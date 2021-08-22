You are here

Saudi Arabia invites foreign, local firms to invest in 74 military projects

Saudi Arabia invites foreign, local firms to invest in 74 military projects
  GAMI launched digital marketplace platform offering investors easy access to local suppliers
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) is inviting local and international companies to benefit from a number of military projects as well as launching a digital platform for investors to access local military industry.

GAMI has identified 74 investment opportunities, across six domains of the military industries sector, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The authority has launched a digital platform called the Military Industry Marketplace (MIM) that links local industry projects with investors that are authorized and licensed by the authority.

The authority has announced targeted opportunities in supply chains in the military industries sector aiming to enhance the Kingdom’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of military spending by 2030.

“We have covered a lot of ground in a very short time in terms of localization. With the supply chains in the military industries sector and targeted opportunities our localization efforts will gather even more momentum and strengthen the military industries ecosystem to prove once again the Kingdom’s role in the defense market,” GAMI’s Gov. Ahmad Al-Ohali said.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in its defense industries to reduce reliance on imported military hardware as well as add higher value jobs in the Kingdom.

The number of licensed companies in Saudi Arabia’s military sector rose sharply in the first half of the year, according to GAMI data.

It reported a 41 percent increase in licensed companies to reach a total of 99 — 85 percent of them local companies. More than half (55 percent) were granted to operating companies while military services providers accounted for 24 percent and product suppliers accounting for the rest. 

GAMI #industry #defense localization

  Afghanistan is also home to rare earths that are used in the clean energy sector
PARIS: The Taliban now hold the keys to an untouched trillion-dollar trove of minerals including some that could power the world’s transition to renewable energies, but Afghanistan has long struggled to tap its vast deposits. 

The Taliban are already in a financial bind since they returned to power 20 years after their ouster, as major aid donors halted their support for Afghanistan. Endless wars and poor infrastructure have prevented the country from getting its hands on the metals that could brighten its economic fortunes. The resources include bauxite, copper, iron ore, lithium and rare earths, according to a January report by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Copper, which is needed to make power cables, became a hot commodity this year as prices soared to more than $10,000 per ton. Lithium is a crucial element to make electric car batteries, solar panels and wind farms. World demand for lithium is expected to grow by over 40 times by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency. And Afghanistan “sits on a huge reserve of lithium that has not been tapped to this day,” said Guillaume Pitron, author of the book “The Rare Metals War.”

Afghanistan is also home to rare earths that are used in the clean energy sector: Neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. The country’s untapped mineral riches have been estimated at $1 trillion by the USGS, though Afghan officials have put it three times as high.

Afghanistan has done better digging for precious stones such as emeralds and rubies as well as semi-precious tourmaline and lapis lazuli, but the business is plagued with illegal smuggling to Pakistan. The country also mines for talc, marble, coal and iron. While the Taliban’s takeover may deter foreign investors, one country that appears willing to do business with them is China.

The world’s second-biggest economy has said it was ready to have “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban entered Kabul. The state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corp. won rights in 2007 to lease the giant Mes Aynak copper ore deposit for 30 years and extract 11.5 million tons of the commodity.

The project to tap the world’s second-largest unexploited copper deposit has yet to start operations “due to safety issues,” according to Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times. 

But Global Times cited a source at the group as saying that it would “consider reopening it after the situation is stabilized, and international recognition — including the Chinese government’s recognition of the Taliban regime — takes place."

While Chinese leaders are “not enthusiastic” about the Taliban takeover, “they will not allow principle to stand in the way of pragmatism,” Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank, said in a blog. “Beijing's lack of development at its major investment in the Mes Aynak copper mine demonstrates its willingness to exercise patience in pursuit of return on investment,” he wrote.

#cleanenergy

Uber enables Saudi, UAE customers to book rides in advance

Uber enables Saudi, UAE customers to book rides in advance
  Service is aimed at riders and professionals who will pay a premium for even more reliability
Uber has introduced a new app feature in Saudi Arabia and UAE, which offers riders the opportunity to book a ride on the Uber app up to 30 days in advance, along with the option for extended pickup windows.

The service is aimed at riders and professionals who will pay a premium for even more reliability and availability. It comes with exclusive features such as an extended 15 minute waiting period and a more seamless booking flow — providing a natural complement to on-demand travel, the company said in a statement.

“It takes the planning experience to the next level, and creates more assurance that you can schedule your ride well ahead of time. It also offers drivers new earnings opportunities as we invest in building back and reviving local economies,”  Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia said.
Rifad Mahasneh, general manager for Uber, UAE, and Levant said: “More riders have turned to scheduled rides to plan their days more efficiently, and that’s why we think it’s the right time to introduce Reserve.”

#transport #tech

UAE, Philippines to collaborate on space exploration

UAE, Philippines to collaborate on space exploration
  The pair talked about the latest developments in space science
DUBAI: Space agencies of the UAE and the Philippines met on Sunday to discuss possible collaborations between them, as the two countries marked 47 years of bilateral relations.

Ibrahim Al-Qasim, the space science advisor of the UAE Space Agency hosted the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana.

The pair talked about the latest developments in space science, and how advanced technologies could create highly-skilled talent, build local industries, and promote a knowledge and innovation-based economy.

“As our two countries accelerate the growth and increase investments into this exciting yet nascent industry, there will be many opportunities to collaborate and share knowledge and ideas as we work together to create new avenues for space-based innovation,” the Emirati official said.

He said the UAE is looking forward to exploring joint space explorations with the Southeast Asian country.

The UAE’s space sector is relatively new, but has already made strides in the industry in recent years. Today, it has 12 satellites in orbit, while a further six are under development.

UAE Philippines space space exploration space science

Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit

Saudi investment company Kingdom Holding returns to profit
  Hotel income and other operating income grew and hotel operating costs decreased in the Q2 as general, administrative and marketing expenses declined
RIYADH: The Kingdom Holding Company in the Q2 of 2021 switched to profitability, compared with losses of more than a billion riyals on an annual basis.

The Kingdom Holding company is a diversified investment company, whose one of the main interests is tourism and hospitality.

Hotel income and other operating income grew and hotel operating costs decreased in the Q2 as general, administrative and marketing expenses declined.

The revenue of SR421 million, with increased by 96.5 percent in Q2 2021.

The profit is  SR556 million for the losses of SR1.004 billion.

The profitability of the share for the H1 of 2021 was 13, compared with 32 losses in the H1 of 2020.

Investment Saudi Arabia

Saudi healthtech startup Clinicy eyes local expansion after latest investment round

Saudi healthtech startup Clinicy eyes local expansion after latest investment round
  It will use the recent investment to integrate its platform with medical institutions in the Kingdom
DUBAI: Saudi health technology startup Clinicy has closed a seven-figure pre-series A investment round led by private equity firm Mad’a Investment Company, it announced on Sunday.

The startup provides a health management system that takes care of bookings, appointments, and patient management.

It will use the recent investment to integrate its platform with medical institutions in the Kingdom. Actual figures were not disclosed by the company.

“This investment will allow us to scale the number of medical institutions and patients using Clinicy and further support our vital healthcare sector. We are proud that Mad’a Investment Company has confidence in Clinicy’s successful model,” its co-founder and managing director, Talal Waleed Al-Hussein, said.

The integration means the platform will reach more patients, he explained, as health care in the region becomes more influenced by technology.

“As we have all seen over the past year during the pandemic, healthcare is one of the most important sectors for society. We are pleased to invest in a homegrown Saudi startup that provides excellence in digitizing healthcare management and is a first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom,” Mad’a Investment Company chief, Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Othaim, said.

Clinicy aims to address three challenges in the Kingdom’s health care sector, such as missed appointments, high administrative operating costs, and the lack of patient communication.

It said “no-show” rates cost the country around SR 2.2 billion ($600 million) annually.

Ever since its founding, the startup claims it has already reduced no-show rates by up to 40 percent.

Healthcare Saudi Arabia technology startups

