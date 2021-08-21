You are here

  • Home
  • Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs
Monshaat provides trusted guidance in their SME Support Centers, located in Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kada

Updated 21 August 2021
George Charles Darley

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs
  • 53% of people who arrive at a center with nothing more than an idea end up starting their own business
Updated 21 August 2021
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Running a business can be challenging, lonely and full of obstacles — and those providing “advice” are usually motivated by self-interest. So who can a business owner turn to for some trusted guidance?
Monshaat — the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) — provides just that in their SME Support Centers, located in Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah.
Ahmed Al-Owfi, director, brims with enthusiasm when he welcomes me to the Riyadh center, just off the airport road.
“This is a one-stop-shop to support and empower SMEs and entrepreneurs”, Al-Owfi tells me.
Prior to the 2018 founding of the SME Support Centers, a joint Monshaat/World Bank assessment was undertaken to identify the needs of Saudi business owners. The US Small Business Association was used as a model and adapted to the Saudi culture.
A business owner or aspiring entrepreneur can book an appointment at one of the centers, or simply walk in the door. The first stage is a meeting with a business service adviser (SBA), the business equivalent of a medical GP, who will “diagnose” the beneficiary to understand what help is needed.
“The SBA guides each beneficiary through a track”, Al-Owfi explains. “We have three tracks: One for startups, one for struggling businesses and one for ideation. But these tracks are not generic. We tailor our services according to the needs of each entrepreneur. And everything we do is for free.”
A struggling business might have a three to six week “stay” in the center, during which solutions are provided by the entire ecosystem of the building — including representatives from various ministries and from corporations.
A young, well-educated and business-savvy team of advisers and mentors is on permanent call. The owner of a fast-food outlet might want to franchise the operation — but lacks the experience and the capital. The center will create an advisory board with expertise in HR, finance, marketing etc., to evaluate the brand, create a business plan and — finally — bring investors and entrepreneurs together in a deal room.
“The first deal in 2018 was worth SR85 million,” Al-Owfi says, “when one of our beneficiaries closed a partnership agreement with SABIC.” The centers have helped other clients to raise finance from entities such as Aramco’s startup fund (up to SR5 million) and VC fund (up to SR90 million).
Successful business ultimately comes down to sales and contracts, and the center provides a “back office” that pre-qualifies suppliers to bid for government and corporate tenders. This helps to minimize risk, localize the supply chain, expand the presence of SMEs and create jobs.
The center is also a training hub offering four to six training sessions a week — along with niche courses such as how to pitch to an investor. Business leaders and senior government officials are invited to share their insights, both in person and online. One such program, the SME Support Council (Majlis Da’am AlMonshaat), brought together ministers, governors and other decision-makers to provide government-related business guidance. These online sessions had an audience of over 5 million in the Kingdom and abroad.
Industry players are invited to use the center as a neutral venue to discuss common issues — for instance retailers having trouble with the application of value-added tax. SME owners can meet in one of the center’s conference rooms and resolve the matter themselves, often through simple exchange of knowledge.
“It’s like a SWAT team, to solve a problem”, says Al-Owfi. “We want this to be the building where everybody talks to each other, so that every sector can thrive.”
The numbers are impressive. In 2018, Singapore’s SME Centers were the benchmark, helping 5,000 companies annually. Monshaat’s SME Support Centers assisted 18,000 SMEs in its first year and that figure is now over 20,000. Over 53 percent of people who arrive at a center with nothing more than an idea end up starting their own business — creating over 11,000 jobs over the past three years. And non-Saudis are just as welcome at the centers as Saudi nationals.
“The end goal of Monshaat is contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP through the enhancement of the Kingdom’s SME and entrepreneurship ecosystem”, says Emad Alabbad, GM (corporate communications) at Monshaat, “and that is what all of our programs are aiming for.”

Topics: General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) Saudi Arabia Businesses

Related

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO
Business & Economy
Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics sign deal to manufacture Sky Guard drone

AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam. (Supplied)
AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam. (Supplied)
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics sign deal to manufacture Sky Guard drone

AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam. (Supplied)
  • AEC is a regional defense and aerospace leader providing world-class services, systems, and solutions in the fields of electronic warfare, C4ISR, electronics and cybersecurity
Updated 39 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Advanced Technology Research Institute (PSATRI) to manufacture Sky Guard drone, Argaam reported on Saturday.

The tactical unmanned aerial vehicle can perform a wide variety of tasks, such as surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Its take-off and landing are automated and controlled remotely through an operating room and mobile communication room.

The deal was signed by AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam and Sami Al-Humaidi, acting director general of PSATRI.

AEC is a regional defense and aerospace leader providing world-class services, systems, and solutions in the fields of electronic warfare, C4ISR, electronics and cybersecurity.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC has built a firm standing in Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector over more than three decades. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors.

 

Topics: Advanced Electronics Company (AEC)

Related

SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
Business & Economy
SAMI and Bahri sign localization deal for defense industry logistics
Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management
Business & Economy
Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management

Saudi oil income increased even as crude exports dropped in H1 by 20 percent

Saudi oil income increased even as crude exports dropped in H1 by 20 percent
Updated 44 min 38 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin and Shatha Almasoudi

Saudi oil income increased even as crude exports dropped in H1 by 20 percent

Saudi oil income increased even as crude exports dropped in H1 by 20 percent
  • Output at oil refineries averaged 2.423 million bpd during the first six months
Updated 44 min 38 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin and Shatha Almasoudi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia could not ship more crude oil in the first half as it voluntarily restrained output under OPEC+ production-cut agreement; however, high oil prices this year helped the Kingdom to see stable income.

The Kingdom’s crude oil exports averaged 5.776 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2021, that is 19.8 percent less than 7.2 million bpd in the same period a year ago and 5.8 percent less than 6.129 million bpd in second half of 2020, according to JODI data.

Similarly, average daily crude output fell during the first six months of 2021 to 8.499 million bpd or 10.9 percent from 9.54 million bpd over the same period of 2020. The average daily rate of output also fell 4.5 percent from 8.895 million bpd in the second half of 2020.

This year, the economy has displayed stronger signs of recovery in line with global growth, leading to higher oil sales abroad and more non-oil activities at home.

Oil prices this year increased from $52 in January to $75 in July, along with steady ramping up of Saudi oil production under the OPEC+ deal. The result was an increase in oil revenues by 11 percent to SR249 billion in the first six months of the year, according to the ministry of finance data.

On the other hand, first half of 2021 saw a 17.9 percent year-on-year increase in average daily crude intake at domestic refineries, which grew to 2.356 million bpd from 1.999 million bpd in the first half of 2020 and edged up by 0.4 percent, compared to the second half of 2020.

The output at oil refineries averaged 2.423 million bpd during the first six months of 2021, which translates to an increase of 15.2 percent from the first six months of 2020 and 6.5 percent compared to the second half of 2020.

Average daily exports of oil products in the first half of this year also grew to 1.228 million bpd, up 28.5 percent and 14.3 percent from the first and second half of 2020, accordingly.

Despite the fall in crude oil exports and output this year, Saudi shipments started to see an uptick in June, and this will continue over the coming months as OPEC+ agreed to pump extra 400,000 bpd of crude into the market.

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose for the second consecutive month in June, their highest level since January 2021, as more countries worldwide showed improvement in economic activities with vaccines roll out.

Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd, according to Saudi official data posted on Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website, while the Kingdom's output rose by 383,000 bpd to 8.927 million bpd in June from 8.544 million b/d in May.

The OPEC+ plan to increase output may not result in higher exports as planned with many economies are back to closing down over fears of COVID-19 variants.

Oil prices closed out their biggest week of losses in more than nine months with another down day on Friday, as investors sold futures in anticipation of weakened fuel demand worldwide due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The crude market has now posted seven consecutive days of losses. Numerous nations worldwide are responding to the rising infection rate due to the coronavirus Delta variant by adding travel restrictions to cut off the spread.

China has imposed stricter disinfection methods at ports, causing congestion, nations including Australia have ratcheted up travel restrictions, and global jet fuel demand is softening after improving for most of the summer.

Brent crude fell 8% on the week, settling down $1.27, or 1.9%, to $65.18 a barrel, its lowest since April and down about 8% for the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September settled down $1.37, or 2.2%, to $62.32 a barrel on Friday, to lose more than 9% for the week.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crude oil exports

Related

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up
Business & Economy
China crude oil runs rebound in April as fuel demand picks up

Over 900 local companies register with ‘Made in Saudi’ program

Over 900 local companies register with ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

Over 900 local companies register with ‘Made in Saudi’ program

Over 900 local companies register with ‘Made in Saudi’ program
  • The “Made in Saudi” initiative aims to support national products and increase their competitiveness
  • It is considered a fundamental driver to achieve the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export Development Authority or Saudi Exports on Saturday said more than 900 Saudi companies with over 2,000 locally manufactured products have registered with the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program since its launch, Argaam reported quoting a report carried by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.

The “Made in Saudi” initiative aims to support national products and increase their competitiveness both at home and abroad, as well as raising awareness of, and confidence in, their general level of high quality.

It is considered a fundamental driver to achieve the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the nation’s income sources away from oil and oil-based products, and improve and enhance the status of Saudi products.

The program gives top priority to 16 different economic sectors including chemicals and polymers, building materials, electronics, and packaging.

The authority said it seeks to increase the number of members and registered products.

The program aims to create more than 1.3 million job opportunities in the industrial and mining sector and raise the private sector’s contribution from 40 percent to 65 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). In addition, it aims to raise the percentage of non-oil exports to 50 percent and foreign direct investment from 3.8 percent to an international average of 5.7 percent.

Saudi Exports is also taking measures to promote Saudi companies to take part in international projects by identifying over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects.

Saudi Exports launched the international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness, by allowing them to export services and products via international tenders in several targeted sectors.

The international tendering service is an important step by the authority to support exporters, increase their competitiveness level, boost the export percentage of Saudi services, products, and re-exportation, Saudi Exports Secretary-General, Faisal Al-Bedah said.

The service includes eight targeted sectors and 24 sub-branches, where Saudi Exports will provide periodic reports with data and analyses for the most important projects in targeted countries.

In other efforts to increase non-oil exports, the Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) to provide non-oil exporters SR9 billion ($2.3 billion).

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of Saudi products.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 'Made in Saudi'

Related

Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign
Business & Economy
Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign
Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, US photographers showcase iconic national imagery in Jeddah

China increases scrutiny of US IPO-bound firms

China increases scrutiny of US IPO-bound firms
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

China increases scrutiny of US IPO-bound firms

China increases scrutiny of US IPO-bound firms
  • The plan is one of several proposals under consideration by Chinese regulators
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want US stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing’s unprecedented scrutiny of private sector firms.
The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms, ideally state-backed, to manage and monitor IPO hopefuls’ data could effectively limit their ability to transfer Chinese onshore data overseas, sources said.
That would help ease Beijing’s growing concerns that a foreign listing might force such Chinese companies to hand over some of their data to foreign entities and undermine national security, they added.
The plan is one of several proposals under consideration by Chinese regulators as Beijing has tightened its grip on the country’s internet platforms in recent months.

Topics: China US IPO

Related

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown
Business & Economy
Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown
Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand
Business & Economy
Global gas markets tighten as China leads demand

Lebanese fuel prices set to rise as new exchange rate set

Lebanese fuel prices set to rise as new exchange rate set
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

Lebanese fuel prices set to rise as new exchange rate set

Lebanese fuel prices set to rise as new exchange rate set
  • The move was to cover "urgent and exception subsidy" for gasoline, fuel oil and cooking gas, a statement said
Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Lebanese fuel prices are expected to climb sharply after the government decided to raise the exchange rate used to price it to 8,000 pounds to the dollar from the previous level of 3,900, officials said, in a bid to ease crippling fuel shortages.
Central bank governor Riad Salameh told Reuters the bank's Sayrafa platform would provide dollars for fuel imports at its market rate, which was 16,500 on Friday, a little below the parallel market rate of around 19,000.
He said the difference between the Sayrafa rate and the 8,000 level would be a loss to be carried by the government.
A statement issued after a meeting between Salameh, President Michel Aoun and other government officials said the central bank will be opening a temporary account up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September to cover the subsidy.
The move was to cover "urgent and exception subsidy" for gasoline, fuel oil and cooking gas, it said.

Topics: Lebanon Fuel imports

Related

Special Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds photos
Media
Social media in Lebanon tells a tale of two different worlds
Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon
Middle-East
Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon

Latest updates

What the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan means for volatile Iraq
What the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan means for volatile Iraq
Filipino man eyes return to Kabul to bring home stranded compatriots
This handout photo taken on August 21, 2021 shows People who fled Afghanistan waiting for another flight at the air base of Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi as part of the operation "Apagan". (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics sign deal to manufacture Sky Guard drone
AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam. (Supplied)
Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on famed Muslim commander Salahuddin
Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on famed Muslim commander Salahuddin
Saudi oil income increased even as crude exports dropped in H1 by 20 percent
Saudi oil income increased even as crude exports dropped in H1 by 20 percent

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.