You are here

  • Home
  • General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

General Motors has announced plans to recalle more Chevy Bolt EV electric autos to address two manufacturing defects in electric battery cells. (Getty Images North America / AFP)
General Motors has announced plans to recalle more Chevy Bolt EV electric autos to address two manufacturing defects in electric battery cells. (Getty Images North America / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pemzf

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan: General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.
The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.
President Joe Biden will need electric vehicles to reach a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half 2030 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.
The GM recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.
GM said that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.
The Detroit-based automaker said it will replace battery modules in all the vehicles. In older versions, all five modules will be replaced.
The latest recall will cost the company about $1 billion, bringing the total cost of the Bolt battery recalls to $1.8 billion.
GM said owners should limit charging to 90 percent of battery capacity. The Bolts, including a new SUV, also should be parked outdoors until the modules are replaced.
The original recall was blamed on a manufacturing defect at a South Korean factory run by LG Chemical Solution, GM’s battery supplier. But the company said an investigation showed that the defects are possible in batteries made at other sites. Most newer Bolt batteries are made at an LG plant in Holland, Michigan.
GM issued the first Bolt recall in November after getting reports of five of them catching fire. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and a house was set ablaze.
At first the company didn’t know what was causing the problem, but it determined that batteries that caught fire were near a full charge. It traced the fires to what it called a rare manufacturing defect in battery modules. It can cause a short in a cell, which can trigger a fire.
GM said it began investigating the newer Bolts after a 2019 model that was not included in the previous recall caught fire a few weeks ago in Chandler, Arizona. That raised concerns about newer Bolts.
That fire brought the total number of Bolt blazes to 10, company spokesman Dan Flores said.
GM says it is working with LG to increase battery production. The company says owners will be notified to take their cars to dealers as soon as replacement parts are ready.
Flores said he is not sure when that will be.
The company said it will not produce or sell any more Bolts until it is satisfied that problems have been worked out in LG batteries, Flores said.
“Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM,” Doug Parks, GM product development chief, said in a statement.
Batteries with the new modules will come with an eight year, 100,000 mile (160 kilometer) warranty, the company said. GM will replace all five battery modules in 2017 to 2019 Bolts. Defective modules will be replaced in newer models.
GM said it will pursue reimbursement from the LG.
The Bolts are only a tiny fraction of GM’s overall US sales, which run close to 3 million vehicles in a normal year. But they are the first of an ambitious rollout of electric models as GM tries to hit a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Other automakers are also announcing additional electric models worldwide to cut pollution and meet stricter government fuel economy standards.
Shares in General Motors Co. were down about 2 percent in extended trading following the recall announcement.

Topics: General Motors Chevy Bolt EV electric vehicles

Related

Lengthy UAW strike at General Motors to cost $1.5 billion: Credit Suisse
Business & Economy
Lengthy UAW strike at General Motors to cost $1.5 billion: Credit Suisse
Electric vehicles double market share in Europe in the second quarter
Business & Economy
Electric vehicles double market share in Europe in the second quarter

Global shares down for fifth straight day 

Global shares down for fifth straight day 
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

Global shares down for fifth straight day 

Global shares down for fifth straight day 
  • Global shares fell for the fifth straight day and the dollar remained firm in a flight to safety on Friday
  • rising coronavirus cases compounded concerns over Chinese growth and the outlook for U.S. stimulus
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

Global shares fell for the fifth straight day and the dollar remained firm in a flight to safety on Friday as rising coronavirus cases compounded concerns over Chinese growth and the outlook for U.S. stimulus, Reuters reported. 

U.S. stock futures, pointed to Wall Street opening down 0.2 percent-0.4 percent while Asian shares limped into the weekend with their lowest close since November, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.1 percent and 4.9 percent lower on the week, its weakest since February. 

China's tech stocks slumped to new lows on Friday and Hong Kong's benchmark index hit an almost 10-month trough, as an unrelenting series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns crushed investors' confidence.

 

Topics: global economy China stocks global stocks #stocks FTSE 100 #china #chinacrackdown Wallstreet #dollar Hong Kong

Related

Why global markets are so focused on the Fed
Business & Economy
Why global markets are so focused on the Fed
Gulf stocks slump after oil declines
Business & Economy
Gulf stocks slump after oil declines

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO
Updated 20 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO
  • Too many Saudi’s are carelessly driving without insurance
  • The percentage of people reluctant to insure vehicles in the Kingdom is high, according to Najm Insurance
Updated 20 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: More Saudis are carelessly driving without insurance.

 

The percentage of people reluctant to insure vehicles in the Kingdom is high, Najm Insurance Services Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Al-Sulaiman said during an interview on Saudi Television.

The reason behind this was a lack of motor insurance awareness and motorists considering it as a kind of luxury or an addition to life rather than a necessity and a basic part of car ownership, he said.

Although it is a law in the Kingdom to purchase insurance, firm application of the regulations, some of which are still in the developmental stage to support the expansion plays a role in the low take-up of insurance policies, he added.

Al-Sulaiman pointed out that in 2020, the General Traffic Department suspended the issuance of periodic inspection for a temporary period, and a significant increase in the renewal of insurance policies was noted during this time.

No one today can own a car without a car insurance certificate, so this is a very important matter, Faiz Alhomrani, a financial market analyst told Arab News.

"I think that the reluctance of insurance may be in the comprehensive insurance market. It's weird why there is reluctance in insuring cars as in the Kingdom as it is a must to have insurance when you buy or sell a car, so most probably this is coming from the young university students who can't afford it," he said.

However, he added that third-party liability insurance has a relatively high prevalence in the Kingdom.

According to Al-Sulaiman, with an integrated insurance rate, the prices of policies may reach less than 50 percent of the current price, and raising insurance awareness and increasing the sale and demand for policies would go some way in helping to reduce prices.

Najm Insurance Services covers 75 to 80 percent of the Kingdom's "cases", he said, referring to accidents.

Topics: Automobiles consumer #insurance #islamicinsurance #saudi

Related

Gulf Islamic insurers face tough competition, pressure on profits – S&P
Business & Economy
Gulf Islamic insurers face tough competition, pressure on profits – S&P

Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan

Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan

Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan
  • Egypt is seeking partners to invest in a $2.5 billion initiative to build more than a dozen renewable energy-powered desalination plants by 2025
  • Officials plan 17 new plants that would run on solar and other green sources
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Egypt is seeking partners to invest in a $2.5 billion initiative to build more than a dozen renewable energy-powered desalination plants by 2025, as the country tries to tackle looming water scarcity, Bloomberg reported.

Officials plan 17 new plants that would run on solar and other green sources, with each built, owned and operated by Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund in partnership with a group of local and foreign investors, according to Egypt Sovereign fund CEO, Ayman Soliman.

The 17 plants, which are targeted to produce a combined 2.8 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day, are part of a broader plan to add 6.4 million cubic meters of daily capacity by 2050, Soliman said.

The project will benefit from Egypt’s competitive advantage in producing cheap renewable power and also allow access to green financing, potentially reducing costs, according to the CEO.

Some 8.6% of Egypt’s electricity comes from renewables, with a goal of raising that to 20 percent by 2022 and more than doubling that by 2035, Bloomberg said.
 

Egypt and Sudan have been embroiled in a bitter dispute with neighbouring Ethiopia regarding the latter's controversial hydropower dam which both Sudan and Egypt fear will restrict water access.

Topics: #egypt #dam #renewableenergy #desalination #sudan water crisis #ethiopia water management #saudi

Oil rises but set for 5 percent weekly drop as Delta variant spreads

Oil rises but set for 5 percent weekly drop as Delta variant spreads
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

Oil rises but set for 5 percent weekly drop as Delta variant spreads

Oil rises but set for 5 percent weekly drop as Delta variant spreads
  • Oil prices steadied on Friday, clambering away from three-month lows, but they were still on track for a weekly loss of more than 5 percent
  • Brent crude futures rose 24 cents or 0.4 percent to $66.69 a barrel at 0635 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday to its lowest close since May
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices steadied on Friday, clambering away from three-month lows, but they were still on track for a weekly loss of more than 5 percent with the new lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the covid Delta variant dampening the outlook for fuel demand, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents or 0.4 percent to $66.69 a barrel at 0635 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday to its lowest close since May, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September, due to expire on Friday, rose 38 cents or 0.6 percent to $64.07 a barrel , after sliding 2.7 percent on Thursday.


Broader investor risk aversion also weighed on oil with the U.S. dollar jumping to a nine-month high on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering reducing stimulus this year.

 

Topics: #crudeoil #oilmarket #OPEC #oil Gulf markets

Crypto exchange Binance imposes stricter controls in bid to improve AML

Crypto exchange Binance imposes stricter controls in bid to improve AML
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

Crypto exchange Binance imposes stricter controls in bid to improve AML

Crypto exchange Binance imposes stricter controls in bid to improve AML
  • Binance, the World's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it was bringing in stricter customer checks for anti-money laundering
  • Binance said it wanted to improve relations with regulators around the world
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

Binance, the World's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it was bringing in stricter customer checks for anti-money laundering requirements with immediate effect, Reuters reported.

Binance has dialled back its products offerings, including leveraged trading and tokens linked to equities, and said it wanted to improve relations with regulators across the world, who were concerned in the recent months over the use of crypto to launder money and lax consumer protection.

The exchange announced that once users complete international verification, they will be able to resume full access to Binance products and services.

Binance said on its website that users would, with immediate effect, have to complete a verification process to access its products and services. Those who have not done so will only be able to withdraw funds, cancel orders and close positions.

The company's corporate structure remains opaque. According to British court documents and Malaysia's securities watchdog it's holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands,

 

Topics: #crypto #cryptoexchange cryptocurrencies #cryptoregulation cryptocurrency

Latest updates

General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Saudi, US photographers showcase iconic national imagery in Jeddah
Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
Iraq guest of honor at Riyadh book fair
Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues
Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch
What We Are Reading Today: How to Be a Better Birder by Derek Lovitch

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.