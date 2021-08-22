Afghan woman gives birth on US military flight

BERLIN: The US military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.
The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday. It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”
On arrival at Ramstein, US medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay. “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.
Just like the movies: Filipino expat worker describes flight from tumult in Afghanistan
Filipino expat did not see his stay in Afghanistan would abruptly end in the most surreal way – aboard a military aircraft taking off from Kabul
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA
DUBAI: Horrible. It was straight from the movie, what happened to me.
Those words were the quick description of how overseas Filipino worker Joseph Glenn Gumpal managed to flee the chaos in Afghanistan, days after the Taliban overran Kabul in an offensive blitz that surprised the world.
“I never imagined how I was able to travel out [of Kabul], that I managed to do that,” Gumpal, president of Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan – the Filipino expatriate community in Afghanistan – told Arab News.
A veteran of Afghanistan, having logged about 11 years of work there, the Filipino expatriate worker did not foresee his employment for a British security company would abruptly end in the most surreal way – being evacuated aboard a military aircraft taking off from Kabul.
“What happened was the Philippine embassy [in Pakistan] sent a message to me saying that the repatriation flight for Filipinos has already arrived at the [Kabul] airport and we have to be there within 45 minutes and will fly without us if we did not arrive on time,” Gumpal said.
The Philippine government mobilized a mandatory evacuation and repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan after declaring an Alert Level 4 in the country due to the worsening security situation here.
Evacuation flights have been planned but had to be moved forward as the Afghan government quickly fell and the Taliban swept into power. The Philippine embassy in Islamabad, which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan, has already evacuated 158 Filipino nationals while an estimated 49 Filipinos are still stranded there.
“So I gathered by carry on and hurried to go to the airport, but was stopped by the British troops [guarding the hotel] and was not allowed to go out even though I begged that I have to catch my flight,” Gumpal recounted to Arab News.
“I was warned I could be shot [by the Taliban] if I insisted going on my own because there were lots of them along the way to the airport.”
The British troops might have taken notice of Gumpal missing his flight, so they offered the Filipino worker to join their evacuation procedures instead.
“They told me to join their transfer to the [Kabul] airport complex where a British military base was also located, as they were processing Afghan evacuees,” he said, and that the tension was palpable when they arrived at the airport since Taliban fighters and western troops securing the facility’s perimeter were at a shooting distance.
“The Taliban were at the outside perimeter. The second row of the guard line were British forces and then finally the Turkish contingent,” Gumpal said.
Gumpal added that while on their way to the British military base he saw Filipino compatriots who were not being allowed to enter the airport, but could do nothing to help them.
“When we arrived at the base, I just followed the flow of the crowd of mostly Afghan nationals. Our passports were taken [by British personnel] so that our personal information could be encoded. I had no idea where we the flight was headed, so I asked one of the evacuees beside me,” he said.
It would be an evacuation flight to the UK, via Dubai, aboard a military cargo aircraft with more than 100 passengers – Afghan nationals previously employed as interpreters by British forces who were flying with their families.
“We were slumped on floor of the aircraft during the flight and just holding on to ropes. There were a few in the aircraft, but were allotted only for women,” Gumpal said.
“I thought then that when the flight landed in Dubai I could get off and buy a ticket to Manila. But then the aircraft did not land on the main Dubai airport but at Al-Maktoum [International Airport] instead, which I think was slotted for Britain’s evacuation flights,” he added.
But Gumpal was not allowed to leave the airport, and instead was transferred with other passengers to a waiting chartered Wamo Air passenger plane destined for Manchester in the UK.
Despite his ordeal, Gumpal is thankful that Philippine government representatives have been looking after his welfare, with embassy staff in the UK coordinating with him since he arrived on August 20.
“I am pleading with the embassy staff to facilitate my return to the Philippines,” he said, by making representations to shorten his 10-day quarantine so he could catch the commercial flight to Manila on August 24.
“Right now, I just want to be with my family.”
Although now safe from the chaos in Afghanistan, Gumpal however remains concerned with the remaining Filipinos stranded there especially those that were far from the Philippine government’s staging point for evacuation flights.
“I have raised a concern with the embassy in Pakistan regarding four Filipinos in Mazar-I-Sharif and two more in Jalalabad which are far from Kabul. I am hoping that all Filipinos in Afghanistan would be safely evacuated, we do not know what is the next actions of the Taliban,” he said.
Schools, colleges across Afghanistan can open: Taliban official
Crowds have grown at the airport in the capital Kabul each day over the past week
Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters
KABUL: Schools and colleges across Afghanistan can open, a Taliban official said on Sunday.
He added that the group commanders are set to meet former governors and bureaucrats in more than 20 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces over the next few days to ensure their safety and seek cooperation. “We are not forcing any former government official to join or prove their allegiance to us, they have a right to leave the country if they would like,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters. The Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan has sparked fear of reprisals and a return to the harsh version of Islamic law the group exercised when it was in power two decades ago. Crowds have grown at the airport in the capital Kabul each day over the past week, hindering operations as the United States and other nations attempt to evacuate thousands of their diplomats and civilians as well as numerous Afghans. “We are seeking complete clarity on foreign forces’ exit plan,” the Taliban official added. “Managing chaos outside Kabul airport is a complex task.”
US, Spain agree use of military bases in Spain for Afghan refugees
A plane carrying 110 Afghan refugees and their families arrived at a military base outside Madrid
Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters
MADRID: US President Joe Biden and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed two military bases in southern Spain can be used to receive Afghans who have worked for the US government, the Spanish government said on Sunday.
In a 25-minute telephone conversation on Saturday night, Biden and Sanchez agreed Moron de la Frontera near Seville and Rota near Cadiz can be used for refugees from Afghanistan until their travel to other countries is arranged.
“Pedro Sanchez and Joe Biden agreed the use of the bases of Moron and Rota to host Afghans who worked with the US while in transit to other countries,” the Spanish government said in a statement on Sunday.
Sanchez tweeted on Saturday: “I have just had a meaningful conversation with President Joe Biden in which we have addressed several topics of common interest, particularly the situation inn Afghanistan and the collaboration between our governments in the evacuation of citizens from that country.”
A plane carrying 110 Afghan refugees and their families arrived at a Spain-based European Union hub at a military base outside Madrid on Saturday night, including 36 people who had worked for the US administration in Afghanistan.
The base is being use to host Afghan refugees who worked with the European Union and their families who will then move to other EU countries.
British military: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport
There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds
Updated 22 August 2021
AP
KABUL, Afghanistan: The chaos around Kabul’s international airport saw another seven Afghan civilians killed in crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban’s takeover of the country.
The deaths come as a new, perceived threat from the Daesh group affiliate in Afghanistan has seen US military planes do rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters. Other aircraft have shot off flares on takeoff, an effort to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles targeting the planes.
The changes come as the US Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative. Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant. They said there have been no confirmed attacks as yet by the militants, who have battled the Taliban in the past.
On Sunday, the British military acknowledged the seven deaths of civilians in the crowds in Kabul. There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.
“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods, dozens missing
The rainfall washed away homes and rural road
Updated 22 August 2021
AP
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least ten people dead and dozens missing Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said. Business owner Kansas Klein watched in horror from a bridge Saturday morning as cars and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly, a town of about 4,500 people that Klein, 48, has called home for more than half his life. Two girls who were holding on to a puppy and clinging to a wooden board swept past, far too fast for Klein and other onlookers to go down and grab hold of them. After being told by authorities to go back, Klein returned a couple hours later, shocked that the floodwaters had almost entirely receded and aghast at the destruction that was left behind. “It was amazing how quick it came and how quick it left,” Klein said. Klein said his restaurant, a decade-old New York-style pizzeria, was still standing, but the morning deluge of between 10 and 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) of rain in Humphreys County had caused floodwaters to reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) inside the eatery, rendering it a total loss. After leaving his restaurant, Klein walked to the nearby public housing homes and heard yelling. A man had just recovered a baby’s body from one of the homes. Other bodies would soon follow. “I’m looking at my restaurant, thinking how horrible it was that I lost my restaurant and then I walk around the corner and see someone’s baby dead — my restaurant doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Klein told the Associated Press in a phone interview Saturday night, still in shock as he watched a local news channel air footage he had recorded on his phone hours ago. The low-income homes — dozens of block buildings known as Brookside — appeared to have borne the brunt of the flash flood, Klein said. “It was devastating: buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” Klein said. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets more than 30 people have been reported missing. It was not immediately clear how many had lived at Brookside, located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville. Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, Davis told WSMV-TV. Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them. “Hell. That’s what we had to go through,” Cindy Dunn told The Tennessean. She said her husband woke her up Saturday, telling her that floodwaters had pushed her car to their backyard. Eventually the water in their house rose to at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) high, forcing them to the attic. Dunn said the rooftop wasn’t an option. “My husband is dealing with cancer. He’s going through chemotherapy. And I am an amputee. So there was no going anywhere besides the attic,” Dunn said. Dunn said their home and neighboring houses “are gone.” Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled with about 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain in less than a day, prompting water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions. That rainfall total smashed the state’s 24-hour record of 13.6 inches (34.5 centimeters) from 1982, according to the National Weather Service Nashville, though Saturday’s numbers would have to be confirmed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, “Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN. We are actively working with emergency response officials & first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.” The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol, and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding. In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties. Klein isn’t sure for what the future holds for his family or his town. He also isn’t sure what happened to the two girls and the puppy he witnessed who had been clinging on to the board. He heard that a girl and a puppy had been rescued downstream, and that the other girl was also saved, but he wasn’t sure it was them. “This is the third 100-hundred year flood that we’ve had in about 10 years,” referencing 2010 and 2019 floods. “But this is 100 times worse than either one of them was. ... The last report I saw was there were 31 missing. This is a small town so the odds are I know most of those people.”