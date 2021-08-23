You are here

  Gunfire at Kabul airport kills Afghan security officer

Western military are now providing security at of Kabul’s international airport. (US Marine Corps via AP)
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

  • Gunfire that killed the Afghan officer early Monday broke out near the airport’s northern gate
  • There have been concerns about a potential attack on the Kabul airport by a local Daesh affiliate
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

KABUL: A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.
The shooting near the military side of the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters northward to face a nascent rebellion against the insurgents who seized the country over a week ago in a lightning offensive.
So far, the Taliban said there had been no fighting though the rebels already have seized three rural districts in the mountains of the Hindu Kush.
Though the security forces of Afghanistan’s central government largely collapsed or fled the Taliban advance, some armed Afghans remain at Kabul airport assisting Western countries and others as they struggle to evacuate those gathered there. It remains unclear whether they belong to the Afghan border forces that once guarded the airport or whether they were attached to the Western militaries as private armed guards now providing security there.
The gunfire that killed the Afghan officer early Monday broke out near the airport’s northern gate — the same scene of chaos that on Saturday saw a crush of a panicked crowd kill seven Afghan civilians.
Who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting around 6:45 a.m. local time remained unclear. However, the German military said in a tweet that one member of the Afghan security forces was killed and three others were wounded by “unknown attackers.”
The US military and NATO did not immediately acknowledge the shooting. The Taliban as well did not acknowledge the incident.
The tragic scenes around the airport have transfixed the world as thousands of Afghans poured into the facility last week. In the chaos, some plunged to their deaths while hanging onto an American C-17 taking off from the runway. At least seven people died that day, in addition to the seven killed Sunday.
The Taliban blame the chaotic evacuation on the US military, saying there’s no need for Afghans to fear them, even though their fighters shoot into the air and beat people with batons as they try to control the crowds outside the airport perimeter.
The Taliban have pledged amnesty to those who worked with the US, NATO and the toppled Afghan government, but many Afghans still fear revenge attacks. There have been reports in recent days of the Taliban hunting down their former enemies. It’s unclear if Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or if fighters are taking matters into their own hands.
There also have been concerns about a potential attack on the Kabul airport by a local Daesh affiliate, whether through suicide bombers targeting the gathered crowds there or using portable surface-to-air missiles to bring down aircraft. US military planes have been executing corkscrew landings, and other aircraft have fired flares upon takeoff, measures used to, prevent missile attacks.

In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote

In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote

In Germany, Syrians worry Afghan crisis could fuel anti-migrant vote
  • More than 800,000 Syrians have been granted protection in Germany since war broke out in Syria a decade ago
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: With just five weeks to go before Germany holds an election that decides who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel, Syrians on asylum visas are concerned that an Afghan migrant crisis could fuel an anti-immigrant vote and block their path to citizenship.
Some leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party are warning about a possible influx of Afghan refugees, seeking to draw voters fearing a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis when Merkel opened Germany’s borders to almost one million asylum seekers.
The Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan has sparked a chaotic flight of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from Kabul airport this week, raising fears of a larger exodus across land borders as the Islamist militants impose sharia law.
Germany’s scramble to evacuate thousands of local helpers from Afghanistan, along with its own citizens, has turned immigration into a big issue in the election: a poll last week showed that two-thirds of Germans fear a repetition of 2015.
Anas Modamani, among the close to 800,000 Syrians who fled the war back home and resettled in Germany, is still waiting to qualify for citizenship. Now he is afraid the Afghan crisis could harden German voters against immigration and prompt the next coalition government to adopt tougher policies.
Modamani describes Merkel, with whom he posed for a selfie at a Berlin migrants shelter in September 2015, as a “hero” thanks to her decision that year to open Germany’s border to almost one million asylum seekers, mainly Syrians.
“I’m worried about what immigration policies will come our way once she’s no longer chancellor,” said Modamani, 24, as Merkel prepares to step down after Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
His picture with Merkel became a symbol of her decision in 2015 to gamble her political capital on welcoming 1 million unscreened migrants, mainly from Syria. But her conservative Christian Democrats now vow there can be no repeat of 2015.
The far-right party has urged the government to institute a moratorium on asylum applications, hoping its tough line will draw voters fearing a spike in asylum applications.
“I know that most Germans will not vote for the AfD,” said Modamani. “But a small part of me is like: what if the AfD are just a bit stronger and the next government responds by making it harder for us to apply for German citizenship, for example?“
Karl Kopp, director of the Pro Asyl charity for asylum seekers, said concerns about a possible hardening of Germany’s immigration policy are widespread, not just among Syrians, but also the wider migrant community, especially Afghans desperate to bring in family members stuck in Afghanistan.
“The tragic events in Afghanistan have resulted in a toxic discussion about immigration,” said Kopp. “When refugees hear the negative narrative that 2015 should not repeat itself, they worry about tougher immigration rules after the election. Their fears are justified.”
More than 800,000 Syrians have been granted protection in Germany since war broke out in Syria a decade ago. The vast majority do not yet have German citizenship but hope to get it in the next few years when they meet residency criteria.
Opinion polls put support for the AfD at 10 percent or slightly more, just below its result at the last election in 2017. The major parties have all ruled out sharing power with the AfD but migrants worry it could influence policy when Merkel goes.
AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla has rejected calls by the ecologist Greens to take in Afghan asylum seekers beyond those who helped the German army, saying such plans would constitute “a threat to the population.”
Fawaz Tello, a Syrian dissident who is also waiting for citizenship, said: “If the AfD wins two or three points more, whoever succeeds Merkel could say ‘let’s suspend the right for refugees to bring immediate family members.’ Look at Denmark.”
Many Syrians in Germany have been unsettled by neighboring Denmark’s decision this year to deport Syrian asylum seekers to parts of Syria that the government of center-left Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen considers safe.
Five weeks before the election, Merkel’s conservatives have a razor-thin lead in polls. Their candidate to succeed her as chancellor, Armin Laschet, has seen his ratings slump since he was seen laughing on a visit to a flood-stricken town.
Modamani, who should be entitled to German citizenship next year, said if he could vote in September he would cast a ballot for Laschet because of a sense of awe for Merkel. “I can’t imagine life in Germany without her,” he added.

Villagers evacuated as forest fire spreads near Athens

Villagers evacuated as forest fire spreads near Athens
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Villagers evacuated as forest fire spreads near Athens

Villagers evacuated as forest fire spreads near Athens
  • Authorities ordered the protective clearance of the villages of Vilia and Profitis Ιlias
  • Over 500 wildfires have broken out across Greece since the beginning of August
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: People were evacuated from two villages west of Athens on Monday as firefighters battled a new blaze in a forested area that was devastated by flames last week.
Authorities ordered the protective clearance of the villages of Vilia and Profitis Ιlias, about 50 km (30 miles) from the Greek capital, as strong winds fanned the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
More than 500 wildfires have broken out across Greece since the beginning of August, ravaging swathes of forest and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.
The biggest one, on the island of Evia near Athens, burned for days before it was contained.
Greece, Turkey, Tunisia and other countries across the Mediterranean region have seen some of their highest temperatures in decades this summer.
A total of 85 firefighters, 13 helicopters and eight water bombing planes were sent in to contain the wildfire west of Athens on Monday, a fire brigade official said.
More than 9,000 hectares of thick pine forest were burned in the same area last week.

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Updated 36 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
  • The hard-line Islamists’ takeover of the country last weekend shocked Western nations
  • The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and killed at least eight people
Updated 36 min 12 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban warned on Monday there would be “consequences” if the United States and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport.
The hard-line Islamists’ takeover of the country last weekend shocked Western nations, coming just two weeks before an August 31 deadline for all troops to fully withdraw from the country.
To manage the chaotic airlifting of foreigners and Afghans — many of whom fear reprisals for working with Western nations — thousands of soldiers have poured back into Afghanistan, with pressure growing on Washington to extend the deadline.
But the Taliban, who have so far sought to strike a more moderate tone, showed no willingness to compromise on the US pullout.
“If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News on Monday.
Staying beyond the agreed deadline would be “extending occupation,” he added.
Two Taliban sources meanwhile told AFP the group would not announce the makeup of its government or cabinet until the last US soldier has left the country.
The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and killed at least eight people, some crushed to death while at least one person died after falling from a moving plane.
One Afghan was killed and three others were injured in a dawn firefight on Monday that according to the German military erupted between Afghan guards and unknown assailants.
German and American troops “participated in further exchange of fire,” the German army said in a statement.
The Taliban, infamous for an ultra-strict interpretation of sharia law during their initial 1996-2001 rule, have repeatedly vowed a softer version this time.
President Biden has insisted he wants to end the US military presence and the airlifts by August 31.
But with the European Union and Britain saying it would be impossible to get everyone out by then, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.
Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said talks were under way to explore the possibility of extending the deadline.
He also acknowledged the tragic scenes at the airport, which have included babies and children being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.
But he said they were part of the cost of departure.
“There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see,” he said.
In the streets of the capital, the Taliban have enforced a calm of a kind, with their armed forces patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints.
Visually, they have also been looking to stamp their authority, ensuring the tri-colored national flag is replaced with their white banner.
At a roadside in Kabul at the weekend, young men sold Taliban flags, which bear in black text the Muslim proclamation of faith and the regime’s formal name: “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”
“Our goal is to spread the flag of the Islamic Emirate throughout Afghanistan,” said seller Ahmad Shakib, who studies economics at university.
Outside of Kabul, there have been flickers of resistance against the Taliban.
Some ex-government troops have gathered in the Panjshir Valley, north of the capital — long known as an anti-Taliban bastion.
The Taliban said Monday their fighters had surrounded resistance forces holed up in the valley, but were looking to negotiate rather than take the fight to them.
Taliban fighters “are stationed near Panjshir,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted, saying they had the area surrounded on three sides.
“The Islamic Emirate is trying to resolve this issue peacefully,” he added.
The announcement follows scattered reports of clashes overnight, with pro-Taliban social media accounts claiming gunmen were massing, and Afghanistan’s former vice president Amrullah Saleh saying resistance forces were holding strong.
One of the leaders of the movement in Panjshir, named the National Resistance Front, is the son of famed anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.
The NRF is prepared for a “long-term conflict” but is also still seeking to negotiate with the Taliban about an inclusive government, its spokesman Ali Maisam Nazary told AFP in an interview on the weekend.
“The conditions for a peace deal with the Taliban are decentralization, a system that ensures social justice, equality, rights, and freedom for all,” he said.

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
  • Priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1 percent or 2 percent of the population has been inoculated
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

BUDAPEST: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1 percent or 2 percent of the population has been inoculated.
If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during a visit to Budapest.
“In addition, there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all,” Ghebreyesus told a news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Those whose immune system is compromised should get a booster shot, though they represent only small percentage of the population, he added.
The WHO said last week current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed and that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.
The Unites States announced last week it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the coronavirus Delta variant.
Hungary has already started widely distributing booster shots, with anyone eligible four months after they received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuter

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
  • Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuter

MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained a Ukrainian man caught “red-handed” trying to steal state secrets about its small arms industry in Tula, a town that hosts a military weapons factory.
The FSB said that a criminal espionage case had been opened into the Ukrainian citizen, whom it did not name. It said he had been working for the Ukrainian intelligence services.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The FSB said that the alleged spy had tried to recruit workers at Tula’s weapons factory as informers. The plant, located around 170 km (105 miles) south of Moscow, produces guided missiles as well as advanced automatic and sniper rifles for military use according to its website.
The FSB said the man had been trying to obtain state secrets regarding the latest types of guns and related secret technical documents as well as wepaons under development.
Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.
Kyiv estimates that 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, since 2014.

