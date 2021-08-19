You are here

  • Home
  • Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died

Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died

Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died
A migrant is transferred on a stretcher after being rescued by a maritime rescue helicopter, in Telde, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Thursday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ns6ev

Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died

Spain rescues lone migrant amid fears 40 others died
  • The woman, who was found lying next to two bodies, was reported to be "in a bad state", a coastguard spokesman told AFP.
  • She told her rescuers she had begun the crossing from the African continent with "about 40 people"
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

MADRID: Around 40 migrants are feared dead after rescuers recovered a lone woman clinging to an overturned dinghy off the Canary Islands, Spain’s Coast Guard said Thursday.
The woman, who was found lying next to two bodies, was reported to be “in a bad state,” a coast guard spokesman told AFP.
She told her rescuers she had begun the crossing from the African continent with “about 40 people.”
The woman was airlifted to hospital in Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria.
The coast guard had been alerted by another boat which had spotted the woman about 250 kilometers from the Spanish archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.
The two bodies found next to her on the overturned boat were also recovered and brought ashore, the spokesman said.
Weather conditions were reported to be bad at the time.
Last year, more than 23,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands, eight times more than the previous year, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.
In the first seven months of 2021, 7,531 migrants have arrived in the Canaries, more than twice as many as in the same period in 2020.
According to the International Organization for Migration, 850 migrants died or disappeared on the route to the Canary Islands in 2020.
Arrivals of migrants in the Canaries, after a perilous crossing from North Africa, have increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.
The Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras says at least 1,851 people lost their lives last year while attempting the crossing.

Topics: Spain migrant Canary Islands

Related

Special Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double
World
Migrant arrivals in Italy from North Africa double
Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
Middle-East
Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera

Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
AP

Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera

Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
AP

TULUM, Mexico: Hurricane Grace struck Mexico’s Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum on Thursday, tearing the roofs off some homes, knocking out power to thousands and keeping tourists off white sand beaches as it crossed the Yucatan Peninsula.
The push across land weakened the storm, but by evening it was centered back over water — the Gulf of Mexico — and the US National Hurricane Center said it was again regaining strength as it headed for a collision with the Mexican mainland late Friday or early Saturday.
The Category 1 storm had already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico’s tourism industry. Grace’s center struck just south of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmh), according to the Hurricane Center.
By nightfall, tropical storm-force winds were back up to 60 mph (95 kph) and rising. It was centered about 350 miles (565 kilometers) east-northeast of Veracruz and was heading werst at 15 mph (24 kph).
in Tulum, some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, as Grace’s eye spun just offshore, Carlos González grabbed his 1 1/2-year-old son and ran from his home with his wife to a public school converted into a shelter for dozens of families. The light from his cell phone helped them find their way through the dark streets.
“The only thing I have left is what I’m wearing,” the 35-year-old construction worker said. “I knew my house wasn’t going to stand it because it’s made of cardboard. When the wind came I was really scared and decided to leave.”
Miguel Ángel Garcia decided to stay. On Thursday, he used a machete to hack at a tree trunk that had fallen onto his home’s roof.
“The wind came and they told us we should get to the school, but we didn’t have time because the trees started coming,” said the 33-year-old waiter. “We decided to stay and not go out into the street and leave it up to God.”
Many streets were blocked by fallen limbs and trees that pulled down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.
Most businesses remained closed, but the few that opened saw long lines of residents waiting to buy tortillas and other food.
Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to some 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum. But he said there were no reported deaths.
Cancun’s international airport reopened Thursday afternoon.
One lane of the highway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum was blocked by a fallen road sign. A gas station was destroyed when a large pavilion blew down, smashing two cars.
The state had opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm’s arrival. Grace missed the popular cruise ship destination Cozumel and came ashore south of Playa del Carmen, where the downtown, usually thumping with music and clubgoers, was eerily desolate Wednesday night. Authorities had ordered all businesses closed and people inside by 8 p.m.
State authorities said that as of last week, the region was hosting about 130,000 tourists and hotels were more than half full despite the pandemic.
 

Topics: Mexico Hurricane Grace

Related

Hurricane Sally takes aim at US Alabama-Florida border area
World
Hurricane Sally takes aim at US Alabama-Florida border area
Edoardo Mortara celebrates winning the Peubla E-Prix in Mexico. (Supplied/LAT)
Sport
ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara wins Peubla E-Prix in Mexico to lead Formula E standings

Several killed as protests spread to Kabul; anti-Taliban opposition supports demos

Several killed as protests spread to Kabul; anti-Taliban opposition supports demos
Updated 20 August 2021

Several killed as protests spread to Kabul; anti-Taliban opposition supports demos

Several killed as protests spread to Kabul; anti-Taliban opposition supports demos
  • Any violent response would cost Taliban losing international legitimacy, says expert
Updated 20 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Protests against the Taliban takeover spread to more Afghan cities on Thursday, including the capital Kabul.

Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired on a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad, a witness said. Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.

On the day Afghanistan celebrates its independence from British control in 1919, a social media video showed a crowd of men and women in Kabul waving black, red and green national flags. “Our flag, our identity,” they shouted.

“We saw the Taliban firing in the air when people in several cars and motorbikes carried the national flag,” Kabul resident Rashiduddin told Arab News. “People were dispersed, some with flags, some without flags fled.”

“Any violent response would cost the Taliban losing international legitimacy, and anger at home,” Kabul-based political analyst Taj Mohammad told Arab News.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The world has been watching events very closely and any possible firing in Kabul and elsewhere due to the removal of the Taliban’s flag will be seen as a grave development.”

At some protests elsewhere, media reported people tearing down the white and black flag of the Taliban.

Some demonstrations were small, but combined with the desperate scramble of thousands of people seeking to flee the country they underline the challenge the Taliban face in governing. Protests flared in the city of Jalalabad in Paktia province, also in the east.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who is trying to rally opposition to the Taliban, said on Twitter: “Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for dignity of the nation.”

Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a veteran guerrilla leader killed by suspected Al-Qaeda militants in 2001, called for Western support to fight the Taliban.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban

Related

’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover
World
’Our dream collapsed’: British Afghans lament Taliban takeover
Special Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with their Afghan sisters
Middle-East
Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with their Afghan sisters

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
Updated 19 August 2021
AP
Reuters

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
  • EU says ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus, if situation deteriorates
Updated 19 August 2021
AP Reuters

WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister vowed Thursday that his country would stand firm and block migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, who have been seeking to enter from neighboring Belarus.
Poland accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending the migrants across its border, creating a humanitarian crisis.
“(The migrants) are people with whom I sincerely sympathize, but they are an instrument, a tool in the hands of Mr. Lukashenko,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, told a news conference.
He vowed that Poland would not succumb to “this type of blackmail.”

The EU is ready to bring new sanctions against Belarus if the situation in the country continues to deteriorate, a European Commission spokesperson told Polish state news agency PAP.
Lithuania, a member of the European Union like Poland, has reported a sharp increase in the number of migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to enter from Belarus this year.

“Where necessary, the EU will continue to support the Member States affected by the actions of the Lukashenko regime,” Peter Stano a Commission spokesperson said, according to the PAP report.
Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to the border and at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) of barbed wire have been laid as Poland seeks to prevent the migrants from entering.
Several dozen people, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, have been wandering for several days in the border zone, near the town of Usnarz Górny. Polish authorities do not want to let them in while Belarus doesn’t want to let them back.
Fundacja Ocalenie (Salvation Foundation), a humanitarian group that sent activists to the border, said there were 32 people from Afghanistan there, among them women and sick people.
The foundation posted a photo of migrants being surrounded by Polish border guards and soldiers. One showed what they said was people from Afghanistan who had carried a cat with them.
Meanwhile, Poland has sent 100 soldiers to Afghanistan to evacuate Poles and Afghans who worked with the Polish mission, vowing to show solidarity to them.

Topics: belarus Poland EU Lithuania

Related

US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime
World
US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime
370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus
World
370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane
  • Sports federation: Zaki ‘Anwari, like thousands of Afghan youths, wanted to leave the country but fell off a US plane and died’
  • Thousands of Afghans have flocked to Kabul airport this week in a bid to flee the country
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: An Afghan footballer who played for the national youth team fell to his death after trying to cling to a US plane airlifting people out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, a sports federation said Thursday.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan, a government institution that worked with sporting groups, confirmed the death of Zaki Anwari in the mayhem that erupted at the airport in the capital this week.
“Anwari, like thousands of Afghan youths, wanted to leave the country but fell off a US plane and died,” the group said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the airport this week in a bid to flee the country, following the Taliban’s lightning offensive that ended with them assuming power when president Ashraf Ghani fled.
In a harrowing video from the airport on Monday, hundreds of people were seen running alongside a US Air Force plane as it gathered speed on the runway — several men desperately holding onto the side.
Further clips on social media appeared to show two people falling to their deaths from a C-17 aircraft after it took off.
Human remains were later found in a wheel well, the US military confirmed, adding that it was investigating the reported deaths linked to the C-17.
“Before the air crew could offload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians,” US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.
“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible.”
US President Joe Biden has come under pressure at home and abroad to explain how his administration was seemingly unprepared for the Taliban’s quick assault — and the way in which US troops are retreating from Afghanistan.
Memories of the Taliban’s brutal regime of the 1990s — which saw music and television banned, people stoned to death and women confined to their homes — have caused panic about what lies ahead, prompting many Afghans to try to flee.

Topics: Afghanistan Zaki Anwari Kabul airport Taliban

Related

Update 7 dead in airport mayhem as thousands flee Taliban takeover video
World
7 dead in airport mayhem as thousands flee Taliban takeover

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
  • The fire near Vilia village, about 60 kilometers from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares
  • Fire department said 55 new forest fires had broken out in the 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

THEA, Greece: Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters, backed by more than two dozen helicopters and planes, battled a major wildfire ravaging a pine forest for a fourth day Thursday northwest of the Greek capital.
The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area.
Across the country, the fire department said 55 new forest fires had broken out in the 24 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, with most tackled in their early stages.
Reinforcements were sent to the main blaze in Vilia, with 22 helicopters, including two from Russia and one from the United Arab Emirates, and 11 planes providing air support to 451 firefighters and 166 vehicles.
The ground forces include 143 Polish firefighters sent as assistance to Greece, which has been battling hundreds of wildfires across the country this month. The Polish firefighters would remain in the country for another two weeks, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter.
The blaze burned several houses and summer homes in and near the nearby village of Thea, including the home of local resident Nikolaos Loanas.
“This house that burned to the ground is mine. I’ve had it for about 40 to 45 years and it was built through hardship, with a lot of effort, sweat and stress,” he said. “It was 45 years’ worth of memories. .... My wife and I moved here when we were young, my two children grew up here, played here, had fun here, my three granddaughters liked it here.”
Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of a heat wave — the country’s most severe in about three decades — that left shrubland and forests parched. The causes of the fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters. Most have since returned home.
“The situation we are facing is unprecedented for the country,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said during a press briefing. “The fight we are waging on this front is threefold: extinguishing the fires, preventing new outbreaks, and repairing damage and compensating those affected.”
Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire along the French Riviera on Tuesday, and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.
Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.

Topics: Greece wildfires Athens pine forest

Related

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
World
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
Volunteers rescue cats caught in Siberian wildfires
Offbeat
Volunteers rescue cats caught in Siberian wildfires

Latest updates

Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation
Saudi authorities bust khat smuggling operation
Saudi university, digital transformation unit sign deal to activate cutting-edge tech in digital economy
Saudi university, digital transformation unit sign deal to activate cutting-edge tech in digital economy
What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio
What We Are Reading Today: In Pursuit of the Perfect Portfolio
Amitabh Bachchan becomes first Indian voice of Amazon’s Alexa
Amitabh Bachchan becomes first Indian voice of Amazon’s Alexa

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.