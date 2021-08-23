You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 
Short Url

https://arab.news/c6bpq

Updated 17 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 
  • Survey shows senior executives globally believe cryptocurrency is here to stay
Updated 17 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin’s price surged past $50,000 on Monday for the first time since May, although its rebound from a months-long slump lost a little steam.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last up 1.19 percent at $49,888. It had risen as high as $50,562 as investors bet that the prospect of more US stimulus spending would lead to further gains, and more mainstream financial services firms made moves in the nascent asset class.

Bitcoin has risen 82 percent since hitting a yearly low of $27,700 in January.

Meanwhile, the price of rival cryptocurrency Ether rose 2.71 percent to $3,329. The virtual coin has risen 91 percent since slumping to below $1,740 last month.

According to a new survey of 1,280 senior executives, more than 76 percent of executives globally believe that digital assets will be a strong alternative or an alternative to fiat in the next five to 10 years. Seventy-eight percent of the respondents were of the view that digital assets will be important to their industry in the next 24 months.

While 68 percent said the regulations governing data security and privacy should be changed to enable blockchain adoption. 

Meanwhile, PayPal announced the expansion of its crypto service to the UK allowing customers to buy, sell and hold four different cryptocurrencies on its platform. “Users will be able to transact in Bitcoin 2.77 percent, Ether 3.89 percent, Litecoin 2.12 percent, and Bitcoin Cash 2.88 percent for £1 ($1.40),” PayPal said.

This offer is the first expansion of PayPal's crypto offering outside the US, and the process will begin this week and will be available to all eligible customers within the next few weeks, CoinDesk reported.

Alonzo hard fork is a major upgrade to the Cardano network which is seeing the much-awaited implementation of smart contract functionality.

After the Alonzo update, anyone will be able to create and publish their own smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain, paving the way for native decentralized applications. It is expected to be fully released sometime in the third quarter.

The attacker who hacked more than $600 million from the Poly network released the private key of the stolen cryptocurrency worth $141 million. Poly Network then tweeted thanking the attacker, and also posted a link to an Ethereum transaction confirming that the key worked.

Most of the funds stolen on Aug. 10 have already been recovered, CoinDesk reported.

Topics: #bitcoin crypto currencies

Related

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
Business & Economy
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
Update Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Business & Economy
Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years

Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan

Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan
Updated 30 min 25 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan

Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan
  • The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per ton last week
Updated 30 min 25 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Brent crude climbed $3.27, or 5 percent, to $68.45 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. ET (1640 GMT) after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.31, or 5.3 percent, to $65.45.

As prices of oil and copper rebounded, the dollar slipped from multi-month highs amid doubts about the course of US monetary policy. Currencies of oil exporters, including the Colombian peso and Brazilian real, firmed about 0.4 percent each, taking cues from an over 4.5 percent jump in crude prices.

The main US oil contract soared during trading on Monday as investors were comforted about Chinese demand as no new local COVID-19 cases were signaled in the top crude-consuming country.

Iran restarted exports of gasoline and gasoil to Afghanistan a few days ago, following a request from the Taliban, Iran’s Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union said on Monday.

The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per ton last week as many Afghans drove out of cities.

Some 150 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Norwegian energy ministry in Oslo on Monday as part of an ongoing 10-day campaign to protest against the Nordic country’s oil industry.

Topics: #oil #oilmarket #oilandgas

India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
Updated 23 August 2021
Agencies

India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

India to monetize $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years
  • Finance minister says privatization program will give an impetus to economic growth
Updated 23 August 2021
Agencies

NEW DELHI: India plans to monetize 6 trillion rupees ($80.90 billion) worth of state assets over the next four years under a plan announced earlier in the 2021/2022 budget to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth in Asia’s third biggest economy.

The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others over to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference.

“The strategic objective of the program is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments.”

The top five sectors, estimated by their potential for monetization, are roads, railways, power, oil and gas pipelines, and telecommunication.

The government aims to monetize assets worth 880 billion rupees in the current fiscal year that began in April, and a transparent mechanism would achieve “a fair value,” Kant said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the program would give an impetus to economic growth.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration announced a privatization plan which would leave government ownership only in a few critical sectors.

Although coronavirus lockdowns and the subsequent downturn have slowed the privatization process, the government still hopes to raise 1.75 trillion rupees from such sales in the current fiscal year to March 2022.

In the current fiscal year, the government expects to list state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India, and privatize state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and state carrier Air India Ltd.

Proceeds from privatization are crucial for India, which witnessed a record fiscal deficit of 9.3 percent in the last fiscal year to March 2021, when the economy contracted by 7.3 percent.

By the end of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the government aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 6.8 percent and revive economic growth to 10.5 percent. 

Topics: #economy

Related

India economy posts surprise 4.8 percent growth
Business & Economy
India economy posts surprise 4.8 percent growth

Burgerizzr chairman ‘confident’ of fair IPO pricing

Burgerizzr chairman ‘confident’ of fair IPO pricing
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

Burgerizzr chairman ‘confident’ of fair IPO pricing

Burgerizzr chairman ‘confident’ of fair IPO pricing
  • Burgerizzr’s IPO was oversubscribed by 500 percent on the first day
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Burgerizzr chairman said he is “confident” the market will set a fair level for the burger chain’s shares as it closes its initial public offering (IPO) pricing.
Mohammad Al-Ruwaigh said: “I am confident that the value the market will give to our company's shares will be fair value.”
His comments come as the firm’s share sale pricing ends today (Aug. 23) after opening on Aug. 15, 2021, according to its prospectus.
Last week, Burgerizzr’s IPO was oversubscribed by 500 percent on the first day, according to the financial advisor in charge of the share sale Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

It added the price range for the offering will be between SR150 ($40) and SR165 per share at the start of the book-building process.
“The final price for the shares will be determined on completion of the book-building process,” the company said in a statement on Tadawul.
Al-Ruwaigh, who co-founded the chain in 2009, plans to expand to 200 branches by 2025.
He said the business was able to maintain its identity and work on a successful and effective model in a sector of more than 30 billion riyals
Now we are the largest series of fresh burgers in Saudi Arabia with 79 branches, he added.

The chairman said the chain’s share in the Riyadh area is among the highest in its category according to our study and at the Kingdom level, the proportion of the Burgerizzr is estimated at 3.5 percent because we are not in most of the Kingdom’s cities
The fast-food sector in the Kingdom is growing at 5 percent to 6 percent, and it is excellent that the fast-food market is promising, said Ali Al-Ruwaigh.
He said there was still room for expansion in the Saudi market, with the food services sector in the Kingdom estimated at SR100 billion, according to market studies. Fast-food restaurants account for more than SR30 billion, with the burger market accounting for SR6 billion to SR7 billion.
However, the chairman added that the firm will look at opening branches outside the Kingdom next year. He said the business will need to find a partner who understands the market of the region, or country, to help spread its brand.
Ali Al-Ruwaigh said the chain has invested well in our online business to produce a popular app, including 40 percent to 45 percent of total sales through its online channels.
The company’s total debt in the first half of this year remains at around SR13 million, and in 2020 the debt-to-equity ratio was 28 percent, with total assets standing at 11 percent.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) #marketdebut

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Business & Economy
Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings
Business & Economy
Saudi IPO market set for bumper year boosted by lockdown savings

Saudi Arabia will see more fintech unicorns ‘soon,’ head of Kingdom’s top fintech body says

Saudi Arabia will see more fintech unicorns ‘soon,’ head of Kingdom’s top fintech body says
Updated 23 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Saudi Arabia will see more fintech unicorns ‘soon,’ head of Kingdom’s top fintech body says

Saudi Arabia will see more fintech unicorns ‘soon,’ head of Kingdom’s top fintech body says
  • Digital currencies in Saudi have not been formally adopted, Almulaik said, but the Kingdom is seeing the use of e-wallets
Updated 23 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

JEDDAH: Fintech Saudi was launched Fintech Saudi in 2018 by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, to turn the Kingdom into an innovative fintech hub.

It has a digital strategy that supports regulators and the growing fintech startups that have emerged in the Kingdom over the past two years.

These moves are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 investment plan, to support entrepreneurship and promote financial services technology.

The Fintech body doesn't see itself as a technical incubator, the director of Saudi Fintech Nejoud Almulaik told Arab News.

Instead, it works with new firms in early development and incubates them, and also supports the wider growth of the industry itself.

Ninety-three percent of those asked in a poll said they prefer banking online, according to a Saudi Fintech survey. Almulaik says the role of Saudi Fintech is to support that landscape. 

Millennials – people between 25 and 40 – are more tech-savvy and make over 80 percent of their payments online, according to the report, helped by the government’s strong technology infrastructure. 

Digital payments unit Stc pay became a unicorn – a privately-held startup valued at over $1bn – after Western Union snapped up a 15% stake in the business for $200m in November.  

Almulaik said she expects to see more Saudi unicorns soon. 

This year, Fintech Saudi plans a range of activities, including another Fintech Tour, following on from last November’s virtual event, which was the largest cluster of fintech events to take place in the Middle East, made up of 24 workshops, lectures and panel discussions. 

It will also work with Saudi Central Bank and Capital Markets Authority to update the country’s fintech strategy, which will include talks with the Ministry of education, the Ministry of Human Resources and other data and cyber security agencies.

New programs will be announced by end of this year or early next year, Almulaik said.

More than 80 percent of those asked in the Fintech Saudi survey said they would like to see more easy digital payment systems. 

While between 60 percent and 20 percent named digital investment and saving as their top priority. 

Almulaik said many of these types of apps and online systems are being tested and will be fully licensed soon.

Digital currencies in Saudi have not been formally adopted, Almulaik said, but the Kingdom is seeing the use of e-wallets, where the money is actually reflected in the bank account as riyals and can be withdrawn in cash as well.

She added digital currencies are still under development by the central banks as central bank digital currency, and testing is taking place. 

G20 central banks are actively at work on how digital currencies will fit into their economies, and Saudi is part of that process, Almulaik said.

The director said digital identity is recognized in the fintech strategy as a pillar of empowerment for financial technology. She added digital identity at this stage, such as the Tawakkalna app, developed during the pandemic, and the Absher government services app, shows this area is progressing well in Saudi Arabia.

Almulaik said Saudi is an open market that welcomes international firms establishing businesses in the Kingdom, and investment in the country’s fintech industry.

"Most of the fintech firms in Saudi Arabia are locally driven, with 80 percent of fintechs locally headquartered, while 20 percent are a combination of local and international investments", she added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia fintech Saudi Fintech

Related

Fintech firms dominate Saudi startup scene, attracting venture capitalists graphic
Business & Economy
Fintech firms dominate Saudi startup scene, attracting venture capitalists
Saudi youth use less cash as Kingdom pushes for cashless society
Business & Economy
Saudi youth use less cash as Kingdom pushes for cashless society

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 
Updated 23 August 2021
SHAI AHMED
Deema A-Khudair

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 

Global experts are divided on Teslabots 
  • The robots could do risky work, but need rules, says Saudi expert
  • Society and policy makers need to determine the rules that govern humanoid robots.
Updated 23 August 2021
SHAI AHMED Deema A-Khudair

LONDON/JEDDAH: Elon Musk’s latest brainchild, a ‘friendly’ humanoid robot, sparked a social media frenzy following the announcement at his Tesla company’s AI day event last week. 

It has split fans and critics; those enthused by the technological advancement and those with Hollywood’s dystopian depictions of a world run by robots firmly rooted in their minds.

The latter never ends particularly well for humanity. In an ominous tone, Musk’s attempted assurances that the design would ensure a relatively slow, weak robot which ‘you can run away from’ may not assuage genuine fears of the impact the advancement of AI has on humanity.

YouTube co-founder, Chad Hurley, was skeptical the announcement was anything more than clever marketing by the Tesla CEO. He tweeted: “Hmm, autopilot still doesn’t work… how can we prop up the stock? Robots!”

The autopilot reference relates to the recent problems of Tesla’s autopilot partially automated driving systems in its cars. The U.S. authorities have begun an investigation covering hundreds of thousands of Tesla vehicles.

Chris Holm, scientist and author, took to Twitter to express his misgivings about the robot named Optimus. “Seems to me if you have to put a ‘it won’t murder you’ disclaimer on the announcement of your next big product, you’re already behind the eight-ball.”

Musk himself has in the past been vocal in his warnings that the proliferation of AI and its adoption by wider society would be akin to ‘summoning the devil’. 

He suggested that the pace at which AI would advance posed a ‘fundamental existential risk’. He is in good company here. The renowned English physicist Stephen Hawking remained fearful to the end that AI could ‘end mankind’ with the new form of life outperforming humans and destroying civilisation.

Dr. Mishaal Al-Harbi, chief operating officer at Riyadh-based Research Products Development, one of the leading robotics companies in the Kingdom and a support agency for developing R&D and commercializing academic research, said society and policy makers need to determine the rules that govern humanoid robots.

Researchers need to find ways to codify these rules into the AI that govern robots’ behavior and interactions with humans, he added.

“In terms of the humanoid, I remembered the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, the Three Laws of Robotics that he introduced in his 1942 short story ‘The Runaround’ and those three rules basically addresses the rules for a robot in order to perform its duties or responsibilities without hurting humans,” Al-Harbi told Arab News.

The first rule is ‘a robot may not injure a human being or inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.’ 

“A robot must obey orders given to it by a human being except where such orders would conflict with the first law. The last rule is the robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the first and the second one. This has been discussed in the 1940s but it still gives a basis basically of how much freedom we should give robots and AI,” he said.

The primary aim of Optimus is to eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks and is intended to be ‘friendly of course’. It will stand at 173cm tall and weigh 57 kilograms. 

Musk said the machine would be deliberately weak enough that most humans will be able to overpower it if needed. “You never know,” said Musk at the event. 

Al-Harbi explained that in future, Teslabots could conduct tasks that are too dangerous or risky for humans like search and rescues, or working in very hostile environments like mines.

 “There are a lot of areas where the robot can do a lot of good, but the challenge - this is something that also requires research and especially in AI -  is how can you allow the humanoids or robots to conduct their responsibilities within certain parameters and guidelines to prevent them from causing damage? 

“This is a technical issue, but also a philosophical issue that needs to be addressed in probably a separate track in AI research; how to enable this capability, to make sure that the robot does not do harm to others. I don’t see it as a threat, I see it as a challenge, and as long as people are working on this challenge then I believe a lot of good can come out of it,” he added.

While the announcement predictably also triggered a slew of memes across social media, TheVerge.com, a tech news site, went further suggesting the announcement was nothing more than pure theatrics from the flamboyant Tesla chief.

They described the announcement and stage antics of a dancer dressed as a robot as ‘a bizarre and brilliant bit of tomfoolery’ designed to mock Tesla’s critics and generate more publicity for the company.

At the earliest, it will be next year, when Musk said somewhat vaguely that he thought he’d “probably have a prototype,” before we have a better idea whether the entrepreneur was serious about the Teslabot or not.

Even if he wasn’t, others will be working on humanoid robots, and the rules Al-Harbi says we need will be required to apply to them as well.

Topics: #tesla Elon Musk #musk #robotics robot #ai Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit artificial intelligence

Related

Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot
Business & Economy
Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot
Hello, am I speaking to a robot? MENA turns to automation for customer service
Business & Economy
Hello, am I speaking to a robot? MENA turns to automation for customer service

Latest updates

Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 
Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows 
Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials
Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials
Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan
Oil regains ground; Iran restarts oil exports to Afghanistan
Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
Euro 2020 final steward guilty of theft avoids jail
African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought
African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.