OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation

DUBAI: The Saudi interior ministry on Saturday reported 15,900 cases of residency, work and border security violations across the Kingdom in one week.
The joint security field campaigns carried out between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 resulted in the arrests of 5,436 individuals who were in breach of the residence system, 9,075 violators of the border security system and 1,389 people who flouted the labor system.
The ministry added that 454 individuals were also arrested for trying to illegally cross the border, of whom 51 percent were Ethiopian, 45 percent of Yemeni nationality and four percent of other nationalities. Meanwhile, 23 were arrested for trying to illegally exit the Kingdom.
More than 8,000 expat violators were deported, while eight persons involved in transporting and harboring them were arrested.
The interior ministry warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to one million riyals.