Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains
  • Stocks and oil rebounded on Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out
  • Traders riding a wave of optimism
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Stocks and oil rebounded on Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out, with traders riding a wave of optimism following pre-weekend Wall Street gains.


"Markets enter the new week with some renewed optimism, having ended the previous week's tumultuous ride in positive fashion," Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter said.


The positive start was mirrored in oil markets, with both main contracts enjoying big gains, having suffered heavy losses recently owing to concerns that the Delta spread variant would impact demand as countries restrict people's movements.


Fears about the Covid mutation have rattled world markets as it forces some governments to reimpose containment measures, while sentiment was jolted further last week by minutes from the Fed's July meeting indicating it could start withdrawing its vast financial support by year's end.


Focus is now on Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech to the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and finance chiefs, with hopes for a clue about a taper timetable.
rethink his view to taper soon in light of the Delta variant's global march, which is showing signs of hobbling economic growth.

#crudeoil #oil #oilmarket #stocks global stocks Global stock markets

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites

MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
  • Revenue fell by 10 percent to AED 15.6 billion
  • MAF says confidence has returned in recent months as pre-pandemic activities resume
Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Majid Al Futtaim, the shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure group with a presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, felt the impact of the pandemic as revenue fell by 10 percent to AED 15.6 billion, it revealed in its financial results for the first six months of the year. 

The Group said it has remained resilient and focused on adapting to customer needs despite the pandemic’s continued impact on its operating environment, reporting EBITDA of AED 1.6 billion, an increase of 2 percent and net profit after tax amounted to AED 662 million and total equity saw a marginal increase. This the group said was primarily due to the relative stabilisation in the market, resulting in steady asset valuations.

Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim - Holding, said: “Despite the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Majid Al Futtaim has delivered a robust performance over the first half of the year, driven by prudent financial management and a diversified portfolio."

He added that the company's strong financial position has enabled it to remain resilient to that pressure and agile in how it responded to the situation. 

As the pandemic wanes in key markets across the globe, Bejjani, said confidence has returned in recent months and pre-pandemic activities were seeing a resumption.

“Over the first half of the year, we have seen encouraging signs of recovery across our markets, as consumers gain confidence. In addition to the increased activity across our physical assets, the acceleration of pre-pandemic trends – particularly as they pertain to digital capabilities – continues to gather pace," Bejjani added.

The group added that investment in sustainable growth opportunities would continue, saying it was on track to deliver on both its commitment to become Net Positive in water and energy by 2040 as well as its pledge to phase out single-use plastic across its operations by 2025.

#retail #shopping Dubai Shopping centers Riyadh Shopping Festival Arab cinema Majid Al Futtaim

China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe

China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
Agencies

China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe

China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe
  • Beijing vows to tighten scrutiny of accounting firms to combat financial forgery
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
Agencies

SHANGHAI: Chinese bourses have halted more than 40 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Shanghai and Shenzhen amid a regulatory probe into several intermediaries in the deals, according to official exchange disclosures.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange suspended more than 30 IPOs, including public share sale plans by BYD Co.’s chip unit, on Aug. 18, according to exchange filings. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has pressed the pause button on eight IPOs targeting the city’s tech-focused STAR Market since Aug. 19.
The companies attribute the IPOs’ halt to an investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into intermediaries including Beijing-based Tian Yuan Law Firm, China Dragon Securities Co. and CAREA Assets Appraisal Co.
The news was first reported by Chinese media.
Tighter scrutiny on IPOs comes as Beijing launches a flurry of regulatory crackdowns against sectors ranging from internet to tutoring.
On Monday, China said it would tighten scrutiny over accounting firms in a fight against financial forgery, vowing “zero tolerance” toward misconduct.

initial public offerings (IPOs) financial regulation Crackdown

Majority of Saudi’s move to online; e-commerce boost across ME

Majority of Saudi’s move to online; e-commerce boost across ME
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Majority of Saudi's move to online; e-commerce boost across ME

Majority of Saudi’s move to online; e-commerce boost across ME
  • Saudi's move to online purchasing increased significantly with around 95 percent of customers in the Kingdom moving to online since pandemic
  • pandemic provided a boost to e-commerce across the region, with a year-on-year growth of 54 percent
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

New research reveals Saudi's move to online purchasing increased significantly with around 95 percent of customers in the Kingdom moving to online since the start of the pandemic.

Across the Middle East, the pandemic provided a boost to e-commerce across the region, with a year-on-year growth of 54 percent, amounting to $12.1 bn in 2020, Sitecore, a corporate global digital platform provider revealed in new research. Electronics and retail accounted for over 42 percent of this.

In a warning to brands and providers to ensure a smooth and efficient online experience the survey showed that the overwhelming majority of Saudi users would cease using a site or move away if the experience was poor.

The research, conducted by YouGov MENA of IT decision-makers, across 12 countries in the GCC, found 90 percent would choose an alternative site if the experience was poor and another 89 percent revealed that their customers had less patience with slow or poorly performing sites. 

"With 95 percent of Saudi Arabia customers being digital converts to e-commerce, the country is seeing a rapid transition from bricks and mortar stores to hybrid and e-commerce models,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Area Vice President – Middle East and Africa, Sitecore. “Millennials and Generation Z customers have quickly shifted their significant spending power online. Pressure will continue to mount on retailers until they can deliver an experience that delights.”

He added that brand loyalty was a thing of the past and customers' focus was more on how good an online experience they were likely to have. 

The majority of respondents, 55 percent, ranked an online app or website that works well on mobile devices as among their top three choices.

Also scoring highly in the top three choices were brands remembering customers’ shopping history and preferences, 37 percent, with the same also saying the ability to order by voice command, smart watch, or smart speaker was important and knowing the name during login or customer service. 

 

 

e-comerce e-commerce Online business #retail #saudi #dubai #gcc #qatar #oman

Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment

Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment

Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment
  • Sector’s value will soar to SR18 billion by 2030, ministry figures reveal
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has staked its position as the leading force behind the growth of the Middle East’s sports industry, according to a report by the US-Saudi Business Council.
The contribution of sports to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product grew from SR2.4 billion ($640 million) in 2016 to SR6.5 billion in 2019, driven by the Kingdom’s status as the largest and most populous country in the GCC, with more than two-thirds of the population under 35, along with its Vision 2030 commitment to develop sports as a key non-oil industry.
That figure is expected to grow to SR18 billion by 2030, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sports.
The latest figures released in 2020 before the pandemic showed participation of Saudi citizens in sports rose from 13 percent to 20 percent following the launch of the Quality of Life program, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GAStat).
The government aims to raise this to 40 percent by 2030 through investment in sporting facilities, expansion of women’s and children’s sports education and training, and raising the national profile of Saudi Arabia as a sporting destination.
Saudi Vision 2030 has opened new opportunities in the sports industry for local and international firms as part of efforts to boost Saudi youth participation in sports, utilize the private sector to address infrastructure and knowledge gaps, and pursue a national reputation for leadership in sports.
The Kingdom currently has SR11 billion of major sports projects planned or under construction. These include mega-projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, AMAALA, AlUla, and the Riyadh City project as well as municipal projects that include a new motor park at King Abdullah Economic City and construction of new recreational and university fitness facilities.
These projects employ a range of companies, including local construction firms, international design and consulting firms, international EPC firms, and leading sports bodies with specific domain knowledge.
“Most of the economic benefits will flow to Saudi companies, which do the majority of business associated with sports in the Kingdom. This includes construction, facilities management and project logistics. However, foreign companies and associations are actively partnering with Saudi firms to elevate specific sports domains,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council.
“Saudi Arabia’s mega-project pipeline will continue to provide numerous projects and job opportunities for sports infrastructure. As talent identification and development programs become more established, demand for sporting goods, facilities and international investment will increase. Large developments such as Qiddiya and the Riyadh Sports Boulevard are expected to produce tens of thousands of jobs during construction, and also provide permanent job opportunities in sports and tourism for Saudi nationals.”
Women’s sports, in particular, represent a significant economic opportunity for local and international firms to address a growing and underdeveloped market segment. The sports ministry estimates that female participation in sports has increased by nearly 150 percent in the past five years. According to a 2019 GAStat survey, 10 percent of men who did not take part in sports cited lack of facilities as a reason compared with 25 percent of women, highlighting a market opportunity for sports and fitness companies.
Saudi Arabia also launched a SR15 billion Tourism Development Fund in June 2020 to develop the sector in collaboration with private and investment banks. With tourism envisioned as a new pillar of the Kingdom’s non-oil economy, sports tourism will be a key element of this strategy from smaller scale amenity development to multibillion-dollar mega-projects.
Since 2016, the Kingdom has actively bid to host major international sporting events and sought to attract international investment by developing venues for sports that are popular with Saudi audiences. Soccer, boxing and wrestling are particularly popular with Saudi audiences and have been among the top international events held in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom is expected to continue pursuing opportunities to host sporting events as well as sports that cater to the natural advantages of the Saudi landscape such as desert sports in AlUla and water sports at NEOM and the Red Sea project.
While Saudi Arabia holds high ambitions for its competitiveness in professional sports under Vision 2030, recreational and tourism-related sports represent a broader array of activities and a sustainable market opportunity to build a new pillar of the country’s non-oil economy.

Saudi sports #investment Vision 2030

Virtual hearings help DIFC courts handle rise in claims

Virtual hearings help DIFC courts handle rise in claims
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Virtual hearings help DIFC courts handle rise in claims

Virtual hearings help DIFC courts handle rise in claims
  • A rapid transition to remote hearings helped Dubai International Financial Center courts handle a significant year-on-year increase in claims
  • All hearings now take place via digital platforms, giving court users greater choice and flexibility
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News





Dubai: A rapid transition to remote hearings helped Dubai International Financial Center courts handle a significant year-on-year increase in claims filed with the English-language common law jurisdiction, figures released on Monday show.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the courts have launched remote hearings and digital capabilities. All hearings now take place via digital platforms, giving court users greater choice and flexibility as well as more expedient access to justice.

The shift to digital remote hearings follows a June 2021 directive by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, with the Ministry of Justice instructed to hold 80 percent of litigation sessions virtually before the end of 2021.

Figures released on Monday show the volume of cases in the main Court of First Instance increased by 11 percent in 2021 over the same period in 2020. The value of cases across the CFI in the same period totalled AED 2.8 billion ($760 million), an increase of 27 percent year-on-year, with an average case value of AED 56.9 million.

Cases within the Arbitration Division under the CFI also recorded an increase of 36 percent in 2021. The total value of claims across all divisions amounted to AED 3.4 billion.

Cases brought before the CFI covered sectors including banking and finance, construction, real estate and manufacturing, while disputes related to breach of contract, outstanding payments, wills and probate, and employment.

There was also a noticeable number of “opt-in” cases for the first six months of 2021, with 50 percent of claims originating from parties electing to use the DIFC courts to resolve disputes.

The total value of enforcement claims filed amounted to AED 568 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 198 percent year-on-year. The total number of claims rose by 8 percent compared with the first six months of 2020.

Greater awareness and innovative use of technology, including the region’s first “Smart SCT” virtual court, has led to more than 64 percent of claims registered coming from parties selecting the SCT as their preferred method for resolution.

DIFC Courts Chief Justice Zaki Azmi said: “The growing maturity of the DIFC courts is now reflected in the increased awareness of, and trust in, our ability to not only offer world-class access to court services, but also to ensure the highest standard of judicial expertise and oversight.”

He added: “We continue our drive toward full digital transformation and equipping our court users with the most advanced tools, creating legal security and certainty for businesses in an era of technological disruption.

 

Dubai courts courts Saudi courts #dubai Law makers

Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains
Stocks and Oil rebound as investors seek bargains
Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe

