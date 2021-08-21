You are here

Egypt taking steps to increase power generation

Egypt taking steps to increase power generation
Egypt is taking measures to strengthen power linkage lines with neighboring countries such as Jordan, Sudan and Libya to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the country. (File/AFP)
  • The ministry is studying a huge project for power linkage with Cyprus, Crete and Greece
  • The minister said the country is also considering expanding its efforts to Europe
RIYADH: Egypt is taking measures to strengthen power linkage lines with neighboring countries such as Jordan, Sudan and Libya to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the country, Asharq Al-Awsat quoted Egyptian Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker as saying.

The minister said the country is also considering expanding its efforts to Europe through maritime cables to fill existing gaps between supply and demand.

Shaker said the launch of power projects to connect with Libya is a strategic goal for the two countries.

The ministry is studying a huge project for power linkage with Cyprus, Crete and Greece.

The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority recently submitted the necessary documents to obtain permission to start construction on the first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa, Marsa Matrouh, to generate 4,800 MW of electricity.

 

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs
Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs

RIYADH: Running a business can be challenging, lonely and full of obstacles — and those providing “advice” are usually motivated by self-interest. So who can a business owner turn to for some trusted guidance?
Monshaat — the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) — provides just that in their SME Support Centers, located in Riyadh, Madinah and Jeddah.
Ahmed Al-Owfi, director, brims with enthusiasm when he welcomes me to the Riyadh center, just off the airport road.
“This is a one-stop-shop to support and empower SMEs and entrepreneurs”, Al-Owfi tells me.
Prior to the 2018 founding of the SME Support Centers, a joint Monshaat/World Bank assessment was undertaken to identify the needs of Saudi business owners. The US Small Business Association was used as a model and adapted to the Saudi culture.
A business owner or aspiring entrepreneur can book an appointment at one of the centers, or simply walk in the door. The first stage is a meeting with a business service adviser (SBA), the business equivalent of a medical GP, who will “diagnose” the beneficiary to understand what help is needed.
“The SBA guides each beneficiary through a track”, Al-Owfi explains. “We have three tracks: One for startups, one for struggling businesses and one for ideation. But these tracks are not generic. We tailor our services according to the needs of each entrepreneur. And everything we do is for free.”
A struggling business might have a three to six week “stay” in the center, during which solutions are provided by the entire ecosystem of the building — including representatives from various ministries and from corporations.
A young, well-educated and business-savvy team of advisers and mentors is on permanent call. The owner of a fast-food outlet might want to franchise the operation — but lacks the experience and the capital. The center will create an advisory board with expertise in HR, finance, marketing etc., to evaluate the brand, create a business plan and — finally — bring investors and entrepreneurs together in a deal room.
“The first deal in 2018 was worth SR85 million,” Al-Owfi says, “when one of our beneficiaries closed a partnership agreement with SABIC.” The centers have helped other clients to raise finance from entities such as Aramco’s startup fund (up to SR5 million) and VC fund (up to SR90 million).
Successful business ultimately comes down to sales and contracts, and the center provides a “back office” that pre-qualifies suppliers to bid for government and corporate tenders. This helps to minimize risk, localize the supply chain, expand the presence of SMEs and create jobs.
The center is also a training hub offering four to six training sessions a week — along with niche courses such as how to pitch to an investor. Business leaders and senior government officials are invited to share their insights, both in person and online. One such program, the SME Support Council (Majlis Da’am AlMonshaat), brought together ministers, governors and other decision-makers to provide government-related business guidance. These online sessions had an audience of over 5 million in the Kingdom and abroad.
Industry players are invited to use the center as a neutral venue to discuss common issues — for instance retailers having trouble with the application of value-added tax. SME owners can meet in one of the center’s conference rooms and resolve the matter themselves, often through simple exchange of knowledge.
“It’s like a SWAT team, to solve a problem”, says Al-Owfi. “We want this to be the building where everybody talks to each other, so that every sector can thrive.”
The numbers are impressive. In 2018, Singapore’s SME Centers were the benchmark, helping 5,000 companies annually. Monshaat’s SME Support Centers assisted 18,000 SMEs in its first year and that figure is now over 20,000. Over 53 percent of people who arrive at a center with nothing more than an idea end up starting their own business — creating over 11,000 jobs over the past three years. And non-Saudis are just as welcome at the centers as Saudi nationals.
“The end goal of Monshaat is contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP through the enhancement of the Kingdom’s SME and entrepreneurship ecosystem”, says Emad Alabbad, GM (corporate communications) at Monshaat, “and that is what all of our programs are aiming for.”

General Motors extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan: General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.
The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.
President Joe Biden will need electric vehicles to reach a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half 2030 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.
The GM recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.
GM said that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.
The Detroit-based automaker said it will replace battery modules in all the vehicles. In older versions, all five modules will be replaced.
The latest recall will cost the company about $1 billion, bringing the total cost of the Bolt battery recalls to $1.8 billion.
GM said owners should limit charging to 90 percent of battery capacity. The Bolts, including a new SUV, also should be parked outdoors until the modules are replaced.
The original recall was blamed on a manufacturing defect at a South Korean factory run by LG Chemical Solution, GM’s battery supplier. But the company said an investigation showed that the defects are possible in batteries made at other sites. Most newer Bolt batteries are made at an LG plant in Holland, Michigan.
GM issued the first Bolt recall in November after getting reports of five of them catching fire. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and a house was set ablaze.
At first the company didn’t know what was causing the problem, but it determined that batteries that caught fire were near a full charge. It traced the fires to what it called a rare manufacturing defect in battery modules. It can cause a short in a cell, which can trigger a fire.
GM said it began investigating the newer Bolts after a 2019 model that was not included in the previous recall caught fire a few weeks ago in Chandler, Arizona. That raised concerns about newer Bolts.
That fire brought the total number of Bolt blazes to 10, company spokesman Dan Flores said.
GM says it is working with LG to increase battery production. The company says owners will be notified to take their cars to dealers as soon as replacement parts are ready.
Flores said he is not sure when that will be.
The company said it will not produce or sell any more Bolts until it is satisfied that problems have been worked out in LG batteries, Flores said.
“Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM,” Doug Parks, GM product development chief, said in a statement.
Batteries with the new modules will come with an eight year, 100,000 mile (160 kilometer) warranty, the company said. GM will replace all five battery modules in 2017 to 2019 Bolts. Defective modules will be replaced in newer models.
GM said it will pursue reimbursement from the LG.
The Bolts are only a tiny fraction of GM’s overall US sales, which run close to 3 million vehicles in a normal year. But they are the first of an ambitious rollout of electric models as GM tries to hit a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
Other automakers are also announcing additional electric models worldwide to cut pollution and meet stricter government fuel economy standards.
Shares in General Motors Co. were down about 2 percent in extended trading following the recall announcement.

Global shares down for fifth straight day 

Global shares down for fifth straight day 
Global shares down for fifth straight day 

Global shares fell for the fifth straight day and the dollar remained firm in a flight to safety on Friday as rising coronavirus cases compounded concerns over Chinese growth and the outlook for U.S. stimulus, Reuters reported. 

U.S. stock futures, pointed to Wall Street opening down 0.2 percent-0.4 percent while Asian shares limped into the weekend with their lowest close since November, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.1 percent and 4.9 percent lower on the week, its weakest since February. 

China's tech stocks slumped to new lows on Friday and Hong Kong's benchmark index hit an almost 10-month trough, as an unrelenting series of Chinese regulatory crackdowns crushed investors' confidence.

 

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO

Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO
Auto insurance is taken as luxury by most Saudis, says Najm Insurance CEO

RIYADH: More Saudis are carelessly driving without insurance.

 

The percentage of people reluctant to insure vehicles in the Kingdom is high, Najm Insurance Services Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Al-Sulaiman said during an interview on Saudi Television.

The reason behind this was a lack of motor insurance awareness and motorists considering it as a kind of luxury or an addition to life rather than a necessity and a basic part of car ownership, he said.

Although it is a law in the Kingdom to purchase insurance, firm application of the regulations, some of which are still in the developmental stage to support the expansion plays a role in the low take-up of insurance policies, he added.

Al-Sulaiman pointed out that in 2020, the General Traffic Department suspended the issuance of periodic inspection for a temporary period, and a significant increase in the renewal of insurance policies was noted during this time.

No one today can own a car without a car insurance certificate, so this is a very important matter, Faiz Alhomrani, a financial market analyst told Arab News.

"I think that the reluctance of insurance may be in the comprehensive insurance market. It's weird why there is reluctance in insuring cars as in the Kingdom as it is a must to have insurance when you buy or sell a car, so most probably this is coming from the young university students who can't afford it," he said.

However, he added that third-party liability insurance has a relatively high prevalence in the Kingdom.

According to Al-Sulaiman, with an integrated insurance rate, the prices of policies may reach less than 50 percent of the current price, and raising insurance awareness and increasing the sale and demand for policies would go some way in helping to reduce prices.

Najm Insurance Services covers 75 to 80 percent of the Kingdom's "cases", he said, referring to accidents.

Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan

Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan
Egypt to secure water scarcity through $2.5bn desalination plan

RIYADH: Egypt is seeking partners to invest in a $2.5 billion initiative to build more than a dozen renewable energy-powered desalination plants by 2025, as the country tries to tackle looming water scarcity, Bloomberg reported.

Officials plan 17 new plants that would run on solar and other green sources, with each built, owned and operated by Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund in partnership with a group of local and foreign investors, according to Egypt Sovereign fund CEO, Ayman Soliman.

The 17 plants, which are targeted to produce a combined 2.8 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day, are part of a broader plan to add 6.4 million cubic meters of daily capacity by 2050, Soliman said.

The project will benefit from Egypt’s competitive advantage in producing cheap renewable power and also allow access to green financing, potentially reducing costs, according to the CEO.

Some 8.6% of Egypt’s electricity comes from renewables, with a goal of raising that to 20 percent by 2022 and more than doubling that by 2035, Bloomberg said.
 

Egypt and Sudan have been embroiled in a bitter dispute with neighbouring Ethiopia regarding the latter's controversial hydropower dam which both Sudan and Egypt fear will restrict water access.

