Czech pilot describes ‘demanding’ flight from Kabul

Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for a press conference in Czech Republic whose leaders declared the country’s effort to evacuate its nationals and Afghans, who worked with them, a mission accomplished. (AP)
PRAGUE: A Czech army pilot returning from Kabul described the difficult conditions in Afghanistan on Thursday — with barely any air traffic control, no refueling and take-offs “at own risk.”
Identified only as “Major M M” on the Czech defense ministry website that published his account of the flight, the army pilot brought 62 people to Prague from Kabul on Wednesday.
“I have done a few non-traditional flights, but this one was demanding and damn long,” said the pilot, who joined the army 20 years ago.
His Airbus carried Czech soldiers, Afghan interpreters and their families, as well as four Afghans whose return had been requested by neighboring Slovakia.
In total, the Czech army flew 195 people from Kabul to Prague on three flights between Monday and Wednesday.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters on Thursday that the third flight was also the last one.
The major, who flew to Kabul via Baku, had to do without air traffic control in Afghan airspace.
“We had to keep the distance in the air and land in an order, one plane after another. We looked for frequencies to communicate with each other,” he said.
“We could not expect to get fuel in Kabul, so we filled up the tank in Baku.”
His Airbus spent four-and-a-half hours at Kabul airport.
Despite the difficult conditions, the Airbus captain said departures at the chaos-stricken airport were well-organized.
“We considerately formed queues to taxi and take off. I followed the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), just like the others,” he said.
“We could see the distances between us on the TCAS display and that was, besides direct communication among the crews, the main way to communicate,” he added.
He said the provisional air traffic control system at Kabul was barely audible, with controllers adding “at own risk” to each piece of information.
“We did not feel danger, but the situation was really difficult because of the conditions in Kabul. It was an experience,” the pilot added.

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers called on Thursday for the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating further, a statement issued by British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

“The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan escalating,” said the statement, issued by Raab following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

“The crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G20, international donors, and with Afghanistan’s regional neighbours,” the statement said.

 

WASHINGTON: Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
US Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” and that it was an “active bomb threat investigation.”
The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated congressional offices nearby, encouraging people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to leave the area. Congress is on recess this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. Police were sending snipers to the scene, according to the officials.
The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The area was blocked off by police cars and barricades, and multiple fire trucks and ambulances were staged nearby. Also responding were the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The White House said it was monitoring the situation and was being briefed by law enforcement.
The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in January.

’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover

’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover

LONDON: Safir Khan shed tears after watching the Taliban regain power in his native Afghanistan, sending thousands fleeing to Kabul airport in a desperate bid to escape.
“There’s no life in our country. The Taliban never help people — they only know how to kill people,” the 31-year-old asylum seeker told AFP.
He is among thousands of Afghans in Britain watching their stranded compatriots try to flee, many of them with bitter memories of the abuses carried out by the Taliban during its last stint in power between 1996 and 2001.
The sight of a government propped up for two decades by Western money and troops falling to Taliban insurgents within two weeks has left many British Afghans despondent.
“We never thought the Taliban would return. The dream we had for the future of Afghanistan has collapsed,” said Nooralhaq Nasimi, who reached Britain in a refrigerated lorry after fleeing Afghanistan in 1999.
“It’s a desperate situation — there’s no bright future. Afghanistan is left behind once again by the international community,” added Karim Shirin, director of the Afghan Association of London.
Western leaders — particularly US President Joe Biden — have been criticized for withdrawing troops too hastily and abandoning Afghanistan to the hard-line Islamists.
“Building a nation, a democracy, is a long-term solution. Twenty years is not enough. The US decision wasn’t logical and reasonable,” said Nasimi, director of London’s Afghanistan and Central Asian Association.
Fahima Zaheen, head of London-based Afghan refugee association Paiwand, said those fleeing to the UK need urgent support from groups like hers, which would in turn need help from the authorities.
“The government had the past 20 years to prevent this situation,” she said, accusing officials of ignoring the plight of Afghans.
Fears are growing that the Taliban could take action against those who worked for Western military forces, or others who were employed by the government, in the army, journalists and activists.
Kabul-born Homed Mohammad claimed asylum in Britain in 2001 and remembers when the Taliban chopped off the hands of thieves, terrorized women and banned music and football.
“All I care about is my family over there — I don’t know what is going to happen,” he said.
The UK government on Tuesday announced it would take 20,000 refugees “in the long-term” and 5,000 in the first year, prioritising women, children and those most vulnerable to Taliban reprisals.
Adris Tokhi, an immigration solicitor at Paiwand, has been inundated with an “unimaginable” number of inquiries from worried Afghans and said the commitment did not go far enough.
“The first year is the important year — people want their family members out as soon as possible,” he told AFP.
Undocumented Afghan refugees often suffer from mental trauma and discrimination and cannot work or receive welfare payments, excluding them from society.
Khan has been trying to obtain asylum in Britain since arriving from Jalalabad, east of Kabul, in 2008 and suffers from persistent mental health problems.
“It’s really depressing — whenever I think about it, I lose my control. You ask a disabled guy to walk, but he can’t walk — that’s the feeling,” he said.
The fate of Afghan women has become a key issue.
The Taliban previously barred girls from school and women from work and imposed wearing the full-face veil, the burkha, under their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
“I’m worried about the future. There’s been a vast amount of progress and it would be unfortunate if we start from zero,” said Paiwand advocacy service manager Mariam Baraky.
But Shirin believes the Taliban cannot reverse 20 years of educational, political and civil society development in Afghanistan.
“People cannot cope with another atrocity by the Taliban,” he said.

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew

Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew

BARCELONA: A Spanish court on Thursday lifted a coronavirus curfew imposed on most of Catalonia, including the capital Barcelona, leaving it in place in just a fraction of the northeastern region.
Catalonia’s government in mid-July imposed a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in most municipalities to fight a surge in virus cases, and the region’s top court then gave the green light to extend it three times.
But on Friday, faced with a request by the regional government to keep the curfew in place in 148 municipalities, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia said the measure was “not justified” in 129 of them, because infection rates there had improved.
“In these circumstances, the measures are not so much justified on health grounds, but for reasons of security or public order,” the court said in its ruling to explain why it was turning down the Catalan government’s request.
The curfew is intended to discourage social gatherings on beaches and in parks, which had fueled a spike in cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant, especially among unvaccinated young people.
However the court did keep in place for one more week a ban on public or private gatherings of more than 10 people throughout Catalonia.
Like the rest of Spain, the region which is popular with tourists has seen its number of infections drop in recent weeks.
Catalonia’s infection rate stood Wednesday at 328 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period, below the national average of 378 cases, according to health ministry figures.
But the region still has 42 percent of its intensive care unit beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, the highest rate among Spain’s 17 regions.
Spain has fully vaccinated 64.1 percent of its population against the virus, one of the highest rates in Europe.
The average for the entire European Union is 55.5 percent, according to an AFP tally based on official government figures.

Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double

Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double

ROME: Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa more than doubled in the first seven months of 2021, with a sharp increase in numbers coming from Tunisia and Libya, the Italian interior minister has revealed.

Official figures released by Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese at a press conference attended by Arab News on Thursday show that between August 2020 and July 2021, a total of 49,280 people reached Italy from North Africa, landing mostly on the tiny island of Lampedusa, and on the southern coasts of Sicily and Sardinia.

“The figure is 128 percent higher than that recorded in the same period in the previous year,” Lamorgese said.

She also highlighted a “worrying increase” in the number of unaccompanied minors reaching Italy from North Africa.

“Their total of 7,843 was slightly less than 20 percent of the overall figure and was up 155.26 percent on the previous year’s number. We should look at this figure with particular attention, as minors require particular care,” Lamorgese added.

Nearly 80 percent of the migrants reaching Italy this year came from Arab countries in North Africa.

Libya had the highest proportion of arrivals with 45.3 percent, followed by Tunisia with 35.9 percent.

Migrant arrivals from Tunisia recorded a sharp increase in the second half of July after political turmoil broke out in that country.

In the past year, Italy’s reception and integration system has increased the number of places offered to unaccompanied foreign minors by 3,000 up to a total of 6,698 nationwide.

“It is historically the highest number since the creation of SPRAR (the Italian acronym previously used for the hosting system for refugees and asylum-seekers in Italy),” said Matteo Biffoni, mayor of Prato in Tuscany, and delegate for immigration with the Italian Association of City Mayors.

“We must recognize that the interior ministry has made a significant effort to support municipalities which are responsible for taking care of minors when they reach Italy.”

Official data reveal that 40,727 people independently reached Italy on boats or dinghies, while 8,553 were rescued in Italy’s search and rescue area by the Italian coast guard.

A total of 4,239 migrants were rescued by ships in the southern Mediterranean run by European NGOs.

Despite the increase in the landings, the number of foreigners living in Italy has decreased this year. As of July 31, there were 3,825,944 legal foreigners in Italy, 4.7 percent fewer than the previous year.

