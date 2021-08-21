Afghanistan’s economy likely to shrink 20 percent after Taliban takeover: Report

RIYADH: Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country’s economy is likely to shrink by as much as 20 percent in 2021 and its currency may slide further, according to a report issued by Fitch Solutions.
“It is likely that the economy will contract sharply this year,” Anwita Basu, head of Asia Country Risk at Fitch Solutions — the analysis and research arm of Fitch Group — told Reuters.
“Countries facing similar circumstances like Myanmar and Syria have seen their gross domestic product (GDPs) collapse by around 10-20 percent, which can’t be ruled out for Afghanistan too.”
Basu said foreign grants and aid, a major source of Afghanistan’s funding, will dry up significantly this year if not beyond.
“Already some figures from the UN suggest that aid would have fallen by at least 20 percent from 2020 levels in 2021 following the US departure but that did not account for the Taliban’s takeover in this rapid way,” she said in emailed comments.
Basu said Afghanistan’s currency, the afghani, which has already weakened more than 7 percent this month against the US dollar, may fall more because most of the state’s foreign-held assets have been frozen to stop the Taliban from gaining access. She added that hyperinflation cannot be ruled out.
A World Bank report earlier this year said Afghanistan is dependent on international aid, which is equivalent to 22 percent of gross national income. That support will be drastically reduced now the Taliban is in complete control of the country.
Afghanistan has substantial mineral resources, estimated to be worth up to $3 trillion, but its torrid political situation has impeded their exploitation. Along with copper, cobalt, oil and iron ore, the country also has vast quantities of lithium. Often referred to as “the new oil,” lithium is a key component in batteries for mobile devices and electric cars. In 2010, the Pentagon called Afghanistan “the Saudi Arabia of lithium.”
Afghanistan’s economy likely to shrink 20 percent after Taliban takeover: Report
Afghanistan’s economy likely to shrink 20 percent after Taliban takeover: Report
- Likely that the economy will contract sharply this year: Head of Asia Country Risk at Fitch Solutions
- Afghanistan has substantial mineral resources but its torrid political situation has impeded their exploitation
RIYADH: Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country’s economy is likely to shrink by as much as 20 percent in 2021 and its currency may slide further, according to a report issued by Fitch Solutions.