You are here

  • Home
  • Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
Fans gather for Italy v England Euro 2020 Final at the Wembley Stadium on July 11.(Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnjxy

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
  • Yusaf Amin, 18, stole lanyards, hi-vis jackets and wristbands and attempted to sell them online for $6,172
  • Judge Denis Brennan sentenced him to 6 months in a young offenders' institute, suspended for a year, at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A football steward who stole and tried to sell official security clothing to help ticketless fans into London’s Wembley Stadium for July’s chaotic Euro 2020 final avoided jail on Monday.
Yusaf Amin, 18, stole lanyards, hi-vis jackets and wristbands and attempted to sell them online for £4,500 ($6,172, 5,259 euros) before the showpiece event between England and Italy on July 11.
Judge Denis Brennan sentenced him to six months in a young offenders’ institute, suspended for a year, at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in London.
Amin was also ordered to pay £213 in legal costs, perform 200 hours of unpaid work and go to an attendance center.
Police made 86 arrests after hundreds of ticketless fans stormed Wembley, leading to violence and a crush in which England defender Harry Maguire’s father broke two ribs.
England fans also reportedly bribed stewards and forged tickets to gain entry to the stadium before occupying the seats of paying spectators.
Brennan said Amin knowingly risked fans’ safety but accepted he was trying to raise money for his mother.
The judge praised a woman who reported Amin to the police for shunning “pure greed” by buying the ticket and acting “with good public spirit.”
The court heard how Amin advertised the items on Facebook Marketplace on the day of the final claiming “guaranteed entry.”
Amin had pleaded guilty to a charge of theft via postal requisition on July 30.
Fellow defendant Dalha Mohamad, 18, pleaded not guilty to similar charges and will face trial in London on December 17.
Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time to claim their first European Championship title since 1968 and deny their hosts a first major trophy since 1966.

Topics: Euro 2020 final Wembley Stadium London

Related

UEFA targets FA for discipline over fan chaos at Euro final
Sport
UEFA targets FA for discipline over fan chaos at Euro final
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
Sport
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past

Graft and security issues feed the trade in Iraq's past
  • For some objects, it can be hard to prove that they were not in fact stolen
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Do you want to buy a more than 5,000-year-old Sumerian tablet, listed as the property of a gentleman from Sussex in England and passed down as a family heirloom?
On auction site liveauctioneers.com, bidding for the Sumerian clay tablet starts at 550 pounds ($750).
The item weighs just 70 grams (2.5 ounces) but bears traces of cuneiform writing -- the oldest recorded in the world -- and is listed as "Property of a West Sussex, UK, gentleman".
This example comes with letters of provenance by experts.
But the ownership history of some such objects can be harder to prove.
They may not have been handed down but handed on, via smugglers and middlemen.
The boom in looted objects from antiquity is a real problem in Iraq, where corruption is prevalent and archaeological sites are poorly protected.
For some objects, it can be hard to prove that it was not in fact stolen from lands where the Sumerian empire stood in the fourth millennium BC.
Chris Wren, from the British firm TimeLine Auctions, parent company of liveauctioneers.com, says they are aware "of the potential for looted, smuggled or other stolen materials" to come onto the market.
"We spend a great deal of effort and money in seeking to weed such possibilities out," he said.
Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians all trod on the ancient land that is now Iraq, and that makes it a land of choice for smugglers.
It teems with archaeological sites where traffickers engage in "random exhumations", said Laith Majid Hussein, director of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.
"We don't have statistics on the number of antiquities that end up as contraband," Majid said.
Corruption and the prevalence of armed groups have encouraged the growth of this lucrative business.
In one site in southern Iraq, where the Sumerian and Babylonian civilisations once flourished, a security guard described the challenges he faced.
"One day, I saw a truck arrive with three armed men," the guard said, who asked not to be named to protect both himself and the location of the site.
"They started digging, and when I intervened they started shooting in the air and shouting at me -- 'You think you own this place?'"
The lack of resources to protect Iraq's ancient sites is dire.
In a country where an estimated 27 percent of the 40 million citizens live below the poverty line, the authorities say they have other priorities.
Iraq's ancient sites are concentrated in the south, around Kut, Samawa and Nasiriyah.
From there, smugglers transport their booty to the southern marshes, and to Amara, a city not far from Iran, which has become a "hub for antiquities trafficking", according to one archaeologist who asked to remain anonymous.
The stolen antiquities are then taken into Iran "to cross the sea in fishing boats to the Gulf countries", he said.
Alternatively, they may be smuggled overland across Iraq's western desert, which borders Jordan, Syria and Turkey.
An Iraqi government source said that the money earned from trafficking feeds criminal networks, in a country where armed groups, some close to Iran, have grown in power.
Corruption also plays a role in a state where government officials are poorly paid.
Graft watchdog Transparency International ranks Iraq as 160th out of 180 countries listed for corruption.
When the Islamic State group (IS) occupied large swathes of Iraqi territory between 2014 and 2017, the jihadists used bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives to ransack dozens of pre-Islamic sites and their treasures.
Nimrud, a jewel of the Assyrian empire founded in the 13th Century BC and located outside Mosul in the north of the country, was one such target.
The jihadists "also engaged in smuggling", said one European security expert, speaking on condition of anonymity. "That earned them money -- but it affected Syria more."
The group did well from the trade in illegal antiquities, according to a 2020 report published by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, a Geneva-based organisation.
It said that in 2015, "of IS's annual income, deemed to be between US $2.35 billion and $2.68 billion, antiquities trafficking and (in-state) taxation accounted for US $20 million".
Earlier this month, the United States returned to Iraq about 17,000 archaeological treasures dating back 4,000 years that had been looted in recent decades.
Despite welcoming such moves, the Iraqi government source said he believes the problem "lies in neighbouring states" that are complicit in the smuggling.
"The Iraqi state is weak," he said. "Archaeological artefacts are not a priority."

Topics: Iraq

Related

Local organizations will help maintain and sustain the park. (Supplied) photos
Offbeat
All hands on deck: Beirut’s first public skatepark breathes life into ravaged city
Don’t let the music stop: Lebanon’s Philharmonic Orchestra’s fight to survive
Offbeat
Don’t let the music stop: Lebanon’s Philharmonic Orchestra’s fight to survive

Rare-breed falcon sold for record-breaking $93,000 at Saudi auction

Rare-breed falcon sold for record-breaking $93,000 at Saudi auction
Updated 23 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

Rare-breed falcon sold for record-breaking $93,000 at Saudi auction

Rare-breed falcon sold for record-breaking $93,000 at Saudi auction
  • The bird of prey is a Super White Gyrfalcon farkh
  • It was bred by the Canada-based Jim Wilson Falcons company
Updated 23 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: A rare falcon has been sold for a record-breaking $93,347, the highest amount ever paid at a Saudi auction for falcon breeders.

On day eight of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, bidding for the Super White Gyrfalcon farkh (under a year old) from the Canada-based Jim Wilson Falcons opened at $66,676 and closed at $93,347. 

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed and it is usual practice for the bird to named after it has been sold.  

The falcon is 18.5 inches long and wide. It weighs 1.6 kilos and is the most expensive falcon to be sold at the auction, breaking the record for the rare Saudi-bred falcon Raghwan that was sold for $72,000 earlier this month.

Falconry is an ancient hobby that has taken off into a multi-million dollar business in the region. It has seen some of the fastest, most beautiful, and most intelligent falcons sold based on their distinct features and lineage at record-breaking prices.

Abdullah Shamrookh, a falconer with more than two decades of experience, said buying these birds for breeding was a lucrative and long-term business and that the market was becoming very competitive due to the birds’ rarity.

The success rate of breeding farms has made falcon owners not only increase the number of falcons they own, it’s more about strategy now.

Abdullah Shamrookh, a falconer

“Some prefer purebred and specialize in them while others prefer hybrids, and the success rate of breeding farms have made falcon owners not only increase in the number of falcons they own, it’s more about strategy now,” he told Arab News. “Purchasing falcons now is very much dependent on their lineage, characteristics, and origins.”

Faris Al-Faris, the spokesman for Jim Wilson Falcons, said the farm bred about 300 falcons annually to the same quality as Sunday’s record-breaking bird.

He said that the farm achieved more first places in Al-Mazayen competitions (falcon beauty contests) and falconry races than any other international farm.

Another falcon was sold in the auction for $24,803 and a third bird would be put up for sale in the coming days, he added.

Topics: International Falcon Breeders Auction Saudi Falcons Club Jim Wilson Falcons Falconry

Related

Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. (AN photos by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)
Saudi Arabia
Falcon breeders auction attracts top figures to the heart of the Saudi desert
Rare Saudi falcon sold for $72,000 at international auction
Offbeat
Rare Saudi falcon sold for $72,000 at international auction

Some baby bats babble like human infants, scientists find

Some baby bats babble like human infants, scientists find
Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

Some baby bats babble like human infants, scientists find

Some baby bats babble like human infants, scientists find
  • Bats communicate by ultrasound, sound waves at frequencies above human hearing, but they can also make sounds audible to people
  • Saccopteryx bilineata don’t hide away in gloomy caves, but prefer to live in trees, making them easier to observe
Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Human babies are not the only babblers, said a study published Thursday, some bats are also very talkative in their infancy and even make sounds that recall the googoo-gagas of our own tots.
Babbling in human children is key to developing the careful control over the vocal apparatus necessary for speech.
The study published in the journal Science indicates the same is true for the greater sac-winged bat, or Saccopteryx bilineata, native to Central America.
“Human infants seem to babble on the one hand to interact with their caregivers, but they also do that when they’re completely alone, seemingly happily just exploring their voice, and that’s the same what our bats are doing,” study co-author Mirjam Knornschild, behavioral ecologist at the Museum of Natural History in Berlin, told AFP.
Bats communicate by ultrasound, sound waves at frequencies above human hearing, but they can also make sounds audible to people.
“It sounds like a high pitched twittering to our ears... it’s melodic,” said Knornschild, who has worked with bats since 2003.
Saccopteryx bilineata don’t hide away in gloomy caves, but prefer to live in trees, making them easier to observe.
The babbling of 20 baby bats was recorded in Costa Rica and Panama between 2015 and 2016 by researcher Ahana Fernandez, also affiliated with the Museum of Natural History in Berlin, who spent hours with the bats in the forest.

“Human infants seem to babble on the one hand to interact with their caregivers, but they also do that when they’re completely alone, seemingly happily just exploring their voice, and that’s the same what our bats are doing.”

Mirjam Knornschild, study co-author Mirjam Knornschild

The mammals, like us, have a larynx, and start babbling about three weeks after birth, for about 7 to 10 weeks — until they are weaned.
During this period, the bats spend around 30 percent of their days babbling, with sessions lasting on average about seven minutes, the researchers calculated.
But one bat babbled for a full 43 minutes, a long stretch considering adult communication generally lasts but a few seconds.
“That’s something really, really peculiar that the other bat species that have been studied to date simply don’t do,” said Knornschild.
“They’re very chatty.”
The vocalizations were converted into images, called spectrograms.
“Each syllable has a very specific shape, so to say, and they are easy to distinguish by eye,” Knornschild added.
The researchers analyzed more than 55,000 produced syllables, finding universal characteristics of babbling in human infants in the bats, such as repetition, lack of meaning, but also that the sounds followed a certain rhythm.
On top of that, like with humans, the learning curve is not linear.
Out of 25 syllables in the adult repertoire, young bats have not yet mastered all of them by the time they are weaned, suggesting that they continue to learn.

The researchers were able to show that the young bats learned fairly early on a six-syllable song used by males to mark their territory and attract females.
“The pups listen to adult males singing and then imitate that song,” Knornschild said.
Baby females also learn the song, even though they won’t reproduce it as adults. But the study suggests learning it may help them judge the performance of their potential future partners.
Very few other species babble — only some birds, two species of marmosets and perhaps some dolphins or beluga whales.
Why would certain animals need to develop in this way and others not?
“Navigating and communicating in a dark, 3d environment, seems to be a huge selective pressure for vocal learning,” Knornschild said.
But no matter the reason, the researchers underscore that developing a complex vocal system opens a world of possibilities — as demonstrated in humans, and now also in bats.
 

Topics: Bats

Related

Surprising bat genetic trait holds secrets of longevity
Food & Health
Surprising bat genetic trait holds secrets of longevity
World’s loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of love photos
Offbeat
World’s loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of love

Tsitsipas angers Greek government over vaccination views

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas serves during his match against Sebastian Korda during Western & Southern Open in Ohio. Greek government on Thursday criticized Tsitsipas for insisting he would only get a Covid-19 vaccination if made mandatory. (AFP)
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas serves during his match against Sebastian Korda during Western & Southern Open in Ohio. Greek government on Thursday criticized Tsitsipas for insisting he would only get a Covid-19 vaccination if made mandatory. (AFP)
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Tsitsipas angers Greek government over vaccination views

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas serves during his match against Sebastian Korda during Western & Southern Open in Ohio. Greek government on Thursday criticized Tsitsipas for insisting he would only get a Covid-19 vaccination if made mandatory. (AFP)
  • Tsitsipas is competing in Cincinnati this week where he revealed he has yet to take the vaccination
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government on Thursday criticized tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas for insisting he would only get a coronavirus vaccination if it became mandatory.
“He has neither the knowledge, nor the studies, nor the research work, that would allow him to form an opinion about it,” government spokesman Giannis Economou said during a press briefing.
Economou said that while world number three Tsitsipas “is a great athlete, what is at stake, however, is his ability to assess the need for vaccinations or whether the vaccine has been tested for a sufficient period of time.”
Tsitsipas is competing in Cincinnati this week where he revealed he has yet to take the vaccination.
“No-one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated. At some point I will have to, I’m pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn’t been mandatory to compete, so I haven’t done it, no,” he said.
“I’m young, under 25 category, for me the vaccine has not been tested enough, it is new. It has some side effects.
“I personally know some people who have had them. I’m not against it, I just see no reason for someone in my age group to need to be vaccinated.”
He added that no one should be forced into taking the jab.
“I want to see a better version of the vaccine, which will give us more pluses than minuses,” added the French Open runner-up.
However, Economou added Thursday: “I would say that those who, through their excellent presence and performance in other areas, are also a point of reference for wider social groups, should be doubly careful in expressing such views.”
Meanwhile, in an interview with Greek public television ERT on Thursday, Tsitsipas’s father and coach Apostolos backed his son’s decision.
“Athletes have a strong enough immune system to deal with any challenge that may arise. They take the necessary measures, are in a controlled environment and do PCR and Antigen tests almost every day,” he said.

Topics: tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Tsitsipas tops Zverev in 5 at French Open for 1st Slam final
Sport
Tsitsipas tops Zverev in 5 at French Open for 1st Slam final
Tsitsipas shocks six-time champion Federer to reach final
Sport
Tsitsipas shocks six-time champion Federer to reach final

Two Maradona daughters deny harassing his ex-lawyer

Two Maradona daughters deny harassing his ex-lawyer
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Two Maradona daughters deny harassing his ex-lawyer

Two Maradona daughters deny harassing his ex-lawyer
  • Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are accused of harassing Matias Morla with whom they are embroiled in an inheritance dispute
  • They have accused Morla of fraud and fraudulent administration of their father's brand and image rights
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Two of late football great Diego Maradona’s daughters on Thursday denied charges of alleged digital harassment in a case relating to a long-running feud with their father’s former lawyer.
Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are accused of harassing Matias Morla with whom they are embroiled in an inheritance dispute.
In a letter submitted to the public prosecutor in Buenos Aires, lawyers for the sisters denied the accusations against them and claimed they were the ones to have “suffered public derision ... from the one who is now trying to assume the role of victim.”
If found guilty of the online harassment, which relates to social media posts the sisters made about Morla, they could be fined, ordered to perform community service or even spend up to five days in jail.
They have accused Morla of fraud and fraudulent administration of their father’s brand and image rights.
In March, a company owned by Morla was temporarily barred from using Maradona brands such as Diego Maradona, Maradona, D10S, El Diez, La mano de Dios (the hand of God) and El Diego, but that ban was lifted by a court last week.
Following that decision, the sisters again accused Morla of “defrauding” their father out of his brand and image rights.
The Maradona brands are registered officially as owned by Sattvica S.A., a company owned by Morla and a brother-in-law.
The company was set up in 2015, six months after Maradona signed over his brand and image rights to Morla.
Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 last year aged 60 while recovering from an operation to remove a blood clot from his head.
In a separate investigation, authorities are looking into the health treatment he received to determine whether there was any neglect or malpractice, following a complaint by Maradona’s family.

Topics: Diego Maradona Argentine Gianinna Maradona digital harassment

Related

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Sport
Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain
Lifestyle
‘What Killed Maradona?’ A life of glory that came with pain

Latest updates

Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought
African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought
India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
Burgerizzr chairman ‘confident’ of fair IPO pricing
Burgerizzr chairman ‘confident’ of fair IPO pricing
Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game
Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.