China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July
The coronavirus outbreak has spurred local authorities across China to impose tough counter-epidemic measures. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July

China reports no new local coronavirus cases for first time since July
  Latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month may be tapering off soon.
The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing on July 20. Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected.
The outbreak has spurred local authorities across the country to impose tough counter-epidemic measures including mass testing for millions of people to identify and isolate carriers, as well as treat the infected.
No one has died in the current outbreak, which has largely focused on the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in the province of Jiangsu, near the financial hub of Shanghai.
Across China, new local cases fell to the single-digits last week, after peaking in early August.
But over the weekend, Shanghai placed hundreds of people under quarantine after infections were found in cargo workers at one of its two airports, sparking concerns of a fresh outbreak in the city.
Shanghai has reported no new local infections since then.
Including new infections detected among travelers arriving in mainland China, the National Health Commission reported on Monday a total of 21 new confirmed cases for Aug. 22, down from 32 a day earlier.
China reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections until they show signs of infection such as a fever. That is down from 19 a day earlier. The new asymptomatic cases were all imported.
Mainland China as of Aug. 22 has recorded 94,652 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 4,636, unchanged since late January.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
  • Panic-buying broke out at supermarkets in the city of nine million people over the weekend
  • Vietnam’s toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
HANOI: Vietnamese soldiers on Monday were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country’s business hub, which has become the epicenter of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic.
Panic-buying broke out at supermarkets in the city of nine million people over the weekend ahead of the tighter lockdown, which started on Monday and prohibits residents from leaving their homes.
Vietnam’s toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections.
Soldiers on Monday were checking permits of residents on the streets and delivering food, according to witnesses and photographs on state media.
The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs.
The city has recorded a total of 176,000 COVID-19 infections and 6,670 deaths, accounting for half of the Southeast Asian country’s overall cases and 80 percent of fatalities, according to the health ministry.
Vietnam has over the recent weeks sent 14,600 additional doctors and nurses to the city and its neighboring provinces to support its overwhelmed medical system, the ministry said.
Patients with mild or no symptoms have been told to self-isolate at home.
People in the city’s Phu Nhuan and Go Vap districts said they had received packages of rice, meat, fish and vegetables.
The government announced on Friday it would send 130,000 tons of rice from state stockpiles to Ho Chi Minh City and 23 other cities and provinces.
After managing to contain COVID-19 for much of last year, Vietnam has so far recorded 348,000 infections and at least 8,277 fatalities, with the majority recorded in the current Delta-driven outbreak since late April.
Around 1.8 million of 98 million people, or 1.8 percent of the country’s population, have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the region.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown extended as outbreak tops 100 cases

New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown extended as outbreak tops 100 cases
Updated 19 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown extended as outbreak tops 100 cases

New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown extended as outbreak tops 100 cases
  • The level 4 national lockdown was extended by three days until midnight on August 27
  • PM Jacinda Ardern: The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer
Updated 19 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended New Zealand’s strict nationwide COVID-19 lockdown saying the current outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus had not yet peaked.
The level 4 national lockdown was extended by three days until midnight on Aug. 27 while Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak, will have restrictions in place at least until Aug. 31.
“The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer,” Ardern said at a news conference.
“If the world has taught us anything it is to be cautious with this variant of COVID-19,” she added.
Ardern said contacts in the community by people infected with the Delta variant were reported all over the country. There are more than 320 locations of interest linked to the outbreak and 13,000 contacts have been recorded, far more than in previous outbreaks.
“Delta has changed the rules of the game,” Ardern said.
New Zealand earlier in the day reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of infections in the outbreak to 107.
The health ministry said in a statement that 33 new cases are in Auckland and two are in the capital Wellington.

Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations

Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations
Updated 23 August 2021

Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations

Nightmare at Kabul airport as nations step up evacuations
  "It is like a small hell. I would describe it like committing suicide," mother of two tells Arab News
Updated 23 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: It has been two days since Zarmina, her husband, and their two children tried to get through tight security at Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban’s dramatic takeover of the capital and the group’s return to power.

Zarmina’s voice choked as she recalled events from the past few days, when “bullets rained on the tarmac,” as the US struggles to control the thousands thronging to Hamid Karzai International Airport in the hope of being evacuated.

As security officials aimed at the crowds to contain the chaos, the couple decided to head home to ensure the safety of their eight-month-old son and five-year-old daughter.

“Bullets were landing left and right,” Zarmina told Arab News on Sunday from outside the airport. “They even used tear gas to scatter the crowd, but no use. The baby was screaming, some people got injured before our eyes, we thought to leave before being killed or injured. I am too exhausted to speak because of what we went through. It is not worth going this way unless they sort out the growing chaos. You might get killed here at the airport, which is the most violent place in Afghanistan now, than by other possible dangers.”

As they waited for a taxi to take them home, news broke of seven people being killed in a stampede and from firing inside the airport, taking the death toll to 22 since Aug. 15, according to estimates provided to Arab News by an aviation source.

According to official statements and media reports, at least 28,000 people have been evacuated so far.

Shabia Mantoo, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed the evacuation of Afghan nationals through separate bilateral programs but stressed an “urgent and wider international humanitarian response.”

“The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels,” she told a news briefing. “As of today, those who may be in danger have no clear way out.”

For security reasons, Zarmina refused to say which country her family was planning to move to.

However, as an employee of a Western organization, she is eligible to be evacuated. There is growing uncertainty and fear of the Taliban targeting Afghans who worked for US-led coalition nations, despite the group’s repeated assurances “not to seek revenge” and to provide “amnesty.”

On Sunday, the US and its allies sent fresh troops to Kabul airport to evacuate citizens, diplomats and thousands of Afghans who had worked for them since late 2001, when the Taliban was toppled in a US-led invasion.

Zarmina said families were suffering from the heat and lack of water and food inside the airport.

“It is like a small hell. I would describe it like committing suicide,” she said, adding that the rush to leave could be due to reports that the evacuation efforts would end on Aug. 31.

US officials have hinted they might extend the deadline, even as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Saturday that it was “mathematically impossible” to evacuate tens of thousands of their Afghan personnel and families by the end of this month.

Outside the airport, Taliban fighters failed to break up the crowds, as they and foreign troops occasionally fired into the air to disperse anyone without valid documents.

The group blames the US for the “disaster,” arguing it should have “never promised to evacuate” tens of thousands of Afghans in the first place “because they faced no threat from the new rulers.”

“The US is responsible for what is going on at the airport,” Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told Arab News. “When it cannot control the situation and the evacuation, why did it create hope for so many people? We have said these people will face no harm as we have announced an amnesty.” 

On Saturday, the US warned its citizens to avoid the airport due to a “potential risk” from militant groups linked to Daesh.

With the security situation at the airport taking a turn for the worse with each passing day, another calamity appears to be brewing in the background.

The US has frozen Afghanistan’s $7 billion in reserves “to bar the Taliban from accessing the cash,” while the International Monetary Fund has blocked access to an emergency reserve worth $460 million.

Banks, too, have been closed since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, leading to a spike in the price of essential commodities and food items.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Kabul International Airport

Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Kyiv. (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Kyiv. (AP)
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference in Kyiv. (AP)
  The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 since 2014
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to move forward stalled peace efforts for eastern Ukraine on Sunday and stressed Germany’s commitment not to let Russia use a new gas pipeline as a “weapon” as she made what is likely her last visit to Ukraine as Germany’s leader.
Merkel’s trip came two days after she went to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The chancellor is not running in Germany’s national election next month and is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, Merkel advocated working to get a leaders’ meeting between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the situation in eastern Ukraine, the first since late 2019.
“That in my opinion would bring us progress, if we can work out a good agenda — our advisers should do that,” she said. “I am glad that President Zelenskyy is prepared to do this.”
The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 since 2014. Germany and France have worked to help broker a peaceful settlement to the conflict, including an often-violated 2015 ceasefire agreement reached in Minsk, Belarus. Zelenskyy said Kyiv is seeking a permanent ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, a prisoner exchange, open crossings at the line of contact and to ensure Red Cross access to the conflict zone.
He supported the idea of a meeting, but urged Kyiv’s Western partners to exert pressure on Russia in order to achieve progress in eastern Ukraine.
“As long as there is no progress, the pressure on Russia should continue. We want to see active efforts of our Western partners,” Zelenskyy said.

Merkel noted that some of the goals named by Zelenskyy, like “the opening of further crossings on the line of contact or other humanitarian questions, have not yet been implemented, and that weighs down the process a great deal.”

“However, one has to say again and again: That at present, we have no other format in which can discuss these things, and so work should be continued here,” Merkel said.

Topics: Ukraine Kyiv

Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight

Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters

Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight

Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
  Massoud said his supporters were ready to fight if Taliban forces tried to invade Panjshir valley
"We do not want a war to break out," he said
  • “We do not want a war to break out,” he said
Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Ahmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan’s last major outpost of anti-Taliban resistance, said on Sunday he hoped to hold peaceful talks with the Islamist movement that seized power in Kabul a week ago but that his forces were ready to fight.
“We want to make the Taliban realize that the only way forward is through negotiation,” he told Reuters by telephone from his stronghold in the Panjshir valley northwest of Kabul, where he has gathered forces made up of remnants of regular army units and special forces as well as local militia fighters.
“We do not want a war to break out.”
The comments came as a statement on the Taliban’s Alemarah Twitter feed said hundreds of fighters were heading toward Panjshir “after local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully.” A short video showed a column of captured trucks with the white Taliban flag but still bearing their government markings moving along a highway.
Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, one of the main leaders of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said his supporters were ready to fight if Taliban forces tried to invade the valley.
“They want to defend, they want to fight, they want to resist against any totalitarian regime.”
However there was some uncertainty about whether the operation by Taliban forces had begun or not. A Taliban official said an offensive had been launched on Panjshir. But an aide to Massoud said there were no signs that the column had actually entered the narrow pass into the valley and there had been no reports of fighting.
In the only confirmed fighting since the fall of Kabul on Sunday, anti-Taliban forces took back three districts in the northern province of Baghlan, bordering Panjshir last week. However Massoud he said he had not organized the operation which he said had been carried out by local militia groups reacting to “brutality” in the area.
Massoud called for an inclusive, broad-based government in Kabul representing all of Afghanistan’s different ethnic groups and said a “totalitarian regime” should not be recognized by the international community.
The wreckage of Soviet armored vehicles that still dot the valley show how hard Panjshir has been to defeat in the past. But many outside observers have questioned whether Massoud’s forces will be able to resist for long without outside support.
He said his forces, which one aide said numbered more than 6,000, would need international support if it came to fighting. But he said they did not just come from Panjshir, a region of Persian-speaking Tajiks long at odds with the Pashtuns who form the core of the Taliban movement.
“There are many other people from many other provinces who are seeking refuge in the Panjshir valley who are standing with us and who do not want to accept another identity for Afghanistan,” he said.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Ahmad Massoud Taliban Afghanistan

