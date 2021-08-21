You are here

OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation

OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation
A Taliban fighter stands guard on Afghan side while people wait to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham, in Khyber district, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP)
OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation

OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation
  OIC meeting comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Sunday.

The meeting comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Taliban leaders gathered in the Afghan capital Saturday to begin mapping out an “inclusive government.”

Thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals are scrambling to leave the country after the militants took control.

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 527,899
  • A total of 8,469 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 409 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 126 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in Makkah, 40 in the Eastern Province, 39 in Jazan, 29 in Asir, 20 in Madinah, 16 in Najran, 13 in Hail, 10 in the Northern Borders region, nine in Tabuk, seven in Al-Baha and five in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 527,899 after 710 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,469 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 33.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry
15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry
  More than 8,000 expat violators were deported
DUBAI: The Saudi interior ministry on Saturday reported 15,900 cases of residency, work and border security violations across the Kingdom in one week.

The joint security field campaigns carried out between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 resulted in the arrests of 5,436 individuals who were in breach of the residence system, 9,075 violators of the border security system and 1,389 people who flouted the labor system.

The ministry added that 454 individuals were also arrested for trying to illegally cross the border, of whom 51 percent were Ethiopian, 45 percent of Yemeni nationality and four percent of other nationalities. Meanwhile, 23 were arrested for trying to illegally exit the Kingdom.

More than 8,000 expat violators were deported, while eight persons involved in transporting and harboring them were arrested.

The interior ministry warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to one million riyals.

Saudi, US photographers showcase iconic national imagery in Jeddah

Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
Saudi, US photographers showcase iconic national imagery in Jeddah

Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
  Through the exhibition, SSCA's focus on Saudi-US art and cultural exchange promotes the relationship between the two countries, which spans more than 70 years
JEDDAH: An international joint exhibition showcasing the works of Saudi and US photographers has opened at the Saudi Arabian Society for Cultures and Arts in Jeddah.
Held under the auspices of Consul General of the US in Jeddah Faris Y. Asad, the exhibition — part of World Photography Day — displays 48 pictures depicting different natural and cultural life in the Kingdom and US.
Works include landscapes, archaeological and historic landmarks, and civil monuments in both countries.

Held under the auspices of Consul General of the US in Jeddah Faris Y. Asad, the exhibition — part of World Photography Day — displays 48 pictures depicting different natural and cultural life in the Kingdom and US.

Curated by Saudi photographer Omar Al-Nahdi, the exhibition also showcases the theme of “concepts of reality, perception and trust that hang in the balance.”
Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter, which are contrasted with the red sands of the Arizona desert.
Saudi National Day and Independence Day celebrations in both countries are also shown.
Through the exhibition, SSCA’s focus on Saudi-US art and cultural exchange promotes the relationship between the two countries, which spans more than 70 years.
Director of SSCA in Jeddah Mohammed Al-Sobeih said that joint exhibitions in liaison with photographic associations from around the world “encourage more dialogue and the sharing of photographic expertise and experience.”
Al-Sobeih urged the importance of celebrating international culture and arts days and extending bridges of communication with everyone, “so that the Kingdom’s national message reaches around the world.”
Asad, who is newly appointed and attended his first event in the Kingdom, underlined the “great long relationship” between the US and Saudi Arabia, and expressed his desire to boost cooperation further within culture and the arts.
He told Arab News: “This is a perfect example of how art can build bridges between the people of the two countries. What is so incredible about this exhibition is that it shows the kind of similarities and differences at the same time. It is an amazing show and every image has a message.”
Asad is familiar with Saudi culture, having grown up in the 1980s in Tabuk. He said that the Kingdom is “witnessing a booming era in all fields.”
Al-Nahdi, curator of the show, said: “Throughout this gathering, photographers were able to show pictures of some of the amazing landmarks and sites each country has. We are glad to gather those wonderful photographers in one place.”
Saudi painter and photographer Maha Al-Kafi said: “It is nice to see such beautiful photos shared by Saudi and US photographers and I believe we enjoyed seeing these landmarks side by side in one place.”

Iraq guest of honor at Riyadh book fair

Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
Iraq guest of honor at Riyadh book fair

Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. (SPA)
  The fair is scheduled to be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10
RIYADH: Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced Iraq as the guest of honor at the Riyadh International Book Fair in October, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event is being organized and supervised by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission.

Prince Badr said: “Selecting Iraq comes in the context of relations between the Saudi and Iraqi peoples, and in the framework of the two countries’ joint efforts to enhance cooperation in all areas of development, including the cultural one.”

He praised the depth and diversity of Iraqi culture which, he said, would enrich the fair.  Iraq’s selection as the guest of honor would also contribute to creating interactions between the Saudi public and Iraqi intellectuals.

The fair is scheduled to be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10.

It is being described as the largest book fair in the region, in terms of visitor numbers, sales volume and diversity of cultural programs.

 

Foreign pilgrims happy to perform Umrah anew after long hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
Foreign pilgrims happy to perform Umrah anew after long hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
  Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Foreign pilgrims have expressed their happiness about being able to perform Umrah after a months-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15 after a temporary ban was lifted.
Ishfaq Iqbal, from the US, said: “The Kingdom’s efforts to serve pilgrims and visitors are clear and tangible through the diverse services, and we’re bearing witness to the remarkable development.”
Abdul Majid Al-Jazaaeri, from Algeria, commended Saudi Arabia for its services facilitating Umrah for overseas pilgrims. He praised the carts on offer to help the elderly and those with health issues to move around with ease.

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pilgrims must also adhere to quarantine measures if they are coming from countries where there is a ban on direct entry to the Kingdom.
The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that all Saudi Umrah companies had been preparing to serve foreign pilgrims and were dedicated to providing them with the best services, from their point of arrival until their departure.

