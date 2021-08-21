The ideal cookie combines a chewy, moist, flavorsome filling with a crunch on the outside.
Saudi brand Got Cookie doesn’t disappoint. It offers classic cookies that strike that perfect balance.
You can select from a wide range of mouthwatering handmade cookies — from a rich chocolate cookie filled with more melting chocolate to regular cookie dough filled with chocolate chips. Not too chewy, not too hard, the cookies are large — American-style — and the gooey cookie dough is freshly baked to perfection.
The joyful colors of Got Cookie’s packaging are one of the brand’s most attractive elements too. A pastel-pink box of three large cookies is ideal for a morning treat with a cup of milk.
Got Cookie also creates custom packaging for special occasion variety packs of cookies — well worth considering for your next party at home or in the office.
You can find Got Cookie at Trieste Coffee in Riyadh and in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district. For more information visit Got Cookie’s Instagram page @gotcookie.sa
What We Are Eating Today: Got Cookie
https://arab.news/j8r8v
What We Are Eating Today: Got Cookie
- Got Cookie also creates custom packaging for special occasion variety packs of cookies — well worth considering for your next party at home or in the office
The ideal cookie combines a chewy, moist, flavorsome filling with a crunch on the outside.