Oil rises but set for 5 percent weekly drop as Delta variant spreads

Oil rises but set for 5 percent weekly drop as Delta variant spreads
  Oil prices steadied on Friday, clambering away from three-month lows, but they were still on track for a weekly loss of more than 5 percent
  Brent crude futures rose 24 cents or 0.4 percent to $66.69 a barrel at 0635 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday to its lowest close since May
RIYADH: Oil prices steadied on Friday, clambering away from three-month lows, but they were still on track for a weekly loss of more than 5 percent with the new lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the covid Delta variant dampening the outlook for fuel demand, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents or 0.4 percent to $66.69 a barrel at 0635 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday to its lowest close since May, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 38 cents or 0.6 percent to $64.07 a barrel , after sliding 2.7 percent on Thursday.


Broader investor risk aversion also weighed on oil with the U.S. dollar jumping to a nine-month high on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering reducing stimulus this year.

 

Binance, the World's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it was bringing in stricter customer checks for anti-money laundering requirements with immediate effect, Reuters reported.

Binance has dialled back its products offerings, including leveraged trading and tokens linked to equities, and said it wanted to improve relations with regulators across the world, who were concerned in the recent months over the use of crypto to launder money and lax consumer protection.

The exchange announced that once users complete international verification, they will be able to resume full access to Binance products and services.

Binance said on its website that users would, with immediate effect, have to complete a verification process to access its products and services. Those who have not done so will only be able to withdraw funds, cancel orders and close positions.

The company's corporate structure remains opaque. According to British court documents and Malaysia's securities watchdog it's holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands,

 

RIYADH: Leading Middle East automotive company Ghabbour Auto company (GB Auto) forecasts a 30 percent increase in car sales in the third quarter of this year, quarter-on-quarter, Board Member Mansour Qabbani told Al Arabiya. The company was able to sell 10,000 cars in the second quarter of this year, said Qabbani, expecting sales to reach 13,000 cars in the third quarter across the ME region. The automotive industry sector achieved revenues of 5.8 billion Egyptian pounds in the second quarter of this year, with a net profit of 231 million Egyptian pounds, according to Qabbani.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is looking for more trading partners under free trade agreements as the country aims at increasing non-oil exports share in GDP. The kingdom is resuming negotiations for free trade agreements with 11 countries, Okaz paper reported, citing a circular by the Federal of Saudi Chambers (FSC) to all chambers of commerce operating in the Kingdom, based on a directions of the General Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT). Target countries are China, India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Britain, Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the United States of America. The Kingdom aims to export services including transport, distribution, professional and financial services, communication services, postal services as well as express mail, media, hotel, construction and contracting, education and training, travel and tourism, environmental, and entertainment. The Saudi Exports Development Authority (SEDA) announced on Wednesday, it will identify over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects. A request to comment about the circular was sent to the Federal of Saudi Chambers (FSC), but they did not reply.
GENEVA: Saudi Arabia has filed a World Trade Organization complaint over EU anti-dumping duties on imports of a chemical compound used to make synthetic fibers and plastic bottles, according to a document published on Thursday.
In the complaint, dated Aug. 17 but circulated to WTO members on Thursday, Saudi Arabia charges that the EU unfairly imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of mono-ethylene glycol.
The chemical compound is used in a variety of industrial processes, including to produce polyester fibers and components for manufacturing plastic bottles.
It is also used in the production of engine coolant for the automotive industry, as antifreeze, solvents and a dehydration agent in natural gas pipelines, among other things.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is paving the way to improve the quality of its domestic labor, starting this year.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing for regulating city operators will start the first phase of issuing professional licenses for 16 professions from the beginning of 2022, Okaz paper reported citing the Deputy Minister Ahmed Qattan.

The major professions for which the ministry is seeking to introduce mandatory professional license in a phased manner consist of technicians, construction workers, mechanic workers and beauty workers among others.

The ministry will start within two months the issuance of the first professional certificate for workers, to be applicable on 16 professions that have 72 sub-professions, he said.

