racing are for camels less than five years old, and those aged five or above.

Apart from buying more camels, Al-Faran is also considering venturing into the potentially lucrative world of breeding.

Al-Faran hopes that her involvement in the Crown Prince Camel Festival is just the start of a long journey. She plans to participate in future events, and also to encourage other Saudi women to venture into the business and be part of this important facet of Saudi heritage.

She currently owns several camels, and says her husband and three children, whom she describes as her “support system,” all help to care for them.

“My kids recognize the importance of this sport in our family heritage, and their support fuels my enthusiasm and drives me to achieve more,” she said.

Topics: Crown Prince Camel Festival Taif Amal Misfer Al-Faran

Saudi Arabia's Grand Mosque courtyard gets 25 new paths, 4 for elderly and disabled

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque courtyard gets 25 new paths, 4 for elderly and disabled

  • The Grand Mosque allocates 17 entrances to receive worshipers and pilgrims
  • The Prophet’s Mosque redoubles its efforts to serve worshipers and visitors
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated 25 new paths at the Mataf courtyard in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, including four for the elderly and people with disabilities.
The upgrade comes as part of plans to manage crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities will also apply all preventive and precautionary health measures to stop the spread of the airborne disease on the new paths of the courtyard.
Nizar Alaa El-Din, assistant undersecretary general of the presidency for grouping affairs and crowd management, said that the presidency manages groups of pilgrims “based on many factors and objectives,” and used its lengthy experience to coordinate with other parties and achieve effective communication with all groups working in the Grand Mosque.
He added that the presidency has benefited from numerous studies and mechanisms that have helped to build smooth and organized entries and exits at the holy site.
El-Din said that by organizing Hajj and Umrah each year, Saudi Arabia has “achieved global renown for its standards in transporting, protecting and managing crowds.”
The presidency also announced it has allocated 17 entrances to receive worshipers and pilgrims, and more than 100 guards have been employed in designated places.
Fahd Al-Maliki, the director of the Gates Department at the Grand Mosque, said that the doors are equipped with light signals and guiding panels directing people to vacant places inside the mosque.
Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said it is doubling its field work to provide the best services to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque during these blessed 9th, 10th and 11th days of the Muslim month of Muharram, which will end on Friday.
The services include providing Zamzam water to the masses of worshipers and those who are fasting in the Prophet’s Mosque.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Grand Mosque Prophet's Mosque Makkah Umrah pilgrims General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi air defenses intercept drone launched from Yemeni airspace

Saudi air defenses intercept drone launched from Yemeni airspace

  • The OIC, UAE and Bahrain strongly condemned the attempt to target the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched from Yemeni airspace toward the Kingdom, state TV reported on Thursday.
The Arab coalition said it is “taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” he said.
Cross-border attacks from Yemen targeting populated areas and vital and oil installations have increased since the start of the year, sparking widespread condemnation.
On Sunday, the coalition had said that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom’s southern city of Najran.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemned the latest attempt to target the Kingdom, reiterating the organization supports all measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its security, stability and the safety of citizens and residents.
The UAE and Bahrain also strongly denounced attack and called on the international community to take a firm stand against acts that target vital and civilian facilities and the security of the Kingdom.
The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said “the continuation of these terrorist attacks is evidence of these militias’ efforts to undermine security and stability in the region,” and are a “blatant defiance of the international community, and its disregard for all international laws.”
Both countries also renewed their full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Arab Coalition Saudi Arabia Yemen Saudi Air Defense Forces UAE Bahrain Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen

Tabuk, one of KSA's undiscovered gems, hosts valleys that are witnesses to history

Tabuk, one of KSA’s undiscovered gems, hosts valleys that are witnesses to history

  • The archeological village of Disa, home to Nabataean tombs carved into rock formations, is thought to date back to the end of the 2nd millennium B.C.
  • It is also believed to be the ancient city of Madyan, mentioned in the Qu’ran as the place where the Prophet Moses fled to after leaving Egypt
JEDDAH: Rich with antiquities and archeological sites, Tabuk is one of Saudi Arabia’s undiscovered gems. The area is home to valleys, oases, streams, picturesque sandstone columns, and tall palm trees. 

It is also the site of the archeological village of Disa, where one can find Nabataean tombs, the facades of which are carved into the rock formations. 

These tombs can also be found at the oasis of Mugha’ir Shu’ayb, also known as Al-Bada’. This site is thought to date back to the end of the second millennium B.C. and many believe it to be the ancient city of Madyan, mentioned in the Qu’ran and held to be the place where the Prophet Moses fled to after leaving Egypt.

Houses and temples are also carved into the mountains here, often with intricate design work around their entrances. The area has become very popular with photography enthusiasts.

These are the rare historical landmarks of Tabuk, a tourist destination popular because of its historical significance, but also because of its diverse nature and its mild climate, which makes it an excellent option for a summer getaway.

Indeed, Tabuk has witnessed a dramatic increase in domestic tourism over the past few years. Speaking to Arab News, brothers Khaled and Ahmed, who operate private tours to several areas of Saudi Arabia, said that Tabuk is still a mystery to many. 

“It’s a calm place and is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the cities,” said Khaled. “From exploring the nooks and corners of the valleys to barbecues and star gazing at night, the place is wonderful. And, just think, (ancient) civilizations passed through here.”

 

Topics: tabuk Nabatean civilization Prophet Moses Disa Madyan

19,000 kg of banned drugs, 81,000 liters of liquor seized by Saudi customs authorities in first half of 2021

19,000 kg of banned drugs, 81,000 liters of liquor seized by Saudi customs authorities in first half of 2021

  • 9 million tons of inbound goods worth SR302 billion ($80bn) and over 36 million tons of outgoing goods worth SR128 billion ($34bn) processed
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted more than 1,000 attempts to smuggle prohibited items into the Kingdom during the first half of the year, a report by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority revealed on Wednesday.

Among the confiscated contraband were more than 126 million narcotic pills, and more than 19,000 kilograms of drugs such as hashish, heroin and cocaine as well as more than 60,000 bottles of wine and more than 81,000 liters of liquor, the report said.

The Authority processed more than 39 million tons of goods coming to the Kingdom with a total value of more than SR302 billion ($80 billion) and more than 36 million tons of goods exported through customs ports with a total value of more than SR128 billion.

According to the authority’s statistics, ports have completed more than 2.3 million import, export, re-export and transit transactions, in addition to completing the procedures of more than 1.1 million containers.

During the same period, customs ports processed more than 1 million departing vehicles and 1.1 million arriving vehicles.

In the same period, the authority received more than 580,000 tax and zakat declarations from all business officials subject to tax regulations, while the regulatory and inspection teams carried out 153,000 inspection visits across the Kingdom’s regions and cities.

These tours resulted in detecting more than 20,000 zakat and tax violations and answering about 9,000 communications through official reporting methods approved by the authority, most notably the VAT application and the website (zatca.gov.sa). 

As part of the authority’s efforts during the first half of 2021 to raise citizens’ awareness about its various regulations and procedures, it held some 60 workshops targeting individuals, interested people and taxpayers.


 

Topics: zakat Tax and Customs Authority drug smuggling

