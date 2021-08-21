You are here

Afghanistan’s economy likely to shrink 20 percent after Taliban takeover: Report
Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Likely that the economy will contract sharply this year: Head of Asia Country Risk at Fitch Solutions
  • Afghanistan has substantial mineral resources but its torrid political situation has impeded their exploitation
RIYADH: Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country’s economy is likely to shrink by as much as 20 percent in 2021 and its currency may slide further, according to a report issued by Fitch Solutions.
“It is likely that the economy will contract sharply this year,” Anwita Basu, head of Asia Country Risk at Fitch Solutions — the analysis and research arm of Fitch Group — told Reuters.
“Countries facing similar circumstances like Myanmar and Syria have seen their gross domestic product (GDPs) collapse by around 10-20 percent, which can’t be ruled out for Afghanistan too.”
Basu said foreign grants and aid, a major source of Afghanistan’s funding, will dry up significantly this year if not beyond.
“Already some figures from the UN suggest that aid would have fallen by at least 20 percent from 2020 levels in 2021 following the US departure but that did not account for the Taliban’s takeover in this rapid way,” she said in emailed comments.
Basu said Afghanistan’s currency, the afghani, which has already weakened more than 7 percent this month against the US dollar, may fall more because most of the state’s foreign-held assets have been frozen to stop the Taliban from gaining access. She added that hyperinflation cannot be ruled out.
A World Bank report earlier this year said Afghanistan is dependent on international aid, which is equivalent to 22 percent of gross national income. That support will be drastically reduced now the Taliban is in complete control of the country.
Afghanistan has substantial mineral resources, estimated to be worth up to $3 trillion, but its torrid political situation has impeded their exploitation. Along with copper, cobalt, oil and iron ore, the country also has vast quantities of lithium. Often referred to as “the new oil,” lithium is a key component in batteries for mobile devices and electric cars.  In 2010, the Pentagon called Afghanistan “the Saudi Arabia of lithium.”

  • Von der Leyen said she would propose an increase in the $67 million in humanitarian aid which the Commission had allocated this year for Afghanistan
BRUSSELS: The European Union has not recognized the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, nor is it holding political talks with the militants, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan.
The Taliban completed a lighting takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, walking into the capital Kabul without firing a shot.
The head of the EU executive spoke after visiting a reception center in Madrid for Afghan employees of EU institutions evacuated from Kabul.
Von der Leyen said she would propose an increase in the 57 million euros ($67 million) in humanitarian aid which the Commission had allocated this year for Afghanistan.
She said EU development aid is tied to respect of human rights, good treatment of minorities and respect for the rights of women and girls.
“We may well hear the Taliban’s words but we will measure them above all by their deeds and actions,” von der Leyen told a news conference.
She said the Commission was ready to provide funding to EU countries which help resettle refugees, and she planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting next week.
After a peak in 2015 when more than one million migrants came to the EU, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, the EU has cut the number of arrivals thanks to a deal with Turkey which receives EU funds to host asylum seekers in its territory.

Former Afghan presidential advisor: Taliban must become statesmen to halt economic collapse

Former Afghan presidential advisor: Taliban must become statesmen to halt economic collapse
MOURAD KAMEL

  • Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul
PARIS: History is repeating itself in Afghanistan: The Taliban have regained power. As they advanced toward Kabul, the army and police abandoned their posts and weapons, demotivated by the withdrawal of American troops and the departure of President Ashraf Ghani, who sought refuge in Tajikistan before moving to the UAE.

Since their seizure of Kabul a few days ago, a series of significant scenes have followed; hundreds of citizens ran toward the airport fighting for a plane seat, others displayed images of women in wedding dresses in front of a beauty salon in order to avoid punishment, three citizens were killed by Taliban bullets during a demonstration that opposed the desecration of the Afghan flag. Meanwhile, the Taliban continue to assert that they “will respect the rights of men and women” and will not make Afghanistan a haven for terrorists. The armed group admitted to making mistakes when it first came to power.

Today’s challenges are daunting for the Taliban and the economy is the key factor for the new rulers of Kabul. For years, the country has been financed by international donations (50 percent of tax revenue), while poverty reaches 66 percent of the young population and dependence on agriculture in a country that is both landlocked and mountainous at 50 percent complicates economic recovery. Arab News in French provides an update on the Afghan economy and its prospects with Torek Farhadi, the former economic adviser to Hamid Karzai, the first post-Sept. 11 Afghan president.

Arab News in French: Who are Afghanistan’s most important economic partners today?

Torek Farhadi: Afghanistan is a $10 billion importing country in fuel, food, medicine and construction materials. Its biggest partners are Iran, followed by Pakistan and then Uzbekistan. With imports worth $10 billion annually, the Taliban could earn money and continue to pay state officials by imposing taxes on goods at customs. The country has run out of cash and the United States has frozen the reserves of the Afghan Central Bank. Having said that, the country is not heading toward a payments crisis, but if the Afghan Central Bank is not operative, letters of credit and debts cannot be honored, and so the Afghan pound will lose value.

As an importing country, does Afghanistan have enough foreign exchange reserves to survive?

The former governor of the Central Bank said foreign exchange reserves are nearly non-existent. Most of Afghanistan’s reserves are invested in foreign banks, for security. However, this is not a good solution, because there is no more money within the country and the money abroad is frozen.

How could these frozen reserves be released?

To unfreeze this money, it is important that the Taliban convert into statesmen. The international community’s condition is for the Taliban not to shelter terrorists, to respect women’s rights and to form an inclusive government with competent personalities. Then again, they must act quickly, because once the government is elected the Taliban will be able to claim the Central Bank’s reserves, which amount to $9.5 billion, frozen in accounts in the United States. The economic situation must not deteriorate; if so, it will push the Taliban into ostracism and the international community will by default create a non-state actor. We must not isolate states and peoples, then wonder why and how human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorism proliferate in these countries.

We must push the Taliban to form a government, include the different political components of Afghan society and respect the rights of men and women. Once these conditions are met, access to parts of the central reserve to pay the country’s bills will likely be possible. This will of course give the international community power over the Afghan government, but Afghanistan should not be turned into a pariah state.

The dependence on aid is striking. In 2019, World Bank figures show that development aid was at 43 percent of the gross national income. Will this aid to Afghanistan last?

Germany, Japan, the United States, Great Britain and the European Union are the biggest donors. They have contributed significantly to the country’s current budget; just before the collapse of Ghani’s government, around 70 to 80 percent of the annual budget was funded by donors. What we would like is for the government formed by the Taliban to be open and extended to gain the world’s confidence and to keep providing aid.

Countries like Germany have warned that if the Taliban apply Sharia this aid will stop, but these are internal policy statements and this same Germany will help the United Nations and the World Bank to raise funds for humanitarian reasons. However, when there are famine problems that would affect women and children, international organizations must be able to channel this aid. I am for diplomacy that engages groups and shows them the levers of interchange with the international community.

The Taliban spokesperson says that they will not allow the existence of trade and cultivation of opium and other drugs in Afghanistan. The reality, on the other hand, is that the Taliban have always relied on the sale of opium (84 percent of world production), the imposition of an Islamic household tax (zakat) and the racketeering of the inhabitants to be able to self-finance. Will they use these processes again?

We must separate the two periods. There was the one where the Taliban were an armed resistance group, which waged war and had income of all kinds; the opium that you mentioned in the southwest, the mining reserves scattered around the country, the collection of taxes on agriculture and of goods at customs, etc. But today this armed group will rule Afghanistan and must learn how to find an income and decide what to spend it on.

Hamid Karzai is known to have left power with millions of dollars in his bank account. Is this the case with Ashraf Ghani? What was the economic plan of each of its two successive heads of state between 2007 and 2021?

They are two leaders who did not have economic visions. It is true that fugitive president Ashraf Ghani comes from the World Bank, but he was an anthropologist. He said he wanted to improve the investment climate, but he revived corruption. The people received nothing from the huge sums that were allocated to Afghanistan and that is why his government has collapsed like a house of cards.

*Click here to view the original version of this story in French at Arab News en Français

Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia coronavirus lockdown protests

Hundreds arrested, fined during Australia coronavirus lockdown protests
AP

  • Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month
SYDNEY: More than 250 people who were protesting coronavirus lockdowns in Australia were arrested Saturday and many faced fines for defying health orders, authorities said.
At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests, which took place in multiple cities nationwide. The largest and most violent protest was in Melbourne. Many were organized by people in encrypted online chat groups.
Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and the capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on their social interactions.
Despite those measures, Sydney’s New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday. Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant.
Protesters say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.
In Melbourne, a crowd of about 4,000 mostly unmasked protesters let off flares, yelled and blasted music in the central city. Victoria state police arrested 218 people and issued more than 200 fines, each for more than 5,400 Australian dollars ($3,850).
Six Victoria state police officers were hospitalized and three people remained in custody for allegedly assaulting police. Officers used pepper spray on several people, saying in a statement they were left with no choice.
In New South Wales state, police said they arrested 47 people and fined more than 260 in relation to protests across the state. They also issued 137 tickets after stopping around 38,000 cars that were approaching the city.
New South Wales state police said a 32-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an officer was arrested and they expected to file charges. The officer was taken to an area hospital for head and neck injuries, authorities said.
New South Wales Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon said police expected to identify more people through CCTV and social media footage.
More than 2,000 people also gathered in Brisbane City Botanic Gardens to rally against the lockdown and vaccine measures, although Queensland state police said they didn’t make any arrests.
“Wake up sheeple,” read one sign at the Brisbane protest.

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership
AFP

  • Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a stalwart of the United Malays National Organization
  • Malaysia’s king opted to appoint a new premier based on who had majority support in parliament
KUALA LUMPUR: A new Malaysian leader was sworn in Saturday following the previous government’s collapse, reclaiming the premiership for his scandal-mired party without an election.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob is a stalwart of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the lynchpin of a long-ruling coalition that lost power in landmark elections during the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal in 2018.

He was named as the new prime minister Friday, days after his predecessor quit following a turbulent 17 months in office.

Malaysia’s king opted to appoint a new premier based on who had majority support in parliament, rather than call an election, over concerns a vote could worsen a dire coronavirus outbreak.

In an elaborate ceremony at the national palace, Ismail Sabri, wearing a traditional Malaysian outfit, took the oath of office before the king.

The 61-year-old was deputy prime minister when UMNO was a partner in the last government, and has held several other cabinet posts during a long political career.

His predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin quit after losing his parliamentary majority, as public anger grew over his government’s handling of the pandemic.

After announcing the new leader, the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, urged bickering politicians to put aside their differences to fight the virus outbreak.

“The king hopes that with the appointment of the new prime minister, political turbulence in the country will be resolved quickly,” the palace said in a statement.

Long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who lost out in the race for the premiership, meanwhile urged his alliance to face the new “challenge” and “work harder” to prepare for the next elections.

His opposition coalition stormed to power at the 2018 polls but their government fell apart last year amid bitter infighting, paving the way for Muhyiddin to take office.

Ismail Sabri becomes Malaysia’s third new prime minister in less than four years.

But his government is essentially a rejigged version of the one that collapsed a week ago, with Muhyiddin and his allies backing him.

There have been signs of public unhappiness, with a petition against his appointment garnering hundreds of thousands of signatures, and some fear his government will be as unstable as its forerunner.

China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis

China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis
AP

  • From the 1980s, China strictly limited most couples to one child, a policy enforced with threats of fines or loss of jobs
  • The shift to the two-child rule led to a temporary bump in the numbers of births but its effects soon wore off
BEIJING: China will now allow couples to legally have a third child as it seeks to hold off a demographic crisis that could threaten its hopes of increased prosperity and global influence.
The ceremonial legislature on Friday amended the Population and Family Planning Law as part of a decades-long effort by the ruling Communist Party to dictate the size of families in keeping with political directives. It comes just six years after the last change.
From the 1980s, China strictly limited most couples to one child, a policy enforced with threats of fines or loss of jobs, leading to abuses including forced abortions. A preference for sons led parents to kill baby girls, leading to a massive imbalance in the sex ratio.
The rules were eased for the first time in 2015 to allow two children as officials acknowledged the looming consequences of the plummeting birthrate. The overwhelming fear is that China will grow old before it becomes wealthy.
China long touted its one-child policy as a success in preventing 400 million additional births in the world’s most populous country, thus saving resources and helping drive economic growth.
However, China’s birth rate, paralleling trends in South Korea, Thailand and other Asian economies, already was falling before the one-child rule. The average number of children per mother tumbled from above six in the 1960s to below three by 1980, according to the World Bank.
Meanwhile, the number of working-age people in China has fallen over the past decade and the population has barely grown, adding to strains in an aging society. A once-a-decade government census found the population rose to 1.411 billion people last year, up 72 million from 2010.
Statistics show 12 million babies were born last year, which would be down 18 percent from 2019’s 14.6 million.
Chinese over 60, who number 264 million, accounted for 18.7 percent of the country’s total population in 2020, 5.44 percentage points higher than in 2010. At the same time, the working-age population fell to 63.3 percent of the total from 70.1 percent a decade ago.
The shift to the two-child rule led to a temporary bump in the numbers of births but its effects soon wore off and total births continued to fall because many women continued to decide against starting families.
Japan, Germany and some other wealthy countries face the same challenge of having fewer workers to support aging populations. However, they can draw on investments in factories, technology and foreign assets, while China is a middle-income country with labor-intensive farming and manufacturing.
At its session Friday, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress canceled the leveling of fines for breaking the earlier restrictions and called for additional parental leave and childcare resources. New measures in finance, taxation, schooling, housing and employment should be introduced to “to ease the burden on families,” the amendment said.
It also seeks to address longstanding discrimination against pregnant women and new mothers in the workplace that is considered one of the chief disincentives to having additional children, along with high costs and cramped housing.
While female representation in the labor force is high, women, especially those with children, are severely underrepresented at the higher levels, holding just 8.4 percent of leadership positions at the central and provincial levels. Among the young party leaders who will take the reins in the coming decades, only 11 percent are women.

