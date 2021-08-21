What We Are Eating Today: Got Cookie

What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka

If you love to work out and are looking for the perfect exercising snack, then you need to get to know Sabeeka.

This Saudi brand offers healthy no-bake energy snack bars made with the Kingdom’s premium date varieties and fresh nuts.

Start your day with something healthy, delicious, and full of energy by trying one of Sabeeka’s six flavors.

The brand uses different nuts and toppings made of dates as the main ingredient, with flavors including ajwa pistachio rose, sukkari walnut sesame, mabroom almond coconut, khalas peanuts, khalas cashews and khalas hazelnuts.

The name of the brand translates to “gold bar” in English, referencing how eating healthy is great for your body.

With no added sugar, the all-natural date bars are guilt-free.

Sabeeka also produces minis: A jar of 18 assorted pieces that you can use as a substitute for dessert offered with Arabic coffee to your guests.

The brand offers all vegan and organic ingredients that add a lot of nutritional value such as coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract, Chia seeds, flaxseeds and raw cacao. The bars are available at many hypermarkets. For more information, visit Instagram @sabeekabar.