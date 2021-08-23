You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15, its highest since mid-May. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bybnx

Updated 33 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
  • Bitcoin is still for now a long way off its record just below $65,000 that it achieved in April
Updated 33 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.
The unit climbed around 2 percent to $50,249.15, its highest since mid-May, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.
The electric car giant has since indicated its support for bitcoin, while several other high-profile investors including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have also flagged their interest.
It has now risen more than 70 percent from the six-month lows below $29,000 touched in June, and speculation is swirling that it could begin its push toward $100,000.
Rick Bensignor, at Bensignor Investment Strategies, said Monday that it was “getting nearer the higher end of what I expect as a new trading range in the low-$40,000s to low-$50,000s.”
Bitcoin is still for now a long way off its record just below $65,000 that it achieved in April.

"Bitcoin current uptrend is correlated with difficulty adjustments getting back to normal levels up from the levels we saw after China's crackdown on miners,” Abdullah Mashat, managing director of a private Saudi retail company, told Arab News.
He said: “The crackdown in China had a huge impact” mainly because the country accounted for more than 70 percent of the world’s Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies supply. The crackdown saw Bitcoin prices dropping to below $30,000.
Mashat said the current prices, however, are attractive for miners to get back to the game.

 

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency

Related

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps
Business & Economy
Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps
Update Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Business & Economy
Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
SHAI AHMED
Deema A-Khudair

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 
  • The robots could do risky work, but need rules, says Saudi expert
  • Society and policy makers need to determine the rules that govern humanoid robots.
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
SHAI AHMED Deema A-Khudair


 

London/Jeddah: Elon Musk’s latest brainchild, a ‘friendly’ humanoid robot, sparked a social media frenzy following the announcement at his Tesla company’s AI day event last week. 

It has split fans and critics; those enthused by the technological advancement and those with Hollywood’s dystopian depictions of a world run by robots firmly rooted in their minds.

The latter never ends particularly well for humanity. In an ominous tone, Musk’s attempted assurances that the design would ensure a relatively slow, weak robot which ‘you can run away from’ may not assuage genuine fears of the impact the advancement of AI has on humanity.

YouTube co-founder, Chad Hurley, was skeptical the announcement was anything more than clever marketing by the Tesla CEO. He tweeted: “Hmm, autopilot still doesn’t work… how can we prop up the stock? Robots!” 

The autopilot reference relates to the recent problems of Tesla’s autopilot partially automated driving systems in its cars. The U.S. authorities have begun an investigation covering hundreds of thousands of Tesla vehicles.

Chris Holm, scientist and author, took to Twitter to express his misgivings about the robot named Optimus. “Seems to me if you have to put a ‘it won’t murder you’ disclaimer on the announcement of your next big product, you’re already behind the eight-ball.”

Musk himself has in the past been vocal in his warnings that the proliferation of AI and its adoption by wider society would be akin to ‘summoning the devil’. 

He suggested that the pace at which AI would advance posed a ‘fundamental existential risk’. He is in good company here. The renowned English physicist Stephen Hawking remained fearful to the end that AI could ‘end mankind’ with the new form of life outperforming humans and destroying civilisation.

Dr. Mishaal Al-Harbi, chief operating officer at Riyadh-based Research Products Development, one of the leading robotics companies in the Kingdom and a support agency for developing R&D and commercializing academic research, said society and policy makers need to determine the rules that govern humanoid robots.

Researchers need to find ways to codify these rules into the AI that govern robots’ behavior and interactions with humans, he added.

“In terms of the humanoid, I remembered the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, the Three Laws of Robotics that he introduced in his 1942 short story ‘The Runaround’ and those three rules basically addresses the rules for a robot in order to perform its duties or responsibilities without hurting humans,” Al-Harbi told Arab News.

The first rule is ‘a robot may not injure a human being or inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.’ 

“A robot must obey orders given to it by a human being except where such orders would conflict with the first law. The last rule is the robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the first and the second one. This has been discussed in the 1940s but it still gives a basis basically of how much freedom we should give robots and AI,” he said.

The primary aim of Optimus is to eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks and is intended to be ‘friendly of course’. It will stand at 173cm tall and weigh 57 kilograms. 

Musk said the machine would be deliberately weak enough that most humans will be able to overpower it if needed. “You never know,” said Musk at the event. 

Al-Harbi explained that in future, Teslabots could conduct tasks that are too dangerous or risky for humans like search and rescues, or working in very hostile environments like mines.

 “There are a lot of areas where the robot can do a lot of good, but the challenge - this is something that also requires research and especially in AI -  is how can you allow the humanoids or robots to conduct their responsibilities within certain parameters and guidelines to prevent them from causing damage? 

“This is a technical issue, but also a philosophical issue that needs to be addressed in probably a separate track in AI research; how to enable this capability, to make sure that the robot does not do harm to others. I don’t see it as a threat, I see it as a challenge, and as long as people are working on this challenge then I believe a lot of good can come out of it,” he added.

While the announcement predictably also triggered a slew of memes across social media, TheVerge.com, a tech news site, went further suggesting the announcement was nothing more than pure theatrics from the flamboyant Tesla chief.

They described the announcement and stage antics of a dancer dressed as a robot as ‘a bizarre and brilliant bit of tomfoolery’ designed to mock Tesla’s critics and generate more publicity for the company.

At the earliest, it will be next year, when Musk said somewhat vaguely that he thought he’d “probably have a prototype,” before we have a better idea whether the entrepreneur was serious about the Teslabot or not.

Even if he wasn’t, others will be working on humanoid robots, and the rules Al-Harbi says we need will be required to apply to them as well.

Topics: #tesla Elon Musk #musk #robotics robot #ai Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit artificial intelligence

Related

Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot
Business & Economy
Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot
Hello, am I speaking to a robot? MENA turns to automation for customer service
Business & Economy
Hello, am I speaking to a robot? MENA turns to automation for customer service

Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient

Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
Agencies

Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient

Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient
  • New software boosted power efficiency of a computer chip by 26%
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
Agencies

SAN FRANCISO: Synopsys Inc. said on Monday one of its customers used artificial intelligence (AI) software to get a 26 percent gain in the power efficiency of a computer chip, a leap that usually has to wait for a new generation of chip manufacturing technology.
Modern computing chips are made of billions of transistors and wires laid down on a piece of silicon the size of a fingernail. Precisely how all the elements are placed on the chip, along with other design and architecture choices, has a major impact on how well they perform and how much they cost to make.
Major chip firms like Intel Corp. or Nvidia Corp. can spend two years and hundreds of millions of dollars to perfect their designs. Synopsys is one of the major makers of software used to do that work.
The company has started weaving AI called DSO.ai into its flagship chip design suite to help chip designers get better results, faster, while trying to balance trade-offs on speed, power efficiency and cost to meet their business goals. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Renesas Electronics Corp. have begun using it, with Samsung last year saying it had cut a chip design step that would have taken months down to weeks.
On Monday, Synopsys said the AI system can now take into account what software will eventually run on a chip to squeeze out more gains. A major cloud-computing provider (that it did not name) got a 26 percent gain in power efficiency versus the best solution found by human designers.
In the past, gains like those came from a new generation of chip manufacturing technology that would come every two years rather than purely from the design. The new software can squeeze much more out of existing chip factories, said Aart de Geus, chief executive of Synopsys.
“It is significant because design is now actually more of the enabler than ever before,” de Geus told Reuters in an interview.

Topics: computers Information Technology chipmakers

Related

Mubadala-owned GlobalFoundries invests $6bn amid worldwide chip shortage
Business & Economy
Mubadala-owned GlobalFoundries invests $6bn amid worldwide chip shortage
Chip shortage deals big blow to auto sector
Business & Economy
Chip shortage deals big blow to auto sector

War-torn Libya needs 40% more oil output to ensure country’s reconstruction

War-torn Libya needs 40% more oil output to ensure country’s reconstruction
Updated 35 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

War-torn Libya needs 40% more oil output to ensure country’s reconstruction

War-torn Libya needs 40% more oil output to ensure country’s reconstruction
  • Libya, with the largest oil reserves in Africa, pumps about 1.3 million barrels of crude per day
Updated 35 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Libya needs to increase its oil production by 40 percent or about 1.8 billion barrels from 2022 to cover its expenditures and implement economic reforms, says the country’s central bank governor.

Libya, with the largest oil reserves in Africa, pumps about 1.3 million barrels of crude per day. 

In an interview, Central Bank of Libya Gov. Saddek El Kaber said oil is the country’s only source of income and increased production would ensure $35 billion in revenue next year.

He said the funds will help the war-torn country in carrying out development and reconstruction plans.

Libya’s oil revenues are expected to reach $25 billion in 2021 compared to $3.6 billion in 2020 revenues.

El Kaber  said that despite the gross domestic debt reaching 270 percent, it is unlikely to resort to external borrowing in the short and medium terms.

He also said Libya’s gold reserves are estimated at 116.6 tons, and the central bank is working on a plan to ensure that lenders continue to provide liquidity on a daily basis with a high withdrawal ceiling.

Topics: #oilandgas Oil production

Related

Libya oil output makes high-stake but fragile return
Business & Economy
Libya oil output makes high-stake but fragile return

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains
  • Stocks and oil rebounded on Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out
  • Traders riding a wave of optimism
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Stocks and oil rebounded on Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out, with traders riding a wave of optimism following pre-weekend Wall Street gains.


"Markets enter the new week with some renewed optimism, having ended the previous week's tumultuous ride in positive fashion," Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter said.


The positive start was mirrored in oil markets, with both main contracts enjoying big gains, having suffered heavy losses recently owing to concerns that the Delta spread variant would impact demand as countries restrict people's movements.


Fears about the Covid mutation have rattled world markets as it forces some governments to reimpose containment measures, while sentiment was jolted further last week by minutes from the Fed's July meeting indicating it could start withdrawing its vast financial support by year's end.


Focus is now on Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech to the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and finance chiefs, with hopes for a clue about a taper timetable.
rethink his view to taper soon in light of the Delta variant's global march, which is showing signs of hobbling economic growth.

Topics: #crudeoil #oil #oilmarket #stocks global stocks Global stock markets

Related

Saudi stock market index records highest closing since January 2008
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market index records highest closing since January 2008
Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
  • Revenue fell by 10 percent to AED 15.6 billion
  • MAF says confidence has returned in recent months as pre-pandemic activities resume
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Majid Al Futtaim, the shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure group with a presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, felt the impact of the pandemic as revenue fell by 10 percent to AED 15.6 billion, it revealed in its financial results for the first six months of the year. 

The Group said it has remained resilient and focused on adapting to customer needs despite the pandemic’s continued impact on its operating environment, reporting EBITDA of AED 1.6 billion, an increase of 2 percent and net profit after tax amounted to AED 662 million and total equity saw a marginal increase. This the group said was primarily due to the relative stabilisation in the market, resulting in steady asset valuations.

Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim - Holding, said: “Despite the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Majid Al Futtaim has delivered a robust performance over the first half of the year, driven by prudent financial management and a diversified portfolio."

He added that the company's strong financial position has enabled it to remain resilient to that pressure and agile in how it responded to the situation. 

As the pandemic wanes in key markets across the globe, Bejjani, said confidence has returned in recent months and pre-pandemic activities were seeing a resumption.

“Over the first half of the year, we have seen encouraging signs of recovery across our markets, as consumers gain confidence. In addition to the increased activity across our physical assets, the acceleration of pre-pandemic trends – particularly as they pertain to digital capabilities – continues to gather pace," Bejjani added.

The group added that investment in sustainable growth opportunities would continue, saying it was on track to deliver on both its commitment to become Net Positive in water and energy by 2040 as well as its pledge to phase out single-use plastic across its operations by 2025.

Topics: #retail #shopping Dubai Shopping centers Riyadh Shopping Festival Arab cinema Majid Al Futtaim

Related

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
Business & Economy
UAE retail sector rebounds with Q1 consumer spending jump

Latest updates

All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if US extends evacuation
Global experts are divided on Teslabots 
Global experts are divided on Teslabots 
Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says
Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan after Taliban request, union says
Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient
Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.