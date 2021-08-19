Saudi air defenses intercept drone launched from Yemeni airspace

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched from Yemeni airspace toward the Kingdom, state TV reported on Thursday.
The Arab coalition said it is “taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” he said.
Cross-border attacks from Yemen targeting populated areas and vital and oil installations have increased since the start of the year, sparking widespread condemnation.
On Sunday, the coalition had said that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom’s southern city of Najran.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemned the latest attempt to target the Kingdom, reiterating the organization supports all measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its security, stability and the safety of citizens and residents.
The UAE and Bahrain also strongly denounced attack and called on the international community to take a firm stand against acts that target vital and civilian facilities and the security of the Kingdom.
The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said “the continuation of these terrorist attacks is evidence of these militias’ efforts to undermine security and stability in the region,” and are a “blatant defiance of the international community, and its disregard for all international laws.”
Both countries also renewed their full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
