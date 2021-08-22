New Zealand reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases as outbreak grows
New Zealand’s vaccination pace was the slowest among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping. Above, police control the long vehicle line waiting for COVID-19 testing in Auckland. (New Zealand Herald via AP)
New Zealand recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as the current community outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to grow, bringing infections associated with the outbreak to 72, health officials said.
Of the 21 new cases, 20 are in Auckland, the largest city, and one is in the capital Wellington. Five people were in hospital, but no one was an intensive care unit.
The Pacific nation of 5.1 million is under a strict lockdown until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak has widened beyond the two key cities.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that about a million people have been fully vaccinated in New Zealand, after more than 50,000 doses of the vaccine were given on Saturday.
“We continue to deliver incredible numbers we can be proud of,” he said.
Until the current outbreak, however, New Zealand’s vaccination pace was the slowest among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping, with only a fifth of the population fully vaccinated.
The country has recorded just 2,660 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 26 related deaths, according to the health ministry.
Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily COVID-19 cases hit record
Lockdowns are a key element of the federal government’s strategy to rein in outbreaks
Despite a third wave of infections from the Delta variant, Australia’s COVID-19 numbers are relatively low
Reuters
MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended on Sunday Australia’s lockdown strategy for tackling the coronavirus, saying it would stay until at least 70 percent of population is fully vaccinated, as daily infections break records.
Sunday’s 914 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier.
“You can’t live with lockdowns forever and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70 percent,” Morrison said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Lockdowns are a key element of the federal government’s strategy to rein in outbreaks until the 70 percent level is reached, with borders being re-opened gradually when the figure climbs to 80 percent.
But they are taxing the patience of many.
Police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne, the capitals of the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, which are under a strict lockdown.
Victoria, in its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, recorded 65 locally acquired cases on Sunday, taking the tally in its current outbreak to 440 active cases.
“We are throwing everything at this,” said Martin Foley, the health minister of the southeastern state.
New South Wales saw 830 new infections on Sunday, despite stepped-up efforts, and the Australian Capital Territory, home to the capital, Canberra, had 19. Nationwide, the tally of active cases stands at nearly 12,000.
Just about 30 percent of Australians older than 16 have been fully vaccinated, health ministry data showed on Saturday. This is mainly because the Pfizer vaccine is in short supply and the AstraZeneca vaccine provokes public unease.
The pace has picked up recently, as supplies increase and Delta spreads. A Newspoll this month for The Australian newspaper showed that 11 percent of respondents would flatly refuse vaccination.
In New South Wales, at least 57 percent of those eligible have received one dose, while 30 percent are fully vaccinated.
“If our community keeps getting their vaccines the way they are, New South Wales will look pretty good by October, November,” said state Health Minister Brad Hazzard.
Despite a third wave of infections from the Delta variant, Australia’s COVID-19 numbers are relatively low, with just under 44,000 cases and 981 deaths.
‘US left with a bad name:’ Afghanistan’s last known Jew hails Taliban’s return
As the caretaker of Kabul’s only synagogue, residing in its compound for decades, Simintov has witnessed a civil war, Soviet and US invasions of Afghanistan, the Taliban rule and the group’s return to power 20 years later
KABUL: All his bags were packed, and Zabulon Simintov was ready to go.
But since the Taliban’s stunning takeover of Kabul last week, Simintov, Afghanistan’s last known Jew, has had a change of heart and plans, saying he does not wish to leave anymore.
It’s a stark contrast from his narrative a few months ago when Simintov, in his late 50s, told Arab News he “had had enough,” explaining how he was fearful of the Taliban’s return to power as the insurgents made rapid territorial gains and US-led foreign troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan in early May.
However, after the Taliban’s bloodless siege of the Afghan capital on Sunday and the group’s pledge to form an “all-inclusive government” and not “seek revenge against enemies,” Simintov says he has chosen to stay in Afghanistan, his home for over five decades.
“A few days ago, an Afghan came from America with a plane ticket to take me (back to Israel). I said I won’t go even if the plane comes outside my home,” he told Arab News over the phone from his home in Kabul on Saturday.
“I need to protect the synagogue here. I see no threat from the Taliban side. The Taliban have come; they are welcome! There is no fear, no threat,” Simintov, a carpet and jewelry merchant, added.
The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week’s lightning offensive, but the group was infamous for its harsh and repressive policies when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by US-led forces and prompting many to formulate an exit plan.
On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference that more than 18,000 people had been flown out of Afghanistan in the past few days.
But Simintov, who has served twice in the Afghan army, said he would not leave, despite his wife and two daughters moving to Israel in 1992.
As the caretaker of Kabul’s only synagogue, residing in its compound for decades, Simintov has witnessed a civil war, Soviet and US invasions of Afghanistan, the Taliban rule and the group’s return to power 20 years later.
The Kabul synagogue, established in 1966, is the only Jewish place of worship in the country after all Jews moved to Herat in western Afghanistan, which once hosted four synagogues.
Although information on the origins of Judaism in Afghanistan is scarce, it is believed that Jews came to the region about 2,000 years ago, living in relative peace and harmony in the Muslim-majority country until the mid 20th century.
Once a thriving community in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan Jews left for Israel and Western countries in the late 1940s after the creation of Israel and after the Soviet invasion in 1979.
Others fled during the subsequent civil war under the Mujahideen and after the Taliban’s first ascension to power in 1996.
Simintov, who was born in Herat and later moved to Kabul, describes the country’s monarchical period, which ended in 1973, as the “golden era” for Jews but also for Afghans at large.
“I have no other demand from the Taliban; I want no position for myself. But like other people, want security.”
And, perhaps, his copy of the Torah back.
Simintov said Khairullah Khairkhaw, the former interior minister under the Taliban regime, “had confiscated the Torah from his custody in Kabul.”
Khairkhaw, who was released from the Guantanamo Bay prison in 2014 by former US president Barack Obama, serves as the Taliban’s political leader in Qatar, where the group has its political office.
“I will find the contact person for him and get the Torah back,” Simintov said.
The Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with senior group leaders and politicians on forming a new government.
The government council, which was formed to fill a void left by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country hours after the Taliban took over the presidential palace, includes former President Hamid Karzai, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, leader of the Hizb-e-Islami political and paramilitary group and Abdullah Abdullah, the old administration’s main peace envoy.
Simintov urged the Taliban “not to give any share to these former figures and militia leaders” who have been “behind the country’s destruction” and instead bring together “sound and professional individuals” from different ethnic groups and minorities.
“These leaders have given their test in the past, have plundered Afghanistan and looted billions ... Their presence will damage the Taliban’s credibility,” Simintov said.
Despite his hostility toward the Taliban in the past, he admits to Kabul and other areas “being safer under their rule,” blaming US leaders for “invading” Afghanistan and “creating destruction and carnage.”
“The US is leaving a bad name in history by invading here. The Taliban is back, why did it spend so much money, kill so many people and now leave this way? US citizens should not vote for (President Joe) Biden and (former President Donald Trump); both of them are totally mad,” he said.
Filipino man eyes return to Kabul to bring home stranded compatriots
Presa, who was working as a private contractor in Afghanistan, was flown to Qatar on Tuesday
Updated 21 August 2021
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Before he boarded a US military plane for Qatar with other evacuees on Tuesday, Elmer Presa gave all to ensure his coworkers and compatriots had a safe passage from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s lightning offensive two days earlier.
Presa, a Filipino national working as a private contractor in Afghanistan for almost a decade, was among hundreds of foreigners who began to flee the country after the Taliban took control of the capital, Kabul, last week.
On Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said an estimated 49 Filipinos remained in Afghanistan, with 42 requesting to be repatriated while 158 overseas Filipino workers, out of nearly 200, had already been evacuated.
In an interview with Arab News on Thursday evening, Presa said he was willing to return to Kabul to help bring the rest of his compatriots home.
“We still have friends and kababayans (compatriots) in Afghanistan waiting to be rescued,” Presa said.
“I’m volunteering myself if our government would like to use me for a mission. I’m very much willing to offer my services to do the repatriation for our fellow Filipinos.”
Foreign affairs assistant secretary, Eduardo Meñez, told Arab News on Friday that Filipinos who have left Afghanistan and are now in Qatar or the UK will be “contacted and assisted in their return,” adding that they would have to look into Presa’s proposal.
Presa’s efforts to evacuate people at security services company Hart Integrated Solutions began on Monday morning when it was already clear the Taliban had taken Kabul.
While most of his colleagues were scrambling to leave, Presa said some were on duty at various foreign embassies and a hotel.
“I asked permission from our transport manager that I need a vehicle because no one is getting my guys,” Presa said. “I told my boss, I’ll take the risk for this, even bet my life. It’s alright. No problem for me; I just need to get my guys back here.”
The colleagues he needed to evacuate — three Filipinos and one Sri Lankan — were trapped at the US and Swedish embassies and the Baron Hotel.
Presa said he had asked permission from Taliban fighters who had taken hold of the diplomatic area.
“I just made a gesture to the Taliban that I need to go there to pick up my guy. One of our dog handlers, Christian, from Zamboanga, assisted me, and we were able to retrieve Jeffrey.”
As he moved his colleague to their base near the airport, another called Presa.
“He said there’s no one to retrieve him,” Presa said. “Again, I asked permission from my boss that I need to get one of our guys at the US Embassy.
“By that time, it was already a bit dark, and I was astonished because there were lots of Taliban securing the area and outside the US Embassy.”
This time, he said, they were stopped, and the Taliban asked a lot of questions.
“So I talked to the one in charge, and I told him, in their language, ‘commandant, we still have one Filipino guy there, I just need to get him; after that, we’ll go straight to our office.’ He said, ‘Ok, yeah, go ahead.’”
Two other colleagues were assisted the next day and evacuated from the Baron Hotel.
All of them boarded military flights on Tuesday that brought Presa, along with several colleagues, to the US military air base in Qatar. Others were flown to the UK.
“Outside, there’s really pandemonium,” he said. “I feel sad seeing people from Afghanistan rushing to get a flight, to escape from their own country.”
Grace Gallora, who works as Hart’s deputy regional human resource manager, told Arab News: “Elmer informed me that we have colleagues stranded at the embassies. By that time, nobody wanted to go back. So it was only him who took the courage to get our coworkers back.
“They are all in the UK now because they were on a Royal Air Force flight that evacuated people from Afghanistan. Elmer and I are the only ones here in Doha. We were separated from the team because we were the last to leave Kabul. I had to account for all our employees because I was the only human resource personnel left to do the task,” Gallora said.
Presa, on the other hand, was also among the last to leave because he wanted to make sure that “everyone in the team was safe.”
As of Saturday, Gallora said they were still waiting to be flown to Kuwait. From there, they will take a commercial flight back to the Philippines.
Thousands rally in London decrying Taliban takeover
Protesters at the London event marched behind a banner reading “Talib has not changed”
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP
LONDON: Thousands rallied in central London on Saturday to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and show solidarity with Afghans opposed to the new regime in Kabul.
Several thousand people descended on the center of the British capital from lunchtime, massing in Hyde Park and marching down Whitehall past Downing Street, the residence and office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The UK leader has faced stinging criticism this week over his government’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, as Britain, the United States and other Western allies struggle to evacuate their citizens and others from Kabul.
Protesters at the London event marched behind a banner reading “Talib has not changed,” while others held signs bearing slogans like “stop killing Afghans” and “stop the oppression of Afghan women.”
Many attendees also waved the black, red and green national flag of Afghanistan and chanted slogans opposing the Taliban takeover.
The Taliban has insisted it will treat women fairly and not seek retribution against Afghans who cooperated with Western forces during their two-decade involvement in the country, as thousands try to flee from Kabul amid chaotic scenes.
Many Afghans and others, including those demonstrating in London, are highly skeptical about their reassurances amid reports that militants have already begun violent reprisals against people on so-called blacklists.
KABUL: The Taliban mocked Western attempts to organize evacuation flights out of Afghanistan on Saturday amid the worst scenes of chaos at Kabul airport since the militants took control a week ago.
The Taliban said the chaos was not their responsibility. “The West could have had a better plan to evacuate,” a spokesman said.
Security risks could not be ruled out but the group was “aiming to improve the situation and provide a smooth exit” for people trying to leave, the spokesman said.
Earlier, the US and Germany advised their citizens in Afghanistan not to travel to the airport as thousands of civilians crushed up against wire fences and concrete blast walls outside the terminal building in a desperate attempt to reach rescue aircraft.
The advisory came after Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government after the Taliban’s lightning advance across the country.
Images circulated on social media this week of Afghans rushing toward a US C-17 transport plane and clinging to its side. A separate video showed what appeared to be two people falling from a military plane as it flew out of Kabul.
Since then, crowds have grown at the airport where armed Taliban have urged those without travel documents to go home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the single runway airfield since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.
“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the US Embassy advisory said.
Switzerland postponed a charter flight from Kabul because of the chaos.
“The security situation around Kabul airport has worsened significantly in the last hours. A large number of people in front of the airport and sometimes violent confrontations are hindering access,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said after canceling a charter flight from Kabul.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was “mathematically impossible” for the US and its allies to evacuate the tens of thousands of Afghan personnel and families by Aug. 31, when US forces are due to quit Afghanistan and hand control of the airport to the Taliban.
Borrell said his officials had complained to the Americans that their security at the airport was excessively strict, and was hampering attempts by Afghans who worked for the Europeans to enter.
British forces at the airport also complained that while their officers were empowered to make decisions on the ground, the Americans passed every issue up the chain of command and waited for a decision, which was causing paralysis.
The Pentagon said 3,800 people had been evacuated from Kabul on US military and chartered flights in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,000 since the Taliban takeover. It is not known how many people with Western passports remain in Afghanistan.
Saudi Arabia has called a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss events in Afghanistan.
‘New model of government’
The Taliban completed their sudden advance across the country as US-led forces pulled out, coinciding with what German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday was the “breathtaking collapse” of the Afghan army.
The Taliban official said the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues.
“Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management,” he told Reuters.
The new government structure would not be a democracy by Western definitions, but “it will protect everyone’s rights,” the official added.
The Taliban, who follow an ultra-hard-line version of Sunni Islam, have presented a more moderate face since returning to power, saying they want peace and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
When in power from 1996-2001, also guided by Islamic law, they stopped women from working or going out without wearing an all-enveloping burqa and stopped children from going to school.
Baradar will meet militant commanders, former government leaders and policy makers, as well as religious scholars among others, the official said.
US clueless
The White House said on Friday that the US government did not know exactly how many Americans were currently in Afghanistan, though officials have indicated that it is in the thousands.
Army Major General William Taylor, with the US military’s Joint Staff, told reporters that military transport planes carrying nearly 6,000 passengers left on Friday. Taylor said the United States had airlifted a total of about 13,000 evacuees during the operation.
Individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, and round-ups of those who had formerly held government positions, criticized the Taliban or worked with Americans.
“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” said the Taliban official on condition of anonymity.
“If (members of the Taliban) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated,” he said. “We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case.”
Former officials told harrowing tales of hiding from the Taliban in recent days as gunmen went from door to door. One family of 16 described running to the bathroom, lights off and children’s mouths covered, in fear for their lives.
Baradar, the chief of the Taliban’s political office, was part of the group’s negotiating team in the Qatar capital of Doha.
Reported to have been one of the most trusted commanders of the former Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar, Baradar was captured in 2010 by security forces in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi and released in 2018.
The delay in forming a new Afghan government or even announcing who will lead a new Taliban administration underlines how unprepared the movement was for the sudden collapse of the Western-trained forces it had been fighting for years.
The Taliban, whose overall leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has so far been silent publicly, must also unite disparate groups within the movement whose interests may not always coincide now that victory has been achieved.
As Western nations have struggled to speed up evacuations, President Joe Biden confronted criticism about the planning for the withdrawal of US troops.
“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies,” Biden told reporters on Friday. “As a matter of fact, the exact opposite ... we’re acting with dispatch, we’re acting, committing to what we said we would do.”