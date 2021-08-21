Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics sign deal to manufacture Sky Guard drone

You are here

AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam.
  AEC is a regional defense and aerospace leader providing world-class services, systems, and solutions in the fields of electronic warfare, C4ISR, electronics and cybersecurity
RIYADH: Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), signed an agreement with Prince Sultan Advanced Technology Research Institute (PSATRI) to manufacture Sky Guard drone, Argaam reported on Saturday.

The tactical unmanned aerial vehicle can perform a wide variety of tasks, such as surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Its take-off and landing are automated and controlled remotely through an operating room and mobile communication room.

The deal was signed by AEC CEO Ziad Al-Musallam and Sami Al-Humaidi, acting director general of PSATRI.

AEC is a regional defense and aerospace leader providing world-class services, systems, and solutions in the fields of electronic warfare, C4ISR, electronics and cybersecurity.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Riyadh, AEC has built a firm standing in Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector over more than three decades. The company designs, develops, manufactures, maintains, and repairs advanced systems and products in the defense and aerospace, information and communications technology, security, and energy sectors.

 

RIYADH: Freelance workforce growth is accelerating in Saudi Arabia as the number of local freelance workers has almost doubled in the first half of this year, with the economy showing more signs of recovery from the pandemic.

The number of Saudis who obtained a freelance employment document has reached 631,518, since the launch of a licensing program in 2019, up by 86 percent, according to figures from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
“People registered in 2021 so far have reached 292,315, while 282,766 citizens were registered in 2020,” the ministry told Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.
Rana Zumani, a consultant who advises small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, told Arab News that a license to practice one’s skills or use one’s craft opened doors of opportunities. She said with a license it becomes possible for skilled Saudis to become self-employed and ensure a steady source of income.
The consultant said there is a great demand in the fields of graphic designing, marketing and advertising, confectionery, jewelry and coffee industry and real estate services, etc.
Zumani said the demand for skills in these fields is likely to grow. “This will have a positive result: An increase in local content and economic activity in small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” she said.
The ministry also said most freelancers are aged between 20 and 30 years old, with most of them working in graphic design, marketing and advertising, and family businesses, such as designing jewelry and providing coffee, in addition to real estate services and handicrafts.
An increasing number of professionals in the world are working freelance and by 2027, roughly half of the workforce will consist of contractors and freelancers, Huxley reported in an article titled “Rise of contract recruitment in Saudi Arabia.”
The ministry said it is working to introduce new categories in the field of self-employment in 2021. It said it will likely include health practitioners, media professionals and tourist guides. Agreements were signed with financial technology companies to provide electronic payment solutions services for freelancers, it said.
“A support program for freelance delivery workers will be launched soon through the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) and in cooperation with the Communications and Information Technology Commission,” the ministry said.
The ministry launched in November 2020, a Labor Reform Initiative under the National Transformation Program to enhance the contractual relationship between workers and employers, and to support its vision of establishing an attractive job market, empowering and developing labor competencies and developing the work environment in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia could not ship more crude oil in the first half as it voluntarily restrained output under OPEC+ production-cut agreement; however, high oil prices this year helped the Kingdom to see stable income.

The Kingdom’s crude oil exports averaged 5.776 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2021, that is 19.8 percent less than 7.2 million bpd in the same period a year ago and 5.8 percent less than 6.129 million bpd in second half of 2020, according to JODI data.

Similarly, average daily crude output fell during the first six months of 2021 to 8.499 million bpd or 10.9 percent from 9.54 million bpd over the same period of 2020. The average daily rate of output also fell 4.5 percent from 8.895 million bpd in the second half of 2020.

This year, the economy has displayed stronger signs of recovery in line with global growth, leading to higher oil sales abroad and more non-oil activities at home.

Oil prices this year increased from $52 in January to $75 in July, along with steady ramping up of Saudi oil production under the OPEC+ deal. The result was an increase in oil revenues by 11 percent to SR249 billion in the first six months of the year, according to the ministry of finance data.

On the other hand, first half of 2021 saw a 17.9 percent year-on-year increase in average daily crude intake at domestic refineries, which grew to 2.356 million bpd from 1.999 million bpd in the first half of 2020 and edged up by 0.4 percent, compared to the second half of 2020.

The output at oil refineries averaged 2.423 million bpd during the first six months of 2021, which translates to an increase of 15.2 percent from the first six months of 2020 and 6.5 percent compared to the second half of 2020.

Average daily exports of oil products in the first half of this year also grew to 1.228 million bpd, up 28.5 percent and 14.3 percent from the first and second half of 2020, accordingly.

Despite the fall in crude oil exports and output this year, Saudi shipments started to see an uptick in June, and this will continue over the coming months as OPEC+ agreed to pump extra 400,000 bpd of crude into the market.

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose for the second consecutive month in June, their highest level since January 2021, as more countries worldwide showed improvement in economic activities with vaccines roll out.

Crude exports went up by 5.6 percent from May to 5.965 million bpd, according to Saudi official data posted on Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website, while the Kingdom's output rose by 383,000 bpd to 8.927 million bpd in June from 8.544 million b/d in May.

The OPEC+ plan to increase output may not result in higher exports as planned with many economies are back to closing down over fears of COVID-19 variants.

Oil prices closed out their biggest week of losses in more than nine months with another down day on Friday, as investors sold futures in anticipation of weakened fuel demand worldwide due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The crude market has now posted seven consecutive days of losses. Numerous nations worldwide are responding to the rising infection rate due to the coronavirus Delta variant by adding travel restrictions to cut off the spread.

China has imposed stricter disinfection methods at ports, causing congestion, nations including Australia have ratcheted up travel restrictions, and global jet fuel demand is softening after improving for most of the summer.

Brent crude fell 8% on the week, settling down $1.27, or 1.9%, to $65.18 a barrel, its lowest since April and down about 8% for the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September settled down $1.37, or 2.2%, to $62.32 a barrel on Friday, to lose more than 9% for the week.

RIYADH: The Saudi Export Development Authority or Saudi Exports on Saturday said more than 900 Saudi companies with over 2,000 locally manufactured products have registered with the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program since its launch, Argaam reported quoting a report carried by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.

The “Made in Saudi” initiative aims to support national products and increase their competitiveness both at home and abroad, as well as raising awareness of, and confidence in, their general level of high quality.

It is considered a fundamental driver to achieve the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the nation’s income sources away from oil and oil-based products, and improve and enhance the status of Saudi products.

The program gives top priority to 16 different economic sectors including chemicals and polymers, building materials, electronics, and packaging.

The authority said it seeks to increase the number of members and registered products.

The program aims to create more than 1.3 million job opportunities in the industrial and mining sector and raise the private sector’s contribution from 40 percent to 65 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). In addition, it aims to raise the percentage of non-oil exports to 50 percent and foreign direct investment from 3.8 percent to an international average of 5.7 percent.

Saudi Exports is also taking measures to promote Saudi companies to take part in international projects by identifying over 120 international tendering opportunities in a number of target countries, mainly covering construction and industrial supplies and infrastructure projects.

Saudi Exports launched the international tendering service to open new opportunities for national companies to expand in international markets and increase their competitiveness, by allowing them to export services and products via international tenders in several targeted sectors.

The international tendering service is an important step by the authority to support exporters, increase their competitiveness level, boost the export percentage of Saudi services, products, and re-exportation, Saudi Exports Secretary-General, Faisal Al-Bedah said.

The service includes eight targeted sectors and 24 sub-branches, where Saudi Exports will provide periodic reports with data and analyses for the most important projects in targeted countries.

In other efforts to increase non-oil exports, the Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIM) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) to provide non-oil exporters SR9 billion ($2.3 billion).

The MoU signed with EXIM seeks to support efforts in increasing non-oil exports and provide credit solutions to the business community to improve the competitiveness of Saudi products.

BEIJING: Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want US stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing’s unprecedented scrutiny of private sector firms.
The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms, ideally state-backed, to manage and monitor IPO hopefuls’ data could effectively limit their ability to transfer Chinese onshore data overseas, sources said.
That would help ease Beijing’s growing concerns that a foreign listing might force such Chinese companies to hand over some of their data to foreign entities and undermine national security, they added.
The plan is one of several proposals under consideration by Chinese regulators as Beijing has tightened its grip on the country’s internet platforms in recent months.

BEIRUT: Lebanese fuel prices are expected to double after the state decided on Saturday to change the exchange rate used to price petroleum products in a bid to ease crippling shortages that have brought Lebanon to a standstill.
Amounting to a partial reduction in fuel subsidies, the rise will mean more hardship in a country where poverty levels have soared during a two-year-long financial meltdown that has wiped more than 90 percent off the value of the Lebanese pound.
The decision was made at an emergency meeting attended by the president, central bank governor and other officials over a fuel crisis that has left Lebanon in chaos, paralysing basic services and sparking daily melees as people scramble for fuel.
Though prices will rise, the decision did not fully lift the exchange rate for pricing fuel to the exchange rate at which the central bank will finance its import — a gap which the state will continue to finance, for now.
A statement said the central bank will open an account to for that purpose up to a maximum of $225 million until the end of September — funds the government will have to pay back in the 2022 budget.
The account was to cover an “urgent and exception subsidy” for gasoline, fuel oil and cooking gas, the bank said.
The fuel subsidy would only continue until the end of September, a ministerial source said.
President Michel Aoun confirmed the treasury would bear the cost of the continued subsidy.
The fuel crisis worsened this month when the central bank said it could no longer finance fuel imports at heavily subsidised exchange rates and would switch to market rates.
The government objected, refusing to change official selling prices, creating a standoff that left importers in limbo and caused supplies to dry up across the country.
Saturday’s decision marked a compromise as official selling prices will now be based on an exchange rate of 8,000 pounds to the dollar, up from 3,900, but still well below an unofficial parallel market rate closer to 20,000 pounds.
Roads have been clogged across Lebanon as motorists have queued for the little gasoline left. Prices have soared on the black market. Some confrontations over gasoline have turned deadly.
The fuel oil that powers much of Lebanon has also nearly run out, leading to lengthy blackouts.
Reflecting concern about the impact of the price rise, the government decided to pay emergency social assistance to people on the public payroll equal to one month’s pay or pension.
While the government will adjust its fuel import exchange rate to 8,000 pounds to the dollar, the central bank use a rate determined by its Sayrafa platform which stood at 16,500 pounds on Friday.
Central bank governor Riad Salameh told Reuters the difference between the two rates would be a loss to be carried by the government.
Critics blame the subsidy system for encouraging smuggling to Syria. This will continue all the while fuel is sold in Lebanon below market price, said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank. “It is not going to solve the problem,” he said.

