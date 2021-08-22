You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit

Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit

Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit
The Kingdom Holding company is a diversified investment company, whose some of the main interests are tourism and hospitality. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5r24

Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit

Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit
  • Hotel income and other operating income grew and hotel operating costs decreased in the Q2 as general, administrative and marketing expenses declined
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom Holding Company in the Q2 of 2021 switched to profitability, compared with losses of more than a billion riyals on an annual basis.

The Kingdom Holding company is a diversified investment company, whose one of the main interests is tourism and hospitality.

Hotel income and other operating income grew and hotel operating costs decreased in the Q2 as general, administrative and marketing expenses declined.

The revenue of SR421 million, with increased by 96.5 percent in Q2 2021.

The profit is  SR556 million for the losses of SR1.004 billion.

The profitability of the share for the H1 of 2021 was 13, compared with 32 losses in the H1 of 2020.

Topics: Investment Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi healthtech startup Clinicy eyes local expansion after latest investment round
Business & Economy
Saudi healthtech startup Clinicy eyes local expansion after latest investment round
Saudi poultry giant Tanmiah to boost local operations in line with national food security goals
Business & Economy
Saudi poultry giant Tanmiah to boost local operations in line with national food security goals

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps
Updated 22 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps
  • While the price of Bitcoin has surged 53% over the past month, hash power that secures the network has increased by 110%
Updated 22 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: While the cryptocurrency continues to decline, Bitcoin hash rate has jumped to a higher level than last month.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.19 percent to $48,534.81 at 5:51 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,196.33, down by 1.55 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The 30-day stats show that the Bitcoin hash rate has jumped much higher since the Bitcoin price surged over the past month. While the price of Bitcoin has surged 53 percent over the past month, the hash power that secures the network has increased by 110 percent.

Meanwhile, the mandatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager with $9 trillion in assets, has acquired significant stakes in two miners, 6.71 percent in Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61 percent in Riot Blockchain.

The statement comes after Fidelity Group recently revealed that it has acquired similarly large stakes in bitcoin miners. The PA-based Vanguard Group of Valley Forge is also currently the largest shareholder in Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain with BlackRock in the lead after the latest deposit was revealed, Forbes reported.

European derivatives exchange Eurex, owned by Deutsche Boerse, has said it will launch bitcoin to establish Europe’s first regulated bitcoin-linked derivatives market, Eurex reports.

The contracts will be launched on Sept. 13 and will be based on the BTCetc Bitcoin Exchange listed on the Frankfurt Crypto Exchange with the symbol BTCE. According to the company, BTCE has been one of the most-traded contracts on Xetra since its launch in June 2020, CoinDesk reported

The derivative will also allow access to the bitcoin price in a centralized and regulated liquidation trading environment. “There is significant demand from institutional investors to gain bitcoin exposure in a secure and regulated environment,” said Randolf Roth, a member of Eurex’s executive board.

The regulatory filing said the $164 million Neuberger Berman Commodity Fund may invest up to 5 percent of bitcoin assets in bitcoin futures and ETFs.

The fund received initial approval. While some ETFs are now whitelisted for the fund, they are still unable to invest directly in digital assets, likely due to regulatory concerns. It is also seriously looking forward to crypto investments if it is not already involved in its green-lighted products, CoinDesk reported

AdvisorShares, an investment management firm that offers a range of themed ETFs, has also submitted an application to the SEC for a Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The AdvisorShares Managed Bitcoin ETF will invest “all or most of its assets in exchange-traded bitcoin futures” and collateral, according to the filing.

About 85,000 merchants in Switzerland can now offer customers the option to pay with cryptocurrency after a collaboration between Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline as the two companies officially launched the new service after a pilot program. ‫ 

“This move proves once again that Switzerland is a pioneer in collaborative innovation and a leader in the crypto and blockchain industry,” Bitcoin News quoted Mark Schlub, CEO of Worldline Switzerland, as saying.

Topics: Crytpo currency #digitalcurrency #digitaleconomy

Related

Crypto exchange Binance imposes stricter controls in bid to improve AML
Business & Economy
Crypto exchange Binance imposes stricter controls in bid to improve AML
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency market cap crosses $2 trillion for first time since mid-May

Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees

Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees

Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees
  • The initiative aims to support and reduce the startup cost of business
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Startup costs for commerce fees register decreased by 96 percent for companies and from 33 percent to 75 percent for enterprises for the first five years.
Saudi Arabia will exempt small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from commerce fees register for three years as the country plans to boost the number of startups in the economy.
According to the ministry of commerce, exemption will be granted to those wishing to issue a new trade register from the financial equivalent for 3-years and reduction for subsequent years, according to the Ministry of Commerce
Fees will start in the fourth and fifth year, but at a reduced rate of SR500 ($133) for entrepreneurs and SR200 for entrepreneurs with a capital of less than SR375,000 and whose employees do not exceed 5.
This initiative came to support and reduce the startup cost of business for both entrepreneurs and SMEs, and this exemption will save SMEs substantial amounts of money.

Topics: #SMEs business

Related

Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs
Business & Economy
Monshaat centers offer lifeline for Saudi SMEs
Saudi Arabia aims to help SMEs expand their export potential
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to help SMEs expand their export potential

Prices at pump soar in Lebanon after new subsidy cut

Prices at pump soar in Lebanon after new subsidy cut
Updated 57 min 44 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSAIRI

Prices at pump soar in Lebanon after new subsidy cut

Prices at pump soar in Lebanon after new subsidy cut
  • The latest cut is expected to cause price hikes for other key commodities
  • Motorists have become caught up in long lines outside the petrol stations that have remained open
Updated 57 min 44 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSAIRI

BEIRUT: Lebanese fuel prices soared by up to 70 percent on Sunday after yet another subsidy cut, official figures showed, heaping more pressure on people struggling to make ends meet in the cash-strapped country.
The cost of hydrocarbon fuels in Lebanon has now roughly tripled in the two months since the central bank started decreasing its support for imports. The latest cut, which is expected to cause price hikes for other key commodities, comes as the Mediterranean country is mired in one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s.
Dire shortages have seen Lebanon’s people struggle to find enough fuel to drive to work or power back-up generators during near round-the-clock electricity cuts. Motorists have become caught up in long lines outside the petrol stations that have remained open.
The refusal of many petrol stations to sell what they do have saw the army deploy this month to seize hoarded fuel and distribute it to the needy. Frustrations have boiled over in recent weeks, with scuffles repeatedly breaking out over scarce fuel, leaving at least three people dead. Last weekend the explosion of a fuel tank in the north of the country killed at least 30 people.
The cost of 98- and 95-octane petrol rose Sunday by 67 and 66 percent, respectively, from Aug. 11, according prices posted by the National News Agency.
The cost of mazout, a widely used petrol derivative, soared by 73 percent over the same period. The price of a cooking gas canister shot up by more than 50 percent. All three types of fuel cost roughly three times what they did on June 23.

Fadi Abu Shakra, a representative of the Fuel Distributors Union, told Arab News that the decision of the General Directorate of Petroleum (setting new prices) would help relieve the market on the pressure due to soaring demand. “However, the fuel tankers anchored at sea have yet to unload the fuel. It may take two days for the fuel to be available at gas stations, relieving the pressure. As for now, most gas stations do not have any fuel left.”

On Saturday, Lebanese leaders agreed to a short-term compromise to maintain fuel subsidies. The presidency announced approval of a "request for the Bank of Lebanon to open a temporary account to cover urgent and exceptional subsidies for fuel." 

Up to $225 million would be set aside to subsidize imports of gas, fuel oil and cooking gas until the end of September. Political observers believe that the agreement was reached to satisfy both camps — President Michel Aoun leads the first and the second one is led by various parties. The former insists on maintaining fuel subsidies while the latter supports lifting the subsidies and direct the funds to fight poverty.

Abu Shakra feared that “the demand for fuel would decline after the hike in prices,” noting that “the new prices did not increase the profit margin of gas station.”

Most people in Lebanon earn wages in the local currency, the pound, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the US dollar on the black market since 2019.
The central bank on Saturday agreed to support fuel imports at an exchange rate of 8,000 pounds to the dollar, up from a rate of 3,900 to the greenback set during a first de facto subsidy decrease in June.
Before that the Bank of Lebanon had provided importers with the foreign currency at the official rate of around 1,500 to the dollar.
 

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon crisis fuel prices

Related

Subsidies to ease pressure on Lebanese government
Business & Economy
Subsidies to ease pressure on Lebanese government
Update Lebanon to raise fuel prices in bid to ease crippling shortages
Business & Economy
Lebanon to raise fuel prices in bid to ease crippling shortages

Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals

Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals
Updated 22 August 2021
AFP

Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals

Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals
  • Afghanistan is also home to rare earths that are used in the clean energy sector
Updated 22 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: The Taliban now hold the keys to an untouched trillion-dollar trove of minerals including some that could power the world’s transition to renewable energies, but Afghanistan has long struggled to tap its vast deposits. 

The Taliban are already in a financial bind since they returned to power 20 years after their ouster, as major aid donors halted their support for Afghanistan. Endless wars and poor infrastructure have prevented the country from getting its hands on the metals that could brighten its economic fortunes. The resources include bauxite, copper, iron ore, lithium and rare earths, according to a January report by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Copper, which is needed to make power cables, became a hot commodity this year as prices soared to more than $10,000 per ton. Lithium is a crucial element to make electric car batteries, solar panels and wind farms. World demand for lithium is expected to grow by over 40 times by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency. And Afghanistan “sits on a huge reserve of lithium that has not been tapped to this day,” said Guillaume Pitron, author of the book “The Rare Metals War.”

Afghanistan is also home to rare earths that are used in the clean energy sector: Neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. The country’s untapped mineral riches have been estimated at $1 trillion by the USGS, though Afghan officials have put it three times as high.

Afghanistan has done better digging for precious stones such as emeralds and rubies as well as semi-precious tourmaline and lapis lazuli, but the business is plagued with illegal smuggling to Pakistan. The country also mines for talc, marble, coal and iron. While the Taliban’s takeover may deter foreign investors, one country that appears willing to do business with them is China.

The world’s second-biggest economy has said it was ready to have “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban entered Kabul. The state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corp. won rights in 2007 to lease the giant Mes Aynak copper ore deposit for 30 years and extract 11.5 million tons of the commodity.

The project to tap the world’s second-largest unexploited copper deposit has yet to start operations “due to safety issues,” according to Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times. 

But Global Times cited a source at the group as saying that it would “consider reopening it after the situation is stabilized, and international recognition — including the Chinese government’s recognition of the Taliban regime — takes place."

While Chinese leaders are “not enthusiastic” about the Taliban takeover, “they will not allow principle to stand in the way of pragmatism,” Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank, said in a blog. “Beijing's lack of development at its major investment in the Mes Aynak copper mine demonstrates its willingness to exercise patience in pursuit of return on investment,” he wrote.

Topics: Afghanistan minerals #cleanenergy

Related

Update Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens
World
Taliban mock Western evacuation efforts as Kabul airport chaos worsens
Special What the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan means for volatile Iraq photos
Middle-East
What the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan means for volatile Iraq

Saudi Arabia invites foreign, local firms to invest in 74 military projects

Saudi Arabia invites foreign, local firms to invest in 74 military projects
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia invites foreign, local firms to invest in 74 military projects

Saudi Arabia invites foreign, local firms to invest in 74 military projects
  • GAMI launched digital marketplace platform offering investors easy access to local suppliers
Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) is inviting local and international companies to benefit from a number of military projects as well as launching a digital platform for investors to access local military industry.

GAMI has identified 74 investment opportunities, across six domains of the military industries sector, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The authority has launched a digital platform called the Military Industry Marketplace (MIM) that links local industry projects with investors that are authorized and licensed by the authority.

The authority has announced targeted opportunities in supply chains in the military industries sector aiming to enhance the Kingdom’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of military spending by 2030.

“We have covered a lot of ground in a very short time in terms of localization. With the supply chains in the military industries sector and targeted opportunities our localization efforts will gather even more momentum and strengthen the military industries ecosystem to prove once again the Kingdom’s role in the defense market,” GAMI’s Gov. Ahmad Al-Ohali said.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.

The number of licensed companies in Saudi Arabia’s military sector rose sharply in the first half of the year, according to GAMI data.

It reported a 41 percent increase in licensed companies to reach a total of 99 — 85 percent of them local companies. More than half (55 percent) were granted to operating companies while military services providers accounted for 24 percent and product suppliers accounting for the rest. 

Topics: GAMI #industry #defense localization

Related

Update Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
Business & Economy
Saudi military industry booms fueled by local companies: GAMI
GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector
Business & Economy
GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector

Latest updates

Kuwait approves the passage of 5,000 Afghans who will be evacuated to the US - Kuwait foreign ministry
Kuwait approves the passage of 5,000 Afghans who will be evacuated to the US - Kuwait foreign ministry
US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria
US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria
Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang
Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to hang
Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours
Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix launches new slogan
The “Overtake the Future” slogan will use Arabic calligraphy in a nod to Saudi Arabia’s heritage, but also hopes to encompass the modern and exciting nature of the Jeddah Corniche track. (Screenshot)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.